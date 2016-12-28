25

الشعب الأميركي ضد ترامب

برينستون ــ تمارس الولايات المتحدة، التي يفترض أنها منارة الديمقراطية في العالم، شكلا غريبا من أشكال الديمقراطية في أيامنا هذه. فقد حصلت مرشحة رئاسية على ما يقرب من ثلاثة ملايين صوت أكثر من منافسها، الذي أُعلِن برغم ذلك، وبمساعدة كبيرة من قوة أجنبية معادية، الفائز بمنصب الرئيس. في أي مكان آخر على وجه الأرض، قد يُعَد مثل هذا الحدث انقلابا. أما هنا في الولايات المتحدة فنسميه "المجمع الانتخابي".

ويزداد الأمر غرابة. فقد أشار استطلاع للرأي أجرته مؤسسة بيو للأبحاث بين الثلاثين من نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني والخامس من ديسمبر/كانون الأول، بعد أن أضفت الانتخابات توهج المنتصر المعتاد على دونالد ترامب، إلى أن 37% فقط من الأميركيين يعتقدون أن ترامب مؤهل بالقدر الكافي لتولي منصب الرئاسة، وأن 31% فقط يعتبرونه أخلاقيا، وأن نحو 26% فقط يرون أنه قدوة حسنة. ومن ناحية أخرى، رأى 62% أن حكمه على الأمور مختل، واعتبره 65% متهورا. ومع ذلك فاز هذا الرجل!

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

ربما لاقت مواقف ترامب بشأن قضايا رئيسية صدى لدى الناخبين، على الرغم من سماته الشخصية المنفرة. وبوصفي رجل اقتصاد، سوف أنحي وجهات نظر ترامب المخيفة بشأن السياسة الخارجية جانبا، وأركز على القضايا الاقتصادية التي يزعم العديد من الخبراء أنها هي التي دفعت به إلى البيت الأبيض. الواقع أننا بالحكم من خلال تصريحات ترامب واختياراته لمجلس الوزراء نستطيع أن نجزم بأنه على الجانب الخطأ من الجميع تقريبا. والقائمة صادمة.

تغير المناخ: هناك قضية اقتصادية واحدة تشكل تهديدا وجوديا للحياة على ظهر الأرض. ومع هذا، وصفها ترامب بأنها "خدعة" خلال الحملة الانتخابية، واختار أحد منكري تغير المناخ، وهو سكوت برويت، لرئاسة هيئة حماية البيئة في الولايات المتحدة، التي قاضاها برويت مرارا وتكرارا بوصفه المستشار القضائي لشركة أوكلاهوما المنتجة للنفط والغاز. وهذه ليست السياسة التي يريدها عامة الأميركيين. بل على العكس من ذلك، تشير بيانات الاستطلاع إلى أن اهتمام الأميركيين بالانحباس الحراري الكوكبي أصبح الآن عند أعلى مستوياته. والأميركيون لا يريدون حقا أن تصبح منطقة ميامي بيتش أو مانهاتن السفلى تحت الماء.

معايير العمل: يشغل أندرو بوزدر الذي اختاره ترامب وزيرا للعمل منصب الرئيس التنفيذي في إحدى شركات الوجبات السريعة. وناهيك عن استخدامه لصور جنسية فجة لبيع الهامبرجر، يفضل بوزدر الروبوتات على العمال من البشر، ولا يريد زيادة الحد الأدنى للأجور، ويعارض محاولة وزارة العمل لزيادة مستوى الراتب الذي يتعين على الشركات أدناه دفع أجر إضافي عن ساعات العمل الإضافية.

من غير الممكن أن يأتي رأي عامة الناس متوافقا مع كل هذا. فقد كانت الغَلَبة لرفع الحد الأدنى للأجور في استطلاعات الرأي باستمرار لعقود من الزمن، وبفارق واسع ــ وحتى بين الجمهوريين في عموم الأمر. وعندما اقترحت وزارة العمل قاعدة العمل الإضافي في مايو/أيار، قال المستجيبون لمديري استطلاعات الرأي إن عتبة العمل الإضافي لابد أن تكون أعلى كثيرا.

الرعاية الصحية: أصبح "إلغاء أوباما كير" شعار الحزب الجمهوري بمجرد إقرار الكونجرس لق��نون الرعاية الميسرة في عام 2010. وبطبيعة الحال، كان هذا هو الموقف الذي تبناه ترامب خلال المنافسة على ترشيح الحزب الجمهوري. والآن، بوصفه الرئيس المنتخب، اختار ترامب النائب توم برايس من جورجيا، وهو العدو اللدود لأوباما كير ــ وربما أيضا لميديك ايد وميدي كير (البرنامجين اللذين يوفران التغطية التأمينية للفقراء وكبار السن على التوالي) ــ لتولي وزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية. ومن المؤسف، بالنسبة للجمهوريين، أنهم لم يتوصلوا بعد إلى كيفية إحلال أوباما كير، وعلى هذا فإن سياستهم الحالية تقوم على "الإلغاء والتأخير". بعبارة أخرى: "اتصل بنا مرة أخرى في غضون سنتين أو ثلاث سنوات".

الواقع أن تمييز الرأي العام بشأن قانون الرعاية الميسرة أمر صعب. إذ تشير استطلاعات الرأي إلى ملاحظات سلبية بعض الشيء. ولكن هذا مضلل. فعلى سبيل المثال، وجد استطلاع للرأي أجرته مؤسسة كايسر بعد الانتخابات أن 26% من الأميركيين يفضلون الإلغاء الصريح، في حين يفضل 19% فقط الإبقاء على القانون على حاله. فهل يرفض عامة الناس أوباما كير؟

حسنا، الإجابة هي "كلا". فبين نسبة 47% المتبقية من أولئك الذين أعربوا عن رأيهم، كان العدد الأكبر منهم راغبين في توسع نطاق القانون وليس تقليصه. حتى أن الجمهوريين يعلمون أن العديد من المواد الرئيسية في قانون الرعاية الميسرة تحظى بشعبية كبيرة، مثل ضمان تمكين الأشخاص الذين يعانون من حالات مستمرة من مدة سابقة من شراء التأمين الصحي. وأظن أن العديد من منتقدي أوباما كير ينتمون حقا إلى فئة الجمهوريين بالاسم فقط: أي أنهم يؤيدون الإلغاء بالاسم فقط.

التخفيضات الضريبية: من بين النتائج الأكثر اتساقا في تاريخ استطلاعات الرأي العام الأميركية لعقود من الزمن أن الناس يريدون فرض ضرائب أعلى، وليس ضرائب أقل، على الأثرياء والشركات. ولكن التعاليم الجمهورية غير المدونة كانت تناصر خفض الضرائب على الأثرياء والشركات، وقد أصبحت هذه واحدة من السياسات الملموسة القليلة التي خاض عليها المرشح ترامب حملته الانتخابية.

الواقع أن موقف ترامب أكثر شعبية من نقيضه على الطرف الآخر بشأن قضية اقتصادية واحدة: وهي العولمة. وفي ما يتصل بهذه القضية الوحيدة، يشكل تبني ترامب للحماية التجارية، ومعاداة الهجرة، ومنع نقل الأعمال إلى الخارج في بلدان أجنبية، خبرا بالغ السوق للعالم بأسره.

في الوقت الحاضر، يبدو أن أغلبية ضئيلة من الأميركيين يساندون ترامب، وليس الأممية الجمهورية التقليدية، حول هذه القضايا. ففي استطلاع رأي أجرته مؤسسة بيو في إبريل/نيسان 2016 قال 49% من المشاركين إن اندماج الولايات المتحدة في الاقتصاد العالمي أمر سيء، لأنه يتسبب في خفض الأجور وإهدار الوظائف، في حين قال 44% إن العولمة مفيدة، لأنها تفتح أسواقا جديدة وتخلق الفرص للنمو. هناك تقارب بين النسبتين، ولكن ترامب هنا على الجانب "الصحيح" من جمهور الناخبين.

هذه هو سجل استطلاعات الرأي العام بشأن القضايا الاقتصادية الكبرى. وما لم نضع كل الثِقَل تقريبا على معاداة العولمة، فيبدو أن ترامب على الجانب الخطأ من كل شيء. كيف إذن فاز بالانتخابات المرشح الذي لا يحترمه شخصيا أغلب الأميركيين، والذي يقف على الجانب غير الشعبي من أغلب القضايا؟

Fake news or real views Learn More

تركز إجابة واحدة مقنعة، تقدمت بها هيلاري كلينتون وكثيرون غيرها، على الدور الذي لعبته العمليات السيبرانية الروسية و"الإعلان" المجافي لكل عقل أو ضمير الذي أدلى به مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي جيمس كومي (عن ما يرقى إلى لا شيء) قبل بضعة أيام فقط من التصويت. وقد نال بوتن مراده. ولكن ماذا عن كومي؟ لا أدري.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali