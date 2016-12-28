25

反对特朗普的美国公众

普林斯顿—身为所谓世界民主灯塔的美国，眼下行为诡异。一位总统候选人比她的对手多赢的近三百万张选票，而她的对手在敌对外国势力的鼎力相助下仍然成为获胜者。在世界其他地方，这样的事件可以称之为政变。而在美国，我们叫它选举人团。

这就是诡异之处。皮尤研究公司（Pew Research）11月30日—12月5日的选举后民调表明，特朗普身上也出现了常见的赢家效应，只有37%的美国人认为特朗普是合格的总统人选，31%认为他品行端正，26%认为他是正面榜样。另一方面，62%的美国人认为他判断拙劣，65%认为他鲁莽。这样的人也能赢？

也许，尽管私德糟糕，特朗普在关键问题上的立场与选民存在共鸣。作为一名经济学家，我先撇开特朗普骇人的外交政策观，集中讨论许多专家认为让他成功问鼎白宫的经济问题。事实上，从特朗普本人的言辞和他的内阁人选看，他几乎在所有问题上都犯下了错误。这是个发人深省的局面。

气候变化：只有一个经济问题构成了对地球生命的生存威胁。但特朗普在选战期间称之为“骗局”，并选择否认气候变化的斯科特·普鲁伊特（Scott Pruitt）领导美国环境保护署，而普鲁伊特在担任油气生产州俄克拉荷马州州长时经常与美国环境保护署打官司。这可不是美国公众想要的政策。相反，民调数据表明美国人对全球变暖问题的关注度接近历史新高。美国人真的不希望迈阿密海滩或曼哈顿低地被海水淹掉。

劳动标准：特朗普的劳工部长人选安德鲁·普兹德（Andrew Puzder）是快餐业的一位首席执行官。他用低俗荤段子推销汉堡包，这不重要。重要的是他喜欢机器人，而不是人力，他不希望提高最低工资，也反对劳工部提高公司必须支付额外加班费的薪酬水平。

公众是坚决反对他的。几十年来，提高最低工资一直受到民调的支持，并且优势巨大——即便是共和党也基本如此。而5月劳工部提出其加班规则提案时，民调受访者表示加班门槛应该设置得更高一些。

医疗：自平价医疗法（ACA）2010年生效以来，“废除奥巴马医保”立刻成为共和党信条。因此，特朗普在宣誓成为共和党提名人选后也自然采取了这一立场。如今，身为当选总统的他选择了乔治亚州众议员汤姆·普莱斯（Tom Price）领导卫生和公共服务部。普莱斯是奥巴马医保的铁杆反对者，对分别覆盖穷人和老人的医疗补助（Medicaid）和医疗保险（Medicare）也是如此。对共和党来说，不幸的是他们还没有找到如何取代奥巴马医保的办法，因此他们目前的政策是“撤销并拖延”。换句话说，就是“过两三年再来找我。”

公众对ACA的态度很难观察。民调常常表现出轻微的消极态度。但这具有误导性。比如，选举后进行的（凯撒家庭基金会Kaiser Family Foundation）民调表明26%的美国人支持完全撤销ACA，只有19%的人支持保持ACA原貌。那么，公众真的想拒绝奥巴马医保吗？

完全不是。在表达了观点的剩余47%中，绝大多数希望看到ACA扩大而不是缩小范围。即使是共和党也明白，ACA的许多关键条款，如确保具备条件的人购买医疗保险，是极其受欢迎的。我怀疑许多奥巴马医保的批评者其实是“标题党”。

减税：几十年来，美国民调中观点最为一致的其中之一是人民希望对富人和公司课以更高而不是更低的税收。共和党的教义一直是为这两者减税，而这也成为特朗普候选人全盘照收的少数具体政策这一。

事实上，特朗普只有一个经济问题的立场比他的对立面更受欢迎：全球化。而在这个问题上，特朗普提出的贸易保护、反对移民和防止向外国外包业务对全世界来说是坏消息。

如今，在这些问题上支持特朗普而不是传统的共和党国际主义的美国人只占微弱多数。2016年4月的皮尤民调表明49%的受访者认为美国不应该参与全球经济，因为这拉低了工资、减少了工作��位，而44%的受访者认为全球化是好事，因为它开放了新市场并为增长创造了条件。比例很接近，但特朗普站在了选民中的“正确”一方。

这是重大经济问题的民调记分牌情况。除非你认为全球化压倒一切，否则特朗普似乎站在了所有人的对立面。那么，这位人品为大部分美国人所不齿、并且在大部分问题上都站在少数一边的候选人，是如何赢得选举的？

克林顿和起许多人所认可的一个解释是选举前几天的俄罗斯网络行动和联邦调查局局长詹姆斯·科米（James Comey）不“配合”的“宣布”（后来又不了了之）。普京得到了他想要的。科米呢？我不知道。