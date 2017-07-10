8

Trumpovo koketování s násilím

NEW YORK – Nedávný tweet Donalda Trumpa s videoklipem, v němž mlátí pěstmi do obličeje muže s logem CNN na hlavě, snad někteří lidé zavrhli s tím, že jde jen o další příklad vulgárních šaškáren amerického prezidenta – sice nemístný, ale k němu sedí. Jiní ale poukazují na cosi zlověstnějšího – a oprávněně.

Trump důsledně špiní práci novinářů, která je k jeho vládě kritická, jako „falešné zprávy,“ stejně jako vynakládá úsilí na podkopání autority nezávislého soudnictví tím, že ty, kdo mu nevyhoví, cejchuje jako „takzvané“ soudce. Má ve zvyku takové útočné urážky tvítovat přímo „lidu“ a tuto komunikaci označuje za „moderně prezidentskou“. Na podrývání demokratických institucí jejich zneužíváním před vřeštícími davy ale není vůbec nic moderního. Aspirující diktátoři tak postupují odjakživa.

To je vážné. Ale je tu možná ještě něco horšího. Násilné chování za běžných okolností omezují zákony a společenské normy. Tyto mantinely zdaleka nejsou dokonalé. Domácí násilí zůstává často skryté, stejně jako řada případů znásilnění. A vždy budou existovat násilníci porušující zákony.

Ohromující a nesmírně znepokojivé je však to, jak rychle může propuknout extrémní násilí mezi lidmi, kteří dlouho žili společně v míru. Němečtí Židé žili nerušeně vedle svých nežidovských sousedů, dokud nacističtí vůdci po roce 1933 nerozvášnili davy. Křesťané a muslimové v Sarajevu se po staletí snášeli, dokud srbští štváči s ozbrojenými silami v zádech nevyzvali k násilnému vyhánění a vraždění. Hinduisté a muslimové, kteří si jeden druhého nevšímali, nebo se dokonce přátelili, si náhle šli po krku, když se převážně muslimský sever v roce 1947 odtrhl od převážně hinduistické Indie. V Barmě žili muslimové v míru do doby, kdy jim buddhisté, nedávno vyhecovaní fanatickými mnichy, začali vypalovat domy a ubíjet je k smrti.

Ve společnostech po celém světě se znovu a znovu ukazuje, že kulturní normy, které nás chrání před anarchií a násilím, jsou nebezpečně tenké. Někteří lidé jsou sice k brutalitě náchylnější než jiní, ale agresivní popudy lze nastartovat s překvapující lehkostí. Malicherné řevnivosti či prostá hrabivost dokážou tuctové občany bleskově proměnit ve vykonavatele barbarských činů.

Aby člověk viděl, kolik nepřátelství je v myšlení lidí, stačí si na internetu pročíst komentáře reagující na názory vyjádřené ve zcela počestných publikacích. Je snadné si představit, jak se nevraživost s trochou oficiálního povzbuzení mění ve skutky, jakmile jsou obvyklé meze pryč.

Takové povzbuzení může být nepřímé či zastřeně formulované, a přesto mu lidé prahnoucí po mobilizaci okamžitě porozumí. Sarah Palinová žaluje list TheNew York Times za to, že ve svém úvodníku naznačil, že existovala souvislost mezi masovým střílením v Arizoně, při němž málem zahynula demokratická poslankyně Kongresu USA Gabby Giffordsová, a mapou, kterou rozesílal Palinové předvolební tým a na níž byla Giffordsová a další demokraté pod stylizovaným zaměřovacím křížem.

Timesy se později omluvily a připustily, že se v kampani Palinové nemířilo na politiky, ale jejich volebních obvody. Možná. Ale někteří z jejích agresivnějších fanoušků to tak nejspíš nebrali.

Trump během své kampaně zašel mnohem dál, když na své masové demonstraci vyzval stoupence, aby verbálně útočili na tisk jako „chátru“. Dnes novinářům pravidelně spílá jako „nepřátelům lidu“ a svým stoupencům říká, že nesmí dopustit, aby mu – a tedy ani jim – stály v cestě „falešné zprávy“.

Jeden nově zvolený republikánský kongresman, Greg Gianforte, to vzal doslova a napadl reportéra Guardianu poté, co byl dotázán na své názory na zdravotní péči. Nedávno zase představitelka Národní střelecké asociace vyzvala diváky, aby proti „lžím“ médií hlavního proudu bojovali „zaťatou pěstí pravdy“. Opět se jedná o výhrůžku zahalenou jen tak tence, aby se uplatnila ústavní ochrana svobody projevu. Samozvaní vlastenci ale umí číst mezi řádky.

Jeden důležitý rozdíl mezi dnešními pravicovými populisty v Evropě a USA a fašisty a nacisty 30. let minulého století je prozatím absence úderných oddílů. Neexistuje žádná obdoba násilníků v hnědých nebo černých košilích, kteří od politických vůdců dostali svolení mlátit odpůrce, případně se s nimi vypořádat i hůř.

I to se ale možná mění. James Buchal, republikánský politik z Oregonu, v květnu navrhl, aby si republikáni na svá shromáždění jako ochranku najali pravicové milice. Tito střelnými zbraněmi máchající extremisté, v jejichž představách je vlastenectvím považovat za nepřítele federální vládu, se od hnědokošiláčů 30. let liší jen jménem. K politice institucionalizovaného násilí je potřeba právě jen to, aby takoví lidé dostali oficiální svolení dát průchod svým nejbrutálnějším popudům.

Proto nejsou Trumpovy tweety jen nevkusné divadýlko. Jakmile nejvyšší představitelé demokracie začnou rozdmýchávat násilí, moci se ujímá ulice. USA nejsou výjimkou: tehdy hyne demokracie.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč