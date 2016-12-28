25

La opinión pública estadounidense contra Trump

PRINCETON – Estados Unidos, presunto faro de la democracia en el mundo, estos días practica una extraña versión de la misma. Una candidata presidencial obtiene casi tres millones de votos más que su rival; pero este se consagra vencedor, con la inestimable ayuda de una potencia extranjera hostil. En cualquier otro lugar de la Tierra, eso se llamaría golpe de estado. Aquí en Estados Unidos le decimos Colegio Electoral.

Y todavía hay más. En una encuesta de opinión realizada por Pew Research entre el 30 de noviembre y el 5 de diciembre (cuando las elecciones ya habían proyectado sobre Donald Trump el brillo habitual del vencedor), sólo el 37% de los estadounidenses dijo que Trump era apto para ejercer la presidencia; sólo el 31% lo consideró una persona ética; y apenas el 26% lo vio como un ejemplo a imitar. Por otra parte, el 62% expresó dudas sobre su buen juicio, y el 65% lo consideró imprudente. ¿Y este hombre ganó?

Podría ser que a pesar de sus terribles atributos personales, las posturas de Trump en relación con cuestiones clave coincidieran con las del electorado. Como economista, dejaré a un lado las ideas (decididamente inquietantes) de Trump en política exterior, y me concentraré en las cuestiones económicas que, según aseguran muchos expertos, lo llevaron a la Casa Blanca. Lo cierto es que a juzgar por las declaraciones de Trump y de sus designados para el gabinete, sus posturas en casi todos los asuntos están del lado equivocado de la divisoria. Un repaso a la lista puede ser muy aleccionador.

Cambio climático: hay una sola cuestión económica que plantea una amenaza existencial a la vida en la Tierra. Durante la campaña, Trump la calificó de “patraña”, y designó a un negacionista del cambio climático, Scott Pruitt, como jefe de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de los Estados Unidos, a la que Pruitt demandó en reiteradas ocasiones desde la fiscalía general del estado gaspetrolero de Oklahoma. No es la política que quiere la opinión pública estadounidense. Por el contrario, las encuestas de opinión muestran que la preocupación de los estadounidenses por el calentamiento global está en un máximo histórico o casi. Lo último que quieren los estadounidenses es ver Miami Beach o el bajo Manhattan cubiertos por las aguas.

Leyes laborales: el elegido por Trump para la Secretaría del Trabajo, Andrew Puzder, es un director ejecutivo de la industria de las comidas rápidas. Dejemos a un lado la grosera explotación de imágenes sexuales en sus publicidades de hamburguesas. Lo que realmente importa es que prefiere los robots a los trabajadores humanos, no está de acuerdo con subir el salario mínimo y se opone a la propuesta del Departamento de Trabajo de elevar el límite de salario hasta el cual los trabajadores tienen derecho a cobrar horas extra.

El desacuerdo con la opinión pública no podría ser mayor. Hace varias décadas que las encuestas muestran apoyo mayoritario (y por amplio margen) a la suba del salario mínimo (incluso entre los republicanos). Y cuando en mayo el Departamento de Trabajo propuso la nueva norma sobre horas extra, los encuestados respondieron que el límite se tenía que poner incluso más alto.

Salud: “Derogar el Obamacare” se convirtió en el caballito de batalla del Partido Republicano apenas el Congreso aprobó la Ley de Atención Médica Accesible (ACA, por la sigla en inglés) en 2010. Posición que, naturalmente, adoptó Trump cuando competía por la nominación republicana. Ahora, como presidente electo, eligió a Tom Price (miembro de la Cámara de Representantes por Georgia y enemigo jurado del Obamacare, y podemos agregar, de Medicaid y Medicare, que dan cobertura a pobres y ancianos, respectivamente) para que dirija el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Sociales. Por desgracia para los republicanos, todavía no tienen pensado qué poner en lugar del Obamacare, así que su política actual es “derogar y demorar”. Es decir: “vuelvan a preguntarnos en dos o tres años”.

Discernir la opinión pública sobre la ACA es difícil. Las encuestas que preguntan por la ley suelen obtener opiniones ligeramente negativas. Pero es un resultado engañoso. Por ejemplo, una encuesta de la Fundación Kaiser realizada después de la elección halló que el 26% de los estadounidenses apoya la derogación lisa y llana, mientras que sólo el 19% apoya dejar la ley como está. ¿Puede decirse que la opinión pública rechaza el Obamacare?

Pues no. Entre el 47% restante que emitió opinión, los que querían que se amplíe el alcance de la ley superaban con creces a los que querían que se reduzca. Incluso los republicanos saben que muchas de las cláusulas clave de la ACA (como la que garantiza que las personas con enfermedades preexistentes puedan contratar seguros médicos) son sumamente populares. Sospecho que muchos críticos del Obamacare en realidad son partidarios de derogar la ley sólo nominalmente, para reemplazarla con algo similar.

Rebajas impositivas: uno de los resultados que más se repite hace décadas en las encuestas de opinión en Estados Unidos es que la gente quiere que los ricos y las corporaciones paguen más impuestos, no menos. Pero la rebaja de impuestos a ambos grupos es un viejo dogma del catecismo republicano, y fue una de las pocas políticas concretas que usó Trump en la campaña.

En realidad, la única cuestión económica donde la opinión de Trump es más popular que la diametralmente opuesta es la globalización. Y en esa única cuestión, su postura proteccionista, antiinmigratoria y contraria a la compra de bienes y servicios al extranjero es perjudicial para todo el mundo.

En la actualidad, una estrecha mayoría de estadounidenses parece estar de acuerdo con Trump en estas cuestiones (en vez de con el internacionalismo tradicional de los republicanos). El 49% de los que respondieron una encuesta de Pew realizada en abril de 2016 dijo que la integración de Estados Unidos a la economía mundial es mala, porque reduce los salarios y ocasiona pérdida de empleo, mientras el 44% dijo que la globalización es buena, porque abre nuevos mercados y crea oportunidades de crecimiento. La diferencia es poca, pero aquí Trump está del lado “correcto” del electorado.

Ese es el resultado de comparar a Trump con la opinión pública respecto de las principales cuestiones económicas. A menos que nos centremos casi exclusivamente en la oposición a la globalización, parece que Trump está del lado errado en casi todo. Entonces, ¿cómo ganó la elección el candidato al que la mayoría de los estadounidenses no respeta como persona, y que en la mayoría de los temas tiene una postura contraria a ellos?

Una respuesta verosímil, propuesta por Clinton y muchos otros, se centra en las ciberoperaciones rusas y en el injustificable “anuncio” (que terminó siendo nada) del director del FBI, James Comey, sobre la candidata demócrata, unos días antes de la votación. Putin logró lo que quería. ¿Comey? No lo sé.

