Большие китайские дубинки

НЬЮ-ХЕЙВЕН – Администрация президента США Дональда Трампа совершает большой просчёт, выбрав агрессивную линию в отношении Китая. Она, похоже, замышляет введение широкомасштабных экономических и политических санкций, начиная с запретительных пошлин и признания Китая «валютным манипулятором» и заканчивая поддержкой Тайваня и отказом от почти 40 лет дипломатии на основе принципов так называемой политики «одного Китая».

Подобная стратегия приведёт к негативной ответной реакции. Она основана на ошибочном убеждении, будто у США, с их новыми мускулами, в руках находятся все рычаги, влияющие на отношения с предполагаемым противником, и что на реакцию Китая, какой бы они ни была, можно не обращать внимания. Всё это крайне далеко от истины.

Да, США являются крупнейшим экспортным рынком для Китая, а значит, главным фундаментом потрясающего развития этой страны в течение последних 35 лет. Закрытие американского рынка, несомненно, негативно отразится на темпах роста китайской экономики.

Однако и США стали сильно зависеть от Китая, который сейчас является третьим по размеру и самым быстро растущим экспортным рынком для Америки. Кроме того, будучи владельцем казначейский облигаций США и других долларовых активов на сумму более $1,25 триллионов, Китай играет ключевую роль в финансировании хронического дефицита американского бюджета, по сути, отдавая большую часть своих избыточных сбережений в кредит США, которые удручающим образом не способны сберегать в достаточной мере, чтобы поддерживать собственную экономику.

Эта двусторонняя зависимость – экономический эквивалент явления, которое психологи называют созависимость, – имеет глубокие корни. В начале 1980-х годов, сразу после Культурной революции, превратившей экономику страны в руины, Китай отчаянно нуждался в новых источниках экономического роста. США, после деструктивного приступа стагфляции в конце 1970-х – начале 1980-х, также нуждались в новом лекарстве для экономики. Переживавшие трудности американские потребители решили обе проблемы: они стали мощным источником внешней поддержки для подъёма китайской экономики и выиграли от низких цен на товары, сделанные в Китае.

Тем самым, две страны вступили в неловкий брак по расчёту, отвечавший нуждам обеих сторон. Китай начал строить всё более мощную экономику, превращаясь в «главного производителя» (Ultimate Producer), а США стали превращаться в «главного потребителя» (Ultimate Consumer).

Как будто взаимное зеркальное отражение, экономики двух стран входили во всё более комфортное взаимодействие, которое, в конечном итоге, вызвало привыкание, причём настолько сильное, что два созависимых партнёра оказались заинтересованы в формировании экономической идентичности друг друга. США открыли для Китая дверь во Всемирную торговую организацию в 2001 году, а это была важная веха на пути превращения Китая в «главного производителя». Тем временем, ненасытный аппетит Китая к казначейским облигациям США в начале 2000-х помогал удерживать американские процентные ставки на низком уровне, создавая пузыри на рынке активов, которые позволяли «главному потребителю» жить в значительной мере не по средствам (пока эта музыка не перестала играть в 2008 году).

Как и в случае с людьми, экономическая созависимость в конечном итоге является крайне деструктивным видом отношений. Ослеплённые благоприятной фазой созависимости, США и Китай пошли неправильным путём. Каждый из партнёров оказался настолько поглощён обслуживанием интересов другого, что, по сути, подавил собственное чувство экономического «я». А здесь-то и таится финальный капкан созависимости: один из партнёров неизбежно начинает замыкаться, нападать на другого, пытаясь восстановить потерянные элементы самоидентичности.

Именно тут в этом уравнении появляется Трамп, критикующий Китай как злодея, который якобы мешает Америке быть великой. Трамп сколотил команду ключевых советников-единомышленников в сфере торговли, чтобы спланировать данную атаку. Питер Наварро в качестве директора Национального торгового совета, Уилбур Росс в качестве министра торговли, Роберт Лайтхайзер в качестве торгового представителя США, Рекс Тиллерсон в качестве госсекретаря – уровень антикитайских настроений в новой администрации не имеет прецедентов в современной истории.

Однако в их плане битвы проигнорирован критически важный риск: созависимость – это очень реактивная форма отношений. Если один из партнёров меняет их условия, другой, чувствуя обиду, обычно отвечает тем же. После провокационного телефонного разговора Трампа с президентом Тайваня Цай Инвэнь 2 декабря, потрясённые китайские официальные лица сначала почти ничего заявляли. Но после того как стратегия Трампа, решившего задать жару Китаю, стала проясняться (в виде кадровых назначений и вопросов, которые он начал поднимать), официальная пресса Китая, наконец, выступила с предупреждением, что для своей защиты страна может использовать «большие дубинки», если это потребуется.

Всё это вполне соответствует тому, что можно ожидать от реактивной фазы отношений созависимости, переживающих дестабилизацию. Второй партнёр, Китай, угрожает ответным ударом. И теперь Америке предстоит столкнуться с последствиями своих действий.

Администрация Трампа, благодушно уверенная в том, что США нечего бояться, сможет быстро ощутить всю мощь китайского возмездия. Если США начнут воплощать в жизнь свои угрозы, можно ожидать, что Китай ответит санкциями против американских компаний, работающих в этой стране, а, в конце концов, и пошлинами на американский импорт, а это вряд ли будет иметь несущественное значение для американской экономики, остро нуждающейся в росте. Кроме того, можно ожидать, что Китай потеряет интерес к приобретению казначейских облигаций США, что потенциально является серьёзной проблемой, если учесть, что в условиях «трампономики» дефицит федерального бюджета, видимо, начнёт расти.

Однако самой большой трагедией для США может стать бремя, которым все эти перемены лягут на плечи американских потребителей. Политика под лозунгом «Америка на первом месте» (будет ли она проводиться за счёт Китая или с помощью так называемого «выравнивающего пограничного налога», который, по всей видимости, является центральным элементом предлагаемой реформы корпоративного налогообложения) разрушит множество эффективных глобальных цепочек поставок, которые помогают удерживать цены на потребительские товары в США на низком уровне (например, в магазинах Wal-Mart).

Учитывая, что с доходами и рабочими местами у американских потребителей уже давно имеются серьёзные проблемы, в своём экономическом выживании они полагаются на низкие цены. Если китайская политика Трампа приведёт к росту цен, тогда больше, чем все остальные, проиграет средний класс.

Китайско-американская созависимость создаёт ужасные проблемы на пути выбранной Трампом стратегии наказания Китая. Она открывает зловещую перспективу разрыва наиболее важных в мире экономических отношений, с потенциально губительными побочными последствиями для всего остального мира.