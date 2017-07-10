8

Trump flirte avec la violence

NEW YORK – Dans un récent tweet vidéo publié sur son propre compte, Donald Trump frappe et plaque violemment au sol un homme dont le visage est recouvert du logo CNN, le tout de manière théâtralisée. Nombre d’observateurs y voient seulement un nouvel exemple de pitrerie et de vulgarité de la part du chef de l’État – évoquant un tweet certes inapproprié, mais pas particulièrement inhabituel de la part de Trump. D’autres y voient en revanche un comportement beaucoup plus inquiétant – et à juste titre.

Trump qualifie systématiquement de « fake news » toute critique formulée par les médias à l’encontre de son administration, tout comme il a cherché à saper l’autorité d’un pouvoir judiciaire indépendant en qualifiant de « soi disant juges » les magistrats qui l’avaient contrarié. Trump a pris l’habitude de tweeter ces agressions verbales de manière directement visible par « le peuple », une forme de communication qu’il considère en phase avec la « présidence de l’ère moderne ». En réalité, le fait de malmener des institutions démocratiques en s’y attaquant sous les yeux d’une foule véhémente n’a absolument rien de moderne.

L’incident est grave. Mais quelque chose de pire encore est à souligner. Dans un cadre normal, tout comportement violent est réprimé par la loi et les normes sociales. Bien entendu, cette répression nécessite encore des améliorations. Les violences domestiques demeurent bien souvent dissimulées, tout comme de nombreux cas de viol. Et il y aura toujours des individus violents qui enfreindront les lois.

Ce qui est en revanche déconcertant, et profondément troublant, c’est la rapidité avec laquelle une violence extrême peut apparaître chez des individus qui vivaient pourtant en paix depuis bien longtemps. Avant 1933, les juifs d’Allemagne n’avaient pas subi de violences de la part de leurs compatriotes non juifs, jusqu’à ce que les dirigeants nazis agitent la foule en ce sens cette année-là. Chrétiens et musulmans ont coexisté pendant des siècles à Sarajevo, jusqu’à ce que les agitateurs serbes, soutenus par des forces armées, appellent aux expulsions et aux meurtres. Hindous et musulmans, qui auparavant s’acceptaient mutuellement jusqu’à parfois entretenir de bonnes relations, se sont soudainement sautés à la gorge lorsque le nord à majorité musulmane s’est départi d’une Inde à majorité hindoue en 1947. De même, les musulmans vivaient en paix en Birmanie jusqu’à ce que les bouddhistes, récemment exhortés par des moines fanatiques, se mettent à incendier leurs maisons et à les battre à mort.

Encore et toujours, dans les sociétés du monde entier, les normes de civisme qui nous protègent de l’anarchie et de la violence se révèlent dramatiquement fragiles. Bien que certains individus soient sans doute davantage prédisposés à la brutalité que d’autres, les pulsions agressives de l’être humain peuvent être activées avec une facilité plus que troublante. Jalousies absurdes ou simple cupidité peuvent en un instant changer des citoyens ordinaires en de véritables acteurs de la barbarie.

Il suffit d’observer sur Internet certains commentaires, certaines réactions à des points de vue pourtant exprimés dans des publications parfaitement acceptables, pour constater combien l’hostilité peut être présente dans l’esprit des individus. Il n’est pas difficile d’imaginer qu’avec un soupçon d’encouragement de la part des dirigeants, l’animosité pourrait évoluer jusqu’au passage à l’acte, une fois levées les règles habituelles.

Qu’il soit indirect ou vaguement formulé, ce type d’encouragement est instantanément compris par ceux qui bouillonnent d’une envie de passer à l’action. Sarah Palin poursuit en diffamation le New York Times, auquel elle reproche d’avoir établi, dans un éditorial, un lien entre une fusillade survenue en Arizona, qui a failli coûter la vie à un membre démocrate du Congrès américain, et une carte publiée par le comité d’action politique de Sarah Palin, faisant apparaître Giffords et d’autres Démocrates en ligne de mire d’un symbole de viseur d’arme à feu.

Le Times s’est par la suite excusé, concédant que les cibles de ce viseur n’étaient pas les politiciens démocrates, mais plutôt leurs circonscriptions électorales. Peut-être. Mais ce n’est sans doute pas ce qu’ont compris les partisans les plus agités de Sarah Palin.

Trump est allé encore plus loin au cours de sa campagne, en encourageant les sympathisants présents dans ses grands rassemblements à s’attaquer verbalement à la presse, qualifiée de « tas d’ordures » par celui qui était à l’époque candidat. Le président américain s’en prend désormais régulièrement aux journalistes, qu’il considère comme des « ennemis du peuple », et appelle ses partisans à empêcher les « fake news » de se dresser sur son chemin – et par définition sur le leur.

Greg Gianforte, l’un des Républicains récemment élus au Congrès, a pris au mot le président américain en agressant physiquement un journaliste du Guardian, qui lui demandait son point de vue sur la couverture santé. Plus récemment, une représentante de la National Rifle Association a invité les internautes à combattre les « mensonges » des médias grand public en usant du « poing de la vérité ». Ici encore, la menace est tout juste suffisamment équivoque pour s’inscrire dans le cadre constitutionnel de la liberté d’expression. Mais les patriotes autoproclamés ne se priveront pas de lire entre les lignes.

Pour l’heure, ce qui différencie les populistes droitistes aujourd’hui présents en Europe et aux États-Unis des fascistes et nazis des années 1930 n’est autre que l’absence de milice armée. Il n’existe pas aujourd’hui de chemises brunes ou de chemises noires chargées par leurs dirigeants politiques de tabasser leurs opposants, voire d’aller plus loin.

Mais ici encore, les choses pourraient bien changer. James Buchal, politicien républicain de l’État d’Oregon, a évoqué au mois de mai la nécessité pour les Républicains de recruter une milice de droite armée, en charge de la sécurité des rassemblements républicains. Ces extrémistes à la gâchette facile, qui estiment que le patriotisme implique de considérer le gouvernement fédéral comme un ennemi, n’ont de différent des chemises brunes des années 1930 que le nom. Il ne reste plus à cette politique de violence institutionnalisée qu’à donner officiellement l’autorisation d’agir à ce type d’individus pour que ceux-ci déchaînent leurs instincts les plus violents.

C’est pourquoi les tweets du président Trump ne sont pas de simples pitreries. Dès lors que les plus hauts représentants d’une démocratie commencent à cautionner la violence, la foule peut décider de passer à l’acte. L’Amérique n’est pas à l’abri de ce phénomène – qui une fois enclenché ne peut qu’aboutir à la mort de la démocratie.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel