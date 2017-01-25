10

أربع حقائق مؤكدة حول الاقتصاد الشعبوي

ميلانو ــ تتطلب العولمة الاقتصادية الناجحة توفر أنماط نمو ناجحة إلى حد معقول في كل دولة على حِدة. وقد ميزت هذه الديناميكية السنوات الثلاثين التي تلت الحرب العالمية الثانية: فكانت معدلات النمو مرتفعة نسبيا عبر مجموعة واسعة من الدول؛ وكان تقاسم فوائد النمو واسع النطاق داخل الدول؛ وساعد صعود الدول النامية في تضييق فجوة التفاوت العالمية. وربما يكون بوسعنا أن نزعم أن هذه الفترة شهدت أوج نجاح العولمة.

بطبيعة الحال، استمرت العولمة عبر سبعينيات القرن العشرين وما بعدها. ولكن أنماط النمو الأساسية تغيرت. فقد اختفت وظائف الطبقة المتوسطة في التصنيع، مدفوعة بمراجحة العمل المتأصلة في العولمة الاقتصادية وارتفاع التكنولوجيات الرقمية المعطلة للنظم القائمة، وركدت دخولها المتوسطة، وتنامى استقطاب الوظائف والدخول، حتى برغم بقاء نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي على قوته. وكان هذا النمط الجديد ــ الذي استمر خلال الثمانينيات والتسعينيات ثم تسارع في العقد الأول من القرن الحادي والعشرين ــ سببا في اتساع فجوة التفاوت بشكل حاد، وإضعاف أسس العولمة.

وقد تفاوتت استجابات الدول إلى حد كبير. فاتخذت بعض الدول خطوات للحد من التفاوت، مثل إعادة التوزيع من خلال النظام الضريبي، وأنظمة الضمان الاجتماعي والتعليم، وأشكال متعددة من الحماية الاجتماعية، ودعم برامج إعادة التدريب الفعّالة. تميل قوة مثل هذه الجهود إلى التشكل وفقا لأعراف ثقافية، فضلا عن قوة المساومة المؤسسية التي يحظى بها العمال، ومستوى الثقة بين العمال وشركات الأعمال، ومدى تأثير ثروات الأفراد والشركات على السياسة.

في الدول حيث تتسم العوامل المخَفِّفة بالضعف ــ وخاصة الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة ــ أصبح التفاوت في الدخول والثروات والفرص أشد تطرفا. وقد أثار الافتقار إلى أي استجابة سياسية ملموسة، جنبا إلى جنب مع الافتقار الواضح إلى الاهتمام من قِبَل أولئك الذين تزايدت قوة المساومة الاقتصادية التي يتمتعون بها، غضبا عميقا بين أولئك الأكثر تضررا.

بعيدا عن القضايا المتعلقة بالتوزيع والتي تواجه العديد من الدول، تعاني اليابان وأجزاء من أوروبا وبعض الدول النامية من ضعف النمو وارتفاع معدل البطالة. في حالة أوروبا، تمتد جذور هذه المشاكل إلى نظام يفتقر إلى العدد الكافي من صمامات التنفيس وآليات الضبط والتعديل.

ولكن تظل الحقيقة المؤكدة أن استمرار النمو غير الشامل كان في الآونة الأخيرة سببا في تحول الاقتصادات. وفي مثل هذه المواقف، يكون قاطع هذه الدائرة سياسيا، ودراميا في أغلب الأمر. فخارج الديمقراطيات المتقدمة، تكاد سقطات الشمولية تكون مدمرة دائما للنمو والتنمية في الأمد البعيد، وهي تقود غالبا إلى العنف والصراعات الأهلية ـ وهو الميل الذي أبرزه تقرير النمو الصادر عن لجنة النمو والتنمية قبل عِدة سنوات.

في الديمقراطيات العاملة، تظل الدراما السياسية محصورة عادة في الانتخابات والاستفتاءات ــ مثل التصويت البريطاني لصالح الانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي والانتخابات الرئاسية في الولايات المتحدة، التي فاز بها الدخيل الشعبوي دونالد ترامب. يرفض الناخبون الساخطون الأنظمة التي ��نتجت أشكال العجز والقصور. وهي استجابة طبيعية وصحية. وفي غياب تحول جذري في ديناميكيات النمو والسياسات، فقد نرى المزيد من العجز والقصور في السنوات القليلة المقبلة في أوروبا ــ وخاصة في فرنسا وإيطاليا وألمانيا.

ربما فات الآن أوان إقناع الناخبين بعدم رفض النظام القائم، ولكن لا يزال في الوقت متسع لبناء بدائل فعّالة. ولعل الجانب الإيجابي المحتمل في هذا القدر الهائل من عدم اليقين هو أن كثيرين في مختلف أنحاء العالم يشعرون بأننا نواجه في الأساس بداية جديدة. ومع محو الافتراضات والتحيزات والمحظورات السابقة، فربما يكون من الممكن خلق شيء أفضل.

ولنتأمل هنا حالة الولايات المتحدة. ربما تتخذ أنماط وسياسات النمو الجديدة اتجاهات عديدة، بما في ذلك رفض التعددية لصالح الثنائية أو تدابير الحماية؛ أو تحولات سياسة الهجرة؛ أو الاستثمارات العامة الموسعة والحوافز المالية؛ أو التغييرات التنظيمية؛ أو الإصلاح الضريبي؛ أو تدابير جانب العرض في مجالات مثل التعليم والتدريب والرعاية الصحية. وهناك مخاطر وفوائد محتملة في كل هذه المجالات، وسوف تعتمد النتائج على كامل الحزمة السياسية.

وفي حين لا تزال التركيبات المحتملة محيرة في هذه المرحلة، فهناك بعض الأمور الواضحة. فأولا، عندما يتعلق الأمر بالاستثمار والإنفاق الاستهلاكي ونمو العمالة تصبح التوقعات والثقة شديدة الأهمية. فقد ساعدت التلميحات إلى استجابات سياسية أكثر قوة وتوازنا قادمة قريبا في إحداث تأثير إيجابي ملحوظ، ولو أنه قد يكون عابرا، اعتمادا على التنفيذ. وقد انعكس ارتفاع التوقعات على الأسواق المالية، وإن كان العديد من المراقبين، وأنا منهم، يعتقدون أن تقييمات الأصول الحالية مفرطة في التفاؤل.

ثانيا، يبدو من المرجح أن يرتفع النمو الاسمي في الولايات المتحدة، برغم أن المزيج الأساسي من التضخم والنمو الحقيقي لم يتحدد بعد. وهو أمر مهم، لأنه سيشكل استجابة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي، التي ستؤثر على أسعار الأصول في أميركا وخارجها.

لعل أحد الاحتمالات أن الاستثمار العام والخاص المتوسع يبدأ في عكس اتجاه الإنتاجية الهابط، وبالتالي يعمل على توليد نمو حقيقي. ولكن عودة الجمود في الكونجرس الأميركي ربما توقف هذا الاتجاه وتثبط التوقعات، في حين لن تختفي الاتجاهات الدائمة المقيدة للنمو مثل التركيبة السكانية.

ومن المرجح أن تكون السِمة الثالثة في نمط النمو الجديد في أميركا الضغوط المضافة على الشركات الكبرى للحفاظ على سمعتها داخل الولايات المتحدة. وحتى قبل تنصيبه، كان ترامب يحاول التأثير على اختيارات الشركات في ما يتصل بمواقع التصنيع، بما في ذلك من خلال التهديد بفرض رسوم جمركية على المنتجات المصنعة في المكسيك على سبيل المثال. ورغم أن ترامب عقد صفقات للإبقاء على بعض الوظائف في الولايات المتحدة، مثل الاتفاق مع شركة كارير، فإن تكتيكه الأكثر قوة كان تهديد سمعة العلامات التجارية، بما في ذلك عن طريق تويتر.

يصف بعض المراقبين جهود ترامب ــ وغزواته على موقع تويتر بشكل خاص ــ بأنها تدل على الأسلوب ولكنها خالية من المضمون، ومن غير المرجح أن تخلف أي تأثير كمي طويل الأمد. وربما كانوا محقين. ولكن في اعتقادي أن ترامب يبدو وكأنه يبعث برسالة أعمق حول عملية اتخاذ القرار في الشركات. فعلى الرغم من سجل ترامب في عالم المال والأعمال ــ والذي يشير معارضوه إلى أنه يشمل عمليات إفلاس متعددة وعدم سداد مستحقات المقاولين وعمالهم ــ من المحتمل أنه يحاول الآن تغيير ثقافة العمل والاستثمار التي ترفع مصالح رأس المال، والشركات، وحاملي الأسهم، وتتعامل مع العمل وكأنه يمكن الاستغناء عنه.

يتمثل الاتجاه الرابع الذي يمكننا التعويل عليه في استمرار مسيرة التكنولوجيا الرقمية. ولكن هنا ينتهي اليقين: فحتى الآن لم تقدم إدارة ترامب سوى القليل من الإشارات حول الكيفية التي قد تتعامل بها مع قضية دعم تكيف قوة العمل.

في الأشهر القليلة المقبلة، سوف نعرف المزيد حول ما إذا كان الارتفاع الذي طرأ مؤخرا على مستوى التفاؤل الاقتصادي قويا؛ وما إذا كانت جهود ترامب في مكافحة نقل العمل إلى الخارج وتعزيز النمو وتشغيل العمالة ستخلف تأثيرا طويل الأمد؛ وما إذا كانت الغَلَبة لتدابير الحماية. وآنئذ فقط سوف يكون بوسعنا أن نقرر ما إذا كان ترامب الاختيار الاقتصادي المناسب حقا للعمال الساخطين في أميركا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali