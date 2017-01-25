Quatre certitudes sur l'économie populiste

MILAN – La réussite de la mondialisation économique nécessite d'assez bons résultats de la croissance dans les différents pays. Cette dynamique a caractérisé les 30 années qui ont suivi la Seconde Guerre mondiale : les taux de croissance ont été relativement élevés dans un grand nombre de pays ; leurs gains étaient largement partagés au sein des pays ; et l'essor des pays en développement réduisait les inégalités mondiales. Cette période a sans doute marqué l'apogée de la mondialisation.
Bien entendu, la mondialisation a continué au cours des années 1970 et au-delà. Mais les modèles de croissance sous-jacents ont changé. Du fait d'un arbitrage des coûts de main d'œuvre intégrés dans la mondialisation économique et de la montée des technologies numériques perturbatrices, les emplois industriels de la classe moyenne dans les économies avancées ont disparu, leurs revenus médians ont stagné et la polarisation des revenus et de l'emploi a augmenté, alors même que la croissance du PIB est restée forte. Ce nouveau modèle (qui a persisté pendant les années 1980 et 1990 et qui s'est accéléré après 2000), a provoqué une forte hausse des inégalités, qui a affaibli les piliers de la mondialisation.
Les réponses des pays ont été très diverses. Certains ont pris des mesures pour réduire les inégalités, notamment la redistribution par le système fiscal, la sécurité sociale et les systèmes d'éducation, divers types de protection sociale et d'aide efficace à la reconversion. La puissance de ces efforts a tendance à être influencée par les normes culturelles, le pouvoir de négociation institutionnel des syndicats, le niveau de confiance entre les syndicats et le patronat, et l'influence de la richesse des individus et des entreprises sur la politique.
Dans les pays aux forces d'atténuation plus faibles, en particulier aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni, les disparités de revenus, de patrimoine et d'opportunités ont été poussées jusqu'à l'extrême. L'absence de toute réponse politique convaincante, ainsi que l'apparente absence de préoccupation de la part de ceux dont le pouvoir de négociation économique avait augmenté, ont provoqué une grande colère parmi les plus gravement touchés.
Au-delà des questions de redistribution auxquelles sont confrontés de nombreux pays, le Japon, certaines régions de l'Europe et certains pays en développement font face à une faible croissance et à un chômage élevé persistent. Dans le cas de l'Europe, ces problèmes sont ancrés dans un système qui subit une pénurie des mécanismes d'ajustement et des soupapes de sécurité.
Mais le fait est que la persistance de la non-croissance inclusive a dernièrement transformé les économies. Dans de telles situations, le coupe-circuit est politique et souvent dramatique. En dehors des démocraties développées, les lacunes persistantes dans l'inclusivité sont presque toujours dévastatrices pour la croissance et le développement à long terme, et mènent souvent à la violence et à la guerre civile : une tendance que le Rapport de croissance de la Commission sur la croissance et le développement a souligné il y a plusieurs années.
Dans les démocraties qui fonctionnent, le drame politique se limite généralement aux élections et aux référendums, comme lors du vote britannique pour quitter l'Union européenne et les élections présidentielles américaines, remportées par l'outsider populiste Donald Trump. Les électeurs mécontents rejettent les systèmes qui ont produit des insuffisances. C'est une réaction normale et saine. Et en l'absence d'un changement tectonique dans la dynamique de croissance et dans les politiques, nous pourrions bien assister à d'autres phénomènes du même genre d'ici les prochaines années en Europe, plus précisément, en France, en Italie et en Allemagne.
Il est peut-être trop tard pour persuader les électeurs de ne pas rejeter les systèmes existants, mais il est encore temps de construire des systèmes alternatifs efficaces. L'avantage potentiel de l'immense incertitude ressentie par de nombreuses personnes à travers le monde est que nous sommes fondamentalement face à une page blanche. Une fois les présomptions, les préjugés et les tabous effacés, il est peut-être possible de créer quelque chose de mieux.
Prenez le cas des États-Unis. De nouveaux modèles de croissance et de politique pourraient prendre de nombreuses directions, notamment le rejet du multilatéralisme, en faveur du bilatéralisme ou du protectionnisme, des changements de politique sur l'immigration, l'élargissement des investissements publics et les mesures de relance budgétaire ; des modifications réglementaires ; une réforme fiscale ; ou des mesures du côté de l'offre dans le secteur de l'éducation, de la formation et ses services de santé. Il y a des risques et avantages potentiels dans tous ces domaines et les résultats dépendront de la globalité des mesures prises.
Bien que les combinaisons possibles restent déconcertantes à ce stade, un certain nombre de choses sont claires. Premièrement, sur la question des investissements, des dépenses de consommation et de la croissance de l'emploi, les attentes et la confiance ont leur importance. Certains bruits selon lesquels des réponses politiques plus solides et plus équilibrées sont à venir ont eu un effet positif notable, bien qu'il puisse être transitoire, en fonction de la mise en œuvre. La légère hausse des attentes se reflète sur les marchés financiers, bien que de nombreuses personnes, dont je fais partie, estiment que l'évaluation actuelle des actifs est trop optimiste.
Deuxièmement, il semble probable que la croissance nominale aux États-Unis va augmenter, même si le mélange sous-jacent de l'inflation et de la croissance réelle reste encore à déterminer. Ce phénomène est important, en ce que cela va affecter la réponse de la Réserve fédérale américaine, ce qui va exercer une influence sur les prix des actifs en Amérique et au-delà.
Une possibilité est que l'expansion des investissements publics et privés commence à inverser la tendance de la productivité, ce qui va générer de la croissance réelle. Mais le retour du blocage au Congrès pourrait court-circuiter cette tendance et modérer les attentes, tandis que les tendances séculaires qui pèsent sur la croissance ainsi que les données démographiques ne vont pas disparaître comme par magie.
Une troisième caractéristique du nouveau schéma de croissance de l'Amérique risque d'ajouter de la pression sur les grandes entreprises qui cherchent à maintenir leur réputation sur le territoire américain. Avant même son investiture, Trump a essayé d'influencer les choix des entreprises quant à leurs sites de production, notamment en menaçant les droits d'importation sur les produits fabriqués, par exemple, au Mexique. Bien que Trump ait conclu des accords pour garder certains emplois aux États-Unis, comme l'accord avec Carrier, sa tactique la plus puissante a consisté à menacer l'image de marque des entreprises, notamment via Twitter.
Certaines personnes estiment que les efforts de Trump (et en particulier ses incursions sur Twitter), sont davantage là pour la forme que pour le fond et qu'ils ont peu de chances d'avoir un impact quantitatif à plus long terme. Ces personnes ont peut-être raison. Mais à mon avis, Trump m'a l'air d'envoyer un message plus lourd de sens à propos de la prise de décisions au sein des entreprises. En dépit des propres livres de comptes de Trump (qui comme ne manqueront pas de faire remarquer ses adversaires, comportent plusieurs faillites et le non-paiement d'entrepreneurs et de leurs employés), il est possible qu'il essaie à présent de modifier une culture d'affaires et d'investissements qui augmente les intérêts du capital, des sociétés et des actionnaires et traite la main-d'œuvre comme du personnel que l'on peut sacrifier.
La quatrième tendance sur laquelle nous pouvons compter est la poursuite des avancées en matière de technologie numérique. C'est là toutefois que s'arrêtent les certitudes : l'administration Trump n'a donné jusqu'ici que peu d'indices, voire aucun, sur la façon dont elle va aborder la question du soutien de l'adaptation par la main-d'œuvre.
Au cours des prochains mois, nous en saurons davantage sur la question de savoir si la légère hausse récente de l'optimisme économique est solide ; si les efforts de Trump pour lutter contre les délocalisations et pour stimuler la croissance et l'emploi ont un impact à long terme ; et si le protectionnisme prévaut. Ce n'est qu'à ce moment-là que nous serons à même de déterminer si Trump a vraiment été le bon choix économique pour les travailleurs mécontents de l'Amérique.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Globalisation is about the cost of transport and the existence of credit networks. Where transport costs fall- because the seas are safe and the road and rail networks are unimpeded by military or political strife- and barriers to credit flows diminish- then you have a secular trend towards Globalisation featuring not just specialisation based on comparative advantage but increasing intra-industry trade and multi-national supply chains.
The first 3o years after WW2 did see declining transport costs as well as an improved internal and external security environment in some parts of the world but not others. Western Europe and Japan and, after internal corruption was curbed, South Korea are examples of increased globalisation. The Indian sub-continent however saw a reversal because suddenly there were new political barriers and sources of uncertainty to disrupt the previous 'gravity model'.
Spence does not mention extensive Capital Controls and the proactive 'indicative planning' role of Governments ( both of which were a hangover from the War Economy) as a distinguishing feature of a period when International Security was based explicitly on Alliances of an explicitly ideological type while, similarly, internal tranquillity was purchased by an explicit commitment to full employment coupled with direct Government intervention to support and raise living standards for the dominant ethnic component of the native working class.
However, this sort of globalisation was not incentive compatible. At the margin, circumventing Govt. controls- formal or otherwise- became a short cut to wealth. Furthermore, the State acted unconscionably- for reasons of Bureaucratic Empire building- in, for example, hanging on to unexpected windfalls, for example, from 'fiscal drag'- i.e. working people being pushed into higher tax brackets by the inflation caused by Vietnam era debauching of the currency and then cost-push inflation arising from commodity price shocks and Labour militancy.
Globalisation Mark II was about abandoning full employment and the pact with the nativist lower middle class. Capital was freed to migrate and this meant wage competition of two different sorts- manufacturing shifting overseas on the one hand, and immigrants flooding in to take low paid tertiary sector jobs.
Globalisation Mark II has run out of steam- at least as far as the West is concerned. Less developed countries in Asia and Africa have plenty of scope to increase cross border trade by improving external relations, internal security and transport and credit infrastructure.
What will happen if the West- or just America- turns Protectionist for a populist reason? The answer is that Americans who own intellectual capital or gain a rent from their dominant position within crossborder financial networks will be penalised by retaliatory action. Their incomes will fall. This may lead to more innovation if their supply curve is backward bending. But even in this case, their share of Global Income and National Wealth will fall. Trump, an old fashioned 'bricks and mortar' plutocrat will have the last laugh on the 'nerds' who disdain him as an antediluvian buffoon. There may be some Rust Belt shadenfreude at this revenge of the Neanderthal upon the Empire of the Nerds.
Globally, however, a regime where intellectual capital loses property rights or the ability to extract rents, is sooner or later going to boost living standards. Furthermore, if populist policies in the sclerotic Western Democracies shuts off particular export markets, Developing countries will have to improve regional linkages. They will have to put aside post-colonial squabbles over Imperial era borders. Infrastructure investment in one country becomes more valuable, it earns a higher return, once it links up with infrastructure across the border. The 'gravity model' will change.
Turning to the U.S, let us examine Spence's four 'certainties'
1) Hints of coming 'robust and balanced' policies (i.e. more 'inclusive' or distributionally efficient) affect expectations positively.
In the case of the U.S, such expectations can actually warp the relevant policy space. The Rust Belt needs a depreciation- like Brexit Britain's- it is getting the opposite, much to Chinese chagrin.
If Trump responds by taking Protectionist measures, American intellectual property will be confiscated. But some of that property is embedded in American financial markets themselves. The immediate allocative effect will be the same as if the State had imposed Capital Controls- though the lagged dynamic effects will be quite different.
2) Increased Public and Private Investment might raise productivity. Why? Such productivity gains could result in stagnant per unit labour costs because of other supply side factors- e.g deportation of unskilled workers. Where is the incentive for Capital Widening following on from Capital Deepening?
3) US Corporations turning 'patriotic'. Patriots feel entitled to a bigger share of whatever rents are available. Why should there be any productivity increase? Why not just jump on the bandwagon and scream for more protection? It was Corporations, not Unions or mortgage debtors, who did this more successfully after the crash. They have the experience and the smarts to take this even further. No doubt, the 'nerdy' type of Corporation loses out, but there are still plenty of Sunset industries which can elect Trump like CEO's who will wail and gnash their teeth and tear out their toupees at Press Conferences in which they denounce them evil furriners wot took our jobs.
4) The continual march of digital technology- absent international cooperation- means intellectual property faces a bleak rent dissipative future.
Spence is a nice guy. He wants to see something positive in Trump's apotheosis so as to tell us a morality tale about 'virtuous' globalisation which we supposedly had in the post war years and which raised the living standards of Fred and Wilma Flintstone because... urm Corporations were run by curmudgeonly Scrooges who all turned out to have hearts of gold.
Financial markets, however, are nasty. Gordon Gekko was a BAD man. Trump will Twitter him to death. Things can only get better. It's morning again in America. That's all folks. Have a great day!
Comment Commented Michael Public
Populist means you just give the people whatever they ask for regardless of consequence. None of the things you mention are really anything to do with what 'the unwashed masses' wanted. They wanted a very big wall, mass deportations and the White House moved from Washington to Detroit. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Michael,
There is no doubt that globalization in its present form has benefited the top 2 quintiles -- and especially the 1 percent.
Instead of letting peoples' frustration bend the conversation into a game of 'Let's reinvent the Wheel!' why not simply but profoundly, fix only the parts that are broken?
In this case, only the distribution of wealth is broken, all other parts of globalization are working perfectly.
All that needs to be done between (for instance) between NAFTA partner nations, or between any other nations that we have some kind of Free Trade association with, is to add a simple, but standardized 5% tariff to the mix.
(Books, in any medium, including digital, DVD's etc. should never be tariffed nor taxed in any way -- nor should medicines that are classed as 'Life Saving' medicines)
For countries that we don't have free trade agreements with, we should be charging a simple, but standardized 10% tariff on their goods.
What to do with that billions of dollars of revenue?
Spend it on national infrastructure projects and hire America's unemployed to build them. Many simple mechanisms could be built-in to the legislation to reward companies that hire ONE long-term unemployed person, for every FIVE regular hires. (Say a bonus of $500. to the company for each long term unemployed hire, or a tax rebate of 1% once all the numbers are crunched. How many new hires did they make and how much tax was paid by those formerly unemployed workers?)
A 5% and 10% tariff structure would allow the U.S. to fund billions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects AND reduce unemployment, including all of the long term unemployeds that don't show up on official stats. And there are millions of those -- even when the official unemployment rate sits at 5.2%.
Finally, some of that revenue could go to the Army Corps of Engineers -- not just for infrastructure projects -- but to hire youths looking to earn money for college in their 'gap year' between high school and college. This should be strongly advocated and supported.
As always, thank you for posting your fine essays here at ProSyn!
Comment Commented Petey Bee
"In this case, only the distribution of wealth is broken, all other parts of globalization are working perfectly."
I really like your idea of standardized import duties across all nations to encourage some local industry everywhere. However, I think 5%/10% will not achieve much, especially for wealthier countries like the US (4 times world average GDP per capita). I suspect 15%/25% is a better starting point based on this article: http://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2016/11/22/why-its-unlikely-that-apple-will-move-iphone-production-to-the-u-s/#33f9ff432fd7 Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
First of all, good overview. The first half of the article hits most of the important points of what happened.
I suppose I'd say that what is "good and healthy" is the rejection of the policy templates that were summarized in the first half of this article. What is absolutely neither good nor healthy is the rise of reactionary nationalism as the primary alternative path, with a redistributive / social-democratic alternative as the less successful and thus far still largely unexplored alternative path.
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Spence's description of the "dynamic" that characterized globalization in the 30 years following WWII applies only to the US and Western Europe, along with a few other countries. Unfortunately, this is not the only flaw in his article, nor is it even the biggest flaw.
It is ridiculous for anyone to characterize the election of Donald Trump as a "normal and healthy response" to the current economic situation in the US, or as a "normal and healthy response" to anything.
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Comment Commented george jonisch
I am in the odd position of agreeing with Mr. Spence and his concerns but needing to add certain qualifiers to his assumptions and approach. The context of one’s historical facts can change a conversation.
Below, please find a different view of the societal issues in the western countries caused by the “success” of globalization. The actual article is NORMAL PRINT. My comments are in capital letters.
MILAN – “Successful economic globalization requires reasonably successful growth patterns in individual countries. That dynamic characterized the 30 years or so after World War II: growth rates were relatively high across a wide range of countries; their benefits were broadly shared within countries; and the rise of developing countries reduced global inequality. This period was arguably the heyday of globalization.“
I THINK THIS IS NOT TRUE. IF WE INCLUDE THE NON-EUROPEAN, NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING COUNTRIES. THESE ASIAN, AFRICAN, SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRIES WERE NOT VERY MUCH BENEFITTED BY REAL GLOBALIZATION UNTIL NIXON-KISSINGER OPENED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CHINA IN THE 1970S. THOSE NEGOTIATIONS WERE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE VIETNAM WAR PEACE INITIATIVE.
"Of course, globalization continued through the 1970s and beyond. But the underlying growth patterns changed. ((IE CHINA AND VIETNAM.) Driven by the labor arbitrage embedded in economic globalization and the rise of disruptive digital technologies, advanced economies’ middle-class manufacturing jobs disappeared, their median incomes stagnated, and job and income polarization grew, even as GDP growth remained strong." ABANDONING THE GOLD STANDARD AND THE VIETNAM NEGOTIATIONS WERE PART AND PARCEL OF “STAGNATION.” WAS THIS WESTERN “MAIN STREET” ECONOMIC DETERIORATION INEVITABLE BECAUSE OF GLOBALIZATION? I THINK NOT. ROSS PERROT CAMPAIGNED ON AND PREDICTED THIS PROCESS. HOW “ECONOMICALLY “SMART“ WERE OUR NEGOTIATIONS TO END THE VIETNAM WAR “WITH HONOR?” COULD THE INFLATION OF THE 70S AND THE SUBSEQUENT OIL STATES VAST ENRICHMENT BEEN HANDLED DIFFERENTLY? COULD THOSE ECONOMIC PROMISES NEGOTIATED WITH THE EAST HAVE BEEN MOTIVATED MORE BY POLITICAL NECESSITY THAN ECONOMIC SELF INTEREST?
This new pattern – which persisted through the 1980s and 1990s, and accelerated after 2000 – caused inequality to rise sharply, weakening the foundations of globalization.
Countries’ responses have varied widely. Some have taken steps to reduce inequality, such as redistribution through the tax system, social security and education systems, various kinds of social protection, and support for effective retraining. The potency of such efforts tends to be shaped by cultural norms, the institutional bargaining power of labor, the level of trust between labor and business, and the influence of individual and corporate wealth on politics.
IS REDISTRIBUTION OF ONE SORT OR ANOTHER THE ONLY VALID APPROACH? FOR ALL THE LEGITIMATE CONCERNS THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESENTS TO VOTERS, SHOULD WE NOT EMPHASIZE THE POSSIBLE LACK OF “SMART” NEGOTIATIONS THAT TOOK PLACE CONCERNING THE INTERESTS OF MAIN STREET CITIZENS? WERE THE KISSINGER-NIXON-REPUBLICAN ACCURATELY PERCEIVED BENEFITS TO THE CORPORATE PROFIT COMPLEX NOT OVEREMPHASIZED AT THE EXPENSE OF NONFINANCIAL MIDDLECLASS AND WORKING CLASS CITIZENS?
Comment Commented Pierre Ratcliffe
