Americká veřejnost proti Trumpovi

PRINCETON – Spojené státy americké, údajně světový maják demokracie, dnes praktikuje její zvláštní formu. Jeden prezidentský kandidát získal o více než tři miliony více hlasů, než jeho oponent, který (s vydatnou pomocí od nepřátelské cizí mocnosti) byl přesto prohlášen za vítěze. Kdekoliv jinde na světě by takováto událost byla shledána jako coup d’état. Tady v USA to nazýváme sbor volitelů.

A je to ještě zvláštnější. Průzkum veřejného mínění od Pew Research, provedený mezi 30. listopadem a 5. prosincem – poté, kdy volba vrhla obvyklou auru vítěze na Donalda Trumpa – ukázal, že pouze 37% Američanů si myslí, že je Trump dobře kvalifikován pro úřad prezidenta, 31% ho považuje za morálního a pouhých 26% ho vnímá jako dobrý vzor. A z opačného spektra, 62% si myslí, že má chabý úsudek a 65% ho považuje za lehkovážného. A tento člověk vyhrál?

Možná, navzdory otřesným osobnostním předpokladům, rezonoval Trumpův přístup k některým klíčovým tématům celým elektorátem. Jako ekonom nechám stranou Trumpovy jistě děsivé pohledy na zahraniční politiku a budu se soustředit na ekonomická témata, která ho podle mnoha odborníků dostala do Bílého domu. Soudě podle jeho prohlášení a výběru kabinetu, se ve skutečnosti mýlí prakticky v každém z nich. Je to alarmující seznam.

Klimatická změna: Pouze jedno ekonomické téma představuje existenční hrozbu pro život na zemi. I tak ho Trump během své kampaně označil jako “hoax“ a vybral si jeho popíratele Scotta Pruitta jako vedoucího Agentury pro ochranu životního prostředí USA, kterou Pruitt jako státní zástupce v Oklahomě, která produkuje ropu a zemní plyn, často žaloval. Tohle není politika, kterou by americká veřejnost chtěla. Data z průzkumu naopak ukazují, že znepokojení Američanů z globálního oteplování je na úrovní nebo blízko úrovně historického maxima. Američané vskutku nechtějí, aby byla Miami Beach, nebo spodní část Manhattanu pod vodou.

Pracovní normy: Trumpovou volbou ministra práce je Andrew Puzder, CEO v rychlém občerstvení. Nevadí, že používá neomalené sexuální zobrazování k prodeji hamburgerů. Co je mnohem podstatnější je fakt, že preferuje roboty před lidskou pracovní silou, nechce zvyšovat minimální mzdu a je proti snahám ministerstva práce zvýšit hranici platu, pod kterou musí firmy platit přesčasy.

Veřejnost by s ním nemohla více nesouhlasit. Zvýšení minimální mzdy v průzkumech důsledně vyhrávalo již po desetiletí a to velkým rozdílem – obecně i mezi Republikány. A když v květnu ministerstvo předložilo svůj návrh s přesčasy, řekli respondenti agenturám, že by hranice pro přesčasy měla být nastavena ještě výše.

Zdravotní péče: “Zrušte Obamacare“ se stalo mantrou strany Republikánů hned, jakmile Kongres uzákonil Zákon o dostupné péči (Affordable Care Act, ACA) v roce 2010. |Přirozeně to tedy bylo stanovisko, které Trump přijal během soupeření o republikánskou nominaci. Nyní, jakožto zvolený prezident, si vybral zastupitele Georgie Toma Price, nepokrytého kritika Obamacare – a dalo by se říci, že i Medicaid a Medicare (které poskytují krytí chudým a seniorům) – aby vedl ministerstvo zdravotnictví. Naneštěstí pro Republikány se jim ještě nepodařilo vymyslet, jak nahradit Obamacare, takže jejich současná politika je “zrušit a oddálit.“ Jinými slovy: “Zavolejte nám za dva až tři roky.“

Veřejné mínění o ACA se těžko rozpoznává. Dotazování se jménem tohoto zákona obvykle přináší lehce negativní reakce. To je však zavádějící. Například průzkum veřejného mínění od Kaiser Family Foundation, který byl proveden po volbě, zjistil, že 26% Američanů podporuje okamžité zrušení, zatímco pouze 19% by zákon zachovalo tak jak je. Znamená to tedy, že veřejnost zavrhuje Obamacare?

Ne. Mezi zbývajícími 47% těch, kdo se v průzkumu vyjádřili, chtělo mnohem více lidí vidět rozsah zákona rozšířen, a ne zmenšen. Dokonce i Republikáni vědí, že mnoho klíčových ustanovení ACA je velice populárních, jako je například zajištění, že lidé s již existujícím onemocněním si mohou pořídit zdravotní pojištění. Mám dojem, že mnoho kritiků Obamacare o rušení ve skutečnosti jen mluví.

Daňové škrty: Jedno z nejstabilnějších zjištění z amerických průzkumů veřejného mínění, je že lidé chtějí pro bohaté a firmy vyšší daně, ne nižší. Republikánský katechismus však dlouho uchovával pro obě skupiny daně nízké a to se stalo jednou z mála konkrétních politik, ve které kandidát Trump pokračoval.

Trumpova pozice je ve skutečnosti populární pouze v jediném ekonomické tématu: globalizaci. Zde Trump propaguje ochranu obchodu, odpor k imigraci a prevenci externích subdodavatelů v cizích zemích, což jsou vše špatné zprávy pro celý svět.

V současné době stojí těsná většina Američanů v těchto tématech při Trumpovi, namísto tradičního republikánského internacionalismu. 49% respondentů řeklo v průzkumu Pew v dubnu 2016, že zapojení USA do globální ekonomiky je chybné, protože snižuje mzdy a pracovní místa, zatímco 44% řeklo, že globalizace je dobrá, protože otevírá nové trhy a vytváří příležitosti pro růst. Je to těsné, ale tady je Trump na té “správné“ straně elektorátu.

To je tedy výsledek veřejného mínění o velkých ekonomických tématech. Pokud neklademe veškerou váhu na nepřátelství ke globalizaci, tak se zdá, že se Trump plete prakticky v každém z nich. Tak jak mohl kandidát, který nemá žádnou úctu většiny Američanů, a kdo se staví na nepopulární stranu ve většině témat, vyhrát volby?

Jedna z možných odpovědí, kterou nabídl Clinton a mnoho dalších, se soustředí na roli ruských kybernetických operací a bezohledné “prohlášení“ ředitele FBI Jamese Comeyho (které bylo k ničemu) jen pár dní před volbou. Putin dostal, co chtěl. Comey? Nevím.