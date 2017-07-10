8

مغازلة ترامب للعنف

نيويورك - قد يعلن البعض رفضهم لتغريدة دونالد ترامب الأخيرة التي تُظهر مقطع فيديو يضرب فيه ترامب رجلا حاملا لشعار قناة س ن ن CNNعلى رأسه، كدليل آخر على العصيان المبتذل للرئيس الأمريكي - ربما يكون ذلك صحيحا، لكن في نفس الوقت يرى البعض الآخر في الفيديو إشارة إلى شيء أكثر شؤما – ولسبب وجيه.

لقد رفض ترامب وباستمرار أي تغطية صحفية تنتقد إدارته باعتبارها "أخبارا مزيفة"، تماما كما سعى إلى تقويض سلطة القضاء المستقل من خلال استعماله عبارة "ما يسمى بالقضاة". وعادة ما يستعمل  هذه العبارات أو عبارات هجومية أخرى في تغريداته الموجهة إلى شعبه، وهو نوع من الاتصال يسميه "رئاسة العصر الحديث". وفي الواقع، فإن تقويض عمل المؤسسات الديمقراطية أمام حشود غوغائية لا يمث للحداثة بأية صلة، بل هو عبارة عن نهج لطالما سلكه الدكتاتوريون ذوو الطموح المفرط.

إن هذا أمر خطير للغاية، ولربما يجر إلى ما هو أسوأ. ففي ظل الظروف العادية، يتم تقييد السلوك العنيف بقوانين ومعايير اجتماعية، ولا تكون هذه القيود كاملة على الإطلاق، إذ يظل العنف الأسري داخليا و خفيا كما يحدث في كثير من حالات الاغتصاب، ثم سنجد دائما أناسا عنيفين لا يحترمون القوانين.

وما يثير الدهشة والقلق الشديد هو مدى سرعة اندلاع العنف الشديد بين أناس عاشوا معا سلميا لفترة طويلة. فاليهود الألمان لم يُقتلوا من قبل جيرانهم غير اليهود حتى أثار قادة النازية كراهية الحشود بعد عام 1933. وقد تعايش المسيحيون والمسلمون لعدة قرون في سراييفو، إلى أن دعا المحرضون الصرب، المدعومون من قبل القوات المسلحة، إلى العنف والقتل. وكذلك الهندوس والمسلمون الذين تعايشوا وربطوا علاقات ودية، ثم فجأة بدؤوا في قتل بعضهم البعض عندما انفصل الشمال المسلم عن الهند الهندوسية في عام 1947. وعاش المسلمون بسلام في بورما إلى أن تم تشجيع البوذيين من قبل الرهبان المتعصبين على حرق منازل المسلمين وضربهم حتى الموت.

وكما يحدث مرارا وتكرارا في المجتمعات وفي جميع أنحاء العالم، فقد أصبحت المعايير المتحضرة التي تحمينا من الفوضى والعنف ضعيفة بشكل خطير. فبعض الناس أكثر استعدادا للوحشية من غيرهم، لكن نبضات العدوانية يمكن تفعيلها بسهولة مدهشة، ويمكن للغيرة أو الطمع البسيط أن يحول بسرعة مواطنين عاديين إلى وكلاء للهمجية.

ويحتاج المرء فقط لقراءة تعليقات الانترنت على آراء يعبر بها أصحابها حول منشورات جد محترمة لمعرفة مدى العداء الموجود في أذهان الناس. فمن السهل أن نتصور كيف يمكن لقليل من التشجيع أن يُذكي الكراهية بمجرد غياب القيود الطبيعية.

هذا النوع من التشجيع يمكن أن يكون غير مباشر، أو معبر عنه بشكل مبهم، لكن يُفهم على الفور من قبل الناس.  اليوم تُقاضي سارة بالين صحيفة نيويورك تايمز لاقتراح هذه الأخيرة في كلمة العدد أن هناك صلة بين إطلاق النار الجماعي في ولاية أريزونا الذي أوشك أن يودي بحياة عضو ديمقراطي في الكونغرس الأمريكي غابي غيفوردز وخريطة عممتها لجنة العمل السياسي التابعة لبالين تظهر جيفوردز و غيره من الديمقراطييين في وضع معرض للهجوم.

وقد اعتذرت صحيفة التايمز في وقت لاحق، معترفة أن المستهدفين ليسوا سياسيو حملة بالين، بل دوائرهم الانتخابية. قد يكون هذا صحيحا ولكن لم يفسر بهذه الطريقة من طرف بعض مشجعي بالين الأكثر عدوانية.

تمادى ترامب إلى أبعد من ذلك بكثير في حملته عندما شجع أتباعه في مسيراته الجماهيرية على مهاجمة الصحافة شفهيا ك"حثالة". ويسمي الصحفيين ب "أعداء الشعب"، وينصح أتباعه بوقف "الأخبار المزيفة" وإبعادها عن طريقهم.

وقد أخد غريغ جيانفورت، أحد أعضاء الحزب الجمهوري المنتخب حديثا، ، هذا الأمر بجدية واعتدى على مراسل جريدة الغارديان بعد استجواب هذا الأخير له حول آرائه بشأن الرعاية الصحية. وفي الآونة الأخيرة، حث ممثل عن جمعية البندقية الوطنية المشاهدين على محاربة "أكاذيب" وسائل الإعلام الرئيسية "بقبضة الحقيقة المشدودة". مرة أخرى، فإن التهديد خفي بما يكفي لضمان حرية التعبير الدستورية. لكن الوطنيين، يمكنهم فهم المعنى الحقيقي لذلك.

حتى الآن، هناك فرق مهم بين الشعبويين اليمينيين الحاليين، في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة، والفاشيين والنازيين في الثلاثينيات من القرن الماضي، وهو غياب قوات العواصف. ليس هناك ما يعادل البلطجية ذوي الزي البني أو الأسود الذين منحوا رخصة من قبل القادة السياسيين لضرب خصومهم، أو فعل ما هو أسوأ.    

لكن هذا أيضا قد يتغير. فقد اقترح جيمس بوخال، وهو سياسي جمهوري في ولاية أوريغون، في مايو/ أيار أن يستخدم الجمهوريون جيوش شعبية يمينية كحراس أمن خلال التجمعات الجمهورية. هؤلاء المتطرفون الحاملون للسلاح، والذين تتلو عليهم أفكارهم الوطنية أن الحكومة الاتحادية عدو، يختلفون عن جيش الزي البني لعام 1930 فقط في الاٍسم. وكل ما هو مطلوب لسياسة العنف المؤسسي هو منح هؤلاء الأشخاص رخصة رسمية لإطلاق العنان لدوافعهم الوحشية.

ولهذا نجد أن تغريدات ترامب ليست عرضا فظ. فبمجرد أن يبدأ أعلى ممثلي الديمقراطية بإثارة العنف، فستتولى الحشود المسؤولية والولايات المتحدة ليست استثناء. وفي هذا الظرف بالذات ستموت الديمقراطية.