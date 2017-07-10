مغازلة ترامب للعنف

j. von Hettlingen JUL 11, 2017

Ian Buruma warns against the danger when the "highest representatives of a democracy" incite violence. It's true that "under normal circumstances, violent behavior is restrained by laws and social norms." And he points out serveral cases in history to show that "extreme violence can erupt among people who have lived peacefully together for a long time."

We can never rely on "civilized norms that protect us from anarchy and violence." And unfortunately there are people, who "may be more disposed to brutality than others, but aggressive impulses can be activated with surprising ease. "

Trump's "flirtation with violence " is reminiscent of the Third Reich in the 1930s. The only difference is that there are no - not yet - "equivalent of the brown-shirted or black-shirted thugs who were given license by political leaders to beat up their opponents, or worse." But a recent suggestion by James Buchal, a Republican politician in Oregon, harks back to the dark Nazi era. He told Republicans to "hire right-wing militia groups as security guards during Republican rallies."

One can envision "these gun-toting extremists, whose idea of patriotism is to regard the federal government as the enemy." They are different from the Nazi Brownshirts "only in name."

There is no place for Trump's "politics of institutionalized violence" and his giving "people official license to unleash their most brutal impulses" in a democratic world.

On July 2 Trump posted a short video clip of him beating a person with a CNN logo in wrestling, which was a clear evidence for stirring up hatred and violence against the media. He sent a dangerous message to his supporters, inciting them to beat up anybody in the media, that is seen as hostile and "enemy of the people." What is alarming is that his supporters didn't see it as a threat, and the clip became one of the most popular posts.

During his campaign, Trump longed for the days when he could punch protesters in the face. Instead he encouraged his supporters to punching people in the face. In August 2016 Trump told a crowd that if Clinton were elected she would have the power to appoint liberal supreme court justices. He suggested that gun owners could stop her from appointing liberal supreme court justices, and advocated for violence against his rival.

Fortunately the rule of law still endures in the courts. Earlier in April, a Kentucky judge denied Trump's claim as a candidate in 2016 that he was just exercising his rights to free speech and couldn’t be sued for inciting violence. The case centers on a rally in which Trump told supporters to ‘Get ’em out of here’ and two women and a man said they were punched.

Greg Gianforte, a Montana congressman was pleaded guilty to assaulting a journalist from the Guardian newspaper on the eve of his election in May. He was ordered to pay $385, complete 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counselling. Ben Jacobs, the reporter was attacked after asking the candidate whether he supported the Republican healthcare plan. He agreed not to sue Gianforte if the congressman wrote a letter of apology and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Despite Trump's hatred of mainstream media, the Fourth Estate is still going strong. journalists play an essential role in a vibrant civil society. So essential that the founding fathers cited the freedom of the press in the first amendment to the constitution. The liberty of the press is key to the security of our rights and freedoms.

Public threats and violence towards journalists – whether from private civilians or elected officials – are clearly an attempt to silence the press. If the media is restrained from asking critical questions, it also seeks to keep the public in check and prevent people from asking the same questions of their own government. This system of checks and balances can only be secured, when the media and the public play an active role in defending their freedom of expression. Read more