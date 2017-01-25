أربع حقائق مؤكدة حول الاقتصاد الشعبوي

vivek iyer JAN 26, 2017

Globalisation is about the cost of transport and the existence of credit networks. Where transport costs fall- because the seas are safe and the road and rail networks are unimpeded by military or political strife- and barriers to credit flows diminish- then you have a secular trend towards Globalisation featuring not just specialisation based on comparative advantage but increasing intra-industry trade and multi-national supply chains.

The first 3o years after WW2 did see declining transport costs as well as an improved internal and external security environment in some parts of the world but not others. Western Europe and Japan and, after internal corruption was curbed, South Korea are examples of increased globalisation. The Indian sub-continent however saw a reversal because suddenly there were new political barriers and sources of uncertainty to disrupt the previous 'gravity model'.

Spence does not mention extensive Capital Controls and the proactive 'indicative planning' role of Governments ( both of which were a hangover from the War Economy) as a distinguishing feature of a period when International Security was based explicitly on Alliances of an explicitly ideological type while, similarly, internal tranquillity was purchased by an explicit commitment to full employment coupled with direct Government intervention to support and raise living standards for the dominant ethnic component of the native working class.

However, this sort of globalisation was not incentive compatible. At the margin, circumventing Govt. controls- formal or otherwise- became a short cut to wealth. Furthermore, the State acted unconscionably- for reasons of Bureaucratic Empire building- in, for example, hanging on to unexpected windfalls, for example, from 'fiscal drag'- i.e. working people being pushed into higher tax brackets by the inflation caused by Vietnam era debauching of the currency and then cost-push inflation arising from commodity price shocks and Labour militancy.

Globalisation Mark II was about abandoning full employment and the pact with the nativist lower middle class. Capital was freed to migrate and this meant wage competition of two different sorts- manufacturing shifting overseas on the one hand, and immigrants flooding in to take low paid tertiary sector jobs.

Globalisation Mark II has run out of steam- at least as far as the West is concerned. Less developed countries in Asia and Africa have plenty of scope to increase cross border trade by improving external relations, internal security and transport and credit infrastructure.

What will happen if the West- or just America- turns Protectionist for a populist reason? The answer is that Americans who own intellectual capital or gain a rent from their dominant position within crossborder financial networks will be penalised by retaliatory action. Their incomes will fall. This may lead to more innovation if their supply curve is backward bending. But even in this case, their share of Global Income and National Wealth will fall. Trump, an old fashioned 'bricks and mortar' plutocrat will have the last laugh on the 'nerds' who disdain him as an antediluvian buffoon. There may be some Rust Belt shadenfreude at this revenge of the Neanderthal upon the Empire of the Nerds.

Globally, however, a regime where intellectual capital loses property rights or the ability to extract rents, is sooner or later going to boost living standards. Furthermore, if populist policies in the sclerotic Western Democracies shuts off particular export markets, Developing countries will have to improve regional linkages. They will have to put aside post-colonial squabbles over Imperial era borders. Infrastructure investment in one country becomes more valuable, it earns a higher return, once it links up with infrastructure across the border. The 'gravity model' will change.

Turning to the U.S, let us examine Spence's four 'certainties'

1) Hints of coming 'robust and balanced' policies (i.e. more 'inclusive' or distributionally efficient) affect expectations positively.

In the case of the U.S, such expectations can actually warp the relevant policy space. The Rust Belt needs a depreciation- like Brexit Britain's- it is getting the opposite, much to Chinese chagrin.

If Trump responds by taking Protectionist measures, American intellectual property will be confiscated. But some of that property is embedded in American financial markets themselves. The immediate allocative effect will be the same as if the State had imposed Capital Controls- though the lagged dynamic effects will be quite different.

2) Increased Public and Private Investment might raise productivity. Why? Such productivity gains could result in stagnant per unit labour costs because of other supply side factors- e.g deportation of unskilled workers. Where is the incentive for Capital Widening following on from Capital Deepening?

3) US Corporations turning 'patriotic'. Patriots feel entitled to a bigger share of whatever rents are available. Why should there be any productivity increase? Why not just jump on the bandwagon and scream for more protection? It was Corporations, not Unions or mortgage debtors, who did this more successfully after the crash. They have the experience and the smarts to take this even further. No doubt, the 'nerdy' type of Corporation loses out, but there are still plenty of Sunset industries which can elect Trump like CEO's who will wail and gnash their teeth and tear out their toupees at Press Conferences in which they denounce them evil furriners wot took our jobs.

4) The continual march of digital technology- absent international cooperation- means intellectual property faces a bleak rent dissipative future.



Spence is a nice guy. He wants to see something positive in Trump's apotheosis so as to tell us a morality tale about 'virtuous' globalisation which we supposedly had in the post war years and which raised the living standards of Fred and Wilma Flintstone because... urm Corporations were run by curmudgeonly Scrooges who all turned out to have hearts of gold.

Financial markets, however, are nasty. Gordon Gekko was a BAD man. Trump will Twitter him to death. Things can only get better. It's morning again in America. That's all folks. Have a great day!

