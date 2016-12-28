25

L'opinion publique américaine contre Trump

PRINCETON – Les États-Unis, ce soi-disant flambeau de la démocratie, en incarnent en ce moment une étrange catégorie de démocratie. Une candidate aux élections présidentielles a remporté près de trois millions de voix de plus que son adversaire qui, avec une grande aide de la part d'une puissance étrangère hostile, a néanmoins été déclaré vainqueur. N'importe où ailleurs sur Terre, une telle éventualité s'appelle un coup d'État. Ici aux États-Unis, cela s'appelle le Collège Électoral.

C'est une chose très étrange. Un sondage effectué par Pew Research entre le 30 novembre et le 5 décembre, une fois Donald Trump nimbé de la gloire coutumière du vainqueur, a indiqué que seulement 37 % des Américains estimaient que Trump était qualifié pour la présidence, que seulement 31 % le considéraient comme moral et que 26 % seulement le considéraient comme un bon exemple. D'autre part, 62 % estimaient qu'il avait un mauvais jugement et 65 % le considéraient comme irresponsable. Et c'est cet homme qui a gagné ?

Peut-être que malgré ses caractéristiques personnelles épouvantables, les prises de positions de Trump sur certaines questions clés ont trouvé un écho auprès de l'électorat. En ma qualité d'économiste, je vais laisser de côté l'effrayante politique étrangère de Trump et me concentrer sur les questions économiques qui, selon de nombreux experts, l'ont appelé à la Maison Blanche. En fait, à en juger par les propres déclarations de Trump et par son choix de membres du gouvernement, il est en mauvaise posture sur presque tous les fronts. Voici un inventaire édifiant.

Changement climatique : un seul problème économique constitue une menace existentielle pour la vie sur Terre. Pourtant Trump a qualifié ce phénomène de « canular » durant sa campagne et a choisi un climato-sceptique, Scott Pruitt, pour diriger l'Agence de protection de l'environnement des États-Unis. Pruitt a fréquemment fait l'objet de poursuites de la part du procureur général de l'État d'Oklahoma, producteur de pétrole et de gaz. Ce n'est pas la politique que veulent les citoyens américains. Au contraire, des sondages montrent que la préoccupation des Américains quant au réchauffement climatique est maintenant à son niveau record ou en est très proche. Les Américains ne veulent vraiment pas que Miami Beach ou Lower Manhattan se retrouvent sous l'eau.

Normes du travail : comme Secrétaire du Travail, Trump a choisi Andrew Puzder, un PDG de l'industrie alimentaire. Peu importe qu'il utilise une imagerie sexuelle grossière pour vendre des hamburgers. Ce qui est plus pertinent, c'est qu'il préfère les robots à la main-d'œuvre humaine, ne compte pas augmenter le salaire minimum et s'oppose à la tentative du Ministère du Travail d'augmenter le niveau de salaire en dessous duquel les entreprises doivent payer un supplément pour les heures supplémentaires.

L'opinion publique n'est pas du tout d'accord avec lui. La hausse du salaire minimum l'a toujours emporté dans les sondages pendant des décennies et très largement, en général même chez les Républicains. Et lorsque le Ministère du Travail a proposé sa règle des heures supplémentaires en mai, les répondants ont déclaré aux sondeurs que le seuil des heures supplémentaires devait être encore augmenté.

Couverture médicale : « Abroger l'Obamacare » est devenu le mot d'ordre du Parti Républicain dès que le Congrès a adopté la Loi sur les soins abordables (ACA) en 2010. Bien évidemment, c'était la position adoptée par Trump en entrant en lice pour la nomination républicaine. En tant que président élu, il a à présent choisi le Représentant Tom Price de Géorgie, un ennemi juré de l'Obamacare - et l'on pourrait dire aussi bien ennemi juré du Medicaid et du Medicare (qui proposent respectivement une couverture aux pauvres et aux personnes âgées), pour diriger le Ministère de la Santé et des services sociaux. Malheureusement pour les Républicains, ils n'ont pas trouvé le moyen de remplacer l'Obamacare, de sorte que leur politique actuelle consiste à « abroger et retarder. » En d'autres termes : « Rappelez-nous dans deux ou trois ans. »

L'opinion publique est difficile à cerner sur la question de l'ACA. Ce terme suscite souvent des critiques quelque peu négatives. Mais c'est une impression trompeuse. Par exemple, un sondage de la Kaiser Family Foundation, mené après les élections, a révélé que 26 % des Américains étaient en faveur d'une abrogation pure et simple, tandis que seulement 19 % préféraient garder la loi en l'état. L'opinion publique rejette-t-elle donc l'Obamacare ?

Eh bien, non. Parmi les 47 % qui ont exprimé une opinion, un bien plus grand nombre souhaitait voir la portée de la loi étendue plutôt que réduite. Même les Républicains savent que bon nombre de dispositions clés de l'ACA, comme celle visant à s'assurer que les personnes ayant des maladies préexistantes aient les moyens de payer une assurance maladie, sont extrêmement populaires. Je crois que de nombreux critiques de l'Obamacare ne souhaitent l'abroger que sur le plan formel.

Réductions d'impôts : ce qui ressort le plus souvent des sondages de l'opinion publique américaine depuis des décennies, c'est que les citoyens veulent plus d'impôts, pas moins, sur les riches et sur les entreprises. Le catéchisme républicain a cependant longtemps consacré moins d'impôts aux deux et cela est devenu l'une des rares mesures concrètes diffusées par le candidat Trump.

En fait, la position de Trump est plus populaire que celle de son antipode sur un seul problème économique : la mondialisation. Et sur cette question, l'adoption par Trump du protectionnisme commercial, de l'hostilité à l'égard de l'immigration et de la prévention de la sous-traitance dans les pays étrangers, est une mauvaise nouvelle pour le monde entier.

De nos jours, une courte majorité d'Américains semble être dans le camp de Trump, plutôt que dans celui de l'internationalisme républicain traditionnel sur ces questions. 49 % des répondants à un sondage Pew d'avril 2016 estiment que la participation des États-Unis à l'économie mondiale est mauvaise, parce qu'elle fait baisser les salaires et coûte des emplois, tandis que 44 % estiment que la mondialisation est bonne, car elle ouvre de nouveaux marchés et crée des opportunités de croissance. Ce score est proche, mais ici Trump est du « bon » côté de l'électorat.

Voilà l'état du tableau de bord de l'opinion publique sur les grandes questions économiques. Sauf à tout miser sur l'hostilité envers la mondialisation, Trump semble être en mauvaise posture sur chacune d'entre elles. Alors comment le candidat qui n'est personnellement pas respecté par la plupart des Américains et qui endosse les choix les plus impopulaires sur la plupart des questions a-t-il remporté les élections ?

Une réponse plausible, fournie par Clinton et par beaucoup d'autres, met l'accent sur le rôle des cyber-opérations russes et sur l'annonce inconcevable du directeur du FBI James Comey, (qui n'a abouti à rien), quelques jours avant le scrutin. Poutine a obtenu ce qu'il voulait. Comey ? Je ne sais pas.