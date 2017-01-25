10

Quattro certezze sull’economia populista

MILANO – Il successo della globalizzazione economica necessita di schemi di crescita abbastanza riusciti nei singoli paesi. Tale dinamica ha caratterizzato i 30 anni dopo la Seconda guerra mondiale: i tassi di crescita erano relativamente alti in diversi paesi; i loro benefici erano ampiamente condivisi tra i paesi; e l’aumento di paesi in via di sviluppo ha ridotto la disuguaglianza globale. Tale periodo è stato probabilmente il culmine della globalizzazione.

Naturalmente, la globalizzazione è proseguita negli anni ’70 e oltre. Ma gli schemi di crescita sottostante sono cambiati. Trainati dalle contrattazioni sui costi del personale, che sono parte integrante della globalizzazione economica, e dall’aumento di tecnologie digitali disgregativa, i lavori manifatturieri della classe media delle economie avanzate sono scomparsi, il reddito medio è rimasto fermo ed è cresciuta la polarizzazione lavoro-reddito, anche se la crescita del Pil è rimasta solida. Questo nuovo modello – che ha continuato a persistere negli anni ’80 e ’90, e ha subito un’accelerazione dopo il 2000 – ha portato all’aumento brusco della disuguaglianza, indebolendo le fondamenta della globalizzazione.

Le risposte dei paesi sono state le più varie. Alcuni hanno adottato delle misure per ridurre la disuguaglianza, come la redistribuzione tramite il sistema fiscale, la previdenza sociale e i sistemi di formazione, vari tipi di protezione sociale, e sostegno per l’efficace riqualificazione professionale. La potenza di tali sforzi tende a essere plasmata dalle norme culturali, dal potere contrattuale istituzionale del lavoro, dal livello di fiducia tra lavoro e aziende, e dall’influenza della ricchezza individuale e aziendale sulla politica.

In paesi con forze attenuanti più deboli  – in particolare gli Stati Uniti e il Regno Unito – la disparità di reddito, ricchezza e opportunità è arrivata all’estremo. La mancanza di una qualunque risposta politica significativa, insieme a una evidente mancanza di interesse da parte di coloro il cui potere contrattuale economico è aumentato, ha provocato una profonda rabbia tra coloro chene sono maggiormente coinvolti.

Al di là dei problemi distributivi che molti paesi devono affrontare, il Giappone, parti d'Europa, e alcuni paesi in via di sviluppo sono di fronte a una crescita debole e a un tasso di disoccupazione persistentemente alto. Nel caso dell'Europa, questi problemi sono radicati in un sistema con poche via di fuga e meccanismi di regolazione.

Ma resta il fatto che la crescita persistente non inclusiva di recente ha trasformato le economie. In tali situazioni, l'interruttore è politico, e spesso drammatico. Al di là delle democrazie sviluppate, i fallimenti persistenti nell’inclusività sono quasi sempre devastanti per la crescita e lo sviluppo a lungo termine, e spesso portano alla violenza e alla guerra civile - una tendenza che il Rapporto sulla crescita della Commissione per la crescita e lo sviluppo ha evidenziato diversi anni fa.

Nelle democrazie funzionanti, il dramma politico di solito resta limitato alle elezioni e al referendum - come il voto britannico di lasciare l'Unione europea e le elezioni presidenziali degli Stati Uniti, vinte dal populista Donald Trump. Gli elettori scontenti rifiutano i sistemi che hanno prodotto le carenze. Questa è una risposta normale e sana. E, in assenza di un cambiamento radicale nelle dinamiche e politiche di crescita, potremo assistere a una tale situazione nei prossimi anni in Europa - in particolare, in Francia, Italia e Germania.

Potrebbe essere troppo tardi convincere gli elettori a non respingere i sistemi esistenti, ma c'è ancora tempo per costruire alternative efficaci. Il lato positivo dell'enorme incertezza che molti in tutto il mondo avvertono è che ci troviamo di fronte a un nuovo inizio. Cancellando presupposizioni, pregiudizi e tabù, può essere possibile creare qualcosa di meglio.

Consideriamo gli Stati Uniti. I nuovi modelli di crescita e le politiche potrebbero assumere molte direzioni, tra cui il rifiuto del multilateralismo, a favore del bilateralismo o del protezionismo; cambiamenti sulla politica di immigrazione; ampliamento degli investimenti pubblici e incentivi fiscali; modifiche regolamentari; riforma fiscale; o misure dal lato dell'offerta in materia di istruzione, formazione e assistenza sanitaria. Ci sono rischi e potenziali benefici in tutte queste aree e i risultati dipenderanno dall'intero pacchetto politico.

Mentre le potenziali combinazioni rimangono sconcertanti in questa fase, alcune cose sono chiare. In primo luogo, quando si tratta di investimenti, spesa dei consumatori e crescita dell'occupazione, le aspettative e la fiducia assumono una certa importanza. Gli indizi che stanno arrivando risposte politiche più solide ed equilibrate hanno avuto un effetto decisamente positivo, anche se può essere transitorio, a seconda dell'implementazione. Il miglioramento delle aspettative si riflette nei mercati finanziari, anche se molti, me compreso, ritengono che le attuali valutazioni delle attività sono troppo ottimistiche.

In secondo luogo, sembra probabile che la crescita nominale negli Stati Uniti salirà, anche se il mix di fondo di inflazione e di crescita reale è ancora da determinare. Ciò è importante, perché forma la risposta della Federal Reserve degli Stati Uniti, che colpisce i prezzi delle attività in America e oltre.

Una possibilità è che gli investimenti nel settore pubblico e privato ampliati cominciano a invertire la tendenza al ribasso della produttività, generando in tal modo la crescita reale. Ma il ritorno del punto di stallo nel Congresso potrebbe causare cortocircuiti di questa tendenza e mettere un freno sulle aspettative, mentre le tendenze secolari che vincolano la crescita come la demografia non stanno solo scomparendo.

Una terza caratteristica del nuovo modello di crescita degli Stati Uniti probabilmente è rappresentata dalla ulteriore pressione sulle grandi aziende al fine di mantenere la propria reputazione all'interno degli Stati Uniti. Anche prima del suo insediamento, Trump stava cercando di influenzare le scelte delle imprese sulle zone di produzione, mettendo a rischio anche le tariffe all'importazione sui prodotti fabbricati, per esempio, in Messico. Mentre Trump ha concluso accordi per mantenere alcuni posti di lavoro negli Stati Uniti, come ad esempio l'accordo con Carrier, la sua tattica più potente è stata quella di minacciare l'immagine delle imprese, anche tramite Twitter.

Alcuni sostengono che gli sforzi di Trump - e i suoi attacchi su Twitter, in particolare – più di stile che di sostanza, difficilmente potrebbero avere un impatto quantitativo a lungo termine. Potrebbero aver ragione. ma, a mio avviso, sembra che Trump stia inviando un messaggio più profondo sul processo decisionale aziendale. Nonostante la stessa storia aziendale di Trump - che, i suoi avversari faranno notare, comprende molteplici bancarotte e il mancato pagamento dei fornitori e dei loro lavoratori - è possibile che ora sta cercando di cambiare una cultura d'impresa e di investimento che eleva gli interessi di capitale, aziende e azionisti, e considera il lavoro come sacrificabile.

La quarta tendenza che possiamo prendere in considerazione è il cammino continuo della tecnologia digitale, che, tuttavia, è dove finisce la certezza: l'amministrazione Trump ha finora offerto pochi, se ce ne fossero, segnali su come affronterà la questione di sostenere l’adattamento da parte della forza lavoro.

Nei prossimi mesi, impareremo se il recente incremento dell’ottimismo economico è solido; se gli sforzi di Trump per combattere l’offshoring e stimolare la crescita e l'occupazione hanno un impatto a lungo termine; e se il protezionismo prevale. Solo allora possiamo determinare se Trump era davvero la scelta economica giusta per i lavoratori insoddisfatti dell'America.