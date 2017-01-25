China’s Big Sticks

NEW HAVEN – US President Donald Trump’s administration is making a major miscalculation by going after China. It appears to be contemplating a wide range of economic and political sanctions – from imposing punitive tariffs and designating China as a “currency manipulator” to embracing Taiwan and casting aside some 40 years of diplomacy framed around the so-called One-China policy.
This strategy will backfire. It is based on the mistaken belief that a newly muscular United States has all the leverage in dealing with its presumed adversary, and that any Chinese response is hardly worth considering. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Yes, the US is one of China’s largest export markets – and thus a central pillar of its spectacular 35-year development trajectory. Closing off the US market would certainly crimp Chinese economic growth.
But the US has also become heavily dependent on China, which is now America’s third largest and fastest-growing export market. And, as the owner of over $1.25 trillion in Treasuries and other dollar-based assets, China has played a vital role in funding America’s chronic budget deficits – in effect, lending much of its surplus saving to a US that has been woefully derelict in saving enough to support its own economy.
This two-way dependency – the economic equivalent of what psychologists call codependency – has deep roots. Back in the early 1980s, in the wake of the Cultural Revolution, which left its economy in shambles, China was desperate for a new source of economic growth. Coming out of a destructive bout of stagflation in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the US also needed a new economic recipe. The hard-pressed American consumer solved both problems, by becoming a powerful source of external support for Chinese growth and by benefiting from the lower prices of products made in China.
The two countries thus entered into an awkward marriage of convenience that served each other’s needs. China built an increasingly powerful economy as the Ultimate Producer while the US embraced the ethos of Ultimate Consumer.
As mirror images of each other, interactions between the two economies became increasingly comfortable and ultimately addictive – so much so that these codependent partners were keen to enable each other’s economic identities. The US opened the door to China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 – a milestone in China’s ascendancy as the Ultimate Producer. And China’s voracious appetite for Treasuries in the early 2000s helped keep US interest rates low, sustaining the froth in asset markets that allowed the Ultimate Consumer to live well beyond its means – until the music stopped in 2008.
As in the case of humans, economic codependency is ultimately a very destructive relationship. Blinded by the gratification phase of codependency, both the US and China lost their way. Each became so caught up in its role of serving the other that both effectively repressed their economic sense of self. Therein lies the ultimate twist of codependency: one partner invariably looks inward and turns on the other, in order to recapture that missing piece of its identity.
That’s where Trump enters the equation, by targeting China as the villain that purportedly prevents America from being great. Trump has assembled a team of like-minded senior trade advisers to plan the attack. From Peter Navarro as Director of the National Trade Council, to Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary, Robert Lighthizer as US Trade Representative, and Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, the new administration’s anti-China biases are without modern precedent.
Yet their battle plan overlooks a critical risk: codependency is a highly reactive relationship. When one partner changes the terms of engagement, the other, feeling scorned, usually responds in kind. In the aftermath of the provocative December 2 phone call between Trump and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, stunned Chinese officials said little at first. But as Trump’s China-bashing strategy started to crystalize around the advisers he appointed and the issues he raised, China’s official media finally warned that “big sticks” would be used in defense, if need be.
This is very much in keeping with what could be expected from the reactive phase of a destabilized codependency. The scorned partner, China, is threatening to hit back. And now America will have to face the consequences.
Smugly confident that the US has nothing to fear, the Trump administration could quickly feel the full wrath of Chinese retaliation. If it follows through with its threats, expect China to reciprocate with sanctions on US companies operating there, and ultimately with tariffs on US imports – hardly trivial considerations for a growth-starved US economy. Also expect China to be far less interested in buying Treasury debt – a potentially serious problem, given the expanded federal budget deficits that are likely under Trumponomics.
But the greatest tragedy for the US may well be the toll all of this takes on the American consumer. “America first” – whether it comes at the expense of China or via the so-called border-tax equalization that appears to be a central feature of proposed corporate tax reforms – will unwind many of the efficiencies of global supply chains that hold down consumer-goods prices in the US (think Wal-Mart).
With their incomes and jobs under long and sustained pressure, American consumers count on low prices for their economic survival. If Trump’s China policy causes those prices to rise, the middle class will be the biggest loser of all.
Sino-American codependency poses a formidable challenge to Trump’s strategy of China bashing. It frames the ominous prospect of a rupture in the world’s most important economic relationship, with potentially devastating spillovers on the rest of the world.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
So much of American exports are based on American goodwill. What will hapen to American Economy if we start assossiating Apple, Coca Cola, McDonalds, Hollywood, Ebay, Amazon, etc with this bully, ignorant positions Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
All in all, I don't think the companies providing for Jobs want this kind of positions for the US, so we are soon to be heading to a reality check by the Trumps administration. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Your third point is not one that holds water in the long term. china was once a cheap source of labour. But wages have kept rising - see http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/wages. The only things that keep its exports cheap are economies of scale (thanks America) and government currency intervention (through buying US bonds). If production is moved to America many things can possibly had at similar prices. And buying locally causes local prosperity even if prices are higher because money circulates in a system.
Not to say that short term risks of major price hikes are not on the cards at Walmart, but lets be honest here, Americas would be better off if they purchased less junk for a while.
Of course, talking to economists about the long term is somewhat silly, as they tend to point out from time to time that in the long term 'we are all dead'. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
What you never read in the liberal media is the fact that China already imposes huge import taxes, and this is exactly what Trump is on about. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
They force you to partner with a local JV or similar. Essentially a tax. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
President Trump is the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbour and its retreat from Saigon. The only thing more dangerous to The United Stares of America (USA) is climate change.
The USA is guilty of causing 25 percent of climate change which could destroy the planet, and has little or no intention of changing its love affair of huge cars and trucks with large inefficient engines which converts fossil fuel mainly into pollution and noise. If President Trump does not manage to destroy the USA he will seriously damage it.
A disillusioned former workforce at the lower end of the pay scale, who are victims of globalization and its ever onward march combined with the replacement of human labour by machines voted him in on promises which, he will be unable to fulfil.
The most important issue for President Trump is President Trump, and Americas one percent, the rich. President Trump once went to a doctor and asked to have his sex drive lowered, the doctor respectfully told him that he is an old man a septuagenarian it’s all in your head and the president replied I know, I want it lowered three feet. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Ed Jansen : Climate change is a hoax, you say! How about declaring that the earth is flat like a pancake! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
@ed. Worldwide, only the republicans believe this. The national government science agencies of every single nation accept that global warming caused by c02 emissions is happening right now. It is a dangerous game for Republicans to go against the scientific evidence because it will become self evident in a decade and the eventual u-turn by the Gop will cause them severe long term reputation damage. Of course, I don't expect you to change YOUR mind, because it would be inconvenient to your chosen political affiliation. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
You are really misinformed with your remarks about climate change. I recommend this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCy_UOjEir0
Only half an hour and you are cured from one of the worst diseases from this era. Isn't that a good deal ?
The subject of the video is that global warming is a hoax. Read more
Featured
The US Election and the Ukraine Connection
Samuel Charap & Timothy J. Colton explain why Vladimir Putin decided that trying to get Donald Trump elected was worth the risk.
China’s Debt-Trap Diplomacy
Brahma Chellaney highlights the perils of Chinese infrastructure loans and investment in developing countries.
Trump, Iran, and Stability in the Middle East
Javier Solana worries about the Iran nuclear deal's future, and what that could mean for regional stability.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 1
Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Trump’s Foreign Policy, Populism, and Brexit with PS contributing editor John Andrews, Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna, and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.