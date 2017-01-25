13

Четыре ясных пункта в экономике популизма

МИЛАН – Для успешной экономической глобализации необходимы достаточно успешные модели роста в отдельных странах. Такая динамика была характерна примерно для первых 30 лет после Второй мировой войны: темпы роста были сравнительно высокими в самых разных странах; выгоды этого роста широко распределялись внутри этих стран; при этом подъём развивающихся стран приводил к снижению уровня глобального неравенства. Этот период, наверное, можно назвать лучшими днями глобализации.

Конечно, глобализация продолжалась и в 1970-е годы, и далее. Но лежащие в её основе модели роста изменились. Из-за арбитражных операций на рынке труда, ставших неотъемлемым компонентом экономической глобализации, а также из-за развития революционных цифровых технологий, рабочие места в промышленности, которые в развитых странах занимал средний класс, стали исчезать, медианные доходы начали стагнировать, выросла поляризации рабочих мест и доходов, и всё это несмотря на уверенные темпы роста ВВП. Эта новая модель, сохранявшаяся в 1980-х и 1990-х и получившая ускорение после 2000 года, привела к резкому росту неравенства, ослабив фундамент глобализации.

Разные страны реагировали на это по-разному. Некоторые стали принимать меры, направленные на сокращение неравенства, в частности путём перераспределения доходов через налоговую систему, системы социальной защиты и образования, различные формы социальной поддержки и содействия эффективной профессиональной переподготовке. Действенность подобной политики обычно определяется культурными нормами, институциональной переговорной силой работников, уровнем доверия между работниками и бизнесом, степенью влияния частного и корпоративного богатства на политику.

В странах, где амортизирующие силы слабы, особенно в США и Великобритании, разница в доходах, богатстве и перспективах достигла наиболее экстремального уровня. Отсутствие какой-либо значимой реакции властей, а также явное отсутствие внимания со стороны тех, чья экономическая сила возросла, вызвали глубокое недовольство у тех, кто пострадал в наибольшей степени.

Помимо проблем распределения доходов, с которыми столкнулись многие страны мира, в Японии, некоторых странах Европы и развивающегося мира существует проблема слабых темпов роста экономики и стабильно высокой безработицы. В случае с Европой эти проблемы коренятся в системе, имеющей слишком мало механизмов адаптации и снижения напряжения.

Тем не менее, факт остаётся фактом: стабильно неинклюзивный экономический рост вызвал трансформацию экономики. А в подобных ситуациях срабатывает политический предохранитель, и часто радикальным образом. За пределами развитых демократических стран хронический дефицит инклюзивности практически всегда оказывает разрушительное влияние на долгосрочный экономический рост и развитие, а зачастую приводит к насилию и гражданским распрям. Эта тенденция была отмечена ещё в «Докладе о развитии», подготовленном Комиссией по росту и развитию несколько лет назад.

В нормально функционирующих демократиях политическая драма обычно связана с выборами и референдумами, например, с британским голосованием за выход из Евросоюза или с президентскими выборами в США, на которых победил популистский аутсайдер Дональд Трамп. Недовольные избиратели отвергают системы, которые создали им проблемы. Это нормальная, здоровая реакция. А в случае отсутствия тектонических сдвигов в динамике роста и в политике, в ближайшие несколько лет мы вполне можем увидеть ещё больше событий подобного рода в Европе, особенно во Франции, Италии и Германии.

Может быть, уже слишком поздно пытаться убедить избирателей не отвергать  существующие системы, но ещё есть время построить эффективные альтернативы. Потенциальная польза в той огромной неопределённости, которую многие сейчас почувствовали во всём мире, в том, что перед нами, по сути, чистый лист. Прежние предубеждения, предвзятости и табу стираются, поэтому можно попытаться создать нечто лучшее.

Взять, например, США. Новые модели роста и политики могут принимать разные формы, это может быть отрицание многосторонних подходов и переход к двусторонним отношениям или протекционизму; сдвиги в иммиграционной политике; увеличение государственных инвестиций и фискальных стимулов; изменения в регулировании; налоговая реформа; рыночные решения в сфере образования, профессиональной подготовки и здравоохранения. Во всех этих подходах есть свои риски и свои потенциальные выгоды, при этом финальный результат будут зависеть от того, каким будет общий пакет мер.

Хотя потенциальные комбинации остаются на данном этапе неясными, кое-что всё-таки уже понятно. Во-первых, когда речь заходит об инвестициях, потребительских расходах и росте занятости, очень важны ожидания и уверенность. Намёки на то, что нас ожидает более твёрдая, сбалансированная политика, произвели явный позитивный эффект, хотя он может оказаться временным и будет зависеть от хода реализации этой политики. Всплеск позитивных ожиданий отразился на финансовых рынках, хотя многие, в том числе и я, считают, что текущая оценка активов слишком оптимистична.

Во-вторых, кажется весьма вероятным, что номинальные темпы роста экономики США вырастут, хотя какой в этом росте будет пропорция инфляции и реального роста ещё предстоит выяснить. Это важный фактор, поскольку от него будет зависеть политика Федерального резерва США, влияющая на цены активов в Америке и не только.

Существует вероятность, что рост государственных и частных инвестиций вызовет разворот снижающегося тренда в уровне производительности, тем самым, генерируя реальный рост. Однако возобновление тупикового противостояния в Конгрессе может прервать эту тенденцию, позитивные ожидания не оправдаются, но при этом сдерживающие рост экономики «вековые тенденции», например, демографические, никуда не исчезнут.

Третьим элементом новой модели роста Америки, видимо, станет усиление давления на крупные компании, чтобы они занялись укреплением своей репутации внутри США. Ещё до инаугурации Трамп начал пытаться влиять на решения компаний по поводу размещения ими своих производств, в частности, пригрозив ввести пошлины на импорт товаров, произведённых, скажем, в Мексике. Но хотя и Трамп добился сделок, позволивших сохранить какое-то число рабочих мест в США (например, соглашение с компанией Carrier), намного более мощной является его тактика угроз имиджу корпоративных брендов, в том числе с помощью Twitter.

Некоторые считают действия Трампа (особенно его нагоняи с помощью Twitter) в большей степени стилистическими, чем содержательными, полагая, что они вряд ли будут иметь какой-либо долгосрочный количественный эффект. Возможно, они и правы. Но, на мой взгляд, Трамп посылает более серьёзный сигнал по поводу механизма принятия решений в корпорациях. Несмотря на свою деловую биографию, которая, как могут указать оппоненты Трампа, полна случаев банкротств и неплатежей подрядчикам и их работникам, он, возможно, пытается сейчас внедрить новую деловую и инвестиционную культуру, в которой на более высоком месте оказываются интересы капитала, корпораций и акционеров, а трудовые ресурсы считаются расходным материалом.

Четвёртая тенденция, на которую мы можем твёрдо рассчитывать, это непрекращающийся марш цифровых технологий. Здесь, впрочем, ясности заканчиваются: от администрации Трампа до сих пор было слышно мало, или даже вообще никаких, сигналов по поводу её будущих подходов к проблеме содействия адаптации рабочей силы к новым условиям.

В ближайшие несколько месяцев мы сможем узнать много нового: является ли нынешний всплеск экономического оптимизма длительным; будут ли иметь долгосрочный эффект усилия Трампа в сфере борьбе с выводом производства и капиталов (офшоринг), а также его меры по повышению темпов роста и занятости; возобладает ли в стране политика протекционизма. Только тогда мы сможем решить, действительно ли Трамп был правильным выбором для недовольных рабочих Америки.