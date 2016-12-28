反对特朗普的美国公众

普林斯顿—身为所谓世界民主灯塔的美国，眼下行为诡异。一位总统候选人比她的对手多赢的近三百万张选票，而她的对手在敌对外国势力的鼎力相助下仍然成为获胜者。在世界其他地方，这样的事件可以称之为政变。而在美国，我们叫它选举人团。
这就是诡异之处。皮尤研究公司（Pew Research）11月30日—12月5日的选举后民调表明，特朗普身上也出现了常见的赢家效应，只有37%的美国人认为特朗普是合格的总统人选，31%认为他品行端正，26%认为他是正面榜样。另一方面，62%的美国人认为他判断拙劣，65%认为他鲁莽。这样的人也能赢？
也许，尽管私德糟糕，特朗普在关键问题上的立场与选民存在共鸣。作为一名经济学家，我先撇开特朗普骇人的外交政策观，集中讨论许多专家认为让他成功问鼎白宫的经济问题。事实上，从特朗普本人的言辞和他的内阁人选看，他几乎在所有问题上都犯下了错误。这是个发人深省的局面。
气候变化：只有一个经济问题构成了对地球生命的生存威胁。但特朗普在选战期间称之为“骗局”，并选择否认气候变化的斯科特·普鲁伊特（Scott Pruitt）领导美国环境保护署，而普鲁伊特在担任油气生产州俄克拉荷马州州长时经常与美国环境保护署打官司。这可不是美国公众想要的政策。相反，民调数据表明美国人对全球变暖问题的关注度接近历史新高。美国人真的不希望迈阿密海滩或曼哈顿低地被海水淹掉。
劳动标准：特朗普的劳工部长人选安德鲁·普兹德（Andrew Puzder）是快餐业的一位首席执行官。他用低俗荤段子推销汉堡包，这不重要。重要的是他喜欢机器人，而不是人力，他不希望提高最低工资，也反对劳工部提高公司必须支付额外加班费的薪酬水平。
公众是坚决反对他的。几十年来，提高最低工资一直受到民调的支持，并且优势巨大——即便是共和党也基本如此。而5月劳工部提出其加班规则提案时，民调受访者表示加班门槛应该设置得更高一些。
医疗：自平价医疗法（ACA）2010年生效以来，“废除奥巴马医保”立刻成为共和党信条。因此，特朗普在宣誓成为共和党提名人选后也自然采取了这一立场。如今，身为当选总统的他选择了乔治亚州众议员汤姆·普莱斯（Tom Price）领导卫生和公共服务部。普莱斯是奥巴马医保的铁杆反对者，对分别覆盖穷人和老人的医疗补助（Medicaid）和医疗保险（Medicare）也是如此。对共和党来说，不幸的是他们还没有找到如何取代奥巴马医保的办法，因此他们目前的政策是“撤销并拖延”。换句话说，就是“过两三年再来找我。”
公众对ACA的态度很难观察。民调常常表现出轻微的消极态度。但这具有误导性。比如，选举后进行的（凯撒家庭基金会Kaiser Family Foundation）民调表明26%的美国人支持完全撤销ACA，只有19%的人支持保持ACA原貌。那么，公众真的想拒绝奥巴马医保吗？
完全不是。在表达了观点的剩余47%中，绝大多数希望看到ACA扩大而不是缩小范围。即使是共和党也明白，ACA的许多关键条款，如确保具备条件的人购买医疗保险，是极其受欢迎的。我怀疑许多奥巴马医保的批评者其实是“标题党”。
减税：几十年来，美国民调中观点最为一致的其中之一是人民希望对富人和公司课以更高而不是更低的税收。共和党的教义一直是为这两者减税，而这也成为特朗普候选人全盘照收的少数具体政策这一。
事实上，特朗普只有一个经济问题的立场比他的对立面更受欢迎：全球化。而在这个问题上，特朗普提出的贸易保护、反对移民和防止向外国外包业务对全世界来说是坏消息。
如今，在这些问题上支持特朗普而不是传统的共和党国际主义的美国人只占微弱多数。2016年4月的皮尤民调表明49%的受访者认为美国不应该参与全球经济，因为这拉低了工资、减少了工作��位，而44%的受访者认为全球化是好事，因为它开放了新市场并为增长创造了条件。比例很接近，但特朗普站在了选民中的“正确”一方。
这是重大经济问题的民调记分牌情况。除非你认为全球化压倒一切，否则特朗普似乎站在了所有人的对立面。那么，这位人品为大部分美国人所不齿、并且在大部分问题上都站在少数一边的候选人，是如何赢得选举的？
克林顿和起许多人所认可的一个解释是选举前几天的俄罗斯网络行动和联邦调查局局长詹姆斯·科米（James Comey）不“配合”的“宣布”（后来又不了了之）。普京得到了他想要的。科米呢？我不知道。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (25)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Mark Weber
Actually in Switzerland, also one of the world's oldest democracies, there is a similar system that gives states with low population density more weight in votes.
The problem in the US is not that Trump was elected but that the system is so corrupted that it came to this.
But the Swiss have direct democracy on each level of governement. This way voters feel less powerless and do not have to resort to electing populists when the establishment is out of touch with the citizens. Of course elits there are as wary of direct democracy - or even representative democracy - when elections don't go their way...
Of course that does not stop politicians calling each other populists... Read more
Comment Commented Daniele Vecchi
This article is a great example of intellectual dishonesty. Rules are good so long Alan Blinder likes the outcome. And to support his opinions he calls polls at his rescue when even a primary school kid knows that polls outcomes are largely driven by how questions are asked. American academics over the last months have set nice examples of intolerance and disrespect for we the people. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Interesting that when an election suddenly produces the 'wrong' result the process which has been absolutely fine since forever is suddenly suspect.
First sentence says it all "The United States, supposedly the world’s beacon of democracy...." : 'supposedly'. The US has interfered with the democratic process on a global scale with impunity for decades. If ( and I say 'if' ) the Russians have interfered with the electoral process in the US so what? The US is not nor never was democratic. The US is a plutocracy and has been since, what passes for, time immemorial. George Dubya wasn't legitimately elected, but he was still president. Conspiracy theorists maintain that 9/11 was an internal (CIA) plot and the fact that anybody gives a moment's credence to that idea speaks volumes. Why would any sane person consider it for a moment? Why? because it's possible...... not necessarily likely, but possible. That element of doubt is a killer.
Mr Binder's basic fault is that whether or not his case is worthy he expresses it so boringly that it is painful to read. He thinks he lost an election. Only time will tell. He may find that a good hiding in the polls focuses the 'Democrat' mindset on wondering what 'Democrats' actually stand for. Sure as hell ain't democracy.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Baldwin
Blinder is a superior economist, but he is almost insanely partisan, narrow-minded and mean-spirited in his political views, as his jeremiad on the Great Recession, "After the Music Stopped" showed. Party leaders have won more votes than their opponents and still lost the election lots of times. Quebec separatist leader Lucien Bouchard defeated Liberal leader Jean Charest in the November 1998 Quebec general election, obtaining a majority government in spite of obtaining fewer votes. Responsible adults accept that this is the way things sometimes go. Blinder should grow up. Speaking of a coup d'état is scary talk. What does he plan to do? Take up arms against the Trump government? Read more
Comment Commented Louis Woodhill
Trump won because he was offering policies that would make the economy grow faster, while Clinton was proudly proclaiming how she was going to make the economy even worse. Since the election, the financial markets have been signaling that they are now expecting much faster GDP growth. End of story. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Kolker
If Trump is wrong on every issued, how did he get elected? Read more
Comment Commented ezra abrams
I am astonished at how mean and petty most of the comments are
Prof Blinder makes a good point, which is that Trump talks popular populist rhetoric, but his cabinet holds views that most Americans are against
What happens when Trump doesn't deliver ?
I wonder if many PTVs (pro trump voters) are getting pleasure not from actual action but from TV; that is, when Trumps actins make life harder for PTVs, but Trump continues his TV show, will PTVs disregard reality because they get pleasure from the TV show ? Read more
Comment Commented ezra abrams
Lets not forget the supposedly liberal mainstream media like the N Y Times (email24/7) or NPR (they gave way more space to trump then hillary)
even today, NPR (Tom Ashcroft, WBUR) doesn't seem to get that we know what trump will do: he has appointed a right wing crazy cabinet.
but it is hard to a take a princeton prof seriously; if you visit the campus, it is such a bastion of weatlh that you would puke; their enormous old chapel has a sign thanking the taxpayers of NJ for help in refurbishing; yes, one of the wealthiest institutions in the world, PU, took taxpayer money to fix up their huge chapel (one of the largest university chapels in the world)
gag me with a spoon Read more
Comment Commented Denis Drew
Wonderful shakeout by NYT's Nate Cohn: Trump won by trading places with Obama. O appealed to less educated whites as their protector against the Wall Street candidate (47% thing) Romney. (Crackpot) Trump appealed to them with same promise versus Wall Street candidate (true enough) Hill.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
Upshot: Dems simply have to get busy rebuilding labor union density at the state by progressive state level (or not so progressive; but be seen trying hard). Repubs will have no place to hide: once and for all political checkmate.
For some beginning thoughts and angles on what and how to -- see here:
http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2016/12/wet-backs-and-narrow-backs-irish.html
We are simply asking state legislatures to make possible joining a union if you want to -- without running an impassable gauntlet -- no complicated policy issues at all.
Merry Christmas progressives!
Read more
Comment Commented Estelle BRENNAN
WikiLeaks released emails from the establishment Republicans, which got zero media attention because the Republicans were saying the same thing in public as they were saying in their private emails.
The DNC, on the other hand, were publically pretending to hold a fair nomination process but in reality had anointed Hillary.
Blinder only talks to liberals and is therefore completely out of touch with the diversity of opinion in the country.
The Russians, to the extent they were participants in the WikiLeaks release, were not attempting to deny their friend Hillary the election, they were trying to make it more difficult for her to govern.
No one, not the Russians, not the Trump voters, not even Trump himself expected him to win. The NYT was projecting a 79% probability of a Hillary win until 8 pm on election day.
An objective observer would expect that the Russians would love a continuation of the Obama/Hillary foreign policy. They appeased the Russians, allowing invasions of Georgia and the Ukraine, allowed Syria and Iran to become client states of Russia, and were doing everything possible to suppress fossil fuel production in the US. The Clintons accepted cash donations from Russian oligarchs to approve the sale of US uranium mining assets.
And Blinder is representing that they wanted Trump, who campaigned that he was going to open the spigots for oil production and lower the price of oil that Russians needed? Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
Yet another Establishment apologist using the soapbox of Project Syndicate to abuse the term "democracy" and insult our intelligence. May it be repeated . . . the United States is not, has never been, and was never intended to be, a Democracy. We know that from the mouths of the very men who drafted its anti-democratic constitution:
"All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and the well-born; the other the mass of the people … turbulent and changing, they seldom judge or determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share in the Government … Nothing but a permanent body can check the imprudence of democracy."(Alexander Hamilton, Speech to the Constitutional Convention, June 1787)
"Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. "(John Adams)
"Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos." (John Marshall)
"We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real Liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments. If we incline too much to democracy, we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of dictatorship." (Alexander Hamilton)
"…democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths." (James Madison, Federalist No. 10)
One might ask just how many democracies Madison and his colleagues had examined in coming to these sweeping conclusions, or how many other systems of government had not eventually been “violent in their deaths”. But it is clear from their language that they regarded “democracy” as something to be avoided at all costs. And they went about doing just that.
The modern Orwellian use of “democratic” to describe non-democratic government arose only in 1798, paradoxically as a response to Hamilton’s pejorative use of the term against Jefferson’s “Republican Party” (the so-called “Democratic Republican Party”, not to be confused with the modern Republican Party).
In response to the Republicans' claims that Hamilton's Federalists harboured aristocratic attitudes, the Federalists in turned tried to brand Jefferson’s followers as “Democratic-Republicans”, the worst slur they could think of. But the Republicans countered by simply adopting the label as part of their official name.
And so, ten years after ratification of a deliberately non-democratic constitution (in the historical sense), a political party can be seen appropriating the title “Democratic” safe in the knowledge that there was no real threat of actual democracy.
This strategy has been used ever since. The German Democratic Republic (the former East Germany) was in fact a police state. Likewise, to this day the brutal North Korean dictatorship chooses to style itself “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”.
Just because an Elite chooses to style its regime “Democratic” doesn’t mean that it's actually Democratic.
And we know with some confidence what the citizens would prefer if ever they were given a free choice in the matter.
To begin with, we know from our Game Theory that citizens' consent for non-democratic "elective" government can NOT be inferred from their strategy of sullen acquiescence. That would require demonstrating that citizens are not acting under conditions of Prisoners’ Dilemma in the face of entrenched political parties and other powerful elite interests opposed to genuine Democracy.
We know from work such as that of Bower et al ("Enraged or Engaged? Preferences for Direct Citizen Participation in Affluent Democracies", 2007) that:
a) in almost all countries a clear majority of respondents agree or strongly agree with the statement “Thinking about politics in [COUNTRY] . . . . Referendums are a good way to decide important political questions”;
b) in countries where there is no outright majority support, a strong plurality of respondents agree or strongly agree (with some having no view); and
c) support is STRONGEST in that country (Switzerland) where people have the MOST experience of such decision-making.
We know from the historical record that in the few cases where citizens HAVE been given a free choice in their system of government (half of US states, German lander, a handful of other jurisdictions) they almost invariably vote for genuine Democracy with the right of recall, veto, initiative and referendum.
(Admittedly in the United States, the democratic States must still operate under the anti-democratic provisions of the Federal constitution and its Supreme Court which - in the name of the "Rule of Law" - insists that Money is Speech and overturns attempts to regulate the role of money in the democratic process. But that's hardly a shortcoming of Democracy.)
Finally, and most importantly, we know that where citizens DO enjoy truly democratic rights they NEVER vote to repeal them, even though it's a straightforward process to initiate a referendum for that purpose. (And indeed in some jurisdictions the attempt has been made . . . and defeated at the ballot box!)
Unlike the system of elitist elective government, genuine Democracy demonstrates the ongoing consent of the citizens being governed.
The last great wave of Populism (that's big-P Populism, not the pejorative small-p populism) in the early 20th century had the legacy of allowing the citizens of half the US States to choose the form of government THEY preferred . . . . and as a result led to the introduction of Democracy in those States.
If one wants to address the democratic shortcomings of the United States' system of government start by allowing the citizens a free choice on the form of government THEY prefer for THEIR country. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Freed
You need to get out more Alan. The pollsters may be missing the 15% of all men between 25-54 who I heard (on NPR) are not working. You are correct that Trump's stated policies will only bury these people and their families even deeper into financial and social despair but the Clinton campaign did not speak to these voters directly and clearly. Trump did. Democrats need to start speaking to them now, if only to motivate them to hold Trump accountable for his promises to #MAGA for them. If/when he fails to deliver or makes their situations even worse, Democrats will have an opening to exploit if they can figure out how to do so without sounding elitist an condescending. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
Mr. Blinder is blind to the role of the rule of law. The Electoral College represents this rule of law. With different rules the U.S. would have different elections. It is disturbing to hear this nonsense from a person who used to be number two in the Fed. Fortunately, democracy worked the way it was meant to work.
On the supposed role of Russia, professor Blinder has no idea what he is talking about. While about 30 percent of Americans really believe the democrats' "post-truth" stories about Russia's interference, one would expect Mr. Blinder to be a bit less superficial. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
From the link you kindly provided: "Don't get me wrong. It stands to reason that Russian intelligence was interested in the U.S. election campaign, and it's a distinct possibility that it leaked what it found to the press via WikiLeaks, despite the latter's denials."
I don't know anything about Leonid Bershidsky's credibility or his understanding of internet forensic techniques. I do know something about the U.S. intelligence community's capabilities in that area. So if this article is the best you've got to go on, I'm afraid I'll have to stick with my original assessment.
At the end of the day of course, neither you, nor I, nor Mr. Bershidsky have any actual hard evidence to go by in the particulars. You bet on Bershidsky. I raise you the stated assessments of the FBI, CIA and NSA -- and the observation that there were no leaked RNC emails.
Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
For Curtis Carpenter https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2016-12-22/why-i-still-don-t-buy-the-russian-hacking-story. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Mr. Barber, most of the tyrants and dictators respect the law.
Reality is that the law is wrong and prevents true representation of the american people.
Mr Blinder is pointing to the obvious.. that most of the Trump supporters voted for completly ignoring his positions. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Perhaps you have better and more credible information than I do, but my understanding is that the U.S. security apparatus, including the FBI, is persuaded that the Russians played a role in acquiring and subsequently releasing emails from the DNC and others in a bid to influence the election. If you have better and more credible information, could you please direct me to it?
Short of that, and for what little it's worth, I'm afraid I have no choice but to conclude on the evidence that it's you, not Professor Blinder, that has no idea of what you're talking about.
That said, I agree that the Russian involvement has been over-played. But even then, remarks like yours contribute nothing to a constructive dialog about the state of American democracy do they? While they DO contribute to the "post-truth" environment in which we find ourselves. To quote one of the lesser lights of American political life, "sad." Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Lets get something straight. Trump didn't win the election, rather Clinton lost it. How can someone who can claim a link to an improving economy, be a candidate of party of "the People", and be running against a biggest hack in probably the entire history of US elections not win? Well folks, maybe all above. Economy is improving for Wall Street and Silicon Valley, but not for the bottom 80% or so. The party of the People has morphed into a party of cultural left and neoliberal freetraders with even greater financial backing of 1% than Republicans. Lastly, the voters decided that they would rather be led by a hack than a crook and a career politician. BTW, I'm pretty sure Sanders would smoke this guy if given chance but lets be honest, 1% would never let that happen. See my point #2. Read more
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
Substitute "won" for "collected." Read more
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
I registered yesterday to read Project Syndicate, and I am dismayed by the quality of some of its content. Professor Blinder asks why Trump collected. The first level of answers is blindingly obvious: because (a) he was a Republican, and (b) he was running against Hillary Clinton. This was a Republican year, as evidenced by what happened downticket. Hillary Clinton was an awful candidate. An ignorant boor like Trump should not have been able to get close enough for things like Comey and Russia's alleged interference to have made a difference. The interesting question to me is why the Republicans overall were so unexpectedly strong. Read more
Comment Commented Estelle BRENNAN
The Republican Congress gave Obama two spending bills during the summer. One fully funded his illegal program to fund the granting of work permits to seven million illegal aliens despite the fact that state level Republicans were fighting the executive action in the courts. The other made a gift of $70 billion to Obama's wind and solar cronies.
Since establishment Republicans were acting in a way that was indistinguishable from Democrats, Republican voters rejected all of the establishment Republican candidates. Democrats have historically followed a narrative that they were advocates of the little guy while their actual practice has been to give government largesse to their wealthy contributors and pennies to the poor. When establishment Republicans made the decision to favor cronies over the people, they became unacceptable to the voters.
And then the least educated voters, those with a high school diploma or less, jumped on Trump's bandwagon. The least educated among us have consistently voted Democrat. Until this year, when the Democrat elite communicated to them that they were deplorable losers. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Another mystery: why Trump displaced the more Republican contending candidates, in a Republican year ? Read more
Comment Commented Truly Budley
The Trump election can now be defined by two words: Buyer Remorse.
Coal Country Trumpateers, who thought The Don was not serious about ObamaCare repeal, are facing the reality of losing their black lung coverage. Trump supporters are attempting to flush out the Nazis, to make their movement more legitimate. Others feel betrayed.
Sad so many got duped by a conman, even more sad the Electoral College failed to do their job. We all will pay the price.
Read more
Comment Commented Estelle BRENNAN
To Curtis Carpenter: what you say to the 12 year old is that Hillary Clinton set the standard for what kind of behavior is acceptable for a male President during the 1990's when she excoriated the women who had been abused and assaulted by her husband.
What you say to the 80 year old is that the Republicans have no intention of taking any benefits away from her. That is a lie fostered by Democrats on their historically uneducated followers. It's similar to stories of the boogie man used to frighten children. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
What do you say to a bright young man who just turned 12 about example Trump has set for probity and manhood in general? What do you say to a woman in her 80's that's in tears because she's afraid Trump is going to take away her medicare? I've had both experiences since the election, and I'm damned if I know what to say. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Extreme Oligarchy
Simon Johnson sees in the US president-elect's agenda government of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich.
Keynes Reborn
Koichi Hamada applies a new version of an old doctrine to argue for looser fiscal policy in Japan.
How Dr. Strangelove Learned to Love Trump
Dominique Moisi examines the unseemly alliance emerging between the president-elect and Henry Kissinger.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.