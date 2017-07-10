مغازلة ترامب للعنف

نيويورك - قد يعلن البعض رفضهم لتغريدة دونالد ترامب الأخيرة التي تُظهر مقطع فيديو يضرب فيه ترامب رجلا حاملا لشعار قناة س ن ن CNNعلى رأسه، كدليل آخر على العصيان المبتذل للرئيس الأمريكي - ربما يكون ذلك صحيحا، لكن في نفس الوقت يرى البعض الآخر في الفيديو إشارة إلى شيء أكثر شؤما – ولسبب وجيه.
لقد رفض ترامب وباستمرار أي تغطية صحفية تنتقد إدارته باعتبارها "أخبارا مزيفة"، تماما كما سعى إلى تقويض سلطة القضاء المستقل من خلال استعماله عبارة "ما يسمى بالقضاة". وعادة ما يستعمل هذه العبارات أو عبارات هجومية أخرى في تغريداته الموجهة إلى شعبه، وهو نوع من الاتصال يسميه "رئاسة العصر الحديث". وفي الواقع، فإن تقويض عمل المؤسسات الديمقراطية أمام حشود غوغائية لا يمث للحداثة بأية صلة، بل هو عبارة عن نهج لطالما سلكه الدكتاتوريون ذوو الطموح المفرط.
إن هذا أمر خطير للغاية، ولربما يجر إلى ما هو أسوأ. ففي ظل الظروف العادية، يتم تقييد السلوك العنيف بقوانين ومعايير اجتماعية، ولا تكون هذه القيود كاملة على الإطلاق، إذ يظل العنف الأسري داخليا و خفيا كما يحدث في كثير من حالات الاغتصاب، ثم سنجد دائما أناسا عنيفين لا يحترمون القوانين.
وما يثير الدهشة والقلق الشديد هو مدى سرعة اندلاع العنف الشديد بين أناس عاشوا معا سلميا لفترة طويلة. فاليهود الألمان لم يُقتلوا من قبل جيرانهم غير اليهود حتى أثار قادة النازية كراهية الحشود بعد عام 1933. وقد تعايش المسيحيون والمسلمون لعدة قرون في سراييفو، إلى أن دعا المحرضون الصرب، المدعومون من قبل القوات المسلحة، إلى العنف والقتل. وكذلك الهندوس والمسلمون الذين تعايشوا وربطوا علاقات ودية، ثم فجأة بدؤوا في قتل بعضهم البعض عندما انفصل الشمال المسلم عن الهند الهندوسية في عام 1947. وعاش المسلمون بسلام في بورما إلى أن تم تشجيع البوذيين من قبل الرهبان المتعصبين على حرق منازل المسلمين وضربهم حتى الموت.
وكما يحدث مرارا وتكرارا في المجتمعات وفي جميع أنحاء العالم، فقد أصبحت المعايير المتحضرة التي تحمينا من الفوضى والعنف ضعيفة بشكل خطير. فبعض الناس أكثر استعدادا للوحشية من غيرهم، لكن نبضات العدوانية يمكن تفعيلها بسهولة مدهشة، ويمكن للغيرة أو الطمع البسيط أن يحول بسرعة مواطنين عاديين إلى وكلاء للهمجية.
ويحتاج المرء فقط لقراءة تعليقات الانترنت على آراء يعبر بها أصحابها حول منشورات جد محترمة لمعرفة مدى العداء الموجود في أذهان الناس. فمن السهل أن نتصور كيف يمكن لقليل من التشجيع أن يُذكي الكراهية بمجرد غياب القيود الطبيعية.
هذا النوع من التشجيع يمكن أن يكون غير مباشر، أو معبر عنه بشكل مبهم، لكن يُفهم على الفور من قبل الناس. اليوم تُقاضي سارة بالين صحيفة نيويورك تايمز لاقتراح هذه الأخيرة في كلمة العدد أن هناك صلة بين إطلاق النار الجماعي في ولاية أريزونا الذي أوشك أن يودي بحياة عضو ديمقراطي في الكونغرس الأمريكي غابي غيفوردز وخريطة عممتها لجنة العمل السياسي التابعة لبالين تظهر جيفوردز و غيره من الديمقراطييين في وضع معرض للهجوم.
وقد اعتذرت صحيفة التايمز في وقت لاحق، معترفة أن المستهدفين ليسوا سياسيو حملة بالين، بل دوائرهم الانتخابية. قد يكون هذا صحيحا ولكن لم يفسر بهذه الطريقة من طرف بعض مشجعي بالين الأكثر عدوانية.
تمادى ترامب إلى أبعد من ذلك بكثير في حملته عندما شجع أتباعه في مسيراته الجماهيرية على مهاجمة الصحافة شفهيا ك"حثالة". ويسمي الصحفيين ب "أعداء الشعب"، وينصح أتباعه بوقف "الأخبار المزيفة" وإبعادها عن طريقهم.
وقد أخد غريغ جيانفورت، أحد أعضاء الحزب الجمهوري المنتخب حديثا، ، هذا الأمر بجدية واعتدى على مراسل جريدة الغارديان بعد استجواب هذا الأخير له حول آرائه بشأن الرعاية الصحية. وفي الآونة الأخيرة، حث ممثل عن جمعية البندقية الوطنية المشاهدين على محاربة "أكاذيب" وسائل الإعلام الرئيسية "بقبضة الحقيقة المشدودة". مرة أخرى، فإن التهديد خفي بما يكفي لضمان حرية التعبير الدستورية. لكن الوطنيين، يمكنهم فهم المعنى الحقيقي لذلك.
حتى الآن، هناك فرق مهم بين الشعبويين اليمينيين الحاليين، في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة، والفاشيين والنازيين في الثلاثينيات من القرن الماضي، وهو غياب قوات العواصف. ليس هناك ما يعادل البلطجية ذوي الزي البني أو الأسود الذين منحوا رخصة من قبل القادة السياسيين لضرب خصومهم، أو فعل ما هو أسوأ.
لكن هذا أيضا قد يتغير. فقد اقترح جيمس بوخال، وهو سياسي جمهوري في ولاية أوريغون، في مايو/ أيار أن يستخدم الجمهوريون جيوش شعبية يمينية كحراس أمن خلال التجمعات الجمهورية. هؤلاء المتطرفون الحاملون للسلاح، والذين تتلو عليهم أفكارهم الوطنية أن الحكومة الاتحادية عدو، يختلفون عن جيش الزي البني لعام 1930 فقط في الاٍسم. وكل ما هو مطلوب لسياسة العنف المؤسسي هو منح هؤلاء الأشخاص رخصة رسمية لإطلاق العنان لدوافعهم الوحشية.
ولهذا نجد أن تغريدات ترامب ليست عرضا فظ. فبمجرد أن يبدأ أعلى ممثلي الديمقراطية بإثارة العنف، فستتولى الحشود المسؤولية والولايات المتحدة ليست استثناء. وفي هذا الظرف بالذات ستموت الديمقراطية.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ian Buruma warns against the danger when the "highest representatives of a democracy" incite violence. It's true that "under normal circumstances, violent behavior is restrained by laws and social norms." And he points out serveral cases in history to show that "extreme violence can erupt among people who have lived peacefully together for a long time."
We can never rely on "civilized norms that protect us from anarchy and violence." And unfortunately there are people, who "may be more disposed to brutality than others, but aggressive impulses can be activated with surprising ease. "
Trump's "flirtation with violence " is reminiscent of the Third Reich in the 1930s. The only difference is that there are no - not yet - "equivalent of the brown-shirted or black-shirted thugs who were given license by political leaders to beat up their opponents, or worse." But a recent suggestion by James Buchal, a Republican politician in Oregon, harks back to the dark Nazi era. He told Republicans to "hire right-wing militia groups as security guards during Republican rallies."
One can envision "these gun-toting extremists, whose idea of patriotism is to regard the federal government as the enemy." They are different from the Nazi Brownshirts "only in name."
There is no place for Trump's "politics of institutionalized violence" and his giving "people official license to unleash their most brutal impulses" in a democratic world.
On July 2 Trump posted a short video clip of him beating a person with a CNN logo in wrestling, which was a clear evidence for stirring up hatred and violence against the media. He sent a dangerous message to his supporters, inciting them to beat up anybody in the media, that is seen as hostile and "enemy of the people." What is alarming is that his supporters didn't see it as a threat, and the clip became one of the most popular posts.
During his campaign, Trump longed for the days when he could punch protesters in the face. Instead he encouraged his supporters to punching people in the face. In August 2016 Trump told a crowd that if Clinton were elected she would have the power to appoint liberal supreme court justices. He suggested that gun owners could stop her from appointing liberal supreme court justices, and advocated for violence against his rival.
Fortunately the rule of law still endures in the courts. Earlier in April, a Kentucky judge denied Trump's claim as a candidate in 2016 that he was just exercising his rights to free speech and couldn’t be sued for inciting violence. The case centers on a rally in which Trump told supporters to ‘Get ’em out of here’ and two women and a man said they were punched.
Greg Gianforte, a Montana congressman was pleaded guilty to assaulting a journalist from the Guardian newspaper on the eve of his election in May. He was ordered to pay $385, complete 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counselling. Ben Jacobs, the reporter was attacked after asking the candidate whether he supported the Republican healthcare plan. He agreed not to sue Gianforte if the congressman wrote a letter of apology and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Despite Trump's hatred of mainstream media, the Fourth Estate is still going strong. journalists play an essential role in a vibrant civil society. So essential that the founding fathers cited the freedom of the press in the first amendment to the constitution. The liberty of the press is key to the security of our rights and freedoms.
Public threats and violence towards journalists – whether from private civilians or elected officials – are clearly an attempt to silence the press. If the media is restrained from asking critical questions, it also seeks to keep the public in check and prevent people from asking the same questions of their own government. This system of checks and balances can only be secured, when the media and the public play an active role in defending their freedom of expression. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I agree with the author about the thin line. It is scary. That is why accountability is so important. Unfortunately, our press today is more propaganda than news because people like the author cater to their bigotry and hate. I teach my children that you do not take respect but you earn it. Trump is merely teaching the American people that our press do not deserve respect by default. They must earn it. Germany descended into chaos because their globalist elite signed the Versailles Treaty (today our globalist elite sign foolish trade agreements). They bankrupted the middle class with hyperinflation (give our arrogant elite more time with QE and we will have either capital controls or hyperinflation). The first thing the fascist thugs did was to beat up the liberal communist thugs who were very prevalent. Look in the mirror and fix your own problems. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Hard to take this author seriously (quite frankly, this site as well) with yet another absurd post. Some suggestion to the author:
1) Insulting the President doesn't strengthen your argument
2) Blaming the President for undermining the Press and the Judiciary fails to share the appropriate blame they both have
3) Bringing up the "dictator" red herring is tiresome and shows imagination.
4) Mentioning the Nazi's in a discussion about Trump is utterly disgusting and dismissive of the horrible suffering.
I am sorry, but I hope those who take a class with this person ask for a refund.
Press & Judiciary - the denigrate themselves when they use salacious headlines to get attention, fail to remain unbiased and endlessly attack the person who was freely elected as President of the US.
The Judiciary could have easily affirmed the Presidents travel restrictions, while at the same time vocally opposing them. Instead you had liberal judges shoot down a law for obviously political reasons, only for the SCOTUS to affirm the validity of the law 9-0.
As for inciting violence, the video was a joke. The only thing violent and threatening was CNN potentially doxxing someone who jokingly made the video that the President re-tweeted.
Also, love the convenient omission of the countless instances of well known celebrities or other personalities threatening harm to the President and being celebrated for doing so.
PS - for the love of god, stop with these posts. I am a regular reader of Foreign Affairs and they do it right. Articles that are both supportive and critical of the president, without any of the absurdity found on this site. Either get better authors or instruct that that articles overly dramatic will not be posted.
Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Yet where was/is your indignation my dear Buruma when former US President Barrack Obama and others incited class warfare in the US in the context of the 1%? The current mayor of NYC barbs against his own police department? The vitriolic attacks by Black Matter Lives activists against police and everything else they deem as the "enemy"? If you are going to denounce President Trump go ahead but do us a service and also point out the provocations stemming from the left wing of the political spectrum. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Thank you! Criticism should be even and fair. Author brings up Congresswoman Gifford's shorting without mentioning the avowed liberal who shot Republican members of congress.
Bias and one sidedness has no place on this site. Sad that an educated professor would be so blatant. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The only reason to hesitate calling Trump a 'fascist' in the historical 1930s sense, is that he lacks a coherent, articulated ideology. And the attention span to generate one. But others n his entourage seem happy to substitute their version, to the apparent indifference of El Caudillo. In the phrase of the 1990s sci-fi series, 'Lexx', 'they worship His Shadow.' The bullying, lying, hyper-adversarial stance, are all there. And all, in the end, that matters. They simply encourage and enable the rise of 'Stars & Stripes'-shirts.
Historically, the militias seem rural or small-town, and so are maybe less obvious than would be helpful in opposing them. As always, the only way autocrats get away with it, is if good people do nothing. Until too late. Clearly, neither formal technique for removal of a president - impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment - will be triggered, since both depend on either the Vice President (for the 25th) or the house (which is solidly republican). Pence is far too canny to upset his hopes of succeeding, in a more traditional way.
We're on a slippery slope to as close to autocracy as can be engineered. Our main hope (our own actions apart) is Trump's hilarious ineptness at making his own case for anything, outside a riveting show. Nobody pays attention to the 'rest of the world', which has not gone away - I live there! - but has been buried in the US under tweetstorms and (by now) weary and faux outrage. The tagline for 'Trump:The Reality President' is, 'The Nation's Tweetheart!'
Good thing there's no serious external threat to the US. Nobody would notice. Or maybe just haven't. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Reply to Jan Czaja -
I forgot none of the things you mention, but the list I gave was enough to make my point. Nor was I making the moral point you mention; such considerations are simply alien to Trump, other than his own hypersensitivity to criticism - which is not generalized to understand how he might hurt others. My points were not of morality, which again has no traction on him, but making comparisons, and an attempt a prognosis. Which is not a happy one.
AS to the infamous 'mainstream media' - he has them in the palm of his hand. There is no substance to reporting , far less reasoned analysis. Either sense is regained, or it's lights out for the present political dispensation - and maybe cultural, too. Hey, not even diamonds are forever. And the destruction is completely self-inflicted. The Martians didn't do it. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
You forgot Racist, Impaler, Traitor, Russian Spy, etc. Typical garbage that Trump's opponents come up with. Nevertheless, I think you missed the moral of the story which is that don't do unto others what you wouldn't want be done to you. Mass media, which is essentially 80% leftist and culturally liberal, has been spewing hatred and destroying careers for years. Now, they're just getting a taste of their own medicine. Read more
