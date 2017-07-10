8

Trumps Flirt mit der Gewalt

NEW YORK – Donald Trumps jüngster Tweet eines Videoclips, in dem zu sehen ist, wie er in das Gesicht eines Mannes schlägt, auf dessen Kopf das CNN-Logo prangt, mag von manchen Menschen als weiteres Beispiel einer geschmacklosen Posse des US-Präsidenten gesehen werden – ungehörig vielleicht, aber nicht anders zu erwarten. Andere allerdings haben auf einen unheilvolleren Aspekt verwiesen – und das aus gutem Grund.  

Trump verunglimpft kritische Presseberichterstattung über seine Regierung ebenso konsequent als „Falschmeldungen“ wie er auch versucht, die Autorität der unabhängigen Justiz zu untergraben, indem er diejenigen, die sich seinen Wünschen nicht beugen, als „so genannte“ Richter bezeichnet. Gewohnheitsmäßig wendet er sich mit diesen beleidigend abfälligen Bemerkungen via Twitter direkt „an die Menschen“, wobei er dies als die Kommunikationsart des „modernen Präsidenten“ bezeichnet. Tatsächlich ist die Torpedierung demokratischer Institutionen durch ihren Missbrauch vor den Augen eines lärmenden Mobs alles andere als modern. Genau das haben angehende Diktatoren immer getan.

Das ist durchaus besorgniserregend. Aber wir haben es noch mit potenziell viel Schlimmerem zu tun. Unter normalen Umständen wird gewalttätigem Verhalten durch Gesetze und soziale Normen eine Grenze gesetzt. Diese Grenzen sind beileibe nicht perfekt. Häusliche Gewalt bleibt oftmals ebenso verborgen wie zahlreiche Vergewaltigungsfälle. Und gewalttätige Gesetzesbrecher wird es auch immer geben.

Erstaunlich und zutiefst beunruhigend ist allerdings, wie rasch extreme Gewalt unter Menschen hervorbrechen kann, die zuvor lange Zeit friedlich miteinander gelebt haben. Deutsche Juden lebten unbehelligt unter ihren nichtjüdischen Nachbarn bis Nazi-Führer nach 1933 den Mob aufhetzten. Christen und Muslime lebten in Sarajewo Jahrhunderte nebeneinander bis serbische Agitatoren mit Unterstützung der Streitkräfte zu gewaltvollen Vertreibungen und Mord aufriefen. Hindus und Muslime die einander in Ruhe gelassen oder sogar freundliche Beziehungen gepflegt hatten, gingen sich plötzlich gegenseitig an die Kehle, als sich der vorwiegend muslimische Norden 1947 vom größtenteils hinduistischen Indien abspaltete. In Burma lebten die Muslime friedlich, bis - von fanatischen Mönchen aufgestachelte - Buddhisten begannen, ihre Häuser niederzubrennen und sie totzuschlagen.  

In Gesellschaften auf der ganzen Welt erweisen sich Normen, die uns vor Anarchie und Gewalt schützen sollen, immer wieder als gefährlich dünne Schutzschicht der Zivilisiertheit. Manche Menschen sind offenbar anfälliger für Brutalität als andere, aber aggressive Impulse können überraschend leicht aktiviert werden. Belanglose Eifersüchteleien oder einfach Gier können unauffällige Bürger zu Erfüllungsgehilfen der Barbarei werden lassen.

Um zu erkennen, wie viel Feindseligkeit in den Köpfen der Menschen herrscht, muss man nur Online-Kommentare lesen, die als Reaktion auf Meinungsartikel in höchst respektablen Medien gepostet werden. Man kann sich leicht vorstellen, wie Feindseligkeit mit etwas Ermunterung von offizieller Seite in die Tat umgesetzt wird, wenn normale Grenzen überschritten sind.

Diese Art der Ermunterung kann indirekt oder vage formuliert erfolgen, wobei sie von Menschen, die auf Mobilisierung brennen, sofort verstanden wird. Sarah Palin hat Klage gegen die New York Times eingebracht, weil diese in einem Leitartikel andeutete, es bestünde ein Zusammenhang zwischen einer Schießerei in Arizona, bei der die demokratische US-Kongressabgeordnete Gabby Giffords beinahe ums Leben kam und einer von Palins politischem Aktionskomitee in Umlauf gebrachten Landkarte, auf der Giffords und andere Demokraten hinter stilisierten Fadenkreuzen abgebildet worden waren.

Die Times entschuldigte sich später und räumte ein, dass nicht die Politiker Ziele in Palins Kampagne waren, sondern deren Wahlbezirke. Möglich. Aber das war wahrscheinlich nicht die Botschaft, wie sie von manchen ihrer aggressiveren Fans verstanden wurde.  

Trump ging im Laufe seines Wahlkampfs noch viel weiter, als er Anhänger bei seinen Massenveranstaltungen ermunterte, die Presse verbal als „Abschaum“ zu attackieren. Mittlerweile brandmarkt er Journalisten regelmäßig als „Feinde des Volkes” und ruft seine Anhänger auf, zu verhindern, dass sich „Falschmeldungen” in seinen – und implizit ihren – Weg stellen.

Ein neu gewählter republikanischer Kongressabgeordneter, Greg Gianforte, nahm das wörtlich und griff einen Reporter des Guardian tätlich an, nachdem ihn dieser zu einer Meinung über das Gesundheitswesen befragt hatte. Vor kurzem drängte ein Vertreter der National Rifle Association die Zuseher, die „Lügen“ der Mainstream-Medien mit der „geballten Faust der Wahrheit“ zu bekämpfen. Erneut wird die Drohung gerade so spärlich verhüllt, dass sie noch unter die verfassungsmäßig garantierten Rechte der Meinungsfreiheit fällt. Doch selbststilisierte Patrioten können zwischen den Zeilen lesen.

Bislang besteht ein wichtiger Unterschied zwischen den Rechtspopulisten von heute in Europa und den USA sowie den Faschisten und Nazis der 1930er Jahre darin, dass es keine Sturmtruppen gibt. Es fehlen die Pendants zu den Schlägern in ihren braunen oder schwarzen Hemden, die von politischen Führern die Genehmigung erhielten, ihre Widersacher niederzuschlagen oder mit ihnen noch Schlimmeres anzustellen.

Aber auch das ändert sich möglicherweise gerade. James Buchal, republikanischer Politiker aus dem Bundesstaat Oregon, regte im Mai an, die Republikaner sollten für ihre Zusammenkünfte rechte Milizgruppen als Wachpersonal anheuern. Diese bewaffneten Extremisten, deren Vorstellung von Patriotismus darin besteht, die Bundesregierung als Feind anzusehen, unterscheiden sich von den Braunhemden der 1930er Jahre nur dem Namen nach. Für eine Politik der institutionalisierten Gewalt muss derartigen Menschen nur die offizielle Erlaubnis erteilt werden, ihre brutalsten Impulse zu entfesseln.

Aus diesem Grund handelt es sich bei Trumps Tweets nicht nur um derbe Theatralik. Wenn die höchsten Repräsentanten einer Demokratie einmal beginnen, zu Gewalt zu verleiten, übernimmt der Mob. Die USA bilden dabei keine Ausnahme: zu diesem Zeitpunkt wird die Demokratie sterben.

Aus dem Englischen von Helga Klinger-Groier