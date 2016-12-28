25

Американское общество против Трампа

ПРИНСТОН – Соединённые Штаты считаются мировым маяком демократии, но их форма демократии сейчас очень странная. Один из кандидатов в президенты получил почти на три миллиона больше голосов, чем её соперник, однако именно этот соперник, пользовавшийся серьёзной поддержкой враждебной иностранной державы, был объявлен победителем. В любом другом месте планеты такое событие назвали бы путчем. А здесь, в США, мы называем это коллегией выборщиков.

И чем дальше, тем странней. По данным опроса общественного мнения, проведённого Pew Research в период между 30 ноября и 5 декабря, то есть когда итоги выборов уже придали Дональду Трампу свойственный победителю блеск, только 37% американцев считают Трампа хорошо подготовленным для работы президентом, лишь 31% называют его моральным человеком и всего лишь 26% относятся к нему как к хорошей ролевой модели. С другой стороны, 62% говорят, что он недальновиден, а 65% называют безрассудным. И этот человек победил?

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Возможно, несмотря на все его отталкивающие личные качества, у избирателей нашла отклик позиция Трампа по ключевым вопросам. Будучи экономистом, я оставлю в стороне совершенно пугающие внешнеполитические взгляды Трампа и сконцентрируюсь на вопросах экономики, которые, как утверждают эксперты, и привели его в Белый дом. Если судить по собственным заявлениям Трампа, а также его кадровым решениям, в реальности он на стороне меньшинства практически по всем этим вопросам. И это весьма отрезвляющая инвентаризация.

Изменение климата: Лишь одна экономическая проблема создаёт экзистенциальную угрозу жизни на Земле. Но Трамп назвал её «мошенничеством» во время предвыборной кампании. Он пригласил Скотта Пруитта, отрицающего идею изменения климата, возглавить Американское агентство по охране окружающей среды. Будучи генеральным прокурором штата Оклахома, где добывают нефть и газ, Пруитт регулярно судился с этим агентством. Это совсем не та политика, которую хочет американское общество. Напротив, как показывают опросы, озабоченность американцев проблемой глобального потепления достигла сейчас рекордного уровня. Американцы действительно не хотят, чтобы Майами-Бич или Нижний Манхэттен оказались под водой.

Трудовые стандарты: В качестве министра труда Трамп выбрал Эндрю Пуздера, гендиректора компании из сферы быстрого питания. Забудем о том, что он использует откровенные сексуальные образы для повышения продаж гамбургеров. Уместней вспомнить о том, что он предпочитает роботов людям, не хочет повышать минимальную зарплату, выступает против инициативы министерства труда повысить порог зарплат, ниже которо��о компании обязаны оплачивать сверхурочные часы работы.

Общество совершенно с ним несогласно. Идея повышения минимальной зарплаты лидирует в опросах на протяжения уже десятилетий, причём с большим отрывом и даже среди республиканцев. А когда в мае министерство труда предложило правило о сверхурочных часах, респонденты заявляли, что порог зарплат следует установить на более высоком уровне.

Здравоохранение: Отмена системы Obamacare стала мантрой Республиканской партии сразу после утверждения Конгрессом «Закона о доступной медицине» (ACA) в 2010 году. Естественно, что Трамп поддержал эту идею, когда соперничал за номинацию от республиканцев. А сейчас, после избрания президентом, он предложил члену Палаты представителей Тому Прайсу из штата Джорджия, заклятому врагу Obamacare (и можно сказать, что ещё и врагу Medicaid с Medicare, которые обеспечивают доступ к медицинским услугам бедным и пожилым людям соответственно), возглавить Министерство здравоохранения и социальных служб. К сожалению для республиканцев, они пока не придумали, чем заменить Obamacare, поэтому их нынешняя политика сводится к тому, чтобы «отменить и отложить». Иными словами: «Заходите к нам снова года через два-три».

Общественное мнение по поводу ACA трудно оценить. Само название Obamacare в опросах часто получает слегка негативную оценку. Но это обманчиво. Например, опрос, проведённый Kaiser Family Foundation после выборов, показал, что 26% американцев поддерживают прямую отмену этой системы, в то время как лишь 19% поддерживают сохранение закона в нынешнем виде. Итак, общество отвергает Obamacare?

Нет, это не так. Среди оставшихся 47%, которые высказали мнение по этому вопросу, значительно большее количество людей хочет, чтобы масштаб действия закона был расширен, а не уменьшен. Даже республиканцы признают, что многие ключевые положения ACA, например, гарантия, что люди с уже имеющимися заболеваниями могут купить медицинскую страховку, являются очень популярными. Я подозреваю, что многие критики Obamacare на самом деле отрицают её за одно только название.

Снижение налогов: На протяжении десятилетий опросы общественного мнения в США стабильно показывают, что американцы хотят повысить, а неснизить налоги на богатых и корпорации. Но в республиканском катехизисе уже давно закреплена идея снижения налогов и на тех, и на других. И это одна из немногих конкретных мер, которые отстаивал кандидат Трамп.

В реальности, только по одному экономическому вопросу позиция Трампа более популярна, чем непопулярна, – это глобализация. Но здесь готовность Трампа к торговому протекционизму, его враждебное отношение к иммиграции и желание остановить аутсорсинг в зарубежные страны являются плохой новостью для всего мира.

С небольшим перевесом голосов американцы, похоже, встали сейчас на сторону Трампа в этих вопросах, а не на сторону традиционного республиканского интернационализма. В опросе Pew, проведённом в апреле 2016 года, 49% респондентов заявляли, что участие США в глобальной экономике – это плохо, потому что приводит к снижению зарплат и количества рабочих мест, а 44% говорили, что глобализация – это хорошо, потому что она открывает новые рынки и возможности для роста. Разрыв невелик, но здесь Трамп на «правильной» стороне электората.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Это итоговое табло общественного мнения по крупным экономическим вопросам. Если не придать максимальный вес факту враждебного отношения к глобализации, окажется, что Трамп выбрал неправильную сторону по всем этим вопросам. Каким же образом этот кандидат, который не пользуется уважением большинства американцев и занявший непопулярную позицию по большинству вопросов, выиграл выборы?

Один правдоподобный ответ, который предлагают Клинтон и многие другие, связан с российскими кибер-атаками и бессовестным «объявлением» (которое в итоге ничем не завершилось) директора ФБР Джеймса Коми за несколько дней до голосования. Путин получил то, что хотел. А Коми? Я не знаю.