民粹主义经济学的四个确定性

米兰—成功的全球经济化需要个体国家具备相当成功的增长模式。这便是二战结束后30年的情况：许多国家的增长率都相对较高；经济增长的收益在国内得到了广泛分享；发展中国家的崛起则降低了全球不平等。这段时期可以说是全球化的黄金岁月。
当然，全球化在20世纪70年代及以后仍在滚滚向前。但作为其基础的增长模式已经改变。受经济全球化所隐含的劳动套利以及破坏性数字技术的推动，发达经济体的中产阶级制造业岗位纷纷消失，中位收入停滞不前，职业和收入极化加剧，尽管GDP增长依然强劲。这一新模式——它贯穿了20世纪八九十年代，进入21世纪后更是不断加速——导致了不平等性急剧升高，破坏了全球化的基础。
各国对此的反应各不相同。一些过年采取措施降低不平等性，如通过税收制度实现的再分配、社会保障和教育制度、各种社会保险，以及支持有效的再培训等。这些措施的效果往往由文化范式、劳工的制度性议价能力、劳资双方彼此间的信任水平，以及政治对个人和企业财富的影响等因素决定。
在抑制力较弱的国家——特别是美国和英国——收入、财富和机会差异最为极端。由于缺乏高效的政策应对措施，再加上经济议价力量已经得到提升的群体对此漠不关心，导致了受影响最大的群体怨念极深。
除了许多国家所面临的分配问题，日本、欧洲部分国家和一些发展中国还面临增长萎靡和持续的高失业。在欧洲，这些问题的根源是缺少保险阀和调整机制的制度。
但现实仍然是，持久的不包容增长最近正在改变经济。在这样的状态下，能打破循环的是政治，并且场面通常十分戏剧性。在发达民主国家以外，包容性的长期缺失几乎总是会破坏长期增长和发展，并常常导致暴力和内乱——增长与发展委员会在几年前的《增长报告》（Growth Report）中就强调了这一趋势。
在正常运转的民主国家中，这出政治大戏通常仍局限于选举和公投范畴——如英国投票脱离欧盟和民粹主义局外人唐纳德·特朗普赢得美国总统大选。不满的选民拒绝接受带来倒退的制度。这是正常且健康的反应。此外，在增长动态和政策未发生结构性改变的情况下，未来几年我们还将在欧洲目睹更多类似情况——如法国、意大利和德国。
现在再去说服选民不要拒绝当前制度已经太晚，但仍有时间构建有效的替代方案。世界各地纷纷赶到未来不确定性巨大，但一个潜在的好消息是我们其实面对的是一张白纸。随着此前的假定、偏见和禁忌被一扫而空，我们有可能创造出更美好的未来。
以美国为例。新的增长模式和政策可能是多向的，包括拒绝多边主义、支持双边主义或保护主义、移民政策改变、扩大公共投资和财政刺激、监管变化、税收改革，以及教育、培训和医疗的供给侧措施。所有这些领域都有风险和潜在的收益，结果将取决于整个政策组合。
当前阶段，可能的组合仍不清楚，但有一些东西是明确的。首先，在投资、消费支出和就业增长方面，预期和信心很重要。得到会做出更加稳健和平衡的政策响应的暗示能带来相当大的积极效应，尽管可能只是暂时有效（取决于实施情况）。预期的上调体现在金融市场中，尽管包括我在内的许多人认为当前的资产估值过于乐观了。
其次，看起来美国的名义增长很有可能会上升，尽管���胀和真实增长的决定性组合情况尚不清楚。这很重要，因为会影响到美联储的反应，进而影响美国和其他国家的资产价格。
一种可能是扩大公共和私人投资开始扭转生产率下降的趋势，从而形成真实增长。但国会僵局的回归可能切断这一趋势，给人们的预期浇下一盆冷水，而对增长起抑制作用的长期趋势（如人口等）也不会消失。
美国新增长模式的第三个特征也许是大公司有更大的压力保持它们在美国的名声。在就职演说前，特朗普就在试图影响公司的制造工厂选址，包括威胁要对在（比如）墨西哥制造的产品征收进口关税。尽管特朗普成功地将一些岗位留在了美国——比如他与开利公司（Carrier）签订的协议——但他更有力的策略是威胁这些公司的品牌形象，包括通过Twitter来完成这一点。
一些人说特朗普的做法——特别是他在Twitter上“放炮”——是形式大于内容，不可能产生长期的量化影响。他们也许是正确的。但是，在我看来，特朗普似乎在释放有关企业决策的更深层的信号。尽管特朗普自己是个商人——他的反对者会说，他曾经破产多次，并且不给承包商和工人报酬——但有可能现在他正在试图改变维护资本、企业和股东利益，视劳动力为可有可无的商业和投资文化。
我们可以看到的第四个趋势是数字技术继续突飞猛进。但是，确定性到此为止了：到目前为止，特朗普政府还没有给出多少它将如何解决支持劳动力的适应问题的信号。
在未来几个月中，我们将更进一步看到当前经济日渐乐观的趋势是否强劲；特朗普打击离岸化、刺激增长和就业的措施是否能带来长期影响；以及保护主义是否会胜出。届时我们才可以确定特朗普是否真是不满的美国工人的正确的经济选择。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (13)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Michael Pettengill
Populist economics grows out of Reagan's voodoo economics that promised slashing other people's wages so stuff will be cheaper so when you pay less with your project now higher wages, more jobs will be created paying higher wages. When other people are fired by cutting taxes, you will earn more because you are never other people, and tax cuts put money in your pockets and everybody's pocket so growth from higher spending will make you rich.
Three decades of cutting everyone else's wages and your taxes and cutting government spending and cutting prices and higher profits to make you rich, have failed because everyone is the somebody else who got fired from cuts in taxes or prices or got lower wages, so Trump commies along promising he will fix everything because has borrowed, spent to riches, anfpd the pen declared bankruptcy, so he will borrow and spend to make America Great and then declare bankruptcy so he won't make us pay back the debt.
It's free lunch voodoo economic to the extreme only as Trump can do it, spending other people's money, and never paying them back.
The question is whether the Tea Party and Freedom caucus will passively let the deficit and debt explode like they did from 1981 to 1988, and 2001 to 2008, instead of objecting while a black man was living in the White House, because after all, who is whiter than Trump?
Maybe Ted Cruz will still hold a grudge and lead a revolt against debt and deficit, and kill off 99.99% of Trump's agenda and appeal: all his promised free lunches.
But maybe Cruz will decide that five times the debt funded spending by a white Republican is fiscally conservative because Reagan proved deficits don't matter. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Allow me to give you fifth certainty: If the losers of globalization don't see real change not of course it is getting or it will get better eventually. And I put the window at a maximum of ten years probably closer to four years before the losers abandon the proven worthless ballot box for the gun. And yes the Ballot box has proven itself worthless for changing things. Not a single president despite campaign promises has changed a single thing to benefit the losers. Combine that with a large number of people who no longer feel they have any stake whatsoever in a system they view rightly or wrongly has benefiting only the rich and connected. Throughout history that has always been a prescription for violence and I don't that has changed. I suspect the losers are not just going to reject yous system they are going to try and bring down in blood and fire. Remember it wouldn't take many. Remember none of the losers care about productivity or GDP none of the gains in the last 40 years have gone to them. Without a stake they no longer have in the system why not bring it down? The losers have little else left to lose. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Globalisation is about the cost of transport and the existence of credit networks. Where transport costs fall- because the seas are safe and the road and rail networks are unimpeded by military or political strife- and barriers to credit flows diminish- then you have a secular trend towards Globalisation featuring not just specialisation based on comparative advantage but increasing intra-industry trade and multi-national supply chains.
The first 3o years after WW2 did see declining transport costs as well as an improved internal and external security environment in some parts of the world but not others. Western Europe and Japan and, after internal corruption was curbed, South Korea are examples of increased globalisation. The Indian sub-continent however saw a reversal because suddenly there were new political barriers and sources of uncertainty to disrupt the previous 'gravity model'.
Spence does not mention extensive Capital Controls and the proactive 'indicative planning' role of Governments ( both of which were a hangover from the War Economy) as a distinguishing feature of a period when International Security was based explicitly on Alliances of an explicitly ideological type while, similarly, internal tranquillity was purchased by an explicit commitment to full employment coupled with direct Government intervention to support and raise living standards for the dominant ethnic component of the native working class.
However, this sort of globalisation was not incentive compatible. At the margin, circumventing Govt. controls- formal or otherwise- became a short cut to wealth. Furthermore, the State acted unconscionably- for reasons of Bureaucratic Empire building- in, for example, hanging on to unexpected windfalls, for example, from 'fiscal drag'- i.e. working people being pushed into higher tax brackets by the inflation caused by Vietnam era debauching of the currency and then cost-push inflation arising from commodity price shocks and Labour militancy.
Globalisation Mark II was about abandoning full employment and the pact with the nativist lower middle class. Capital was freed to migrate and this meant wage competition of two different sorts- manufacturing shifting overseas on the one hand, and immigrants flooding in to take low paid tertiary sector jobs.
Globalisation Mark II has run out of steam- at least as far as the West is concerned. Less developed countries in Asia and Africa have plenty of scope to increase cross border trade by improving external relations, internal security and transport and credit infrastructure.
What will happen if the West- or just America- turns Protectionist for a populist reason? The answer is that Americans who own intellectual capital or gain a rent from their dominant position within crossborder financial networks will be penalised by retaliatory action. Their incomes will fall. This may lead to more innovation if their supply curve is backward bending. But even in this case, their share of Global Income and National Wealth will fall. Trump, an old fashioned 'bricks and mortar' plutocrat will have the last laugh on the 'nerds' who disdain him as an antediluvian buffoon. There may be some Rust Belt shadenfreude at this revenge of the Neanderthal upon the Empire of the Nerds.
Globally, however, a regime where intellectual capital loses property rights or the ability to extract rents, is sooner or later going to boost living standards. Furthermore, if populist policies in the sclerotic Western Democracies shuts off particular export markets, Developing countries will have to improve regional linkages. They will have to put aside post-colonial squabbles over Imperial era borders. Infrastructure investment in one country becomes more valuable, it earns a higher return, once it links up with infrastructure across the border. The 'gravity model' will change.
Turning to the U.S, let us examine Spence's four 'certainties'
1) Hints of coming 'robust and balanced' policies (i.e. more 'inclusive' or distributionally efficient) affect expectations positively.
In the case of the U.S, such expectations can actually warp the relevant policy space. The Rust Belt needs a depreciation- like Brexit Britain's- it is getting the opposite, much to Chinese chagrin.
If Trump responds by taking Protectionist measures, American intellectual property will be confiscated. But some of that property is embedded in American financial markets themselves. The immediate allocative effect will be the same as if the State had imposed Capital Controls- though the lagged dynamic effects will be quite different.
2) Increased Public and Private Investment might raise productivity. Why? Such productivity gains could result in stagnant per unit labour costs because of other supply side factors- e.g deportation of unskilled workers. Where is the incentive for Capital Widening following on from Capital Deepening?
3) US Corporations turning 'patriotic'. Patriots feel entitled to a bigger share of whatever rents are available. Why should there be any productivity increase? Why not just jump on the bandwagon and scream for more protection? It was Corporations, not Unions or mortgage debtors, who did this more successfully after the crash. They have the experience and the smarts to take this even further. No doubt, the 'nerdy' type of Corporation loses out, but there are still plenty of Sunset industries which can elect Trump like CEO's who will wail and gnash their teeth and tear out their toupees at Press Conferences in which they denounce them evil furriners wot took our jobs.
4) The continual march of digital technology- absent international cooperation- means intellectual property faces a bleak rent dissipative future.
Spence is a nice guy. He wants to see something positive in Trump's apotheosis so as to tell us a morality tale about 'virtuous' globalisation which we supposedly had in the post war years and which raised the living standards of Fred and Wilma Flintstone because... urm Corporations were run by curmudgeonly Scrooges who all turned out to have hearts of gold.
Financial markets, however, are nasty. Gordon Gekko was a BAD man. Trump will Twitter him to death. Things can only get better. It's morning again in America. That's all folks. Have a great day!
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Populist means you just give the people whatever they ask for regardless of consequence. None of the things you mention are really anything to do with what 'the unwashed masses' wanted. They wanted a very big wall, mass deportations and the White House moved from Washington to Detroit. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Michael,
There is no doubt that globalization in its present form has benefited the top 2 quintiles -- and especially the 1 percent.
Instead of letting peoples' frustration bend the conversation into a game of 'Let's reinvent the Wheel!' why not simply but profoundly, fix only the parts that are broken?
In this case, only the distribution of wealth is broken, all other parts of globalization are working perfectly.
All that needs to be done between (for instance) between NAFTA partner nations, or between any other nations that we have some kind of Free Trade association with, is to add a simple, but standardized 5% tariff to the mix.
(Books, in any medium, including digital, DVD's etc. should never be tariffed nor taxed in any way -- nor should medicines that are classed as 'Life Saving' medicines)
For countries that we don't have free trade agreements with, we should be charging a simple, but standardized 10% tariff on their goods.
What to do with that billions of dollars of revenue?
Spend it on national infrastructure projects and hire America's unemployed to build them. Many simple mechanisms could be built-in to the legislation to reward companies that hire ONE long-term unemployed person, for every FIVE regular hires. (Say a bonus of $500. to the company for each long term unemployed hire, or a tax rebate of 1% once all the numbers are crunched. How many new hires did they make and how much tax was paid by those formerly unemployed workers?)
A 5% and 10% tariff structure would allow the U.S. to fund billions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects AND reduce unemployment, including all of the long term unemployeds that don't show up on official stats. And there are millions of those -- even when the official unemployment rate sits at 5.2%.
Finally, some of that revenue could go to the Army Corps of Engineers -- not just for infrastructure projects -- but to hire youths looking to earn money for college in their 'gap year' between high school and college. This should be strongly advocated and supported.
As always, thank you for posting your fine essays here at ProSyn!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Michael,
If we average U.S. imports at a very low $225 billion per month, we find the U.S. annual imports at $2.7 trillion and 10% of that annual total amounts to $270 billion.
That's a goodly sum of money that could be directed towards national infrastructure projects, year in and year out. That means every 3.7 years, the U.S. federal government would rake in $1 trillion to spend on infrastructure (and on NASA my favorite pet project) and for upgraded port facilities.
Even if (and I'm not suggesting this would actually happen) even if, every country wanted to sign a standardized and reciprocal 5% tariff regime agreement with the United States, it would then take 7.4 years to accumulate $1 trillion in tariff revenue. Still, not that bad.
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-states/imports
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
As always, best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
"In this case, only the distribution of wealth is broken, all other parts of globalization are working perfectly."
That's very well put. We've had this completely false portrayal of "anti-globalization" being painted forever, taking it to mean "anti-trade", which is not the same thing at all. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I really like your idea of standardized import duties across all nations to encourage some local industry everywhere. However, I think 5%/10% will not achieve much, especially for wealthier countries like the US (4 times world average GDP per capita). I suspect 15%/25% is a better starting point based on this article: http://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2016/11/22/why-its-unlikely-that-apple-will-move-iphone-production-to-the-u-s/#33f9ff432fd7 Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
First of all, good overview. The first half of the article hits most of the important points of what happened.
I suppose I'd say that what is "good and healthy" is the rejection of the policy templates that were summarized in the first half of this article. What is absolutely neither good nor healthy is the rise of reactionary nationalism as the primary alternative path, with a redistributive / social-democratic alternative as the less successful and thus far still largely unexplored alternative path.
With that context, I am just a tiny bit leery of calls to give "populist economics" a chance. This is a somewhat fluid historical moment - the rejection of the status quo is an opportunity to pick a new direction. I would push with the utmost strength for the redistributive / social-democratic path, rather than the reactionary nationalist one (even if the nationalist one could in theory preserve corporate interests). Read more
Comment Commented Mark St. Angelo
Spence's description of the "dynamic" that characterized globalization in the 30 years following WWII applies only to the US and Western Europe, along with a few other countries. Unfortunately, this is not the only flaw in his article, nor is it even the biggest flaw.
It is ridiculous for anyone to characterize the election of Donald Trump as a "normal and healthy response" to the current economic situation in the US, or as a "normal and healthy response" to anything.
Despite his equally ridiculous claim that we now have a clean slate, free of "previous presumptions, biases and taboos," it is clear from the article that Spence himself retains his pre-existing views and biases, including his predilection for "supply side" or "trickle down" economics despite its failure every time it has been attempted, beginning with when Andrew Mellon was Secretary of the Treasury. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"Trump seems to be sending a deeper message about corporate decision-making... it’s possible that he is now trying to change a business and investment culture that elevates the interests of capital, corporations, and shareholders, and treats labor as expendable." Better sober up the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences - Obama got his prize on October 9th. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
I am in the odd position of agreeing with Mr. Spence and his concerns but needing to add certain qualifiers to his assumptions and approach. The context of one’s historical facts can change a conversation.
Below, please find a different view of the societal issues in the western countries caused by the “success” of globalization. The actual article is NORMAL PRINT. My comments are in capital letters.
MILAN – “Successful economic globalization requires reasonably successful growth patterns in individual countries. That dynamic characterized the 30 years or so after World War II: growth rates were relatively high across a wide range of countries; their benefits were broadly shared within countries; and the rise of developing countries reduced global inequality. This period was arguably the heyday of globalization.“
I THINK THIS IS NOT TRUE. IF WE INCLUDE THE NON-EUROPEAN, NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING COUNTRIES. THESE ASIAN, AFRICAN, SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRIES WERE NOT VERY MUCH BENEFITTED BY REAL GLOBALIZATION UNTIL NIXON-KISSINGER OPENED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CHINA IN THE 1970S. THOSE NEGOTIATIONS WERE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE VIETNAM WAR PEACE INITIATIVE.
"Of course, globalization continued through the 1970s and beyond. But the underlying growth patterns changed. ((IE CHINA AND VIETNAM.) Driven by the labor arbitrage embedded in economic globalization and the rise of disruptive digital technologies, advanced economies’ middle-class manufacturing jobs disappeared, their median incomes stagnated, and job and income polarization grew, even as GDP growth remained strong." ABANDONING THE GOLD STANDARD AND THE VIETNAM NEGOTIATIONS WERE PART AND PARCEL OF “STAGNATION.” WAS THIS WESTERN “MAIN STREET” ECONOMIC DETERIORATION INEVITABLE BECAUSE OF GLOBALIZATION? I THINK NOT. ROSS PERROT CAMPAIGNED ON AND PREDICTED THIS PROCESS. HOW “ECONOMICALLY “SMART“ WERE OUR NEGOTIATIONS TO END THE VIETNAM WAR “WITH HONOR?” COULD THE INFLATION OF THE 70S AND THE SUBSEQUENT OIL STATES VAST ENRICHMENT BEEN HANDLED DIFFERENTLY? COULD THOSE ECONOMIC PROMISES NEGOTIATED WITH THE EAST HAVE BEEN MOTIVATED MORE BY POLITICAL NECESSITY THAN ECONOMIC SELF INTEREST?
This new pattern – which persisted through the 1980s and 1990s, and accelerated after 2000 – caused inequality to rise sharply, weakening the foundations of globalization.
Countries’ responses have varied widely. Some have taken steps to reduce inequality, such as redistribution through the tax system, social security and education systems, various kinds of social protection, and support for effective retraining. The potency of such efforts tends to be shaped by cultural norms, the institutional bargaining power of labor, the level of trust between labor and business, and the influence of individual and corporate wealth on politics.
IS REDISTRIBUTION OF ONE SORT OR ANOTHER THE ONLY VALID APPROACH? FOR ALL THE LEGITIMATE CONCERNS THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESENTS TO VOTERS, SHOULD WE NOT EMPHASIZE THE POSSIBLE LACK OF “SMART” NEGOTIATIONS THAT TOOK PLACE CONCERNING THE INTERESTS OF MAIN STREET CITIZENS? WERE THE KISSINGER-NIXON-REPUBLICAN ACCURATELY PERCEIVED BENEFITS TO THE CORPORATE PROFIT COMPLEX NOT OVEREMPHASIZED AT THE EXPENSE OF NONFINANCIAL MIDDLECLASS AND WORKING CLASS CITIZENS?
Read more
Comment Commented Pierre Ratcliffe
The piece on demographics ie. Ageing would merit more elaboration. How can the economy sustain such an ageing and inactive population? Read more
Featured
China’s Big Sticks
Stephen S. Roach reminds the Trump administration that it is not only the US that can play the protectionist game.
World Order 2.0
Richard N. Haass argues for an international system that enforces both rights and obligations of sovereign states.
China’s Debt-Trap Diplomacy
Brahma Chellaney highlights the perils of Chinese infrastructure loans and investment in developing countries.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 2
Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Russia and the Obama legacy with PS contributing editor John Andrews and Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna.