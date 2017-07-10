Trump flirte avec la violence

NEW YORK – Dans un récent tweet vidéo publié sur son propre compte, Donald Trump frappe et plaque violemment au sol un homme dont le visage est recouvert du logo CNN, le tout de manière théâtralisée. Nombre d’observateurs y voient seulement un nouvel exemple de pitrerie et de vulgarité de la part du chef de l’État – évoquant un tweet certes inapproprié, mais pas particulièrement inhabituel de la part de Trump. D’autres y voient en revanche un comportement beaucoup plus inquiétant – et à juste titre.
Trump qualifie systématiquement de « fake news » toute critique formulée par les médias à l’encontre de son administration, tout comme il a cherché à saper l’autorité d’un pouvoir judiciaire indépendant en qualifiant de « soi disant juges » les magistrats qui l’avaient contrarié. Trump a pris l’habitude de tweeter ces agressions verbales de manière directement visible par « le peuple », une forme de communication qu’il considère en phase avec la « présidence de l’ère moderne ». En réalité, le fait de malmener des institutions démocratiques en s’y attaquant sous les yeux d’une foule véhémente n’a absolument rien de moderne.
L’incident est grave. Mais quelque chose de pire encore est à souligner. Dans un cadre normal, tout comportement violent est réprimé par la loi et les normes sociales. Bien entendu, cette répression nécessite encore des améliorations. Les violences domestiques demeurent bien souvent dissimulées, tout comme de nombreux cas de viol. Et il y aura toujours des individus violents qui enfreindront les lois.
Ce qui est en revanche déconcertant, et profondément troublant, c’est la rapidité avec laquelle une violence extrême peut apparaître chez des individus qui vivaient pourtant en paix depuis bien longtemps. Avant 1933, les juifs d’Allemagne n’avaient pas subi de violences de la part de leurs compatriotes non juifs, jusqu’à ce que les dirigeants nazis agitent la foule en ce sens cette année-là. Chrétiens et musulmans ont coexisté pendant des siècles à Sarajevo, jusqu’à ce que les agitateurs serbes, soutenus par des forces armées, appellent aux expulsions et aux meurtres. Hindous et musulmans, qui auparavant s’acceptaient mutuellement jusqu’à parfois entretenir de bonnes relations, se sont soudainement sautés à la gorge lorsque le nord à majorité musulmane s’est départi d’une Inde à majorité hindoue en 1947. De même, les musulmans vivaient en paix en Birmanie jusqu’à ce que les bouddhistes, récemment exhortés par des moines fanatiques, se mettent à incendier leurs maisons et à les battre à mort.
Encore et toujours, dans les sociétés du monde entier, les normes de civisme qui nous protègent de l’anarchie et de la violence se révèlent dramatiquement fragiles. Bien que certains individus soient sans doute davantage prédisposés à la brutalité que d’autres, les pulsions agressives de l’être humain peuvent être activées avec une facilité plus que troublante. Jalousies absurdes ou simple cupidité peuvent en un instant changer des citoyens ordinaires en de véritables acteurs de la barbarie.
Il suffit d’observer sur Internet certains commentaires, certaines réactions à des points de vue pourtant exprimés dans des publications parfaitement acceptables, pour constater combien l’hostilité peut être présente dans l’esprit des individus. Il n’est pas difficile d’imaginer qu’avec un soupçon d’encouragement de la part des dirigeants, l’animosité pourrait évoluer jusqu’au passage à l’acte, une fois levées les règles habituelles.
Qu’il soit indirect ou vaguement formulé, ce type d’encouragement est instantanément compris par ceux qui bouillonnent d’une envie de passer à l’action. Sarah Palin poursuit en diffamation le New York Times, auquel elle reproche d’avoir établi, dans un éditorial, un lien entre une fusillade survenue en Arizona, qui a failli coûter la vie à un membre démocrate du Congrès américain, et une carte publiée par le comité d’action politique de Sarah Palin, faisant apparaître Giffords et d’autres Démocrates en ligne de mire d’un symbole de viseur d’arme à feu.
Le Times s’est par la suite excusé, concédant que les cibles de ce viseur n’étaient pas les politiciens démocrates, mais plutôt leurs circonscriptions électorales. Peut-être. Mais ce n’est sans doute pas ce qu’ont compris les partisans les plus agités de Sarah Palin.
Trump est allé encore plus loin au cours de sa campagne, en encourageant les sympathisants présents dans ses grands rassemblements à s’attaquer verbalement à la presse, qualifiée de « tas d’ordures » par celui qui était à l’époque candidat. Le président américain s’en prend désormais régulièrement aux journalistes, qu’il considère comme des « ennemis du peuple », et appelle ses partisans à empêcher les « fake news » de se dresser sur son chemin – et par définition sur le leur.
Greg Gianforte, l’un des Républicains récemment élus au Congrès, a pris au mot le président américain en agressant physiquement un journaliste du Guardian, qui lui demandait son point de vue sur la couverture santé. Plus récemment, une représentante de la National Rifle Association a invité les internautes à combattre les « mensonges » des médias grand public en usant du « poing de la vérité ». Ici encore, la menace est tout juste suffisamment équivoque pour s’inscrire dans le cadre constitutionnel de la liberté d’expression. Mais les patriotes autoproclamés ne se priveront pas de lire entre les lignes.
Pour l’heure, ce qui différencie les populistes droitistes aujourd’hui présents en Europe et aux États-Unis des fascistes et nazis des années 1930 n’est autre que l’absence de milice armée. Il n’existe pas aujourd’hui de chemises brunes ou de chemises noires chargées par leurs dirigeants politiques de tabasser leurs opposants, voire d’aller plus loin.
Mais ici encore, les choses pourraient bien changer. James Buchal, politicien républicain de l’État d’Oregon, a évoqué au mois de mai la nécessité pour les Républicains de recruter une milice de droite armée, en charge de la sécurité des rassemblements républicains. Ces extrémistes à la gâchette facile, qui estiment que le patriotisme implique de considérer le gouvernement fédéral comme un ennemi, n’ont de différent des chemises brunes des années 1930 que le nom. Il ne reste plus à cette politique de violence institutionnalisée qu’à donner officiellement l’autorisation d’agir à ce type d’individus pour que ceux-ci déchaînent leurs instincts les plus violents.
C’est pourquoi les tweets du président Trump ne sont pas de simples pitreries. Dès lors que les plus hauts représentants d’une démocratie commencent à cautionner la violence, la foule peut décider de passer à l’acte. L’Amérique n’est pas à l’abri de ce phénomène – qui une fois enclenché ne peut qu’aboutir à la mort de la démocratie.
Traduit de l'anglais par Martin Morel
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ian Buruma warns against the danger when the "highest representatives of a democracy" incite violence. It's true that "under normal circumstances, violent behavior is restrained by laws and social norms." And he points out serveral cases in history to show that "extreme violence can erupt among people who have lived peacefully together for a long time."
We can never rely on "civilized norms that protect us from anarchy and violence." And unfortunately there are people, who "may be more disposed to brutality than others, but aggressive impulses can be activated with surprising ease. "
Trump's "flirtation with violence " is reminiscent of the Third Reich in the 1930s. The only difference is that there are no - not yet - "equivalent of the brown-shirted or black-shirted thugs who were given license by political leaders to beat up their opponents, or worse." But a recent suggestion by James Buchal, a Republican politician in Oregon, harks back to the dark Nazi era. He told Republicans to "hire right-wing militia groups as security guards during Republican rallies."
One can envision "these gun-toting extremists, whose idea of patriotism is to regard the federal government as the enemy." They are different from the Nazi Brownshirts "only in name."
There is no place for Trump's "politics of institutionalized violence" and his giving "people official license to unleash their most brutal impulses" in a democratic world.
On July 2 Trump posted a short video clip of him beating a person with a CNN logo in wrestling, which was a clear evidence for stirring up hatred and violence against the media. He sent a dangerous message to his supporters, inciting them to beat up anybody in the media, that is seen as hostile and "enemy of the people." What is alarming is that his supporters didn't see it as a threat, and the clip became one of the most popular posts.
During his campaign, Trump longed for the days when he could punch protesters in the face. Instead he encouraged his supporters to punching people in the face. In August 2016 Trump told a crowd that if Clinton were elected she would have the power to appoint liberal supreme court justices. He suggested that gun owners could stop her from appointing liberal supreme court justices, and advocated for violence against his rival.
Fortunately the rule of law still endures in the courts. Earlier in April, a Kentucky judge denied Trump's claim as a candidate in 2016 that he was just exercising his rights to free speech and couldn’t be sued for inciting violence. The case centers on a rally in which Trump told supporters to ‘Get ’em out of here’ and two women and a man said they were punched.
Greg Gianforte, a Montana congressman was pleaded guilty to assaulting a journalist from the Guardian newspaper on the eve of his election in May. He was ordered to pay $385, complete 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management counselling. Ben Jacobs, the reporter was attacked after asking the candidate whether he supported the Republican healthcare plan. He agreed not to sue Gianforte if the congressman wrote a letter of apology and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Despite Trump's hatred of mainstream media, the Fourth Estate is still going strong. journalists play an essential role in a vibrant civil society. So essential that the founding fathers cited the freedom of the press in the first amendment to the constitution. The liberty of the press is key to the security of our rights and freedoms.
Public threats and violence towards journalists – whether from private civilians or elected officials – are clearly an attempt to silence the press. If the media is restrained from asking critical questions, it also seeks to keep the public in check and prevent people from asking the same questions of their own government. This system of checks and balances can only be secured, when the media and the public play an active role in defending their freedom of expression. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I agree with the author about the thin line. It is scary. That is why accountability is so important. Unfortunately, our press today is more propaganda than news because people like the author cater to their bigotry and hate. I teach my children that you do not take respect but you earn it. Trump is merely teaching the American people that our press do not deserve respect by default. They must earn it. Germany descended into chaos because their globalist elite signed the Versailles Treaty (today our globalist elite sign foolish trade agreements). They bankrupted the middle class with hyperinflation (give our arrogant elite more time with QE and we will have either capital controls or hyperinflation). The first thing the fascist thugs did was to beat up the liberal communist thugs who were very prevalent. Look in the mirror and fix your own problems. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Hard to take this author seriously (quite frankly, this site as well) with yet another absurd post. Some suggestion to the author:
1) Insulting the President doesn't strengthen your argument
2) Blaming the President for undermining the Press and the Judiciary fails to share the appropriate blame they both have
3) Bringing up the "dictator" red herring is tiresome and shows imagination.
4) Mentioning the Nazi's in a discussion about Trump is utterly disgusting and dismissive of the horrible suffering.
I am sorry, but I hope those who take a class with this person ask for a refund.
Press & Judiciary - the denigrate themselves when they use salacious headlines to get attention, fail to remain unbiased and endlessly attack the person who was freely elected as President of the US.
The Judiciary could have easily affirmed the Presidents travel restrictions, while at the same time vocally opposing them. Instead you had liberal judges shoot down a law for obviously political reasons, only for the SCOTUS to affirm the validity of the law 9-0.
As for inciting violence, the video was a joke. The only thing violent and threatening was CNN potentially doxxing someone who jokingly made the video that the President re-tweeted.
Also, love the convenient omission of the countless instances of well known celebrities or other personalities threatening harm to the President and being celebrated for doing so.
PS - for the love of god, stop with these posts. I am a regular reader of Foreign Affairs and they do it right. Articles that are both supportive and critical of the president, without any of the absurdity found on this site. Either get better authors or instruct that that articles overly dramatic will not be posted.
Read more
Comment Commented Francesco D'Allessandro
Yet where was/is your indignation my dear Buruma when former US President Barrack Obama and others incited class warfare in the US in the context of the 1%? The current mayor of NYC barbs against his own police department? The vitriolic attacks by Black Matter Lives activists against police and everything else they deem as the "enemy"? If you are going to denounce President Trump go ahead but do us a service and also point out the provocations stemming from the left wing of the political spectrum. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Thank you! Criticism should be even and fair. Author brings up Congresswoman Gifford's shorting without mentioning the avowed liberal who shot Republican members of congress.
Bias and one sidedness has no place on this site. Sad that an educated professor would be so blatant. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
The only reason to hesitate calling Trump a 'fascist' in the historical 1930s sense, is that he lacks a coherent, articulated ideology. And the attention span to generate one. But others n his entourage seem happy to substitute their version, to the apparent indifference of El Caudillo. In the phrase of the 1990s sci-fi series, 'Lexx', 'they worship His Shadow.' The bullying, lying, hyper-adversarial stance, are all there. And all, in the end, that matters. They simply encourage and enable the rise of 'Stars & Stripes'-shirts.
Historically, the militias seem rural or small-town, and so are maybe less obvious than would be helpful in opposing them. As always, the only way autocrats get away with it, is if good people do nothing. Until too late. Clearly, neither formal technique for removal of a president - impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment - will be triggered, since both depend on either the Vice President (for the 25th) or the house (which is solidly republican). Pence is far too canny to upset his hopes of succeeding, in a more traditional way.
We're on a slippery slope to as close to autocracy as can be engineered. Our main hope (our own actions apart) is Trump's hilarious ineptness at making his own case for anything, outside a riveting show. Nobody pays attention to the 'rest of the world', which has not gone away - I live there! - but has been buried in the US under tweetstorms and (by now) weary and faux outrage. The tagline for 'Trump:The Reality President' is, 'The Nation's Tweetheart!'
Good thing there's no serious external threat to the US. Nobody would notice. Or maybe just haven't. Read more
Comment Commented Odyssios Redux
Reply to Jan Czaja -
I forgot none of the things you mention, but the list I gave was enough to make my point. Nor was I making the moral point you mention; such considerations are simply alien to Trump, other than his own hypersensitivity to criticism - which is not generalized to understand how he might hurt others. My points were not of morality, which again has no traction on him, but making comparisons, and an attempt a prognosis. Which is not a happy one.
AS to the infamous 'mainstream media' - he has them in the palm of his hand. There is no substance to reporting , far less reasoned analysis. Either sense is regained, or it's lights out for the present political dispensation - and maybe cultural, too. Hey, not even diamonds are forever. And the destruction is completely self-inflicted. The Martians didn't do it. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
You forgot Racist, Impaler, Traitor, Russian Spy, etc. Typical garbage that Trump's opponents come up with. Nevertheless, I think you missed the moral of the story which is that don't do unto others what you wouldn't want be done to you. Mass media, which is essentially 80% leftist and culturally liberal, has been spewing hatred and destroying careers for years. Now, they're just getting a taste of their own medicine. Read more
