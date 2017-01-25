10

Quatre certitudes sur l'économie populiste

MILAN – La réussite de la mondialisation économique nécessite d'assez bons résultats de la croissance dans les différents pays. Cette dynamique a caractérisé les 30 années qui ont suivi la Seconde Guerre mondiale : les taux de croissance ont été relativement élevés dans un grand nombre de pays ; leurs gains étaient largement partagés au sein des pays ; et l'essor des pays en développement réduisait les inégalités mondiales. Cette période a sans doute marqué l'apogée de la mondialisation.

Bien entendu, la mondialisation a continué au cours des années 1970 et au-delà. Mais les modèles de croissance sous-jacents ont changé. Du fait d'un arbitrage des coûts de main d'œuvre intégrés dans la mondialisation économique et de la montée des technologies numériques perturbatrices, les emplois industriels de la classe moyenne dans les économies avancées ont disparu, leurs revenus médians ont stagné et la polarisation des revenus et de l'emploi a augmenté, alors même que la croissance du PIB est restée forte. Ce nouveau modèle (qui a persisté pendant les années 1980 et 1990 et qui s'est accéléré après 2000), a provoqué une forte hausse des inégalités, qui a affaibli les piliers de la mondialisation.

Les réponses des pays ont été très diverses. Certains ont pris des mesures pour réduire les inégalités, notamment la redistribution par le système fiscal, la sécurité sociale et les systèmes d'éducation, divers types de protection sociale et d'aide efficace à la reconversion. La puissance de ces efforts a tendance à être influencée par les normes culturelles, le pouvoir de négociation institutionnel des syndicats, le niveau de confiance entre les syndicats et le patronat, et l'influence de la richesse des individus et des entreprises sur la politique.

Dans les pays aux forces d'atténuation plus faibles, en particulier aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni, les disparités de revenus, de patrimoine et d'opportunités ont été poussées jusqu'à l'extrême. L'absence de toute réponse politique convaincante, ainsi que l'apparente absence de préoccupation de la part de ceux dont le pouvoir de négociation économique avait augmenté, ont provoqué une grande colère parmi les plus gravement touchés.

Au-delà des questions de redistribution auxquelles sont confrontés de nombreux pays, le Japon, certaines régions de l'Europe et certains pays en développement font face à une faible croissance et à un chômage élevé persistent. Dans le cas de l'Europe, ces problèmes sont ancrés dans un système qui subit une pénurie des mécanismes d'ajustement et des soupapes de sécurité.

Mais le fait est que la persistance de la non-croissance inclusive a dernièrement transformé les économies. Dans de telles situations, le coupe-circuit est politique et souvent dramatique. En dehors des démocraties développées, les lacunes persistantes dans l'inclusivité sont presque toujours dévastatrices pour la croissance et le développement à long terme, et mènent souvent à la violence et à la guerre civile : une tendance que le Rapport de croissance de la Commission sur la croissance et le développement a souligné il y a plusieurs années.

Dans les démocraties qui fonctionnent, le drame politique se limite généralement aux élections et aux référendums, comme lors du vote britannique pour quitter l'Union européenne et les élections présidentielles américaines, remportées par l'outsider populiste Donald Trump. Les électeurs mécontents rejettent les systèmes qui ont produit des insuffisances. C'est une réaction normale et saine. Et en l'absence d'un changement tectonique dans la dynamique de croissance et dans les politiques, nous pourrions bien assister à d'autres phénomènes du même genre d'ici les prochaines années en Europe, plus précisément, en France, en Italie et en Allemagne.

Il est peut-être trop tard pour persuader les électeurs de ne pas rejeter les systèmes existants, mais il est encore temps de construire des systèmes alternatifs efficaces. L'avantage potentiel de l'immense incertitude ressentie par de nombreuses personnes à travers le monde est que nous sommes fondamentalement face à une page blanche. Une fois les présomptions, les préjugés et les tabous effacés, il est peut-être possible de créer quelque chose de mieux.

Prenez le cas des États-Unis. De nouveaux modèles de croissance et de politique pourraient prendre de nombreuses directions, notamment le rejet du multilatéralisme, en faveur du bilatéralisme ou du protectionnisme, des changements de politique sur l'immigration, l'élargissement des investissements publics et les mesures de relance budgétaire ; des modifications réglementaires ; une réforme fiscale ; ou des mesures du côté de l'offre dans le secteur de l'éducation, de la formation et ses services de santé. Il y a des risques et avantages potentiels dans tous ces domaines et les résultats dépendront de la globalité des mesures prises.

Bien que les combinaisons possibles restent déconcertantes à ce stade, un certain nombre de choses sont claires. Premièrement, sur la question des investissements, des dépenses de consommation et de la croissance de l'emploi, les attentes et la confiance ont leur importance. Certains bruits selon lesquels des réponses politiques plus solides et plus équilibrées sont à venir ont eu un effet positif notable, bien qu'il puisse être transitoire, en fonction de la mise en œuvre. La légère hausse des attentes se reflète sur les marchés financiers, bien que de nombreuses personnes, dont je fais partie, estiment que l'évaluation actuelle des actifs est trop optimiste.

Deuxièmement, il semble probable que la croissance nominale aux États-Unis va augmenter, même si le mélange sous-jacent de l'inflation et de la croissance réelle reste encore à déterminer. Ce phénomène est important, en ce que cela va affecter la réponse de la Réserve fédérale américaine, ce qui va exercer une influence sur les prix des actifs en Amérique et au-delà.

Une possibilité est que l'expansion des investissements publics et privés commence à inverser la tendance de la productivité, ce qui va générer de la croissance réelle. Mais le retour du blocage au Congrès pourrait court-circuiter cette tendance et modérer les attentes, tandis que les tendances séculaires qui pèsent sur la croissance ainsi que les données démographiques ne vont pas disparaître comme par magie.

Une troisième caractéristique du nouveau schéma de croissance de l'Amérique risque d'ajouter de la pression sur les grandes entreprises qui cherchent à maintenir leur réputation sur le territoire américain. Avant même son investiture, Trump a essayé d'influencer les choix des entreprises quant à leurs sites de production, notamment en menaçant les droits d'importation sur les produits fabriqués, par exemple, au Mexique. Bien que Trump ait conclu des accords pour garder certains emplois aux États-Unis, comme l'accord avec Carrier, sa tactique la plus puissante a consisté à menacer l'image de marque des entreprises, notamment via Twitter.

Certaines personnes estiment que les efforts de Trump (et en particulier ses incursions sur Twitter), sont davantage là pour la forme que pour le fond et qu'ils ont peu de chances d'avoir un impact quantitatif à plus long terme. Ces personnes ont peut-être raison. Mais à mon avis, Trump m'a l'air d'envoyer un message plus lourd de sens à propos de la prise de décisions au sein des entreprises. En dépit des propres livres de comptes de Trump (qui comme ne manqueront pas de faire remarquer ses adversaires, comportent plusieurs faillites et le non-paiement d'entrepreneurs et de leurs employés), il est possible qu'il essaie à présent de modifier une culture d'affaires et d'investissements qui augmente les intérêts du capital, des sociétés et des actionnaires et traite la main-d'œuvre comme du personnel que l'on peut sacrifier.

La quatrième tendance sur laquelle nous pouvons compter est la poursuite des avancées en matière de technologie numérique. C'est là toutefois que s'arrêtent les certitudes : l'administration Trump n'a donné jusqu'ici que peu d'indices, voire aucun, sur la façon dont elle va aborder la question du soutien de l'adaptation par la main-d'œuvre.

Au cours des prochains mois, nous en saurons davantage sur la question de savoir si la légère hausse récente de l'optimisme économique est solide ; si les efforts de Trump pour lutter contre les délocalisations et pour stimuler la croissance et l'emploi ont un impact à long terme ; et si le protectionnisme prévaut. Ce n'est qu'à ce moment-là que nous serons à même de déterminer si Trump a vraiment été le bon choix économique pour les travailleurs mécontents de l'Amérique.