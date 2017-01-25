Los garrotes de China

NEW HAVEN – La administración del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, está teniendo un error de cálculo importante al atacar a China. Parece estar evaluando un amplio rango de sanciones económicas y políticas -desde imponer aranceles punitivos y acusar a China de ser un "manipulador de la moneda" hasta abrazar a Taiwán y hacer a un lado unos 40 años de diplomacia enmarcada en torno de la llamada política de Una sola China.
Esta estrategia resultará contraproducente. Se basa en la idea equivocada de que un Estados Unidos ahora más poderoso tiene todas las ventajas frente a su supuesto adversario, y que prácticamente no vale la pena preocuparse por la respuesta china. Nada podría estar más alejado de la verdad.
Es cierto, Estados Unidos es uno de los principales mercados exportadores de China -y, por ende, un pilar central de su espectacular trayectoria de desarrollo de 35 años-. Cerrar el mercado estadounidense ciertamente afectaría el crecimiento económico chino.
Pero Estados Unidos también se ha vuelto sumamente dependiente de China, que hoy es el tercer mercado exportador, y el de más rápido crecimiento, de Estados Unidos. Y, como poseedor de más de 1,25 billones de dólares en bonos del Tesoro y otros activos denominados en dólares, China ha desempeñado un papel vital en la financiación de los déficits presupuestarios crónicos de Estados Unidos -en efecto, le prestó gran parte de su ahorro excedente a un Estados Unidos que, infelizmente, se manejó con negligencia a la hora de ahorrar lo suficiente para respaldar su propia economía.
Esta dependencia de ida y vuelta -el equivalente económico de lo que los psicólogos llaman codependencia- tiene raíces profundas. Ya a comienzos de los años 1980, luego de la Revolución Cultural, que dejó su economía en ruinas, China estaba desesperada por una nueva fuente de crecimiento económico. Tras un episodio destructivo de estanflación a fines de los años 1970 y principios de los años 1980, Estados Unidos también necesitaba una nueva receta económica. El consumidor estadounidense, que se las veía en figurillas, resolvió ambos problemas al convertirse en una fuente poderosa de respaldo externo para el crecimiento chino y al beneficiarse con los precios más bajos de los productos fabricados en China.
Los dos países así entraron en un extraño matrimonio por conveniencia que satisfizo las necesidades de ambos. China construyó una economía cada vez más poderosa como el Máximo Productor mientras que Estados Unidos adoptó el espíritu de Máximo Consumidor.
Como imágenes en espejo, las interacciones entre las dos economías se volvieron cada vez más cómodas y, en definitiva, adictivas -a tal punto que estos socios codependientes se mostraban entusiastas de posibilitar las identidades económicas mutuas-. Estados Unidos abrió la puerta al acceso de China a la Organización Mundial de Comercio en 2001 -un hito en el ascenso de China como Máximo Productor-. Y el apetito voraz de China por bonos del Tesoro de Estados Unidos a comienzos de los años 2000 ayudó a mantener bajas las tasas de interés de Estados Unidos, manteniendo la espuma de los mercados de activos que permitieron que el Máximo Consumidor viviera más allá de sus recursos -hasta que la música se apagó en 2008.
Como sucede con los seres humanos, la codependencia económica es, en definitiva, una relación muy destructiva. Enceguecidos por la fase de gratificación de la codependencia, tanto Estados Unidos como China perdieron el rumbo. Cada uno terminó tan atrapado en su rol de atender al otro que finalmente ambos reprimieron su sentido de identidad económica. Allí reside el máximo giro de la codependencia: un socio invariablemente mira hacia adentro y se vuelve en contra del otro, para recapturar esa pieza faltante de su identidad.
Allí es donde Trump entra en la ecuación, apuntando a China como el villano que supuestamente le impide a Estados Unidos ser grande. Para planificar el ataque, Trump ha ensamblado un equipo de asesores comerciales sénior que piensan de manera parecida. Desde Peter Navarro como director del Consejo Nacional de Comercio, hasta Wilbur Ross como secretario de Comercio, Robert Lighthizer como representante comercial de Estados Unidos y Rex Tillerson como secretario de Estado, los prejuicios anti-China de la nueva administración no tienen antecedentes modernos.
Sin embargo, su plan de batalla pasa por alto un riesgo crítico: la codependencia es una relación sumamente reactiva. Cuando un socio cambia los términos de compromiso, el otro, que se siente despreciado, por lo general responde del mismo modo. Luego de la provocadora llamada telefónica del 2 de diciembre entre Trump y la presidenta de Taiwán, Tsai Ing-wen, los funcionarios chinos, en su estado de asombro, dijeron poco en un principio. Pero a medida que la estrategia de Trump de atacar a China comenzó a cristalizarse en torno a los asesores que designó y las cuestiones que planteó, los medios oficiales de China finalmente advirtieron que utilizarían "garrotes" para defenderse si fuera necesario.
Esto está muy en sintonía con lo que se podría esperar de una fase reactiva de una codependencia desestabilizada. El socio desdeñado, China, amenaza con contraatacar. Y ahora Estados Unidos tendrá que enfrentar las consecuencias.
Confiada, con suficiencia, de que Estados Unidos no tiene nada que temer, la administración Trump podría rápidamente sentir toda la ira de la represalia china. Si sigue adelante con sus amenazas, China probablemente responda con sanciones a las empresas estadunidenses que operan allí y, llegado el caso, con aranceles a las importaciones provenientes de Estados Unidos -consideraciones para nada triviales para una economía estadounidense sedienta de crecimiento-. También es probable que China esté mucho menos interesada en comprar deuda del Tesoro -un problema potencialmente grave, considerando que los déficits presupuestarios federales probablemente se expandan en la Trumpeconomía.
Pero la mayor tragedia para Estados Unidos bien puede ser el impacto que todo esto tendrá en el consumidor estadounidense. "Estados Unidos primero" -ya sea a costa de China o a través de la llamada igualación del impuesto fronterizo que parece ser un rasgo central de las reformas propuestas en materia de impuestos corporativos- relajarán muchas de las eficiencias de las cadenas de suministro globales que mantienen bajos los precios de los bienes de consumo en Estados Unidos (pensemos en Wal-Mart).
Con sus ingresos y empleos bajo una presión prolongada y sostenida, los consumidores norteamericanos cuentan con precios bajos para su supervivencia económica. Si la política de Trump para China hace que esos precios aumenten, la clase media será la más perjudicada de todos.
La codependencia sino-norteamericana plantea un desafío formidable para la estrategia de Trump de atacar a China. Le pone un marco a la perspectiva ominosa de una ruptura en la relación económica más importante del mundo, con efectos de derrame potencialmente devastadores para el resto del mundo.
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Another piece by a bought and paid for China "expert". Mind you fellow commentators, this is the same guy that in a previous piece indicated that trade deficit with China doesn't matter. I essentially tuned out after that sentence.
Regarding the current article, I think he actually identifies the problem correctly by stating that "economic codependency is ultimately a very destructive relationship". However, he goes on to say that any change will be bad, destructive...insert your own adjectives. So according to author's thesis, we should just persist in this unbalanced relationship. Typical Neoliberal Elite position: steady as we go, trust us, this stuff really works. Well, Mr. Roach, this stuff doesn't work. The trade with China is unbalanced i.e. they slap tariffs on our exports, force companies into joint ventures with their own companies and subsequently steal technical know-how, etc. It needs to be rebalanced.
Will Trump slap a 30% or 50% tariff, probably not, but there will be a some kind of tariff. Yes, all the haters, including numerous commentators on this site, will continue with their vitriol. However, the fact remains that at least he has identified a problem and will attempt a fix. A contrast with the author's "steady as we go" approach can't be more starker. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I have read a lot of sites, and PS has less haters and vitriol than any of them. Most users commenting are civil and stick to advancing ideas as apposed to the typical partisan sabre rattling so common everywhere else. I agree with your point by the way, but the way you make it makes me not want to agree with it. Read more
Comment Commented Brian Kullman
It would help if the author identified examples of American exports consumed by China. I am sure there are some. We probably have major ag exports to China.
But I suspect a much larger issue is American-owned multinationals like McDonalds and GM with major business interests in China. Such companies export very little if anything, from the US to China. They source materials, manufacture, and sell products locally. Some design and strategic work may be done in the US, but the impact on US trade and US workers is minimal. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I googled it. They export some Soyabeans. But not really... nice catch there Brian.
http://www.chinabusinessreview.com/what-america-exports-to-china/ Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Real estate is a cash flow business. As long as the cash keeps coming in you are good even in a financial crisis. Stocks are an emotional roller-coaster with volatility in prices. I don't think Trump cares about the stock market volatility. If the market has to puke for trade to be balanced, then so be it. The real estate cash flow will still keep coming in. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Unless of course your tenants are invested in the stock exchange. Then vacancies rise and cashflows dry up... Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Co-dependency is a foolish and misleading metaphor for China's highly pragmatic and provisional dealing with the U.S.
Trump looks set to punish American owners of intellectual capital by provoking an economic war with China. That will teach them pointy headed nerds with their fancy Stanford degrees and sushi eating ways! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I would have described it as a dealer-addict relationship. Read more
Comment Commented Raja Rajamani
Maybe Trump is hitting at the root cause. The American consumer was perfectly ok with one TV manufactured in the US till the 1980s. Every home had one. Till China came and made it so cheap that it killed the US manufacturing, but enabled the almost unemployed American worker to have 4 TVs. There is something wrong here. The fault lies, I think, with American trade policies, which China took advantage to its benefit. It may be too late to reverse the clock, but there is still hope to stem the tide and ensure new discoveries and opportunities stay home in the USA unlike solar cells, discovered here, but swamped the world over by the Chinese. Let us see how this unfolds, taking into account, the Chinese are masters of not only reverse engineering, but increasingly savvy enough to improve upon it. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
For any nation to be healthy it needs to balance its production with consumption of which one of the most practical ways is to make sure there is local manufacturing happening. China wants to be the only manufacturer and use it to become a 'great nation' - it is not much different in approach than the US/USSR attempt to be superpowers through military power. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
So much of American exports are based on American goodwill. What will hapen to American Economy if we start assossiating Apple, Coca Cola, McDonalds, Hollywood, Ebay, Amazon, etc with this bully, ignorant positions Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Just humor me and answer if China's trade surplus /creditor-borrower situation with USA is OK than I take it that Germany's trade surplus/creditor-borrower situation with Portugal is OK as well. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
All in all, I don't think the companies providing for Jobs want this kind of positions for the US, so we are soon to be heading to a reality check by the Trumps administration. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Your third point is not one that holds water in the long term. china was once a cheap source of labour. But wages have kept rising - see http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/wages. The only things that keep its exports cheap are economies of scale (thanks America) and government currency intervention (through buying US bonds). If production is moved to America many things can possibly had at similar prices. And buying locally causes local prosperity even if prices are higher because money circulates in a system.
Not to say that short term risks of major price hikes are not on the cards at Walmart, but lets be honest here, Americas would be better off if they purchased less junk for a while.
Of course, talking to economists about the long term is somewhat silly, as they tend to point out from time to time that in the long term 'we are all dead'. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
What you never read in the liberal media is the fact that China already imposes huge import taxes, and this is exactly what Trump is on about. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
They force you to partner with a local JV or similar. Essentially a tax. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
President Trump is the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbour and its retreat from Saigon. The only thing more dangerous to The United Stares of America (USA) is climate change.
The USA is guilty of causing 25 percent of climate change which could destroy the planet, and has little or no intention of changing its love affair of huge cars and trucks with large inefficient engines which converts fossil fuel mainly into pollution and noise. If President Trump does not manage to destroy the USA he will seriously damage it.
A disillusioned former workforce at the lower end of the pay scale, who are victims of globalization and its ever onward march combined with the replacement of human labour by machines voted him in on promises which, he will be unable to fulfil.
The most important issue for President Trump is President Trump, and Americas one percent, the rich. President Trump once went to a doctor and asked to have his sex drive lowered, the doctor respectfully told him that he is an old man a septuagenarian it’s all in your head and the president replied I know, I want it lowered three feet. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
David,
You can always avoid Trump's "microagression" by hiding in your "safe space". World will go on though. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
@Pundalik: not saying climate change is a hoax, climate is always changing. That is the nature of climate. What is a hoax is global warming (caused by CO2 emissions) (see further below)
@Michael: Sorry mate, I'm a resident of the Netherlands, the GOP is far away from me. But I do notice that more Republicans than Democrats have a real religion. Instead of inventing a fake religion as Al Gore has done. Man has got to believe in something right ?
The evidence is clear: 0,8 degrees since 1880, that is really not a lot. And since 1998 no more uptick in temperature. As CO2 emissions did go up the last 15 years, that also debunks the CO2 theory as cause of the warming.
Watch the video.
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Ed Jansen : Climate change is a hoax, you say! How about declaring that the earth is flat like a pancake! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
@ed. Worldwide, only the republicans believe this. The national government science agencies of every single nation accept that global warming caused by c02 emissions is happening right now. It is a dangerous game for Republicans to go against the scientific evidence because it will become self evident in a decade and the eventual u-turn by the Gop will cause them severe long term reputation damage. Of course, I don't expect you to change YOUR mind, because it would be inconvenient to your chosen political affiliation. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
You are really misinformed with your remarks about climate change. I recommend this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCy_UOjEir0
Only half an hour and you are cured from one of the worst diseases from this era. Isn't that a good deal ?
The subject of the video is that global warming is a hoax. Read more
