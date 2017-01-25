13

民粹主义经济学的四个确定性

米兰—成功的全球经济化需要个体国家具备相当成功的增长模式。这便是二战结束后30年的情况：许多国家的增长率都相对较高；经济增长的收益在国内得到了广泛分享；发展中国家的崛起则降低了全球不平等。这段时期可以说是全球化的黄金岁月。

当然，全球化在20世纪70年代及以后仍在滚滚向前。但作为其基础的增长模式已经改变。受经济全球化所隐含的劳动套利以及破坏性数字技术的推动，发达经济体的中产阶级制造业岗位纷纷消失，中位收入停滞不前，职业和收入极化加剧，尽管GDP增长依然强劲。这一新模式——它贯穿了20世纪八九十年代，进入21世纪后更是不断加速——导致了不平等性急剧升高，破坏了全球化的基础。

各国对此的反应各不相同。一些过年采取措施降低不平等性，如通过税收制度实现的再分配、社会保障和教育制度、各种社会保险，以及支持有效的再培训等。这些措施的效果往往由文化范式、劳工的制度性议价能力、劳资双方彼此间的信任水平，以及政治对个人和企业财富的影响等因素决定。

在抑制力较弱的国家——特别是美国和英国——收入、财富和机会差异最为极端。由于缺乏高效的政策应对措施，再加上经济议价力量已经得到提升的群体对此漠不关心，导致了受影响最大的群体怨念极深。

除了许多国家所面临的分配问题，日本、欧洲部分国家和一些发展中国还面临增长萎靡和持续的高失业。在欧洲，这些问题的根源是缺少保险阀和调整机制的制度。

但现实仍然是，持久的不包容增长最近正在改变经济。在这样的状态下，能打破循环的是政治，并且场面通常十分戏剧性。在发达民主国家以外，包容性的长期缺失几乎总是会破坏长期增长和发展，并常常导致暴力和内乱——增长与发展委员会在几年前的《增长报告》（Growth Report）中就强调了这一趋势。

在正常运转的民主国家中，这出政治大戏通常仍局限于选举和公投范畴——如英国投票脱离欧盟和民粹主义局外人唐纳德·特朗普赢得美国总统大选。不满的选民拒绝接受带来倒退的制度。这是正常且健康的反应。此外，在增长动态和政策未发生结构性改变的情况下，未来几年我们还将在欧洲目睹更多类似情况——如法国、意大利和德国。

现在再去说服选民不要拒绝当前制度已经太晚，但仍有时间构建有效的替代方案。世界各地纷纷赶到未来不确定性巨大，但一个潜在的好消息是我们其实面对的是一张白纸。随着此前的假定、偏见和禁忌被一扫而空，我们有可能创造出更美好的未来。

以美国为例。新的增长模式和政策可能是多向的，包括拒绝多边主义、支持双边主义或保护主义、移民政策改变、扩大公共投资和财政刺激、监管变化、税收改革，以及教育、培训和医疗的供给侧措施。所有这些领域都有风险和潜在的收益，结果将取决于整个政策组合。

当前阶段，可能的组合仍不清楚，但有一些东西是明确的。首先，在投资、消费支出和就业增长方面，预期和信心很重要。得到会做出更加稳健和平衡的政策响应的暗示能带来相当大的积极效应，尽管可能只是暂时有效（取决于实施情况）。预期的上调体现在金融市场中，尽管包括我在内的许多人认为当前的资产估值过于乐观了。

其次，看起来美国的名义增长很有可能会上升，尽管���胀和真实增长的决定性组合情况尚不清楚。这很重要，因为会影响到美联储的反应，进而影响美国和其他国家的资产价格。

一种可能是扩大公共和私人投资开始扭转生产率下降的趋势，从而形成真实增长。但国会僵局的回归可能切断这一趋势，给人们的预期浇下一盆冷水，而对增长起抑制作用的长期趋势（如人口等）也不会消失。

美国新增长模式的第三个特征也许是大公司有更大的压力保持它们在美国的名声。在就职演说前，特朗普就在试图影响公司的制造工厂选址，包括威胁要对在（比如）墨西哥制造的产品征收进口关税。尽管特朗普成功地将一些岗位留在了美国——比如他与开利公司（Carrier）签订的协议——但他更有力的策略是威胁这些公司的品牌形象，包括通过Twitter来完成这一点。

一些人说特朗普的做法——特别是他在Twitter上“放炮”——是形式大于内容，不可能产生长期的量化影响。他们也许是正确的。但是，在我看来，特朗普似乎在释放有关企业决策的更深层的信号。尽管特朗普自己是个商人——他的反对者会说，他曾经破产多次，并且不给承包商和工人报酬——但有可能现在他正在试图改变维护资本、企业和股东利益，视劳动力为可有可无的商业和投资文化。

我们可以看到的第四个趋势是数字技术继续突飞猛进。但是，确定性到此为止了：到目前为止，特朗普政府还没有给出多少它将如何解决支持劳动力的适应问题的信号。

在未来几个月中，我们将更进一步看到当前经济日渐乐观的趋势是否强劲；特朗普打击离岸化、刺激增长和就业的措施是否能带来长期影响；以及保护主义是否会胜出。届时我们才可以确定特朗普是否真是不满的美国工人的正确的经济选择。