Большие китайские дубинки

НЬЮ-ХЕЙВЕН – Администрация президента США Дональда Трампа совершает большой просчёт, выбрав агрессивную линию в отношении Китая. Она, похоже, замышляет введение широкомасштабных экономических и политических санкций, начиная с запретительных пошлин и признания Китая «валютным манипулятором» и заканчивая поддержкой Тайваня и отказом от почти 40 лет дипломатии на основе принципов так называемой политики «одного Китая».
Подобная стратегия приведёт к негативной ответной реакции. Она основана на ошибочном убеждении, будто у США, с их новыми мускулами, в руках находятся все рычаги, влияющие на отношения с предполагаемым противником, и что на реакцию Китая, какой бы они ни была, можно не обращать внимания. Всё это крайне далеко от истины.
Да, США являются крупнейшим экспортным рынком для Китая, а значит, главным фундаментом потрясающего развития этой страны в течение последних 35 лет. Закрытие американского рынка, несомненно, негативно отразится на темпах роста китайской экономики.
Однако и США стали сильно зависеть от Китая, который сейчас является третьим по размеру и самым быстро растущим экспортным рынком для Америки. Кроме того, будучи владельцем казначейский облигаций США и других долларовых активов на сумму более $1,25 триллионов, Китай играет ключевую роль в финансировании хронического дефицита американского бюджета, по сути, отдавая большую часть своих избыточных сбережений в кредит США, которые удручающим образом не способны сберегать в достаточной мере, чтобы поддерживать собственную экономику.
Эта двусторонняя зависимость – экономический эквивалент явления, которое психологи называют созависимость, – имеет глубокие корни. В начале 1980-х годов, сразу после Культурной революции, превратившей экономику страны в руины, Китай отчаянно нуждался в новых источниках экономического роста. США, после деструктивного приступа стагфляции в конце 1970-х – начале 1980-х, также нуждались в новом лекарстве для экономики. Переживавшие трудности американские потребители решили обе проблемы: они стали мощным источником внешней поддержки для подъёма китайской экономики и выиграли от низких цен на товары, сделанные в Китае.
Тем самым, две страны вступили в неловкий брак по расчёту, отвечавший нуждам обеих сторон. Китай начал строить всё более мощную экономику, превращаясь в «главного производителя» (Ultimate Producer), а США стали превращаться в «главного потребителя» (Ultimate Consumer).
Как будто взаимное зеркальное отражение, экономики двух стран входили во всё более комфортное взаимодействие, которое, в конечном итоге, вызвало привыкание, причём настолько сильное, что два созависимых партнёра оказались заинтересованы в формировании экономической идентичности друг друга. США открыли для Китая дверь во Всемирную торговую организацию в 2001 году, а это была важная веха на пути превращения Китая в «главного производителя». Тем временем, ненасытный аппетит Китая к казначейским облигациям США в начале 2000-х помогал удерживать американские процентные ставки на низком уровне, создавая пузыри на рынке активов, которые позволяли «главному потребителю» жить в значительной мере не по средствам (пока эта музыка не перестала играть в 2008 году).
Как и в случае с людьми, экономическая созависимость в конечном итоге является крайне деструктивным видом отношений. Ослеплённые благоприятной фазой созависимости, США и Китай пошли неправильным путём. Каждый из партнёров оказался настолько поглощён обслуживанием интересов другого, что, по сути, подавил собственное чувство экономического «я». А здесь-то и таится финальный капкан созависимости: один из партнёров неизбежно начинает замыкаться, нападать на другого, пытаясь восстановить потерянные элементы самоидентичности.
Именно тут в этом уравнении появляется Трамп, критикующий Китай как злодея, который якобы мешает Америке быть великой. Трамп сколотил команду ключевых советников-единомышленников в сфере торговли, чтобы спланировать данную атаку. Питер Наварро в качестве директора Национального торгового совета, Уилбур Росс в качестве министра торговли, Роберт Лайтхайзер в качестве торгового представителя США, Рекс Тиллерсон в качестве госсекретаря – уровень антикитайских настроений в новой администрации не имеет прецедентов в современной истории.
Однако в их плане битвы проигнорирован критически важный риск: созависимость – это очень реактивная форма отношений. Если один из партнёров меняет их условия, другой, чувствуя обиду, обычно отвечает тем же. После провокационного телефонного разговора Трампа с президентом Тайваня Цай Инвэнь 2 декабря, потрясённые китайские официальные лица сначала почти ничего заявляли. Но после того как стратегия Трампа, решившего задать жару Китаю, стала проясняться (в виде кадровых назначений и вопросов, которые он начал поднимать), официальная пресса Китая, наконец, выступила с предупреждением, что для своей защиты страна может использовать «большие дубинки», если это потребуется.
Всё это вполне соответствует тому, что можно ожидать от реактивной фазы отношений созависимости, переживающих дестабилизацию. Второй партнёр, Китай, угрожает ответным ударом. И теперь Америке предстоит столкнуться с последствиями своих действий.
Администрация Трампа, благодушно уверенная в том, что США нечего бояться, сможет быстро ощутить всю мощь китайского возмездия. Если США начнут воплощать в жизнь свои угрозы, можно ожидать, что Китай ответит санкциями против американских компаний, работающих в этой стране, а, в конце концов, и пошлинами на американский импорт, а это вряд ли будет иметь несущественное значение для американской экономики, остро нуждающейся в росте. Кроме того, можно ожидать, что Китай потеряет интерес к приобретению казначейских облигаций США, что потенциально является серьёзной проблемой, если учесть, что в условиях «трампономики» дефицит федерального бюджета, видимо, начнёт расти.
Однако самой большой трагедией для США может стать бремя, которым все эти перемены лягут на плечи американских потребителей. Политика под лозунгом «Америка на первом месте» (будет ли она проводиться за счёт Китая или с помощью так называемого «выравнивающего пограничного налога», который, по всей видимости, является центральным элементом предлагаемой реформы корпоративного налогообложения) разрушит множество эффективных глобальных цепочек поставок, которые помогают удерживать цены на потребительские товары в США на низком уровне (например, в магазинах Wal-Mart).
Учитывая, что с доходами и рабочими местами у американских потребителей уже давно имеются серьёзные проблемы, в своём экономическом выживании они полагаются на низкие цены. Если китайская политика Трампа приведёт к росту цен, тогда больше, чем все остальные, проиграет средний класс.
Китайско-американская созависимость создаёт ужасные проблемы на пути выбранной Трампом стратегии наказания Китая. Она открывает зловещую перспективу разрыва наиболее важных в мире экономических отношений, с потенциально губительными побочными последствиями для всего остального мира.
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Another piece by a bought and paid for China "expert". Mind you fellow commentators, this is the same guy that in a previous piece indicated that trade deficit with China doesn't matter. I essentially tuned out after that sentence.
Regarding the current article, I think he actually identifies the problem correctly by stating that "economic codependency is ultimately a very destructive relationship". However, he goes on to say that any change will be bad, destructive...insert your own adjectives. So according to author's thesis, we should just persist in this unbalanced relationship. Typical Neoliberal Elite position: steady as we go, trust us, this stuff really works. Well, Mr. Roach, this stuff doesn't work. The trade with China is unbalanced i.e. they slap tariffs on our exports, force companies into joint ventures with their own companies and subsequently steal technical know-how, etc. It needs to be rebalanced.
Will Trump slap a 30% or 50% tariff, probably not, but there will be a some kind of tariff. Yes, all the haters, including numerous commentators on this site, will continue with their vitriol. However, the fact remains that at least he has identified a problem and will attempt a fix. A contrast with the author's "steady as we go" approach can't be more starker. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I have read a lot of sites, and PS has less haters and vitriol than any of them. Most users commenting are civil and stick to advancing ideas as apposed to the typical partisan sabre rattling so common everywhere else. I agree with your point by the way, but the way you make it makes me not want to agree with it. Read more
Comment Commented Brian Kullman
It would help if the author identified examples of American exports consumed by China. I am sure there are some. We probably have major ag exports to China.
But I suspect a much larger issue is American-owned multinationals like McDonalds and GM with major business interests in China. Such companies export very little if anything, from the US to China. They source materials, manufacture, and sell products locally. Some design and strategic work may be done in the US, but the impact on US trade and US workers is minimal. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I googled it. They export some Soyabeans. But not really... nice catch there Brian.
http://www.chinabusinessreview.com/what-america-exports-to-china/ Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Real estate is a cash flow business. As long as the cash keeps coming in you are good even in a financial crisis. Stocks are an emotional roller-coaster with volatility in prices. I don't think Trump cares about the stock market volatility. If the market has to puke for trade to be balanced, then so be it. The real estate cash flow will still keep coming in. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Unless of course your tenants are invested in the stock exchange. Then vacancies rise and cashflows dry up... Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Co-dependency is a foolish and misleading metaphor for China's highly pragmatic and provisional dealing with the U.S.
Trump looks set to punish American owners of intellectual capital by provoking an economic war with China. That will teach them pointy headed nerds with their fancy Stanford degrees and sushi eating ways! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I would have described it as a dealer-addict relationship. Read more
Comment Commented Raja Rajamani
Maybe Trump is hitting at the root cause. The American consumer was perfectly ok with one TV manufactured in the US till the 1980s. Every home had one. Till China came and made it so cheap that it killed the US manufacturing, but enabled the almost unemployed American worker to have 4 TVs. There is something wrong here. The fault lies, I think, with American trade policies, which China took advantage to its benefit. It may be too late to reverse the clock, but there is still hope to stem the tide and ensure new discoveries and opportunities stay home in the USA unlike solar cells, discovered here, but swamped the world over by the Chinese. Let us see how this unfolds, taking into account, the Chinese are masters of not only reverse engineering, but increasingly savvy enough to improve upon it. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
For any nation to be healthy it needs to balance its production with consumption of which one of the most practical ways is to make sure there is local manufacturing happening. China wants to be the only manufacturer and use it to become a 'great nation' - it is not much different in approach than the US/USSR attempt to be superpowers through military power. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
So much of American exports are based on American goodwill. What will hapen to American Economy if we start assossiating Apple, Coca Cola, McDonalds, Hollywood, Ebay, Amazon, etc with this bully, ignorant positions Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Just humor me and answer if China's trade surplus /creditor-borrower situation with USA is OK than I take it that Germany's trade surplus/creditor-borrower situation with Portugal is OK as well. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
All in all, I don't think the companies providing for Jobs want this kind of positions for the US, so we are soon to be heading to a reality check by the Trumps administration. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Your third point is not one that holds water in the long term. china was once a cheap source of labour. But wages have kept rising - see http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/wages. The only things that keep its exports cheap are economies of scale (thanks America) and government currency intervention (through buying US bonds). If production is moved to America many things can possibly had at similar prices. And buying locally causes local prosperity even if prices are higher because money circulates in a system.
Not to say that short term risks of major price hikes are not on the cards at Walmart, but lets be honest here, Americas would be better off if they purchased less junk for a while.
Of course, talking to economists about the long term is somewhat silly, as they tend to point out from time to time that in the long term 'we are all dead'. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
What you never read in the liberal media is the fact that China already imposes huge import taxes, and this is exactly what Trump is on about. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
They force you to partner with a local JV or similar. Essentially a tax. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
President Trump is the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbour and its retreat from Saigon. The only thing more dangerous to The United Stares of America (USA) is climate change.
The USA is guilty of causing 25 percent of climate change which could destroy the planet, and has little or no intention of changing its love affair of huge cars and trucks with large inefficient engines which converts fossil fuel mainly into pollution and noise. If President Trump does not manage to destroy the USA he will seriously damage it.
A disillusioned former workforce at the lower end of the pay scale, who are victims of globalization and its ever onward march combined with the replacement of human labour by machines voted him in on promises which, he will be unable to fulfil.
The most important issue for President Trump is President Trump, and Americas one percent, the rich. President Trump once went to a doctor and asked to have his sex drive lowered, the doctor respectfully told him that he is an old man a septuagenarian it’s all in your head and the president replied I know, I want it lowered three feet. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
David,
You can always avoid Trump's "microagression" by hiding in your "safe space". World will go on though. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
@Pundalik: not saying climate change is a hoax, climate is always changing. That is the nature of climate. What is a hoax is global warming (caused by CO2 emissions) (see further below)
@Michael: Sorry mate, I'm a resident of the Netherlands, the GOP is far away from me. But I do notice that more Republicans than Democrats have a real religion. Instead of inventing a fake religion as Al Gore has done. Man has got to believe in something right ?
The evidence is clear: 0,8 degrees since 1880, that is really not a lot. And since 1998 no more uptick in temperature. As CO2 emissions did go up the last 15 years, that also debunks the CO2 theory as cause of the warming.
Watch the video.
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Ed Jansen : Climate change is a hoax, you say! How about declaring that the earth is flat like a pancake! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
@ed. Worldwide, only the republicans believe this. The national government science agencies of every single nation accept that global warming caused by c02 emissions is happening right now. It is a dangerous game for Republicans to go against the scientific evidence because it will become self evident in a decade and the eventual u-turn by the Gop will cause them severe long term reputation damage. Of course, I don't expect you to change YOUR mind, because it would be inconvenient to your chosen political affiliation. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
You are really misinformed with your remarks about climate change. I recommend this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCy_UOjEir0
Only half an hour and you are cured from one of the worst diseases from this era. Isn't that a good deal ?
The subject of the video is that global warming is a hoax. Read more
