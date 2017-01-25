纽黑文—美国总统特朗普的政府准备拿中国开刀，这是算错了算盘。特朗普政府正在考虑进行大规模经济和政治制裁——从征收惩罚性关税和将中国列为“货币操纵国”到接近台湾、背弃40年来围绕所谓的一个中国制定的外交框架。
这一战略将适得其反。它建立在错误的信念的基础上：一个新的强大的美国有足够的底气应对它所认定的对手，而中国对此的反应不值一哂。大错特错。
是的，美国是中国最大的出口市场之一——因此也是其35年壮观发展历程的中流砥柱。美国市场关上大门绝对会影响到中国的经济增长。
但美国也严重依赖中国，目前后者已是前者第三大也是增长最快的出口市场。此外，中国坐拥1.25万亿多美元的美国国债和美元资产，是美国长期预算赤字的重要融资来源——事实上，中国的盈余储蓄大部分流向了储蓄严重不足、无法支撑自身经济的美国。
这一双向依赖性——即经济学家所谓的互相依存在经济中的表现——有其深刻的根源。20世纪80年代初，随着文化大革命的结束，从经济废墟中站起来的中国急需新的经济增长源泉。在经历了20世纪70年代末到80年代初的破坏性滞涨期后，美国也需要新的经济政策。拮据的美国消费者解决了这两个问题——他们既是中国增长的强大外部支持，也从中国制造产品的低廉的价格中获益。
因此，两国进入了各取所需的令人尴尬的权宜婚姻。中国充当终极生产者，经济越来越强大，而美国以终极消费者自居。
作为彼此的镜像，中美两大经济体的互动越来越愉快，最终成为一种瘾——互相依存的合作者都急切地想要坐实对方的经济身份。2001年，美国为中国打开进入世贸组织的大门——这是中国获得终极生产者的里程碑。21世纪初，中国对美国国债的无穷无尽的胃口帮助美国利率保持低位，维持了资产市场泡沫，也让终极消费者能够过上收入远远不足以支撑的生活水平——直到2008年音乐戛然而止。
就像人类一样，经济相互依存说到底是一种非常危险的关系。美国和中国被相互依存的满足阶段蒙蔽了双眼，迷失了方向。双方都沉迷于各取所需的关系，都大大地抑制了经济自我意识。相互依存的终极扭曲性就在这里：每一方只顾看着自己转向另一方，只为赢回其身份中缺失的那一片。
这时，特朗普来了，他将中国描述为恶棍，处心积虑阻止美国再次伟大。特朗普组建了一支观点相近的高级贸易顾问团队来策划进攻。从彼得·纳瓦罗（Peter Navarro）出任国家贸易委员会主任到威尔伯·罗斯（Wilbur Ross）担任商务部长、罗伯特·莱特西策（Robert Lighthizer）出任美国贸易代表、雷克斯·蒂勒森（Rex Tillerson）出任国务卿，新政府的反华偏见可谓前无古人。
但他们的作战计划忽视了一个关键风险：互相依存是一种高度反应性（reactive）的关系。当一方改变投入状态时，另一方就会感受到被蔑视，常常以牙还牙。在特朗普12月2日挑衅性地与台湾“总统”蔡英文通话后，措手不及的中国官员一开始对此没有做出评论。但当特朗普的批评中国战略开始通过他对顾问的任命和所提出的问题日益浮出水面时，中国官方媒体终于发出警告说，如有必要中过奖动用“大棒”自卫。
这非常符合动摇的相互依存关系的反应阶段。受到蔑视的一方中国威胁要发起反击。而如今，美国必须面对后果。
特朗普政府踌躇满志地认为美国可以无所畏惧，他们或许很快就会感受到中国充满愤怒的报复。如果中国兑现威胁，我们大可以期待看到中国对在华经营的美国实施反制裁，并最终将对美国进口商品征收关税——对于渴望增长的美国经济来说，这绝不是一件小事。还可以期待中国不再对美国国债感兴趣——这有可能是一个严重问题，因为从特朗普经济学看，联邦预算赤字可能会继续扩大。
但对美国来说，最大的悲剧也许是美国消费者面临的遭遇。“美国第一”——不管是以牺牲中国为代价，还是通过作为特朗普公司税改革方案核心的所谓的边境税平等化——都将降低拉低美国消费品价格的全球供应链的效率（想想沃尔玛）。
美国消费者的收入和就业长期以来一直饱受压力，他们需要低物价水平才能在经济上过活。如果特朗普的对华政策导致价格上涨，中产阶级将是最大的输家。
中美相互依存给特朗普的批评中国战略造成了严重挑战。它是一个噩��，预示着全世界最重要的经济关系的瓦解，有可能给世界其他地区带来灾难性的溢出效应。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
So much of American exports are based on American goodwill. What will hapen to American Economy if we start assossiating Apple, Coca Cola, McDonalds, Hollywood, Ebay, Amazon, etc with this bully, ignorant positions Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
All in all, I don't think the companies providing for Jobs want this kind of positions for the US, so we are soon to be heading to a reality check by the Trumps administration. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Your third point is not one that holds water in the long term. china was once a cheap source of labour. But wages have kept rising - see http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/wages. The only things that keep its exports cheap are economies of scale (thanks America) and government currency intervention (through buying US bonds). If production is moved to America many things can possibly had at similar prices. And buying locally causes local prosperity even if prices are higher because money circulates in a system.
Not to say that short term risks of major price hikes are not on the cards at Walmart, but lets be honest here, Americas would be better off if they purchased less junk for a while.
Of course, talking to economists about the long term is somewhat silly, as they tend to point out from time to time that in the long term 'we are all dead'. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
What you never read in the liberal media is the fact that China already imposes huge import taxes, and this is exactly what Trump is on about. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
They force you to partner with a local JV or similar. Essentially a tax. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
President Trump is the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbour and its retreat from Saigon. The only thing more dangerous to The United Stares of America (USA) is climate change.
The USA is guilty of causing 25 percent of climate change which could destroy the planet, and has little or no intention of changing its love affair of huge cars and trucks with large inefficient engines which converts fossil fuel mainly into pollution and noise. If President Trump does not manage to destroy the USA he will seriously damage it.
A disillusioned former workforce at the lower end of the pay scale, who are victims of globalization and its ever onward march combined with the replacement of human labour by machines voted him in on promises which, he will be unable to fulfil.
The most important issue for President Trump is President Trump, and Americas one percent, the rich. President Trump once went to a doctor and asked to have his sex drive lowered, the doctor respectfully told him that he is an old man a septuagenarian it’s all in your head and the president replied I know, I want it lowered three feet. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Ed Jansen : Climate change is a hoax, you say! How about declaring that the earth is flat like a pancake! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
@ed. Worldwide, only the republicans believe this. The national government science agencies of every single nation accept that global warming caused by c02 emissions is happening right now. It is a dangerous game for Republicans to go against the scientific evidence because it will become self evident in a decade and the eventual u-turn by the Gop will cause them severe long term reputation damage. Of course, I don't expect you to change YOUR mind, because it would be inconvenient to your chosen political affiliation. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
You are really misinformed with your remarks about climate change. I recommend this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCy_UOjEir0
Only half an hour and you are cured from one of the worst diseases from this era. Isn't that a good deal ?
The subject of the video is that global warming is a hoax. Read more
Featured
The US Election and the Ukraine Connection
Samuel Charap & Timothy J. Colton explain why Vladimir Putin decided that trying to get Donald Trump elected was worth the risk.
China’s Debt-Trap Diplomacy
Brahma Chellaney highlights the perils of Chinese infrastructure loans and investment in developing countries.
Trump, Iran, and Stability in the Middle East
Javier Solana worries about the Iran nuclear deal's future, and what that could mean for regional stability.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 1
Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Trump’s Foreign Policy, Populism, and Brexit with PS contributing editor John Andrews, Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna, and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.