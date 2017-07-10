8

Трамп и его увлечение насилием

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Кто-то может проигнорировать недавний твит Дональда Трампа с видео, где он бьёт человека с нарисованным логотипом телеканала CNN вместо головы, посчитав всё это ещё одним примером вульгарной буффонады американского президента – это может быть и неприлично, но ожидаемо. Однако есть те, кто считает этот твит намного более зловещим сигналом, и вполне обоснованно.

Трамп упорно называет сообщения прессы, в которых критикуется его администрация, «фейковыми новостями». Этим же приёмом он пытается подорвать авторитет независимой судебной системы, навешивая на тех, кто ему досаждает, ярлык «так называемых судей». Он уже привык публиковать в «Твиттере» подобные оскорбительные эпитеты, обращаясь напрямую к «народу». И эту форму коммуникаций он называет «современным президентством». Однако в реальности попытки ослабить демократические институты путём их очернения перед ревущей толпой отнюдь не являются чем-то современным. Это то, чем всегда занимались потенциальные диктаторы.

Ситуация серьёзна. Но она может быть даже хуже. В нормальных обстоятельствах применение силы ограничивается законами и социальными нормами. Эти ограничения, конечно, не являются совершенными. Случаи домашнего насилия часто остаются неизвестны, как и многие случаи изнасилования. И всегда будут стремящиеся к насилию люди, которые нарушают законы.

Но что удивляет (и глубоко тревожит), так это то, как быстро крайние формы насилия могут охватить людей, которые долгое время мирно жили вместе. Немецким евреям не досаждали их нееврейские соседи, пока в 1933 году нацистские лидеры не начали натравливать на них толпу. Христиане и мусульмане столетиями жили вместе в Сараево, пока сербские агитаторы – при поддержке вооружённых сил – не начали призывать к насилию и убийствам. Индусы и мусульмане, которые не трогали друг друга и даже поддерживали дружественные отношения, внезапно начали грызть друг другу глотки, когда в 1947 году мусульманский, по большей части, север откололся от индуистской Индии. Мусульмане до недавнего времени мирно жили в Бирме, пока буддисты, подстрекаемые монахам��-фанатиками, не начали поджигать их дома и забивать их до смерти.

Вновь и вновь в различных обществах по всему миру нормы цивилизации, защищающие нас от анархии и насилия, оказываются чрезвычайно хрупкими. Какая-то часть людей может быть больше предрасположена к брутальности, чем все остальные, но у всех агрессивные импульсы могут быть активированы с удивительной лёгкостью. Мелкая зависть или просто жадность способны быстро превратить заурядных граждан в агентов варварства.

Достаточно почитать в интернете комментарии к мнениям, публикуемых в совершенно респектабельных изданиях, чтобы увидеть, как много злобы в умах людей. Легко себе представить, как небольшая официальная поддержка способна подтолкнуть эту злобу к действиям в условиях, когда естественные ограничения исчезают.

Эта поддержка может быть косвенной или туманно сформулированной, но люди, которые горят желанием мобилизоваться, её мгновенно улавливают. Сара Пэйлин решила судиться с газетой TheNew York Times, которая в статье «От редакции» высказала предположение о связи между массовой стрельбой в Аризоне (тогда едва не погибла Габби Гиффордс, демократ, член конгресса США) и картой, которую распространял созданный Пэйлин комитет политического действия. На этой карте Гиффордс и некоторые другие демократы были изображены под оружейным прицелом.

Газета позднее извинилась, признав, что кампания Пэйлин была нацелена не на политиков, а на их избирательные округа. Возможно. Но, наверное, некоторые из наиболее агрессивных фанатов Пэйлин поняли это не совсем так.

Во время своей предвыборной кампании Трамп пошёл намного дальше: он призвал своих сторонников на митингах словесно атаковать представителей прессы, называя их «отбросами». А сейчас он регулярно называет журналистов «врагами народа» и призывает своих сторонников остановить поток «фейковых новостей», которые стоят у него (и, как предполагается, у них) на пути.

Недавно избранный в Конгресс республиканец Грэг Джианфорт воспринял это призыв буквально и напал на репортёра газетыGuardian, когда тот поинтересовался его мнением о системе здравоохранения. А буквально недавно представитель Национальной стрелковой ассоциации призвал зрителей бороться с «ложью» в крупных СМИ с помощью «сжатого кулака правды». И вновь угроза слегка прикрыта, так чтобы не нарушить защищаемую конституцией свободу слова. Однако самопровозглашённые патриоты умеют читать между строк.

До сих пор важным отличием сегодняшних ультраправых популистов в Европе и США от фашистов и нацистов 1930-х годов было отсутствие штурмовиков. Сегодня не существует аналога головорезам в чёрных или коричневых рубашках, которым их политические лидеры выдали лицензию на насилие – или даже нечто похуже – в отношении противников.

Но ситуация может измениться. В мае Джеймс Бьюкал, республиканский политик из Орегона, предложил, чтобы республиканцы нанимали вооружённые группы ультраправых для охраны безопасности во время республиканских митингов. Эти вооружённые экстремисты, для которых идея патриотизм заключается во враждебном отношении к федеральному правительству, отличаются от коричневорубашечников 1930-х годов лишь названием. Всё, что нужно для политики, в которой насилие стало институтом, – это официально разрешить таким людям высвободить их наиболее брутальные порывы.

Именно поэтому твиты Трампа – это не просто грубое актёрство. Как только высшие представители демократии начинают призывать к насилию, побеждает толпа. США не исключение: в этот момент демократия умрёт.