Trumps Flirt mit der Gewalt

NEW YORK – Donald Trumps jüngster Tweet eines Videoclips, in dem zu sehen ist, wie er in das Gesicht eines Mannes schlägt, auf dessen Kopf das CNN-Logo prangt, mag von manchen Menschen als weiteres Beispiel einer geschmacklosen Posse des US-Präsidenten gesehen werden – ungehörig vielleicht, aber nicht anders zu erwarten. Andere allerdings haben auf einen unheilvolleren Aspekt verwiesen – und das aus gutem Grund.
Trump verunglimpft kritische Presseberichterstattung über seine Regierung ebenso konsequent als „Falschmeldungen“ wie er auch versucht, die Autorität der unabhängigen Justiz zu untergraben, indem er diejenigen, die sich seinen Wünschen nicht beugen, als „so genannte“ Richter bezeichnet. Gewohnheitsmäßig wendet er sich mit diesen beleidigend abfälligen Bemerkungen via Twitter direkt „an die Menschen“, wobei er dies als die Kommunikationsart des „modernen Präsidenten“ bezeichnet. Tatsächlich ist die Torpedierung demokratischer Institutionen durch ihren Missbrauch vor den Augen eines lärmenden Mobs alles andere als modern. Genau das haben angehende Diktatoren immer getan.
Das ist durchaus besorgniserregend. Aber wir haben es noch mit potenziell viel Schlimmerem zu tun. Unter normalen Umständen wird gewalttätigem Verhalten durch Gesetze und soziale Normen eine Grenze gesetzt. Diese Grenzen sind beileibe nicht perfekt. Häusliche Gewalt bleibt oftmals ebenso verborgen wie zahlreiche Vergewaltigungsfälle. Und gewalttätige Gesetzesbrecher wird es auch immer geben.
Erstaunlich und zutiefst beunruhigend ist allerdings, wie rasch extreme Gewalt unter Menschen hervorbrechen kann, die zuvor lange Zeit friedlich miteinander gelebt haben. Deutsche Juden lebten unbehelligt unter ihren nichtjüdischen Nachbarn bis Nazi-Führer nach 1933 den Mob aufhetzten. Christen und Muslime lebten in Sarajewo Jahrhunderte nebeneinander bis serbische Agitatoren mit Unterstützung der Streitkräfte zu gewaltvollen Vertreibungen und Mord aufriefen. Hindus und Muslime die einander in Ruhe gelassen oder sogar freundliche Beziehungen gepflegt hatten, gingen sich plötzlich gegenseitig an die Kehle, als sich der vorwiegend muslimische Norden 1947 vom größtenteils hinduistischen Indien abspaltete. In Burma lebten die Muslime friedlich, bis - von fanatischen Mönchen aufgestachelte - Buddhisten begannen, ihre Häuser niederzubrennen und sie totzuschlagen.
In Gesellschaften auf der ganzen Welt erweisen sich Normen, die uns vor Anarchie und Gewalt schützen sollen, immer wieder als gefährlich dünne Schutzschicht der Zivilisiertheit. Manche Menschen sind offenbar anfälliger für Brutalität als andere, aber aggressive Impulse können überraschend leicht aktiviert werden. Belanglose Eifersüchteleien oder einfach Gier können unauffällige Bürger zu Erfüllungsgehilfen der Barbarei werden lassen.
Um zu erkennen, wie viel Feindseligkeit in den Köpfen der Menschen herrscht, muss man nur Online-Kommentare lesen, die als Reaktion auf Meinungsartikel in höchst respektablen Medien gepostet werden. Man kann sich leicht vorstellen, wie Feindseligkeit mit etwas Ermunterung von offizieller Seite in die Tat umgesetzt wird, wenn normale Grenzen überschritten sind.
Diese Art der Ermunterung kann indirekt oder vage formuliert erfolgen, wobei sie von Menschen, die auf Mobilisierung brennen, sofort verstanden wird. Sarah Palin hat Klage gegen die New York Times eingebracht, weil diese in einem Leitartikel andeutete, es bestünde ein Zusammenhang zwischen einer Schießerei in Arizona, bei der die demokratische US-Kongressabgeordnete Gabby Giffords beinahe ums Leben kam und einer von Palins politischem Aktionskomitee in Umlauf gebrachten Landkarte, auf der Giffords und andere Demokraten hinter stilisierten Fadenkreuzen abgebildet worden waren.
Die Times entschuldigte sich später und räumte ein, dass nicht die Politiker Ziele in Palins Kampagne waren, sondern deren Wahlbezirke. Möglich. Aber das war wahrscheinlich nicht die Botschaft, wie sie von manchen ihrer aggressiveren Fans verstanden wurde.
Trump ging im Laufe seines Wahlkampfs noch viel weiter, als er Anhänger bei seinen Massenveranstaltungen ermunterte, die Presse verbal als „Abschaum“ zu attackieren. Mittlerweile brandmarkt er Journalisten regelmäßig als „Feinde des Volkes” und ruft seine Anhänger auf, zu verhindern, dass sich „Falschmeldungen” in seinen – und implizit ihren – Weg stellen.
Ein neu gewählter republikanischer Kongressabgeordneter, Greg Gianforte, nahm das wörtlich und griff einen Reporter des Guardian tätlich an, nachdem ihn dieser zu einer Meinung über das Gesundheitswesen befragt hatte. Vor kurzem drängte ein Vertreter der National Rifle Association die Zuseher, die „Lügen“ der Mainstream-Medien mit der „geballten Faust der Wahrheit“ zu bekämpfen. Erneut wird die Drohung gerade so spärlich verhüllt, dass sie noch unter die verfassungsmäßig garantierten Rechte der Meinungsfreiheit fällt. Doch selbststilisierte Patrioten können zwischen den Zeilen lesen.
Bislang besteht ein wichtiger Unterschied zwischen den Rechtspopulisten von heute in Europa und den USA sowie den Faschisten und Nazis der 1930er Jahre darin, dass es keine Sturmtruppen gibt. Es fehlen die Pendants zu den Schlägern in ihren braunen oder schwarzen Hemden, die von politischen Führern die Genehmigung erhielten, ihre Widersacher niederzuschlagen oder mit ihnen noch Schlimmeres anzustellen.
Aber auch das ändert sich möglicherweise gerade. James Buchal, republikanischer Politiker aus dem Bundesstaat Oregon, regte im Mai an, die Republikaner sollten für ihre Zusammenkünfte rechte Milizgruppen als Wachpersonal anheuern. Diese bewaffneten Extremisten, deren Vorstellung von Patriotismus darin besteht, die Bundesregierung als Feind anzusehen, unterscheiden sich von den Braunhemden der 1930er Jahre nur dem Namen nach. Für eine Politik der institutionalisierten Gewalt muss derartigen Menschen nur die offizielle Erlaubnis erteilt werden, ihre brutalsten Impulse zu entfesseln.
Aus diesem Grund handelt es sich bei Trumps Tweets nicht nur um derbe Theatralik. Wenn die höchsten Repräsentanten einer Demokratie einmal beginnen, zu Gewalt zu verleiten, übernimmt der Mob. Die USA bilden dabei keine Ausnahme: zu diesem Zeitpunkt wird die Demokratie sterben.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ian Buruma warns against the danger when the "highest representatives of a democracy" incite violence. It's true that "under normal circumstances, violent behavior is restrained by laws and social norms." And he points out serveral cases in history to show that "extreme violence can erupt among people who have lived peacefully together for a long time."
We can never rely on "civilized norms that protect us from anarchy and violence." And unfortunately there are people, who "may be more disposed to brutality than others, but aggressive impulses can be activated with surprising ease. "
Trump's "flirtation with violence " is reminiscent of the Third Reich in the 1930s. The only difference is that there are no - not yet - "equivalent of the brown-shirted or black-shirted thugs who were given license by political leaders to beat up their opponents, or worse." But a recent suggestion by James Buchal, a Republican politician in Oregon, harks back to the dark Nazi era. He told Republicans to "hire right-wing militia groups as security guards during Republican rallies."
One can envision "these gun-toting extremists, whose idea of patriotism is to regard the federal government as the enemy." They are different from the Nazi Brownshirts "only in name."
There is no place for Trump's "politics of institutionalized violence" and his giving "people official license to unleash their most brutal impulses" in a democratic world.
On July 2 Trump posted a short video clip of him beating a person with a CNN logo in wrestling, which was a clear evidence for stirring up hatred and violence against the media. He sent a dangerous message to his supporters, inciting them to beat up anybody in the media, that is seen as hostile and "enemy of the people." What is alarming is that his supporters didn't see it as a threat, and the clip became one of the most popular posts.
During his campaign, Trump longed for the days when he could punch protesters in the face. Instead he encouraged his supporters to punching people in the face. In August 2016 Trump told a crowd that if Clinton were elected she would have the power to appoint liberal supreme court justices. He suggested that gun owners could stop her from appointing liberal supreme court justices, and advocated for violence against his rival.
Fortunately the rule of law still endures in the courts. Earlier in April, a Kentucky judge denied Trump's claim as a candidate in 2016 that he was just exercising his rights to free speech and couldn’t be sued for inciting violence. The case centers on a rally in which Trump told supporters to ‘Get ’em out of here’ and two women and a man said they were punched.
Greg Gianforte, a Montana congressman was pleaded guilty to assaulting a journalist from the Guardian newspaper on the eve of his election in May. He was ordered to pay $385, complete 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counselling. Ben Jacobs, the reporter was attacked after asking the candidate whether he supported the Republican healthcare plan. He agreed not to sue Gianforte if the congressman wrote a letter of apology and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Despite Trump's hatred of mainstream media, the Fourth Estate is still going strong. journalists play an essential role in a vibrant civil society. So essential that the founding fathers cited the freedom of the press in the first amendment to the constitution. The liberty of the press is key to the security of our rights and freedoms.
Public threats and violence towards journalists – whether from private civilians or elected officials – are clearly an attempt to silence the press. If the media is restrained from asking critical questions, it also seeks to keep the public in check and prevent people from asking the same questions of their own government. This system of checks and balances can only be secured, when the media and the public play an active role in defending their freedom of expression. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I agree with the author about the thin line. It is scary. That is why accountability is so important. Unfortunately, our press today is more propaganda than news because people like the author cater to their bigotry and hate. I teach my children that you do not take respect but you earn it. Trump is merely teaching the American people that our press do not deserve respect by default. They must earn it. Germany descended into chaos because their globalist elite signed the Versailles Treaty (today our globalist elite sign foolish trade agreements). They bankrupted the middle class with hyperinflation (give our arrogant elite more time with QE and we will have either capital controls or hyperinflation). The first thing the fascist thugs did was to beat up the liberal communist thugs who were very prevalent. Look in the mirror and fix your own problems. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Hard to take this author seriously (quite frankly, this site as well) with yet another absurd post. Some suggestion to the author:
1) Insulting the President doesn't strengthen your argument
2) Blaming the President for undermining the Press and the Judiciary fails to share the appropriate blame they both have
3) Bringing up the "dictator" red herring is tiresome and shows imagination.
4) Mentioning the Nazi's in a discussion about Trump is utterly disgusting and dismissive of the horrible suffering.
I am sorry, but I hope those who take a class with this person ask for a refund.
Press & Judiciary - the denigrate themselves when they use salacious headlines to get attention, fail to remain unbiased and endlessly attack the person who was freely elected as President of the US.
The Judiciary could have easily affirmed the Presidents travel restrictions, while at the same time vocally opposing them. Instead you had liberal judges shoot down a law for obviously political reasons, only for the SCOTUS to affirm the validity of the law 9-0.
As for inciting violence, the video was a joke. The only thing violent and threatening was CNN potentially doxxing someone who jokingly made the video that the President re-tweeted.
Also, love the convenient omission of the countless instances of well known celebrities or other personalities threatening harm to the President and being celebrated for doing so.
PS - for the love of god, stop with these posts. I am a regular reader of Foreign Affairs and they do it right. Articles that are both supportive and critical of the president, without any of the absurdity found on this site. Either get better authors or instruct that that articles overly dramatic will not be posted.
Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Yet where was/is your indignation my dear Buruma when former US President Barrack Obama and others incited class warfare in the US in the context of the 1%? The current mayor of NYC barbs against his own police department? The vitriolic attacks by Black Matter Lives activists against police and everything else they deem as the "enemy"? If you are going to denounce President Trump go ahead but do us a service and also point out the provocations stemming from the left wing of the political spectrum. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Thank you! Criticism should be even and fair. Author brings up Congresswoman Gifford's shorting without mentioning the avowed liberal who shot Republican members of congress.
Bias and one sidedness has no place on this site. Sad that an educated professor would be so blatant. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The only reason to hesitate calling Trump a 'fascist' in the historical 1930s sense, is that he lacks a coherent, articulated ideology. And the attention span to generate one. But others n his entourage seem happy to substitute their version, to the apparent indifference of El Caudillo. In the phrase of the 1990s sci-fi series, 'Lexx', 'they worship His Shadow.' The bullying, lying, hyper-adversarial stance, are all there. And all, in the end, that matters. They simply encourage and enable the rise of 'Stars & Stripes'-shirts.
Historically, the militias seem rural or small-town, and so are maybe less obvious than would be helpful in opposing them. As always, the only way autocrats get away with it, is if good people do nothing. Until too late. Clearly, neither formal technique for removal of a president - impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment - will be triggered, since both depend on either the Vice President (for the 25th) or the house (which is solidly republican). Pence is far too canny to upset his hopes of succeeding, in a more traditional way.
We're on a slippery slope to as close to autocracy as can be engineered. Our main hope (our own actions apart) is Trump's hilarious ineptness at making his own case for anything, outside a riveting show. Nobody pays attention to the 'rest of the world', which has not gone away - I live there! - but has been buried in the US under tweetstorms and (by now) weary and faux outrage. The tagline for 'Trump:The Reality President' is, 'The Nation's Tweetheart!'
Good thing there's no serious external threat to the US. Nobody would notice. Or maybe just haven't. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Reply to Jan Czaja -
I forgot none of the things you mention, but the list I gave was enough to make my point. Nor was I making the moral point you mention; such considerations are simply alien to Trump, other than his own hypersensitivity to criticism - which is not generalized to understand how he might hurt others. My points were not of morality, which again has no traction on him, but making comparisons, and an attempt a prognosis. Which is not a happy one.
AS to the infamous 'mainstream media' - he has them in the palm of his hand. There is no substance to reporting , far less reasoned analysis. Either sense is regained, or it's lights out for the present political dispensation - and maybe cultural, too. Hey, not even diamonds are forever. And the destruction is completely self-inflicted. The Martians didn't do it. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
You forgot Racist, Impaler, Traitor, Russian Spy, etc. Typical garbage that Trump's opponents come up with. Nevertheless, I think you missed the moral of the story which is that don't do unto others what you wouldn't want be done to you. Mass media, which is essentially 80% leftist and culturally liberal, has been spewing hatred and destroying careers for years. Now, they're just getting a taste of their own medicine. Read more
