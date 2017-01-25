13

Cuatro certezas sobre la economía populista

MILÁN – Una globalización económica exitosa requiere de patrones de crecimiento razonablemente exitosos en determinados países. Esa dinámica caracterizó los 30 años, aproximadamente, que siguieron a la Segunda Guerra Mundial: las tasas de crecimiento eran relativamente altas en una amplia variedad de países; sus beneficios, en líneas generales, eran compartidos al interior de los países, y el ascenso de los países en desarrollo redujo la desigualdad global. Este período probablemente representó el apogeo de la globalización.

Por supuesto, la globalización continuó en los años 1970 y después. Pero los patrones de crecimiento subyacentes cambiaron. De la mano del arbitraje laboral propio de la globalización económica y del surgimiento de tecnologías digitales disruptivas, los empleos industriales de la clase media en las economías avanzadas desaparecieron, los ingresos medianos de este sector se estancaron y la polarización laboral y de ingresos creció, a pesar de que el crecimiento del PIB se mantuvo fuerte. Este nuevo patrón -que persistió en los años 1980 y 1990, y se aceleró en los años 2000- hizo que la desigualdad creciera marcadamente, debilitando los cimientos de la globalización.

Las respuestas de los países han variado mucho. Algunos han tomado medidas para reducir la desigualdad, como una redistribución a través del sistema tributario, sistemas de seguridad social y educación, diversos tipos de protección social y el respaldo de una recapacitación efectiva. La potencia de esos esfuerzos tiende a estar moldeada por normas culturales, el poder de negociación institucional de la fuerza laboral, el nivel de confianza entre trabajadores y empresas y la influencia de la riqueza individual y corporativa en la política.

En países con fuerzas de mitigación más débiles -en especial Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido-, las disparidades de ingresos, riqueza y oportunidad se volvieron más extremas. La falta de una respuesta política sustancial, junto con la aparente falta de preocupación por parte de aquellos cuyo poder de negociación económica había aumentado, generó una profunda indignación entre los más afectados.

Más allá de las cuestiones distributivas que puedan enfrentar los países, Japón, partes de Europa y algunos países en desarrollo están confrontando un crecimiento débil y un desempleo persistentemente alto. En el caso de Europa, esos problemas están arraigados en un sistema con pocas válvulas de escape y mecanismos de ajuste.

Pero la realidad es que un crecimiento no inclusivo persistente ha transformado las economías últimamente. En ese tipo de situaciones, el cortacircuitos es político, y muchas veces dramático. Fuera de las democracias desarrolladas, los lapsos persistentes en la inclusión resultan casi siempre devastadores para el crecimiento y el desarrollo de largo plazo, y muchas veces terminan en violencia y guerra civil -una tendencia que el Informe de Crecimiento de la Comisión sobre Crecimiento y Desarrollo resaltó hace varios años.

En las democracias que funcionan, el drama político normalmente queda confinado a las elecciones y los referéndums -como el voto por el Brexit para abandonar la Unión Europea y la elección presidencial en Estados Unidos, ganada por un "outsider" populista, Donald Trump-. Los votantes descontentos rechazan los sistemas que generaron las deficiencias. Esta es una respuesta natural y saludable. Y, a falta de un cambio tectónico en la dinámica y las políticas de crecimiento, es muy probable que veamos más de esto en los próximos años en Europa -especialmente en Francia, Italia y Alemania.

Tal vez sea demasiado tarde para persuadir a los votantes de no rechazar los sistemas existentes, pero todavía estamos a tiempo para construir alternativas efectivas. Posiblemente, el lado positivo de la tremenda incertidumbre que muchos sienten en todo el mundo es que, esencialmente, estamos frente a una pizarra limpia. Luego de borrar las presunciones, los prejuicios y los tabúes previos, quizá se pueda crear algo mejor.

Consideremos el caso de Estados Unidos. Los nuevos patrones y políticas de crecimiento pueden tomar muchas direcciones, incluyendo el rechazo del multiculturalismo, a favor del bilateralismo o el proteccionismo; los cambios en las políticas inmigratorias; mayor inversión pública y mayor estímulo fiscal; cambios regulatorios; reforma impositiva; o medidas del lado de la oferta en educación, capacitación y atención médica. Existen potenciales riesgos y beneficios en todas estas áreas, y los resultados dependerán de todo el paquete de políticas.

Si bien las potenciales combinaciones siguen siendo desconcertantes en este momento, unas pocas cosas son claras. Primero, cuando se trata de inversión, gasto en consumo y crecimiento del empleo, las expectativas y la confianza importan. Los indicios de que va a haber respuestas políticas más robustas y equilibradas han tenido un efecto notablemente positivo, aunque tal vez transitorio, dependiendo de la implementación. El repunte de las expectativas se refleja en los mercados financieros, aunque muchos, entre los que me incluyo, creen que las valuaciones actuales de los activos son demasiado optimistas.

Segundo, parece probable que el crecimiento nominal en Estados Unidos aumente, aunque todavía hay que determinar la combinación subyacente de inflación y crecimiento real. Esto es relevante, porque dará forma a la respuesta de la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos, afectando los precios de los activos en Estados Unidos y otras partes.

Una posibilidad es que una mayor inversión pública y privada comience a revertir la tendencia a la baja de la productividad, generando así un crecimiento real. Pero el retorno del estancamiento en el Congreso podría frenar esta tendencia y amortiguar las expectativas, mientras que las tendencias seculares de restricción del crecimiento como las estadísticas demográficas no van a desaparecer así como así.

Un tercer rasgo del nuevo patrón de crecimiento de Estados Unidos probablemente sea una mayor presión sobre las grandes empresas para que mantengan sus reputaciones dentro de Estados Unidos. Inclusive antes de asumir el cargo, Trump intentaba influir en las elecciones de las empresas respecto de dónde instalar sus fábricas, amenazando inclusive con aranceles a las importaciones sobre productos fabricados, por ejemplo, en México. Si bien Trump ha hecho acuerdos para mantener algunos empleos en Estados Unidos, como el acuerdo con Carrier, su táctica más poderosa ha sido la de amenazar la imagen de marca de las empresas, inclusive vía Twitter.

Algunos caracterizan los esfuerzos de Trump -y sus incursiones en Twitter, en particular- como algo más vinculado al estilo que a la sustancia que, poco probablemente, tenga algún impacto cuantitativo de más largo plazo. Pueden estar en lo cierto. Pero, en mi opinión, Trump parece estar enviando un mensaje más profundo sobre la toma de decisiones de las empresas. A pesar de los propios antecedentes empresarios de Trump -que, según señalan sus oponentes, incluyen múltiples bancarrotas e incumplimientos de pago a contratistas y sus trabajadores-, es posible que ahora intente cambiar una cultura empresarial y de inversión que eleva los intereses sobre el capital, las corporaciones y los acciones, y trata a la mano de obra como prescindible.

La cuarta tendencia con la que podemos contar es el continuo avance de la tecnología digital. Es allí, sin embargo, donde termina la certeza: la administración Trump hasta ahora ha ofrecido muy pocas señales, si es que las ofreció, sobre cómo abordará la cuestión de apoyar la adaptación de la fuerza laboral.

En los próximos meses, sabremos más sobre si el reciente repunte del optimismo económico es robusto o no; si los esfuerzos de Trump por combatir la deslocalización e impulsar el crecimiento y el empleo tienen un impacto o no a largo plazo, y si el proteccionismo prevalece o no. Recién entonces podremos determinar si Trump realmente fue la elección económica correcta para los trabajadores descontentes de Estados Unidos.