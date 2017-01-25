14

Vier Gewissheiten über populistische Wirtschaftspolitik

MAILAND – Eine erfolgreiche wirtschaftliche Globalisierung erfordert einigermaßen erfolgreiche Wachstumsmuster in den einzelnen Ländern. Diese Dynamik charakterisierte die rund 30 Jahre nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg: Die Wachstumsraten waren in einem breiten Spektrum von Ländern relativ hoch, ihre Vorteile wurden innerhalb der einzelnen Länder breit verteilt, und mit dem Aufstieg der Entwicklungsländer verringerte sich die globale Ungleichheit. Es lässt sich argumentieren, dass dieser Zeitraum die Blütezeit der Globalisierung war.

Natürlich setzte sich die Globalisierung während der gesamten 1970er Jahre und darüber hinaus fort. Doch die ihr zugrundeliegenden Wachstumsmuster änderten sich. Angetrieben durch die in der wirtschaftlichen Globalisierung angelegte Ausnutzung von Unterschieden bei den Arbeitskosten und den Aufstieg destabilisierender digitaler Technologien verschwanden in den hochentwickelten Ländern trotz weiterhin hohem BIP-Wachstum die von der Mittelschicht ausgeübten Arbeitsplätze in der produzierenden Industrie, ihre Medianeinkommen stagnierten, und die Arbeits- und Einkommenspolarisierung nahm zu. Dieses neue Verlaufsmuster, das während der gesamten 1980er und 1990er Jahre Bestand hatte und sich nach dem Jahr 2000 verstärkte, führte zu einem steilen Anstieg der Ungleichheit, der das Fundament der Globalisierung schwächte.

Die Reaktionen der unterschiedlichen Länder hierauf fielen sehr unterschiedlich aus. Einige unternahmen Schritte zur Verringerung der Ungleichheit, wie etwa eine Umverteilung über die Steuer-, Sozialversicherungs- und Bildungssysteme, verschiedene Arten sozialer Absicherung und die Förderung wirksamer Umschulungsmaßnahmen. Die Effektivität derartiger Bemühungen wird tendenziell durch kulturelle Normen, die institutionalisierte Verhandlungsmacht der Arbeitnehmer, den Grad an Vertrauen zwischen Arbeitnehmern und Wirtschaft und den Einfluss der Privat- und Unternehmensvermögens auf die Politik bestimmt.

In Ländern mit schwächeren Mechanismen zur Abmilderung der Ungleichheit – insbesondere den USA und Großbritannien – kam es zu besonders extremen Unterschieden bei Einkommen, Vermögen und Chancen. Das Ausbleiben einer substanziellen Reaktion der Politik im Verbund mit dem offensichtlichen Desinteresse derjenigen, deren wirtschaftliche Verhandlungsmacht zugenommen hatte, schürte unter den am stärksten betroffenen Teilen der Bevölkerung eine tief sitzende Wut.

Zusätzlich zu den Verteilungsproblemen, vor denen viele Länder stehen, haben Japan, Teile Europas sowie einige Entwicklungsländer mit schwachem Wachstum und anhaltend hoher Arbeitslosigkeit zu kämpfen. Im Falle Europas wurzeln diese Probleme in einem System mit wenigen Sicherheitsventilen und Anpassungsmechanismen.

Doch es bleibt die Tatsache, dass das anhaltende, breite Schichten ausschließende Wachstum in jüngerer Zeit viele Volkswirtschaften stark verändert hat. In derartigen Situationen ist der Schutzschalter politischer Art und häufig von drastischer Beschaffenheit. Außerhalb der etablierten Demokratien wirken sich anhaltende Phasen des Ausschlusses breiter Schichten am Wachstum langfristig fast immer verheerend auf Wachstum und Entwicklung aus, und häufig führen sie zu Gewalt und Bürgerkrieg – eine Tendenz, auf die der Wachstumsbericht der Kommission für Wachstum und Entwicklung bereits vor mehreren Jahren hingewiesen hat.

In funktionierenden Demokratien bleibt das Drama normalerweise auf Wahlen und Volksabstimmungen beschränkt, wie etwa das britische Votum zum Austritt aus der Europäischen Union und die US-Präsidentschaftswahlen, bei denen der populistische Außenseiter Donald Trump siegte. Die unzufriedenen Wähler äußerten darin ihre Ablehnung der Systeme, die die Unzulänglichkeiten hervorgebracht hatten. Dies ist eine normale und gesunde Reaktion. Und wenn sich Wachstumsdynamik und Politik nicht gewaltig ändern, werden wir möglicherweise in den nächsten Jahren in Europa – und zwar speziell in Frankreich, Italien und Deutschland – mehr davon erleben.

Es ist möglicherweise zu spät, die Wähler zu überreden, die bestehenden Systeme nicht zu verwerfen, aber noch ist Zeit, um effektive Alternativen aufzubauen. Der potenzielle Vorteil der enormen Unsicherheit, die viele Menschen weltweit derzeit empfinden, ist, dass wir im Wesentlichen mit einem Neuanfang konfrontiert sind. Frühere Annahmen, Vorlieben und Tabus gelten nicht mehr, und so könnte es möglich sein, etwas Besseres hervorzubringen.

Betrachten wir zum Beispiel die USA. Neue Wachstumsmuster und -politiken könnten hier viele Richtungen einschlagen, u. a. die Abkehr vom Multilateralismus zugunsten von Bilateralismus oder Protektionismus, Veränderungen bei der Einwanderungspolitik, eine Ausweitung öffentlicher Investitionen und Steuerimpulse, Änderungen bei der Regulierung, Steuerreformen oder angebotsseitige Maßnahmen im Bereich der Aus- und Fortbildung und im Gesundheitswesen. In all diesen Bereichen gibt es Risiken und potenzielle Vorteile, und die Ergebnisse werden von dem politischen Gesamtpaket abhängen.

Während die potenziellen Kombinationen in dieser Phase verwirrend bleiben, sind einige Dinge klar. Erstens: Was Investitionen, Konsumausgaben und Beschäftigungswachstum angeht, sind Erwartungen und Zuversicht wichtig. Hinweise auf robustere und ausgewogenere politische Maßnahmen hatten eine merklich positive Wirkung, auch wenn diese vorübergehender Art sein mag, was von ihrer Umsetzung abhängt. Die gestiegenen Erwartungen spiegeln sich in der Entwicklung an den Finanzmärkten wider, auch wenn viele (darunter auch ich) der Ansicht sind, dass die aktuellen Anlagenbewertungen zu optimistisch sind.

Zweitens scheint es wahrscheinlich, dass das nominelle Wachstum in den USA zunehmen wird, auch wenn der dem zugrundeliegende Mix aus Inflation und realem Wachstum noch zu ermitteln ist. Dies ist wichtig, denn es wird die Reaktion der US-Notenbank beeinflussen, die die Vermögenspreise in Amerika und darüber hinaus mitbestimmt.

Es besteht die Möglichkeit, dass sich durch eine Ausweitung der öffentlichen und privaten Investitionen der negative Trend bei der Produktivität umzukehren beginnt und dass dadurch reales Wachstum entsteht. Doch könnte eine Rückkehr der Blockadepolitik im US-Kongress diesen Trend beenden und die Erwartungen dämpfen, während wachstumsbeschränkende säkulare Trends wie die demografische Entwicklung nicht einfach verschwinden werden.

Ein drittes Merkmal des neuen Wachstumsmusters in Amerika dürfte ein zusätzlicher Druck auf die Unternehmen sein, ihren Ruf innerhalb der USA zu wahren. Schon vor seinem Amtsantritt hat Trump versucht, die Entscheidungen der Unternehmen in Bezug auf ihre Fertigungsstandorte zu beeinflussen, indem er u. a. mit Einfuhrzöllen auf etwa in Mexiko gefertigte Waren drohte. Während Trump Abmachungen beispielsweise mit Carrier getroffen hat, um Arbeitsplätze in den USA zu halten, besteht eine wirksamere von ihm eingesetzte Taktik darin, das Markenimage der Unternehmen u. a. über Twitter zu bedrohen.

Einige beschreiben Trumps Bemühungen – und insbesondere seine Vorstöße auf Twitter – als „mehr Stil als Substanz“ und meinen, dass sie kaum eine längerfristige quantitative Wirkung haben dürften. Und sie mögen Recht haben. Doch aus meiner Sicht scheint Trump eine tiefer gehende Botschaft über die Art auszusenden, wie Unternehmen Entscheidungen treffen. Trotz Trumps eigener unternehmerischer Bilanz – die, wie seine Gegner betonen dürften, mehrere Konkurse und die Nichtbezahlung von Subunternehmern und ihren Arbeitern umfasst – ist es möglich, dass er jetzt versucht, eine Änderung jener Geschäfts- und Investitionskultur herbeizuführen, die den Interessen von Kapital, Konzernen und Aktionären mehr Gewicht zubilligt und die Arbeitnehmer als entbehrlich behandelt.

Der vierte Trend, auf den wir zählen können, ist der anhaltende Vormarsch der digitalen Technologie. Dies ist freilich die Stelle, an der alle Gewissheit endet: Die Trump-Regierung hat bisher so gut wie keine Hinweise darauf gegeben, wie sie das Problem der Unterstützung der Arbeitnehmer bei der Anpassung an die Digitalisierung angehen wird.

In den kommenden Monaten werden wir mehr darüber erfahren, ob die jüngste Zunahme beim wirtschaftlichen Optimismus Bestand hat, ob Trumps Bemühungen zur Bekämpfung der Verlagerung unternehmerischer Aktivitäten ins Ausland und zur Ankurbelung von Wachstum und Beschäftigung eine langfristige Wirkung haben und ob der Protektionismus sich durchsetzt. Erst dann können wir entscheiden, ob die Wahl Trumps für Amerikas unzufriedene Arbeitnehmer wirklich die richtige Entscheidung war.

