Quattro certezze sull’economia populista

MILANO – Il successo della globalizzazione economica necessita di schemi di crescita abbastanza riusciti nei singoli paesi. Tale dinamica ha caratterizzato i 30 anni dopo la Seconda guerra mondiale: i tassi di crescita erano relativamente alti in diversi paesi; i loro benefici erano ampiamente condivisi tra i paesi; e l’aumento di paesi in via di sviluppo ha ridotto la disuguaglianza globale. Tale periodo è stato probabilmente il culmine della globalizzazione.
Naturalmente, la globalizzazione è proseguita negli anni ’70 e oltre. Ma gli schemi di crescita sottostante sono cambiati. Trainati dalle contrattazioni sui costi del personale, che sono parte integrante della globalizzazione economica, e dall’aumento di tecnologie digitali disgregativa, i lavori manifatturieri della classe media delle economie avanzate sono scomparsi, il reddito medio è rimasto fermo ed è cresciuta la polarizzazione lavoro-reddito, anche se la crescita del Pil è rimasta solida. Questo nuovo modello – che ha continuato a persistere negli anni ’80 e ’90, e ha subito un’accelerazione dopo il 2000 – ha portato all’aumento brusco della disuguaglianza, indebolendo le fondamenta della globalizzazione.
Le risposte dei paesi sono state le più varie. Alcuni hanno adottato delle misure per ridurre la disuguaglianza, come la redistribuzione tramite il sistema fiscale, la previdenza sociale e i sistemi di formazione, vari tipi di protezione sociale, e sostegno per l’efficace riqualificazione professionale. La potenza di tali sforzi tende a essere plasmata dalle norme culturali, dal potere contrattuale istituzionale del lavoro, dal livello di fiducia tra lavoro e aziende, e dall’influenza della ricchezza individuale e aziendale sulla politica.
In paesi con forze attenuanti più deboli – in particolare gli Stati Uniti e il Regno Unito – la disparità di reddito, ricchezza e opportunità è arrivata all’estremo. La mancanza di una qualunque risposta politica significativa, insieme a una evidente mancanza di interesse da parte di coloro il cui potere contrattuale economico è aumentato, ha provocato una profonda rabbia tra coloro chene sono maggiormente coinvolti.
Al di là dei problemi distributivi che molti paesi devono affrontare, il Giappone, parti d'Europa, e alcuni paesi in via di sviluppo sono di fronte a una crescita debole e a un tasso di disoccupazione persistentemente alto. Nel caso dell'Europa, questi problemi sono radicati in un sistema con poche via di fuga e meccanismi di regolazione.
Ma resta il fatto che la crescita persistente non inclusiva di recente ha trasformato le economie. In tali situazioni, l'interruttore è politico, e spesso drammatico. Al di là delle democrazie sviluppate, i fallimenti persistenti nell’inclusività sono quasi sempre devastanti per la crescita e lo sviluppo a lungo termine, e spesso portano alla violenza e alla guerra civile - una tendenza che il Rapporto sulla crescita della Commissione per la crescita e lo sviluppo ha evidenziato diversi anni fa.
Nelle democrazie funzionanti, il dramma politico di solito resta limitato alle elezioni e al referendum - come il voto britannico di lasciare l'Unione europea e le elezioni presidenziali degli Stati Uniti, vinte dal populista Donald Trump. Gli elettori scontenti rifiutano i sistemi che hanno prodotto le carenze. Questa è una risposta normale e sana. E, in assenza di un cambiamento radicale nelle dinamiche e politiche di crescita, potremo assistere a una tale situazione nei prossimi anni in Europa - in particolare, in Francia, Italia e Germania.
Potrebbe essere troppo tardi convincere gli elettori a non respingere i sistemi esistenti, ma c'è ancora tempo per costruire alternative efficaci. Il lato positivo dell'enorme incertezza che molti in tutto il mondo avvertono è che ci troviamo di fronte a un nuovo inizio. Cancellando presupposizioni, pregiudizi e tabù, può essere possibile creare qualcosa di meglio.
Consideriamo gli Stati Uniti. I nuovi modelli di crescita e le politiche potrebbero assumere molte direzioni, tra cui il rifiuto del multilateralismo, a favore del bilateralismo o del protezionismo; cambiamenti sulla politica di immigrazione; ampliamento degli investimenti pubblici e incentivi fiscali; modifiche regolamentari; riforma fiscale; o misure dal lato dell'offerta in materia di istruzione, formazione e assistenza sanitaria. Ci sono rischi e potenziali benefici in tutte queste aree e i risultati dipenderanno dall'intero pacchetto politico.
Mentre le potenziali combinazioni rimangono sconcertanti in questa fase, alcune cose sono chiare. In primo luogo, quando si tratta di investimenti, spesa dei consumatori e crescita dell'occupazione, le aspettative e la fiducia assumono una certa importanza. Gli indizi che stanno arrivando risposte politiche più solide ed equilibrate hanno avuto un effetto decisamente positivo, anche se può essere transitorio, a seconda dell'implementazione. Il miglioramento delle aspettative si riflette nei mercati finanziari, anche se molti, me compreso, ritengono che le attuali valutazioni delle attività sono troppo ottimistiche.
In secondo luogo, sembra probabile che la crescita nominale negli Stati Uniti salirà, anche se il mix di fondo di inflazione e di crescita reale è ancora da determinare. Ciò è importante, perché forma la risposta della Federal Reserve degli Stati Uniti, che colpisce i prezzi delle attività in America e oltre.
Una possibilità è che gli investimenti nel settore pubblico e privato ampliati cominciano a invertire la tendenza al ribasso della produttività, generando in tal modo la crescita reale. Ma il ritorno del punto di stallo nel Congresso potrebbe causare cortocircuiti di questa tendenza e mettere un freno sulle aspettative, mentre le tendenze secolari che vincolano la crescita come la demografia non stanno solo scomparendo.
Una terza caratteristica del nuovo modello di crescita degli Stati Uniti probabilmente è rappresentata dalla ulteriore pressione sulle grandi aziende al fine di mantenere la propria reputazione all'interno degli Stati Uniti. Anche prima del suo insediamento, Trump stava cercando di influenzare le scelte delle imprese sulle zone di produzione, mettendo a rischio anche le tariffe all'importazione sui prodotti fabbricati, per esempio, in Messico. Mentre Trump ha concluso accordi per mantenere alcuni posti di lavoro negli Stati Uniti, come ad esempio l'accordo con Carrier, la sua tattica più potente è stata quella di minacciare l'immagine delle imprese, anche tramite Twitter.
Alcuni sostengono che gli sforzi di Trump - e i suoi attacchi su Twitter, in particolare – più di stile che di sostanza, difficilmente potrebbero avere un impatto quantitativo a lungo termine. Potrebbero aver ragione. ma, a mio avviso, sembra che Trump stia inviando un messaggio più profondo sul processo decisionale aziendale. Nonostante la stessa storia aziendale di Trump - che, i suoi avversari faranno notare, comprende molteplici bancarotte e il mancato pagamento dei fornitori e dei loro lavoratori - è possibile che ora sta cercando di cambiare una cultura d'impresa e di investimento che eleva gli interessi di capitale, aziende e azionisti, e considera il lavoro come sacrificabile.
La quarta tendenza che possiamo prendere in considerazione è il cammino continuo della tecnologia digitale, che, tuttavia, è dove finisce la certezza: l'amministrazione Trump ha finora offerto pochi, se ce ne fossero, segnali su come affronterà la questione di sostenere l’adattamento da parte della forza lavoro.
Nei prossimi mesi, impareremo se il recente incremento dell’ottimismo economico è solido; se gli sforzi di Trump per combattere l’offshoring e stimolare la crescita e l'occupazione hanno un impatto a lungo termine; e se il protezionismo prevale. Solo allora possiamo determinare se Trump era davvero la scelta economica giusta per i lavoratori insoddisfatti dell'America.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Globalisation is about the cost of transport and the existence of credit networks. Where transport costs fall- because the seas are safe and the road and rail networks are unimpeded by military or political strife- and barriers to credit flows diminish- then you have a secular trend towards Globalisation featuring not just specialisation based on comparative advantage but increasing intra-industry trade and multi-national supply chains.
The first 3o years after WW2 did see declining transport costs as well as an improved internal and external security environment in some parts of the world but not others. Western Europe and Japan and, after internal corruption was curbed, South Korea are examples of increased globalisation. The Indian sub-continent however saw a reversal because suddenly there were new political barriers and sources of uncertainty to disrupt the previous 'gravity model'.
Spence does not mention extensive Capital Controls and the proactive 'indicative planning' role of Governments ( both of which were a hangover from the War Economy) as a distinguishing feature of a period when International Security was based explicitly on Alliances of an explicitly ideological type while, similarly, internal tranquillity was purchased by an explicit commitment to full employment coupled with direct Government intervention to support and raise living standards for the dominant ethnic component of the native working class.
However, this sort of globalisation was not incentive compatible. At the margin, circumventing Govt. controls- formal or otherwise- became a short cut to wealth. Furthermore, the State acted unconscionably- for reasons of Bureaucratic Empire building- in, for example, hanging on to unexpected windfalls, for example, from 'fiscal drag'- i.e. working people being pushed into higher tax brackets by the inflation caused by Vietnam era debauching of the currency and then cost-push inflation arising from commodity price shocks and Labour militancy.
Globalisation Mark II was about abandoning full employment and the pact with the nativist lower middle class. Capital was freed to migrate and this meant wage competition of two different sorts- manufacturing shifting overseas on the one hand, and immigrants flooding in to take low paid tertiary sector jobs.
Globalisation Mark II has run out of steam- at least as far as the West is concerned. Less developed countries in Asia and Africa have plenty of scope to increase cross border trade by improving external relations, internal security and transport and credit infrastructure.
What will happen if the West- or just America- turns Protectionist for a populist reason? The answer is that Americans who own intellectual capital or gain a rent from their dominant position within crossborder financial networks will be penalised by retaliatory action. Their incomes will fall. This may lead to more innovation if their supply curve is backward bending. But even in this case, their share of Global Income and National Wealth will fall. Trump, an old fashioned 'bricks and mortar' plutocrat will have the last laugh on the 'nerds' who disdain him as an antediluvian buffoon. There may be some Rust Belt shadenfreude at this revenge of the Neanderthal upon the Empire of the Nerds.
Globally, however, a regime where intellectual capital loses property rights or the ability to extract rents, is sooner or later going to boost living standards. Furthermore, if populist policies in the sclerotic Western Democracies shuts off particular export markets, Developing countries will have to improve regional linkages. They will have to put aside post-colonial squabbles over Imperial era borders. Infrastructure investment in one country becomes more valuable, it earns a higher return, once it links up with infrastructure across the border. The 'gravity model' will change.
Turning to the U.S, let us examine Spence's four 'certainties'
1) Hints of coming 'robust and balanced' policies (i.e. more 'inclusive' or distributionally efficient) affect expectations positively.
In the case of the U.S, such expectations can actually warp the relevant policy space. The Rust Belt needs a depreciation- like Brexit Britain's- it is getting the opposite, much to Chinese chagrin.
If Trump responds by taking Protectionist measures, American intellectual property will be confiscated. But some of that property is embedded in American financial markets themselves. The immediate allocative effect will be the same as if the State had imposed Capital Controls- though the lagged dynamic effects will be quite different.
2) Increased Public and Private Investment might raise productivity. Why? Such productivity gains could result in stagnant per unit labour costs because of other supply side factors- e.g deportation of unskilled workers. Where is the incentive for Capital Widening following on from Capital Deepening?
3) US Corporations turning 'patriotic'. Patriots feel entitled to a bigger share of whatever rents are available. Why should there be any productivity increase? Why not just jump on the bandwagon and scream for more protection? It was Corporations, not Unions or mortgage debtors, who did this more successfully after the crash. They have the experience and the smarts to take this even further. No doubt, the 'nerdy' type of Corporation loses out, but there are still plenty of Sunset industries which can elect Trump like CEO's who will wail and gnash their teeth and tear out their toupees at Press Conferences in which they denounce them evil furriners wot took our jobs.
4) The continual march of digital technology- absent international cooperation- means intellectual property faces a bleak rent dissipative future.
Spence is a nice guy. He wants to see something positive in Trump's apotheosis so as to tell us a morality tale about 'virtuous' globalisation which we supposedly had in the post war years and which raised the living standards of Fred and Wilma Flintstone because... urm Corporations were run by curmudgeonly Scrooges who all turned out to have hearts of gold.
Financial markets, however, are nasty. Gordon Gekko was a BAD man. Trump will Twitter him to death. Things can only get better. It's morning again in America. That's all folks. Have a great day!
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Populist means you just give the people whatever they ask for regardless of consequence. None of the things you mention are really anything to do with what 'the unwashed masses' wanted. They wanted a very big wall, mass deportations and the White House moved from Washington to Detroit. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Michael,
There is no doubt that globalization in its present form has benefited the top 2 quintiles -- and especially the 1 percent.
Instead of letting peoples' frustration bend the conversation into a game of 'Let's reinvent the Wheel!' why not simply but profoundly, fix only the parts that are broken?
In this case, only the distribution of wealth is broken, all other parts of globalization are working perfectly.
All that needs to be done between (for instance) between NAFTA partner nations, or between any other nations that we have some kind of Free Trade association with, is to add a simple, but standardized 5% tariff to the mix.
(Books, in any medium, including digital, DVD's etc. should never be tariffed nor taxed in any way -- nor should medicines that are classed as 'Life Saving' medicines)
For countries that we don't have free trade agreements with, we should be charging a simple, but standardized 10% tariff on their goods.
What to do with that billions of dollars of revenue?
Spend it on national infrastructure projects and hire America's unemployed to build them. Many simple mechanisms could be built-in to the legislation to reward companies that hire ONE long-term unemployed person, for every FIVE regular hires. (Say a bonus of $500. to the company for each long term unemployed hire, or a tax rebate of 1% once all the numbers are crunched. How many new hires did they make and how much tax was paid by those formerly unemployed workers?)
A 5% and 10% tariff structure would allow the U.S. to fund billions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects AND reduce unemployment, including all of the long term unemployeds that don't show up on official stats. And there are millions of those -- even when the official unemployment rate sits at 5.2%.
Finally, some of that revenue could go to the Army Corps of Engineers -- not just for infrastructure projects -- but to hire youths looking to earn money for college in their 'gap year' between high school and college. This should be strongly advocated and supported.
As always, thank you for posting your fine essays here at ProSyn!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
"In this case, only the distribution of wealth is broken, all other parts of globalization are working perfectly."
That's very well put. We've had this completely false portrayal of "anti-globalization" being painted forever, taking it to mean "anti-trade", which is not the same thing at all. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I really like your idea of standardized import duties across all nations to encourage some local industry everywhere. However, I think 5%/10% will not achieve much, especially for wealthier countries like the US (4 times world average GDP per capita). I suspect 15%/25% is a better starting point based on this article: http://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2016/11/22/why-its-unlikely-that-apple-will-move-iphone-production-to-the-u-s/#33f9ff432fd7 Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
First of all, good overview. The first half of the article hits most of the important points of what happened.
I suppose I'd say that what is "good and healthy" is the rejection of the policy templates that were summarized in the first half of this article. What is absolutely neither good nor healthy is the rise of reactionary nationalism as the primary alternative path, with a redistributive / social-democratic alternative as the less successful and thus far still largely unexplored alternative path.
With that context, I am just a tiny bit leery of calls to give "populist economics" a chance. This is a somewhat fluid historical moment - the rejection of the status quo is an opportunity to pick a new direction. I would push with the utmost strength for the redistributive / social-democratic path, rather than the reactionary nationalist one (even if the nationalist one could in theory preserve corporate interests). Read more
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Spence's description of the "dynamic" that characterized globalization in the 30 years following WWII applies only to the US and Western Europe, along with a few other countries. Unfortunately, this is not the only flaw in his article, nor is it even the biggest flaw.
It is ridiculous for anyone to characterize the election of Donald Trump as a "normal and healthy response" to the current economic situation in the US, or as a "normal and healthy response" to anything.
Despite his equally ridiculous claim that we now have a clean slate, free of "previous presumptions, biases and taboos," it is clear from the article that Spence himself retains his pre-existing views and biases, including his predilection for "supply side" or "trickle down" economics despite its failure every time it has been attempted, beginning with when Andrew Mellon was Secretary of the Treasury. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"Trump seems to be sending a deeper message about corporate decision-making... it’s possible that he is now trying to change a business and investment culture that elevates the interests of capital, corporations, and shareholders, and treats labor as expendable." Better sober up the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences - Obama got his prize on October 9th. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
I am in the odd position of agreeing with Mr. Spence and his concerns but needing to add certain qualifiers to his assumptions and approach. The context of one’s historical facts can change a conversation.
Below, please find a different view of the societal issues in the western countries caused by the “success” of globalization. The actual article is NORMAL PRINT. My comments are in capital letters.
MILAN – “Successful economic globalization requires reasonably successful growth patterns in individual countries. That dynamic characterized the 30 years or so after World War II: growth rates were relatively high across a wide range of countries; their benefits were broadly shared within countries; and the rise of developing countries reduced global inequality. This period was arguably the heyday of globalization.“
I THINK THIS IS NOT TRUE. IF WE INCLUDE THE NON-EUROPEAN, NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING COUNTRIES. THESE ASIAN, AFRICAN, SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRIES WERE NOT VERY MUCH BENEFITTED BY REAL GLOBALIZATION UNTIL NIXON-KISSINGER OPENED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CHINA IN THE 1970S. THOSE NEGOTIATIONS WERE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE VIETNAM WAR PEACE INITIATIVE.
"Of course, globalization continued through the 1970s and beyond. But the underlying growth patterns changed. ((IE CHINA AND VIETNAM.) Driven by the labor arbitrage embedded in economic globalization and the rise of disruptive digital technologies, advanced economies’ middle-class manufacturing jobs disappeared, their median incomes stagnated, and job and income polarization grew, even as GDP growth remained strong." ABANDONING THE GOLD STANDARD AND THE VIETNAM NEGOTIATIONS WERE PART AND PARCEL OF “STAGNATION.” WAS THIS WESTERN “MAIN STREET” ECONOMIC DETERIORATION INEVITABLE BECAUSE OF GLOBALIZATION? I THINK NOT. ROSS PERROT CAMPAIGNED ON AND PREDICTED THIS PROCESS. HOW “ECONOMICALLY “SMART“ WERE OUR NEGOTIATIONS TO END THE VIETNAM WAR “WITH HONOR?” COULD THE INFLATION OF THE 70S AND THE SUBSEQUENT OIL STATES VAST ENRICHMENT BEEN HANDLED DIFFERENTLY? COULD THOSE ECONOMIC PROMISES NEGOTIATED WITH THE EAST HAVE BEEN MOTIVATED MORE BY POLITICAL NECESSITY THAN ECONOMIC SELF INTEREST?
This new pattern – which persisted through the 1980s and 1990s, and accelerated after 2000 – caused inequality to rise sharply, weakening the foundations of globalization.
Countries’ responses have varied widely. Some have taken steps to reduce inequality, such as redistribution through the tax system, social security and education systems, various kinds of social protection, and support for effective retraining. The potency of such efforts tends to be shaped by cultural norms, the institutional bargaining power of labor, the level of trust between labor and business, and the influence of individual and corporate wealth on politics.
IS REDISTRIBUTION OF ONE SORT OR ANOTHER THE ONLY VALID APPROACH? FOR ALL THE LEGITIMATE CONCERNS THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESENTS TO VOTERS, SHOULD WE NOT EMPHASIZE THE POSSIBLE LACK OF “SMART” NEGOTIATIONS THAT TOOK PLACE CONCERNING THE INTERESTS OF MAIN STREET CITIZENS? WERE THE KISSINGER-NIXON-REPUBLICAN ACCURATELY PERCEIVED BENEFITS TO THE CORPORATE PROFIT COMPLEX NOT OVEREMPHASIZED AT THE EXPENSE OF NONFINANCIAL MIDDLECLASS AND WORKING CLASS CITIZENS?
Read more
Comment Commented Pierre Ratcliffe
The piece on demographics ie. Ageing would merit more elaboration. How can the economy sustain such an ageing and inactive population? Read more
