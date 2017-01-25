22

Los garrotes de China

NEW HAVEN – La administración del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, está teniendo un error de cálculo importante al atacar a China. Parece estar evaluando un amplio rango de sanciones económicas y políticas -desde imponer aranceles punitivos y acusar a China de ser un "manipulador de la moneda" hasta abrazar a Taiwán y hacer a un lado unos 40 años de diplomacia enmarcada en torno de la llamada política de Una sola China.

Esta estrategia resultará contraproducente. Se basa en la idea equivocada de que un Estados Unidos ahora más poderoso tiene todas las ventajas frente a su supuesto adversario, y que prácticamente no vale la pena preocuparse por la respuesta china. Nada podría estar más alejado de la verdad.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Es cierto, Estados Unidos es uno de los principales mercados exportadores de China -y, por ende, un pilar central de su espectacular trayectoria de desarrollo de 35 años-. Cerrar el mercado estadounidense ciertamente afectaría el crecimiento económico chino.

Pero Estados Unidos también se ha vuelto sumamente dependiente de China, que hoy es el tercer mercado exportador, y el de más rápido crecimiento, de Estados Unidos. Y, como poseedor de más de 1,25 billones de dólares en bonos del Tesoro y otros activos denominados en dólares, China ha desempeñado un papel vital en la financiación de los déficits presupuestarios crónicos de Estados Unidos -en efecto, le prestó gran parte de su ahorro excedente a un Estados Unidos que, infelizmente, se manejó con negligencia a la hora de ahorrar lo suficiente para respaldar su propia economía.

Esta dependencia de ida y vuelta -el equivalente económico de lo que los psicólogos llaman codependencia- tiene raíces profundas. Ya a comienzos de los años 1980, luego de la Revolución Cultural, que dejó su economía en ruinas, China estaba desesperada por una nueva fuente de crecimiento económico. Tras un episodio destructivo de estanflación a fines de los años 1970 y principios de los años 1980, Estados Unidos también necesitaba una nueva receta económica. El consumidor estadounidense, que se las veía en figurillas, resolvió ambos problemas al convertirse en una fuente poderosa de respaldo externo para el crecimiento chino y al beneficiarse con los precios más bajos de los productos fabricados en China.

Los dos países así entraron en un extraño matrimonio por conveniencia que satisfizo las necesidades de ambos. China construyó una economía cada vez más poderosa como el Máximo Productor mientras que Estados Unidos adoptó el espíritu de Máximo Consumidor.

Como imágenes en espejo, las interacciones entre las dos economías se volvieron cada vez más cómodas y, en definitiva, adictivas -a tal punto que estos socios codependientes se mostraban entusiastas de posibilitar las identidades económicas mutuas-. Estados Unidos abrió la puerta al acceso de China a la Organización Mundial de Comercio en 2001 -un hito en el ascenso de China como Máximo Productor-. Y el apetito voraz de China por bonos del Tesoro de Estados Unidos a comienzos de los años 2000 ayudó a mantener bajas las tasas de interés de Estados Unidos, manteniendo la espuma de los mercados de activos que permitieron que el Máximo Consumidor viviera más allá de sus recursos -hasta que la música se apagó en 2008.

Como sucede con los seres humanos, la codependencia económica es, en definitiva, una relación muy destructiva. Enceguecidos por la fase de gratificación de la codependencia, tanto Estados Unidos como China perdieron el rumbo. Cada uno terminó tan atrapado en su rol de atender al otro que finalmente ambos reprimieron su sentido de identidad económica. Allí reside el máximo giro de la codependencia: un socio invariablemente mira hacia adentro y se vuelve en contra del otro, para recapturar esa pieza faltante de su identidad.

Allí es donde Trump entra en la ecuación, apuntando a China como el villano que supuestamente le impide a Estados Unidos ser grande. Para planificar el ataque, Trump ha ensamblado un equipo de asesores comerciales sénior que piensan de manera parecida. Desde Peter Navarro como director del Consejo Nacional de Comercio, hasta Wilbur Ross como secretario de Comercio, Robert Lighthizer como representante comercial de Estados Unidos y Rex Tillerson como secretario de Estado, los prejuicios anti-China de la nueva administración no tienen antecedentes modernos.

Sin embargo, su plan de batalla pasa por alto un riesgo crítico: la codependencia es una relación sumamente reactiva. Cuando un socio cambia los términos de compromiso, el otro, que se siente despreciado, por lo general responde del mismo modo. Luego de la provocadora llamada telefónica del 2 de diciembre entre Trump y la presidenta de Taiwán, Tsai Ing-wen, los funcionarios chinos, en su estado de asombro, dijeron poco en un principio. Pero a medida que la estrategia de Trump de atacar a China comenzó a cristalizarse en torno a los asesores que designó y las cuestiones que planteó, los medios oficiales de China finalmente advirtieron que utilizarían "garrotes" para defenderse si fuera necesario.

Esto está muy en sintonía con lo que se podría esperar de una fase reactiva de una codependencia desestabilizada. El socio desdeñado, China, amenaza con contraatacar. Y ahora Estados Unidos tendrá que enfrentar las consecuencias.

Confiada, con suficiencia, de que Estados Unidos no tiene nada que temer, la administración Trump podría rápidamente sentir toda la ira de la represalia china. Si sigue adelante con sus amenazas, China probablemente responda con sanciones a las empresas estadunidenses que operan allí y, llegado el caso, con aranceles a las importaciones provenientes de Estados Unidos -consideraciones para nada triviales para una economía estadounidense sedienta de crecimiento-. También es probable que China esté mucho menos interesada en comprar deuda del Tesoro -un problema potencialmente grave, considerando que los déficits presupuestarios federales probablemente se expandan en la Trumpeconomía.

Pero la mayor tragedia para Estados Unidos bien puede ser el impacto que todo esto tendrá en el consumidor estadounidense. "Estados Unidos primero" -ya sea a costa de China o a través de la llamada igualación del impuesto fronterizo que parece ser un rasgo central de las reformas propuestas en materia de impuestos corporativos- relajarán muchas de las eficiencias de las cadenas de suministro globales que mantienen bajos los precios de los bienes de consumo en Estados Unidos (pensemos en Wal-Mart).

Fake news or real views Learn More

Con sus ingresos y empleos bajo una presión prolongada y sostenida, los consumidores norteamericanos cuentan con precios bajos para su supervivencia económica. Si la política de Trump para China hace que esos precios aumenten, la clase media será la más perjudicada de todos.

La codependencia sino-norteamericana plantea un desafío formidable para la estrategia de Trump de atacar a China. Le pone un marco a la perspectiva ominosa de una ruptura en la relación económica más importante del mundo, con efectos de derrame potencialmente devastadores para el resto del mundo.