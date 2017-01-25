Vier Gewissheiten über populistische Wirtschaftspolitik

MAILAND – Eine erfolgreiche wirtschaftliche Globalisierung erfordert einigermaßen erfolgreiche Wachstumsmuster in den einzelnen Ländern. Diese Dynamik charakterisierte die rund 30 Jahre nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg: Die Wachstumsraten waren in einem breiten Spektrum von Ländern relativ hoch, ihre Vorteile wurden innerhalb der einzelnen Länder breit verteilt, und mit dem Aufstieg der Entwicklungsländer verringerte sich die globale Ungleichheit. Es lässt sich argumentieren, dass dieser Zeitraum die Blütezeit der Globalisierung war.
Natürlich setzte sich die Globalisierung während der gesamten 1970er Jahre und darüber hinaus fort. Doch die ihr zugrundeliegenden Wachstumsmuster änderten sich. Angetrieben durch die in der wirtschaftlichen Globalisierung angelegte Ausnutzung von Unterschieden bei den Arbeitskosten und den Aufstieg destabilisierender digitaler Technologien verschwanden in den hochentwickelten Ländern trotz weiterhin hohem BIP-Wachstum die von der Mittelschicht ausgeübten Arbeitsplätze in der produzierenden Industrie, ihre Medianeinkommen stagnierten, und die Arbeits- und Einkommenspolarisierung nahm zu. Dieses neue Verlaufsmuster, das während der gesamten 1980er und 1990er Jahre Bestand hatte und sich nach dem Jahr 2000 verstärkte, führte zu einem steilen Anstieg der Ungleichheit, der das Fundament der Globalisierung schwächte.
Die Reaktionen der unterschiedlichen Länder hierauf fielen sehr unterschiedlich aus. Einige unternahmen Schritte zur Verringerung der Ungleichheit, wie etwa eine Umverteilung über die Steuer-, Sozialversicherungs- und Bildungssysteme, verschiedene Arten sozialer Absicherung und die Förderung wirksamer Umschulungsmaßnahmen. Die Effektivität derartiger Bemühungen wird tendenziell durch kulturelle Normen, die institutionalisierte Verhandlungsmacht der Arbeitnehmer, den Grad an Vertrauen zwischen Arbeitnehmern und Wirtschaft und den Einfluss der Privat- und Unternehmensvermögens auf die Politik bestimmt.
In Ländern mit schwächeren Mechanismen zur Abmilderung der Ungleichheit – insbesondere den USA und Großbritannien – kam es zu besonders extremen Unterschieden bei Einkommen, Vermögen und Chancen. Das Ausbleiben einer substanziellen Reaktion der Politik im Verbund mit dem offensichtlichen Desinteresse derjenigen, deren wirtschaftliche Verhandlungsmacht zugenommen hatte, schürte unter den am stärksten betroffenen Teilen der Bevölkerung eine tief sitzende Wut.
Zusätzlich zu den Verteilungsproblemen, vor denen viele Länder stehen, haben Japan, Teile Europas sowie einige Entwicklungsländer mit schwachem Wachstum und anhaltend hoher Arbeitslosigkeit zu kämpfen. Im Falle Europas wurzeln diese Probleme in einem System mit wenigen Sicherheitsventilen und Anpassungsmechanismen.
Doch es bleibt die Tatsache, dass das anhaltende, breite Schichten ausschließende Wachstum in jüngerer Zeit viele Volkswirtschaften stark verändert hat. In derartigen Situationen ist der Schutzschalter politischer Art und häufig von drastischer Beschaffenheit. Außerhalb der etablierten Demokratien wirken sich anhaltende Phasen des Ausschlusses breiter Schichten am Wachstum langfristig fast immer verheerend auf Wachstum und Entwicklung aus, und häufig führen sie zu Gewalt und Bürgerkrieg – eine Tendenz, auf die der Wachstumsbericht der Kommission für Wachstum und Entwicklung bereits vor mehreren Jahren hingewiesen hat.
In funktionierenden Demokratien bleibt das Drama normalerweise auf Wahlen und Volksabstimmungen beschränkt, wie etwa das britische Votum zum Austritt aus der Europäischen Union und die US-Präsidentschaftswahlen, bei denen der populistische Außenseiter Donald Trump siegte. Die unzufriedenen Wähler äußerten darin ihre Ablehnung der Systeme, die die Unzulänglichkeiten hervorgebracht hatten. Dies ist eine normale und gesunde Reaktion. Und wenn sich Wachstumsdynamik und Politik nicht gewaltig ändern, werden wir möglicherweise in den nächsten Jahren in Europa – und zwar speziell in Frankreich, Italien und Deutschland – mehr davon erleben.
Es ist möglicherweise zu spät, die Wähler zu überreden, die bestehenden Systeme nicht zu verwerfen, aber noch ist Zeit, um effektive Alternativen aufzubauen. Der potenzielle Vorteil der enormen Unsicherheit, die viele Menschen weltweit derzeit empfinden, ist, dass wir im Wesentlichen mit einem Neuanfang konfrontiert sind. Frühere Annahmen, Vorlieben und Tabus gelten nicht mehr, und so könnte es möglich sein, etwas Besseres hervorzubringen.
Betrachten wir zum Beispiel die USA. Neue Wachstumsmuster und -politiken könnten hier viele Richtungen einschlagen, u. a. die Abkehr vom Multilateralismus zugunsten von Bilateralismus oder Protektionismus, Veränderungen bei der Einwanderungspolitik, eine Ausweitung öffentlicher Investitionen und Steuerimpulse, Änderungen bei der Regulierung, Steuerreformen oder angebotsseitige Maßnahmen im Bereich der Aus- und Fortbildung und im Gesundheitswesen. In all diesen Bereichen gibt es Risiken und potenzielle Vorteile, und die Ergebnisse werden von dem politischen Gesamtpaket abhängen.
Während die potenziellen Kombinationen in dieser Phase verwirrend bleiben, sind einige Dinge klar. Erstens: Was Investitionen, Konsumausgaben und Beschäftigungswachstum angeht, sind Erwartungen und Zuversicht wichtig. Hinweise auf robustere und ausgewogenere politische Maßnahmen hatten eine merklich positive Wirkung, auch wenn diese vorübergehender Art sein mag, was von ihrer Umsetzung abhängt. Die gestiegenen Erwartungen spiegeln sich in der Entwicklung an den Finanzmärkten wider, auch wenn viele (darunter auch ich) der Ansicht sind, dass die aktuellen Anlagenbewertungen zu optimistisch sind.
Zweitens scheint es wahrscheinlich, dass das nominelle Wachstum in den USA zunehmen wird, auch wenn der dem zugrundeliegende Mix aus Inflation und realem Wachstum noch zu ermitteln ist. Dies ist wichtig, denn es wird die Reaktion der US-Notenbank beeinflussen, die die Vermögenspreise in Amerika und darüber hinaus mitbestimmt.
Es besteht die Möglichkeit, dass sich durch eine Ausweitung der öffentlichen und privaten Investitionen der negative Trend bei der Produktivität umzukehren beginnt und dass dadurch reales Wachstum entsteht. Doch könnte eine Rückkehr der Blockadepolitik im US-Kongress diesen Trend beenden und die Erwartungen dämpfen, während wachstumsbeschränkende säkulare Trends wie die demografische Entwicklung nicht einfach verschwinden werden.
Ein drittes Merkmal des neuen Wachstumsmusters in Amerika dürfte ein zusätzlicher Druck auf die Unternehmen sein, ihren Ruf innerhalb der USA zu wahren. Schon vor seinem Amtsantritt hat Trump versucht, die Entscheidungen der Unternehmen in Bezug auf ihre Fertigungsstandorte zu beeinflussen, indem er u. a. mit Einfuhrzöllen auf etwa in Mexiko gefertigte Waren drohte. Während Trump Abmachungen beispielsweise mit Carrier getroffen hat, um Arbeitsplätze in den USA zu halten, besteht eine wirksamere von ihm eingesetzte Taktik darin, das Markenimage der Unternehmen u. a. über Twitter zu bedrohen.
Einige beschreiben Trumps Bemühungen – und insbesondere seine Vorstöße auf Twitter – als „mehr Stil als Substanz“ und meinen, dass sie kaum eine längerfristige quantitative Wirkung haben dürften. Und sie mögen Recht haben. Doch aus meiner Sicht scheint Trump eine tiefer gehende Botschaft über die Art auszusenden, wie Unternehmen Entscheidungen treffen. Trotz Trumps eigener unternehmerischer Bilanz – die, wie seine Gegner betonen dürften, mehrere Konkurse und die Nichtbezahlung von Subunternehmern und ihren Arbeitern umfasst – ist es möglich, dass er jetzt versucht, eine Änderung jener Geschäfts- und Investitionskultur herbeizuführen, die den Interessen von Kapital, Konzernen und Aktionären mehr Gewicht zubilligt und die Arbeitnehmer als entbehrlich behandelt.
Der vierte Trend, auf den wir zählen können, ist der anhaltende Vormarsch der digitalen Technologie. Dies ist freilich die Stelle, an der alle Gewissheit endet: Die Trump-Regierung hat bisher so gut wie keine Hinweise darauf gegeben, wie sie das Problem der Unterstützung der Arbeitnehmer bei der Anpassung an die Digitalisierung angehen wird.
In den kommenden Monaten werden wir mehr darüber erfahren, ob die jüngste Zunahme beim wirtschaftlichen Optimismus Bestand hat, ob Trumps Bemühungen zur Bekämpfung der Verlagerung unternehmerischer Aktivitäten ins Ausland und zur Ankurbelung von Wachstum und Beschäftigung eine langfristige Wirkung haben und ob der Protektionismus sich durchsetzt. Erst dann können wir entscheiden, ob die Wahl Trumps für Amerikas unzufriedene Arbeitnehmer wirklich die richtige Entscheidung war.
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
Comment Commented B Wilds
Populist economics has become linked to the "stop globalization" movement which has gained support in developed countries across the world. The subject of globalization is made up of many threads interwoven in a complex way, the discussion can include several issues such as, but not limited to, immigration and free trade.
Other social concerns also feed into the mix, things like global warming, nationalism, inequality, even population growth. The article below explores this complex issue and questions whether it is justified.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/07/is-stop-globalization-movement-justified.html Read more
Comment Commented Michael Pettengill
Populist economics grows out of Reagan's voodoo economics that promised slashing other people's wages so stuff will be cheaper so when you pay less with your project now higher wages, more jobs will be created paying higher wages. When other people are fired by cutting taxes, you will earn more because you are never other people, and tax cuts put money in your pockets and everybody's pocket so growth from higher spending will make you rich.
Three decades of cutting everyone else's wages and your taxes and cutting government spending and cutting prices and higher profits to make you rich, have failed because everyone is the somebody else who got fired from cuts in taxes or prices or got lower wages, so Trump commies along promising he will fix everything because has borrowed, spent to riches, anfpd the pen declared bankruptcy, so he will borrow and spend to make America Great and then declare bankruptcy so he won't make us pay back the debt.
It's free lunch voodoo economic to the extreme only as Trump can do it, spending other people's money, and never paying them back.
The question is whether the Tea Party and Freedom caucus will passively let the deficit and debt explode like they did from 1981 to 1988, and 2001 to 2008, instead of objecting while a black man was living in the White House, because after all, who is whiter than Trump?
Maybe Ted Cruz will still hold a grudge and lead a revolt against debt and deficit, and kill off 99.99% of Trump's agenda and appeal: all his promised free lunches.
But maybe Cruz will decide that five times the debt funded spending by a white Republican is fiscally conservative because Reagan proved deficits don't matter. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Allow me to give you fifth certainty: If the losers of globalization don't see real change not of course it is getting or it will get better eventually. And I put the window at a maximum of ten years probably closer to four years before the losers abandon the proven worthless ballot box for the gun. And yes the Ballot box has proven itself worthless for changing things. Not a single president despite campaign promises has changed a single thing to benefit the losers. Combine that with a large number of people who no longer feel they have any stake whatsoever in a system they view rightly or wrongly has benefiting only the rich and connected. Throughout history that has always been a prescription for violence and I don't that has changed. I suspect the losers are not just going to reject yous system they are going to try and bring down in blood and fire. Remember it wouldn't take many. Remember none of the losers care about productivity or GDP none of the gains in the last 40 years have gone to them. Without a stake they no longer have in the system why not bring it down? The losers have little else left to lose. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Globalisation is about the cost of transport and the existence of credit networks. Where transport costs fall- because the seas are safe and the road and rail networks are unimpeded by military or political strife- and barriers to credit flows diminish- then you have a secular trend towards Globalisation featuring not just specialisation based on comparative advantage but increasing intra-industry trade and multi-national supply chains.
The first 3o years after WW2 did see declining transport costs as well as an improved internal and external security environment in some parts of the world but not others. Western Europe and Japan and, after internal corruption was curbed, South Korea are examples of increased globalisation. The Indian sub-continent however saw a reversal because suddenly there were new political barriers and sources of uncertainty to disrupt the previous 'gravity model'.
Spence does not mention extensive Capital Controls and the proactive 'indicative planning' role of Governments ( both of which were a hangover from the War Economy) as a distinguishing feature of a period when International Security was based explicitly on Alliances of an explicitly ideological type while, similarly, internal tranquillity was purchased by an explicit commitment to full employment coupled with direct Government intervention to support and raise living standards for the dominant ethnic component of the native working class.
However, this sort of globalisation was not incentive compatible. At the margin, circumventing Govt. controls- formal or otherwise- became a short cut to wealth. Furthermore, the State acted unconscionably- for reasons of Bureaucratic Empire building- in, for example, hanging on to unexpected windfalls, for example, from 'fiscal drag'- i.e. working people being pushed into higher tax brackets by the inflation caused by Vietnam era debauching of the currency and then cost-push inflation arising from commodity price shocks and Labour militancy.
Globalisation Mark II was about abandoning full employment and the pact with the nativist lower middle class. Capital was freed to migrate and this meant wage competition of two different sorts- manufacturing shifting overseas on the one hand, and immigrants flooding in to take low paid tertiary sector jobs.
Globalisation Mark II has run out of steam- at least as far as the West is concerned. Less developed countries in Asia and Africa have plenty of scope to increase cross border trade by improving external relations, internal security and transport and credit infrastructure.
What will happen if the West- or just America- turns Protectionist for a populist reason? The answer is that Americans who own intellectual capital or gain a rent from their dominant position within crossborder financial networks will be penalised by retaliatory action. Their incomes will fall. This may lead to more innovation if their supply curve is backward bending. But even in this case, their share of Global Income and National Wealth will fall. Trump, an old fashioned 'bricks and mortar' plutocrat will have the last laugh on the 'nerds' who disdain him as an antediluvian buffoon. There may be some Rust Belt shadenfreude at this revenge of the Neanderthal upon the Empire of the Nerds.
Globally, however, a regime where intellectual capital loses property rights or the ability to extract rents, is sooner or later going to boost living standards. Furthermore, if populist policies in the sclerotic Western Democracies shuts off particular export markets, Developing countries will have to improve regional linkages. They will have to put aside post-colonial squabbles over Imperial era borders. Infrastructure investment in one country becomes more valuable, it earns a higher return, once it links up with infrastructure across the border. The 'gravity model' will change.
Turning to the U.S, let us examine Spence's four 'certainties'
1) Hints of coming 'robust and balanced' policies (i.e. more 'inclusive' or distributionally efficient) affect expectations positively.
In the case of the U.S, such expectations can actually warp the relevant policy space. The Rust Belt needs a depreciation- like Brexit Britain's- it is getting the opposite, much to Chinese chagrin.
If Trump responds by taking Protectionist measures, American intellectual property will be confiscated. But some of that property is embedded in American financial markets themselves. The immediate allocative effect will be the same as if the State had imposed Capital Controls- though the lagged dynamic effects will be quite different.
2) Increased Public and Private Investment might raise productivity. Why? Such productivity gains could result in stagnant per unit labour costs because of other supply side factors- e.g deportation of unskilled workers. Where is the incentive for Capital Widening following on from Capital Deepening?
3) US Corporations turning 'patriotic'. Patriots feel entitled to a bigger share of whatever rents are available. Why should there be any productivity increase? Why not just jump on the bandwagon and scream for more protection? It was Corporations, not Unions or mortgage debtors, who did this more successfully after the crash. They have the experience and the smarts to take this even further. No doubt, the 'nerdy' type of Corporation loses out, but there are still plenty of Sunset industries which can elect Trump like CEO's who will wail and gnash their teeth and tear out their toupees at Press Conferences in which they denounce them evil furriners wot took our jobs.
4) The continual march of digital technology- absent international cooperation- means intellectual property faces a bleak rent dissipative future.
Spence is a nice guy. He wants to see something positive in Trump's apotheosis so as to tell us a morality tale about 'virtuous' globalisation which we supposedly had in the post war years and which raised the living standards of Fred and Wilma Flintstone because... urm Corporations were run by curmudgeonly Scrooges who all turned out to have hearts of gold.
Financial markets, however, are nasty. Gordon Gekko was a BAD man. Trump will Twitter him to death. Things can only get better. It's morning again in America. That's all folks. Have a great day!
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Populist means you just give the people whatever they ask for regardless of consequence. None of the things you mention are really anything to do with what 'the unwashed masses' wanted. They wanted a very big wall, mass deportations and the White House moved from Washington to Detroit. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Michael,
There is no doubt that globalization in its present form has benefited the top 2 quintiles -- and especially the 1 percent.
Instead of letting peoples' frustration bend the conversation into a game of 'Let's reinvent the Wheel!' why not simply but profoundly, fix only the parts that are broken?
In this case, only the distribution of wealth is broken, all other parts of globalization are working perfectly.
All that needs to be done between (for instance) between NAFTA partner nations, or between any other nations that we have some kind of Free Trade association with, is to add a simple, but standardized 5% tariff to the mix.
(Books, in any medium, including digital, DVD's etc. should never be tariffed nor taxed in any way -- nor should medicines that are classed as 'Life Saving' medicines)
For countries that we don't have free trade agreements with, we should be charging a simple, but standardized 10% tariff on their goods.
What to do with that billions of dollars of revenue?
Spend it on national infrastructure projects and hire America's unemployed to build them. Many simple mechanisms could be built-in to the legislation to reward companies that hire ONE long-term unemployed person, for every FIVE regular hires. (Say a bonus of $500. to the company for each long term unemployed hire, or a tax rebate of 1% once all the numbers are crunched. How many new hires did they make and how much tax was paid by those formerly unemployed workers?)
A 5% and 10% tariff structure would allow the U.S. to fund billions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects AND reduce unemployment, including all of the long term unemployeds that don't show up on official stats. And there are millions of those -- even when the official unemployment rate sits at 5.2%.
Finally, some of that revenue could go to the Army Corps of Engineers -- not just for infrastructure projects -- but to hire youths looking to earn money for college in their 'gap year' between high school and college. This should be strongly advocated and supported.
As always, thank you for posting your fine essays here at ProSyn!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Michael,
If we average U.S. imports at a very low $225 billion per month, we find the U.S. annual imports at $2.7 trillion and 10% of that annual total amounts to $270 billion.
That's a goodly sum of money that could be directed towards national infrastructure projects, year in and year out. That means every 3.7 years, the U.S. federal government would rake in $1 trillion to spend on infrastructure (and on NASA my favorite pet project) and for upgraded port facilities.
Even if (and I'm not suggesting this would actually happen) even if, every country wanted to sign a standardized and reciprocal 5% tariff regime agreement with the United States, it would then take 7.4 years to accumulate $1 trillion in tariff revenue. Still, not that bad.
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-states/imports
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
As always, best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
"In this case, only the distribution of wealth is broken, all other parts of globalization are working perfectly."
That's very well put. We've had this completely false portrayal of "anti-globalization" being painted forever, taking it to mean "anti-trade", which is not the same thing at all. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I really like your idea of standardized import duties across all nations to encourage some local industry everywhere. However, I think 5%/10% will not achieve much, especially for wealthier countries like the US (4 times world average GDP per capita). I suspect 15%/25% is a better starting point based on this article: http://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2016/11/22/why-its-unlikely-that-apple-will-move-iphone-production-to-the-u-s/#33f9ff432fd7 Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
First of all, good overview. The first half of the article hits most of the important points of what happened.
I suppose I'd say that what is "good and healthy" is the rejection of the policy templates that were summarized in the first half of this article. What is absolutely neither good nor healthy is the rise of reactionary nationalism as the primary alternative path, with a redistributive / social-democratic alternative as the less successful and thus far still largely unexplored alternative path.
With that context, I am just a tiny bit leery of calls to give "populist economics" a chance. This is a somewhat fluid historical moment - the rejection of the status quo is an opportunity to pick a new direction. I would push with the utmost strength for the redistributive / social-democratic path, rather than the reactionary nationalist one (even if the nationalist one could in theory preserve corporate interests). Read more
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Spence's description of the "dynamic" that characterized globalization in the 30 years following WWII applies only to the US and Western Europe, along with a few other countries. Unfortunately, this is not the only flaw in his article, nor is it even the biggest flaw.
It is ridiculous for anyone to characterize the election of Donald Trump as a "normal and healthy response" to the current economic situation in the US, or as a "normal and healthy response" to anything.
Despite his equally ridiculous claim that we now have a clean slate, free of "previous presumptions, biases and taboos," it is clear from the article that Spence himself retains his pre-existing views and biases, including his predilection for "supply side" or "trickle down" economics despite its failure every time it has been attempted, beginning with when Andrew Mellon was Secretary of the Treasury. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"Trump seems to be sending a deeper message about corporate decision-making... it’s possible that he is now trying to change a business and investment culture that elevates the interests of capital, corporations, and shareholders, and treats labor as expendable." Better sober up the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences - Obama got his prize on October 9th. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
I am in the odd position of agreeing with Mr. Spence and his concerns but needing to add certain qualifiers to his assumptions and approach. The context of one’s historical facts can change a conversation.
Below, please find a different view of the societal issues in the western countries caused by the “success” of globalization. The actual article is NORMAL PRINT. My comments are in capital letters.
MILAN – “Successful economic globalization requires reasonably successful growth patterns in individual countries. That dynamic characterized the 30 years or so after World War II: growth rates were relatively high across a wide range of countries; their benefits were broadly shared within countries; and the rise of developing countries reduced global inequality. This period was arguably the heyday of globalization.“
I THINK THIS IS NOT TRUE. IF WE INCLUDE THE NON-EUROPEAN, NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING COUNTRIES. THESE ASIAN, AFRICAN, SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRIES WERE NOT VERY MUCH BENEFITTED BY REAL GLOBALIZATION UNTIL NIXON-KISSINGER OPENED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CHINA IN THE 1970S. THOSE NEGOTIATIONS WERE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE VIETNAM WAR PEACE INITIATIVE.
"Of course, globalization continued through the 1970s and beyond. But the underlying growth patterns changed. ((IE CHINA AND VIETNAM.) Driven by the labor arbitrage embedded in economic globalization and the rise of disruptive digital technologies, advanced economies’ middle-class manufacturing jobs disappeared, their median incomes stagnated, and job and income polarization grew, even as GDP growth remained strong." ABANDONING THE GOLD STANDARD AND THE VIETNAM NEGOTIATIONS WERE PART AND PARCEL OF “STAGNATION.” WAS THIS WESTERN “MAIN STREET” ECONOMIC DETERIORATION INEVITABLE BECAUSE OF GLOBALIZATION? I THINK NOT. ROSS PERROT CAMPAIGNED ON AND PREDICTED THIS PROCESS. HOW “ECONOMICALLY “SMART“ WERE OUR NEGOTIATIONS TO END THE VIETNAM WAR “WITH HONOR?” COULD THE INFLATION OF THE 70S AND THE SUBSEQUENT OIL STATES VAST ENRICHMENT BEEN HANDLED DIFFERENTLY? COULD THOSE ECONOMIC PROMISES NEGOTIATED WITH THE EAST HAVE BEEN MOTIVATED MORE BY POLITICAL NECESSITY THAN ECONOMIC SELF INTEREST?
This new pattern – which persisted through the 1980s and 1990s, and accelerated after 2000 – caused inequality to rise sharply, weakening the foundations of globalization.
Countries’ responses have varied widely. Some have taken steps to reduce inequality, such as redistribution through the tax system, social security and education systems, various kinds of social protection, and support for effective retraining. The potency of such efforts tends to be shaped by cultural norms, the institutional bargaining power of labor, the level of trust between labor and business, and the influence of individual and corporate wealth on politics.
IS REDISTRIBUTION OF ONE SORT OR ANOTHER THE ONLY VALID APPROACH? FOR ALL THE LEGITIMATE CONCERNS THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESENTS TO VOTERS, SHOULD WE NOT EMPHASIZE THE POSSIBLE LACK OF “SMART” NEGOTIATIONS THAT TOOK PLACE CONCERNING THE INTERESTS OF MAIN STREET CITIZENS? WERE THE KISSINGER-NIXON-REPUBLICAN ACCURATELY PERCEIVED BENEFITS TO THE CORPORATE PROFIT COMPLEX NOT OVEREMPHASIZED AT THE EXPENSE OF NONFINANCIAL MIDDLECLASS AND WORKING CLASS CITIZENS?
Read more
Comment Commented Pierre Ratcliffe
The piece on demographics ie. Ageing would merit more elaboration. How can the economy sustain such an ageing and inactive population? Read more
