Американское общество против Трампа

ПРИНСТОН – Соединённые Штаты считаются мировым маяком демократии, но их форма демократии сейчас очень странная. Один из кандидатов в президенты получил почти на три миллиона больше голосов, чем её соперник, однако именно этот соперник, пользовавшийся серьёзной поддержкой враждебной иностранной державы, был объявлен победителем. В любом другом месте планеты такое событие назвали бы путчем. А здесь, в США, мы называем это коллегией выборщиков.
И чем дальше, тем странней. По данным опроса общественного мнения, проведённого Pew Research в период между 30 ноября и 5 декабря, то есть когда итоги выборов уже придали Дональду Трампу свойственный победителю блеск, только 37% американцев считают Трампа хорошо подготовленным для работы президентом, лишь 31% называют его моральным человеком и всего лишь 26% относятся к нему как к хорошей ролевой модели. С другой стороны, 62% говорят, что он недальновиден, а 65% называют безрассудным. И этот человек победил?
Возможно, несмотря на все его отталкивающие личные качества, у избирателей нашла отклик позиция Трампа по ключевым вопросам. Будучи экономистом, я оставлю в стороне совершенно пугающие внешнеполитические взгляды Трампа и сконцентрируюсь на вопросах экономики, которые, как утверждают эксперты, и привели его в Белый дом. Если судить по собственным заявлениям Трампа, а также его кадровым решениям, в реальности он на стороне меньшинства практически по всем этим вопросам. И это весьма отрезвляющая инвентаризация.
Изменение климата: Лишь одна экономическая проблема создаёт экзистенциальную угрозу жизни на Земле. Но Трамп назвал её «мошенничеством» во время предвыборной кампании. Он пригласил Скотта Пруитта, отрицающего идею изменения климата, возглавить Американское агентство по охране окружающей среды. Будучи генеральным прокурором штата Оклахома, где добывают нефть и газ, Пруитт регулярно судился с этим агентством. Это совсем не та политика, которую хочет американское общество. Напротив, как показывают опросы, озабоченность американцев проблемой глобального потепления достигла сейчас рекордного уровня. Американцы действительно не хотят, чтобы Майами-Бич или Нижний Манхэттен оказались под водой.
Трудовые стандарты: В качестве министра труда Трамп выбрал Эндрю Пуздера, гендиректора компании из сферы быстрого питания. Забудем о том, что он использует откровенные сексуальные образы для повышения продаж гамбургеров. Уместней вспомнить о том, что он предпочитает роботов людям, не хочет повышать минимальную зарплату, выступает против инициативы министерства труда повысить порог зарплат, ниже которо��о компании обязаны оплачивать сверхурочные часы работы.
Общество совершенно с ним несогласно. Идея повышения минимальной зарплаты лидирует в опросах на протяжения уже десятилетий, причём с большим отрывом и даже среди республиканцев. А когда в мае министерство труда предложило правило о сверхурочных часах, респонденты заявляли, что порог зарплат следует установить на более высоком уровне.
Здравоохранение: Отмена системы Obamacare стала мантрой Республиканской партии сразу после утверждения Конгрессом «Закона о доступной медицине» (ACA) в 2010 году. Естественно, что Трамп поддержал эту идею, когда соперничал за номинацию от республиканцев. А сейчас, после избрания президентом, он предложил члену Палаты представителей Тому Прайсу из штата Джорджия, заклятому врагу Obamacare (и можно сказать, что ещё и врагу Medicaid с Medicare, которые обеспечивают доступ к медицинским услугам бедным и пожилым людям соответственно), возглавить Министерство здравоохранения и социальных служб. К сожалению для республиканцев, они пока не придумали, чем заменить Obamacare, поэтому их нынешняя политика сводится к тому, чтобы «отменить и отложить». Иными словами: «Заходите к нам снова года через два-три».
Общественное мнение по поводу ACA трудно оценить. Само название Obamacare в опросах часто получает слегка негативную оценку. Но это обманчиво. Например, опрос, проведённый Kaiser Family Foundation после выборов, показал, что 26% американцев поддерживают прямую отмену этой системы, в то время как лишь 19% поддерживают сохранение закона в нынешнем виде. Итак, общество отвергает Obamacare?
Нет, это не так. Среди оставшихся 47%, которые высказали мнение по этому вопросу, значительно большее количество людей хочет, чтобы масштаб действия закона был расширен, а не уменьшен. Даже республиканцы признают, что многие ключевые положения ACA, например, гарантия, что люди с уже имеющимися заболеваниями могут купить медицинскую страховку, являются очень популярными. Я подозреваю, что многие критики Obamacare на самом деле отрицают её за одно только название.
Снижение налогов: На протяжении десятилетий опросы общественного мнения в США стабильно показывают, что американцы хотят повысить, а неснизить налоги на богатых и корпорации. Но в республиканском катехизисе уже давно закреплена идея снижения налогов и на тех, и на других. И это одна из немногих конкретных мер, которые отстаивал кандидат Трамп.
В реальности, только по одному экономическому вопросу позиция Трампа более популярна, чем непопулярна, – это глобализация. Но здесь готовность Трампа к торговому протекционизму, его враждебное отношение к иммиграции и желание остановить аутсорсинг в зарубежные страны являются плохой новостью для всего мира.
С небольшим перевесом голосов американцы, похоже, встали сейчас на сторону Трампа в этих вопросах, а не на сторону традиционного республиканского интернационализма. В опросе Pew, проведённом в апреле 2016 года, 49% респондентов заявляли, что участие США в глобальной экономике – это плохо, потому что приводит к снижению зарплат и количества рабочих мест, а 44% говорили, что глобализация – это хорошо, потому что она открывает новые рынки и возможности для роста. Разрыв невелик, но здесь Трамп на «правильной» стороне электората.
Это итоговое табло общественного мнения по крупным экономическим вопросам. Если не придать максимальный вес факту враждебного отношения к глобализации, окажется, что Трамп выбрал неправильную сторону по всем этим вопросам. Каким же образом этот кандидат, который не пользуется уважением большинства американцев и занявший непопулярную позицию по большинству вопросов, выиграл выборы?
Один правдоподобный ответ, который предлагают Клинтон и многие другие, связан с российскими кибер-атаками и бессовестным «объявлением» (которое в итоге ничем не завершилось) директора ФБР Джеймса Коми за несколько дней до голосования. Путин получил то, что хотел. А Коми? Я не знаю.
Comment Commented Mark Weber
Actually in Switzerland, also one of the world's oldest democracies, there is a similar system that gives states with low population density more weight in votes.
The problem in the US is not that Trump was elected but that the system is so corrupted that it came to this.
But the Swiss have direct democracy on each level of governement. This way voters feel less powerless and do not have to resort to electing populists when the establishment is out of touch with the citizens. Of course elits there are as wary of direct democracy - or even representative democracy - when elections don't go their way...
Of course that does not stop politicians calling each other populists... Read more
Comment Commented Daniele Vecchi
This article is a great example of intellectual dishonesty. Rules are good so long Alan Blinder likes the outcome. And to support his opinions he calls polls at his rescue when even a primary school kid knows that polls outcomes are largely driven by how questions are asked. American academics over the last months have set nice examples of intolerance and disrespect for we the people. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Interesting that when an election suddenly produces the 'wrong' result the process which has been absolutely fine since forever is suddenly suspect.
First sentence says it all "The United States, supposedly the world’s beacon of democracy...." : 'supposedly'. The US has interfered with the democratic process on a global scale with impunity for decades. If ( and I say 'if' ) the Russians have interfered with the electoral process in the US so what? The US is not nor never was democratic. The US is a plutocracy and has been since, what passes for, time immemorial. George Dubya wasn't legitimately elected, but he was still president. Conspiracy theorists maintain that 9/11 was an internal (CIA) plot and the fact that anybody gives a moment's credence to that idea speaks volumes. Why would any sane person consider it for a moment? Why? because it's possible...... not necessarily likely, but possible. That element of doubt is a killer.
Mr Binder's basic fault is that whether or not his case is worthy he expresses it so boringly that it is painful to read. He thinks he lost an election. Only time will tell. He may find that a good hiding in the polls focuses the 'Democrat' mindset on wondering what 'Democrats' actually stand for. Sure as hell ain't democracy.
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Baldwin
Blinder is a superior economist, but he is almost insanely partisan, narrow-minded and mean-spirited in his political views, as his jeremiad on the Great Recession, "After the Music Stopped" showed. Party leaders have won more votes than their opponents and still lost the election lots of times. Quebec separatist leader Lucien Bouchard defeated Liberal leader Jean Charest in the November 1998 Quebec general election, obtaining a majority government in spite of obtaining fewer votes. Responsible adults accept that this is the way things sometimes go. Blinder should grow up. Speaking of a coup d'état is scary talk. What does he plan to do? Take up arms against the Trump government? Read more
Comment Commented Louis Woodhill
Trump won because he was offering policies that would make the economy grow faster, while Clinton was proudly proclaiming how she was going to make the economy even worse. Since the election, the financial markets have been signaling that they are now expecting much faster GDP growth. End of story. Read more
Comment Commented Robert Kolker
If Trump is wrong on every issued, how did he get elected? Read more
Comment Commented ezra abrams
I am astonished at how mean and petty most of the comments are
Prof Blinder makes a good point, which is that Trump talks popular populist rhetoric, but his cabinet holds views that most Americans are against
What happens when Trump doesn't deliver ?
I wonder if many PTVs (pro trump voters) are getting pleasure not from actual action but from TV; that is, when Trumps actins make life harder for PTVs, but Trump continues his TV show, will PTVs disregard reality because they get pleasure from the TV show ? Read more
Comment Commented ezra abrams
Lets not forget the supposedly liberal mainstream media like the N Y Times (email24/7) or NPR (they gave way more space to trump then hillary)
even today, NPR (Tom Ashcroft, WBUR) doesn't seem to get that we know what trump will do: he has appointed a right wing crazy cabinet.
but it is hard to a take a princeton prof seriously; if you visit the campus, it is such a bastion of weatlh that you would puke; their enormous old chapel has a sign thanking the taxpayers of NJ for help in refurbishing; yes, one of the wealthiest institutions in the world, PU, took taxpayer money to fix up their huge chapel (one of the largest university chapels in the world)
gag me with a spoon Read more
Comment Commented Denis Drew
Wonderful shakeout by NYT's Nate Cohn: Trump won by trading places with Obama. O appealed to less educated whites as their protector against the Wall Street candidate (47% thing) Romney. (Crackpot) Trump appealed to them with same promise versus Wall Street candidate (true enough) Hill.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
Upshot: Dems simply have to get busy rebuilding labor union density at the state by progressive state level (or not so progressive; but be seen trying hard). Repubs will have no place to hide: once and for all political checkmate.
For some beginning thoughts and angles on what and how to -- see here:
http://ontodayspage.blogspot.com/2016/12/wet-backs-and-narrow-backs-irish.html
We are simply asking state legislatures to make possible joining a union if you want to -- without running an impassable gauntlet -- no complicated policy issues at all.
Merry Christmas progressives!
Read more
Comment Commented Estelle BRENNAN
WikiLeaks released emails from the establishment Republicans, which got zero media attention because the Republicans were saying the same thing in public as they were saying in their private emails.
The DNC, on the other hand, were publically pretending to hold a fair nomination process but in reality had anointed Hillary.
Blinder only talks to liberals and is therefore completely out of touch with the diversity of opinion in the country.
The Russians, to the extent they were participants in the WikiLeaks release, were not attempting to deny their friend Hillary the election, they were trying to make it more difficult for her to govern.
No one, not the Russians, not the Trump voters, not even Trump himself expected him to win. The NYT was projecting a 79% probability of a Hillary win until 8 pm on election day.
An objective observer would expect that the Russians would love a continuation of the Obama/Hillary foreign policy. They appeased the Russians, allowing invasions of Georgia and the Ukraine, allowed Syria and Iran to become client states of Russia, and were doing everything possible to suppress fossil fuel production in the US. The Clintons accepted cash donations from Russian oligarchs to approve the sale of US uranium mining assets.
And Blinder is representing that they wanted Trump, who campaigned that he was going to open the spigots for oil production and lower the price of oil that Russians needed? Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Morris
Yet another Establishment apologist using the soapbox of Project Syndicate to abuse the term "democracy" and insult our intelligence. May it be repeated . . . the United States is not, has never been, and was never intended to be, a Democracy. We know that from the mouths of the very men who drafted its anti-democratic constitution:
"All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and the well-born; the other the mass of the people … turbulent and changing, they seldom judge or determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share in the Government … Nothing but a permanent body can check the imprudence of democracy."(Alexander Hamilton, Speech to the Constitutional Convention, June 1787)
"Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. "(John Adams)
"Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos." (John Marshall)
"We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real Liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments. If we incline too much to democracy, we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of dictatorship." (Alexander Hamilton)
"…democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths." (James Madison, Federalist No. 10)
One might ask just how many democracies Madison and his colleagues had examined in coming to these sweeping conclusions, or how many other systems of government had not eventually been “violent in their deaths”. But it is clear from their language that they regarded “democracy” as something to be avoided at all costs. And they went about doing just that.
The modern Orwellian use of “democratic” to describe non-democratic government arose only in 1798, paradoxically as a response to Hamilton’s pejorative use of the term against Jefferson’s “Republican Party” (the so-called “Democratic Republican Party”, not to be confused with the modern Republican Party).
In response to the Republicans' claims that Hamilton's Federalists harboured aristocratic attitudes, the Federalists in turned tried to brand Jefferson’s followers as “Democratic-Republicans”, the worst slur they could think of. But the Republicans countered by simply adopting the label as part of their official name.
And so, ten years after ratification of a deliberately non-democratic constitution (in the historical sense), a political party can be seen appropriating the title “Democratic” safe in the knowledge that there was no real threat of actual democracy.
This strategy has been used ever since. The German Democratic Republic (the former East Germany) was in fact a police state. Likewise, to this day the brutal North Korean dictatorship chooses to style itself “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”.
Just because an Elite chooses to style its regime “Democratic” doesn’t mean that it's actually Democratic.
And we know with some confidence what the citizens would prefer if ever they were given a free choice in the matter.
To begin with, we know from our Game Theory that citizens' consent for non-democratic "elective" government can NOT be inferred from their strategy of sullen acquiescence. That would require demonstrating that citizens are not acting under conditions of Prisoners’ Dilemma in the face of entrenched political parties and other powerful elite interests opposed to genuine Democracy.
We know from work such as that of Bower et al ("Enraged or Engaged? Preferences for Direct Citizen Participation in Affluent Democracies", 2007) that:
a) in almost all countries a clear majority of respondents agree or strongly agree with the statement “Thinking about politics in [COUNTRY] . . . . Referendums are a good way to decide important political questions”;
b) in countries where there is no outright majority support, a strong plurality of respondents agree or strongly agree (with some having no view); and
c) support is STRONGEST in that country (Switzerland) where people have the MOST experience of such decision-making.
We know from the historical record that in the few cases where citizens HAVE been given a free choice in their system of government (half of US states, German lander, a handful of other jurisdictions) they almost invariably vote for genuine Democracy with the right of recall, veto, initiative and referendum.
(Admittedly in the United States, the democratic States must still operate under the anti-democratic provisions of the Federal constitution and its Supreme Court which - in the name of the "Rule of Law" - insists that Money is Speech and overturns attempts to regulate the role of money in the democratic process. But that's hardly a shortcoming of Democracy.)
Finally, and most importantly, we know that where citizens DO enjoy truly democratic rights they NEVER vote to repeal them, even though it's a straightforward process to initiate a referendum for that purpose. (And indeed in some jurisdictions the attempt has been made . . . and defeated at the ballot box!)
Unlike the system of elitist elective government, genuine Democracy demonstrates the ongoing consent of the citizens being governed.
The last great wave of Populism (that's big-P Populism, not the pejorative small-p populism) in the early 20th century had the legacy of allowing the citizens of half the US States to choose the form of government THEY preferred . . . . and as a result led to the introduction of Democracy in those States.
If one wants to address the democratic shortcomings of the United States' system of government start by allowing the citizens a free choice on the form of government THEY prefer for THEIR country. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Freed
You need to get out more Alan. The pollsters may be missing the 15% of all men between 25-54 who I heard (on NPR) are not working. You are correct that Trump's stated policies will only bury these people and their families even deeper into financial and social despair but the Clinton campaign did not speak to these voters directly and clearly. Trump did. Democrats need to start speaking to them now, if only to motivate them to hold Trump accountable for his promises to #MAGA for them. If/when he fails to deliver or makes their situations even worse, Democrats will have an opening to exploit if they can figure out how to do so without sounding elitist an condescending. Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
Mr. Blinder is blind to the role of the rule of law. The Electoral College represents this rule of law. With different rules the U.S. would have different elections. It is disturbing to hear this nonsense from a person who used to be number two in the Fed. Fortunately, democracy worked the way it was meant to work.
On the supposed role of Russia, professor Blinder has no idea what he is talking about. While about 30 percent of Americans really believe the democrats' "post-truth" stories about Russia's interference, one would expect Mr. Blinder to be a bit less superficial. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
From the link you kindly provided: "Don't get me wrong. It stands to reason that Russian intelligence was interested in the U.S. election campaign, and it's a distinct possibility that it leaked what it found to the press via WikiLeaks, despite the latter's denials."
I don't know anything about Leonid Bershidsky's credibility or his understanding of internet forensic techniques. I do know something about the U.S. intelligence community's capabilities in that area. So if this article is the best you've got to go on, I'm afraid I'll have to stick with my original assessment.
At the end of the day of course, neither you, nor I, nor Mr. Bershidsky have any actual hard evidence to go by in the particulars. You bet on Bershidsky. I raise you the stated assessments of the FBI, CIA and NSA -- and the observation that there were no leaked RNC emails.
Read more
Comment Commented Karl Barber
For Curtis Carpenter https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2016-12-22/why-i-still-don-t-buy-the-russian-hacking-story. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Mr. Barber, most of the tyrants and dictators respect the law.
Reality is that the law is wrong and prevents true representation of the american people.
Mr Blinder is pointing to the obvious.. that most of the Trump supporters voted for completly ignoring his positions. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Perhaps you have better and more credible information than I do, but my understanding is that the U.S. security apparatus, including the FBI, is persuaded that the Russians played a role in acquiring and subsequently releasing emails from the DNC and others in a bid to influence the election. If you have better and more credible information, could you please direct me to it?
Short of that, and for what little it's worth, I'm afraid I have no choice but to conclude on the evidence that it's you, not Professor Blinder, that has no idea of what you're talking about.
That said, I agree that the Russian involvement has been over-played. But even then, remarks like yours contribute nothing to a constructive dialog about the state of American democracy do they? While they DO contribute to the "post-truth" environment in which we find ourselves. To quote one of the lesser lights of American political life, "sad." Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Lets get something straight. Trump didn't win the election, rather Clinton lost it. How can someone who can claim a link to an improving economy, be a candidate of party of "the People", and be running against a biggest hack in probably the entire history of US elections not win? Well folks, maybe all above. Economy is improving for Wall Street and Silicon Valley, but not for the bottom 80% or so. The party of the People has morphed into a party of cultural left and neoliberal freetraders with even greater financial backing of 1% than Republicans. Lastly, the voters decided that they would rather be led by a hack than a crook and a career politician. BTW, I'm pretty sure Sanders would smoke this guy if given chance but lets be honest, 1% would never let that happen. See my point #2. Read more
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
Substitute "won" for "collected." Read more
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
I registered yesterday to read Project Syndicate, and I am dismayed by the quality of some of its content. Professor Blinder asks why Trump collected. The first level of answers is blindingly obvious: because (a) he was a Republican, and (b) he was running against Hillary Clinton. This was a Republican year, as evidenced by what happened downticket. Hillary Clinton was an awful candidate. An ignorant boor like Trump should not have been able to get close enough for things like Comey and Russia's alleged interference to have made a difference. The interesting question to me is why the Republicans overall were so unexpectedly strong. Read more
Comment Commented Estelle BRENNAN
The Republican Congress gave Obama two spending bills during the summer. One fully funded his illegal program to fund the granting of work permits to seven million illegal aliens despite the fact that state level Republicans were fighting the executive action in the courts. The other made a gift of $70 billion to Obama's wind and solar cronies.
Since establishment Republicans were acting in a way that was indistinguishable from Democrats, Republican voters rejected all of the establishment Republican candidates. Democrats have historically followed a narrative that they were advocates of the little guy while their actual practice has been to give government largesse to their wealthy contributors and pennies to the poor. When establishment Republicans made the decision to favor cronies over the people, they became unacceptable to the voters.
And then the least educated voters, those with a high school diploma or less, jumped on Trump's bandwagon. The least educated among us have consistently voted Democrat. Until this year, when the Democrat elite communicated to them that they were deplorable losers. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Another mystery: why Trump displaced the more Republican contending candidates, in a Republican year ? Read more
Comment Commented Truly Budley
The Trump election can now be defined by two words: Buyer Remorse.
Coal Country Trumpateers, who thought The Don was not serious about ObamaCare repeal, are facing the reality of losing their black lung coverage. Trump supporters are attempting to flush out the Nazis, to make their movement more legitimate. Others feel betrayed.
Sad so many got duped by a conman, even more sad the Electoral College failed to do their job. We all will pay the price.
Read more
Comment Commented Estelle BRENNAN
To Curtis Carpenter: what you say to the 12 year old is that Hillary Clinton set the standard for what kind of behavior is acceptable for a male President during the 1990's when she excoriated the women who had been abused and assaulted by her husband.
What you say to the 80 year old is that the Republicans have no intention of taking any benefits away from her. That is a lie fostered by Democrats on their historically uneducated followers. It's similar to stories of the boogie man used to frighten children. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
What do you say to a bright young man who just turned 12 about example Trump has set for probity and manhood in general? What do you say to a woman in her 80's that's in tears because she's afraid Trump is going to take away her medicare? I've had both experiences since the election, and I'm damned if I know what to say. Read more
