David Morgan JAN 25, 2017

President Trump is the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbour and its retreat from Saigon. The only thing more dangerous to The United Stares of America (USA) is climate change.

The USA is guilty of causing 25 percent of climate change which could destroy the planet, and has little or no intention of changing its love affair of huge cars and trucks with large inefficient engines which converts fossil fuel mainly into pollution and noise. If President Trump does not manage to destroy the USA he will seriously damage it.



A disillusioned former workforce at the lower end of the pay scale, who are victims of globalization and its ever onward march combined with the replacement of human labour by machines voted him in on promises which, he will be unable to fulfil.



The most important issue for President Trump is President Trump, and Americas one percent, the rich. President Trump once went to a doctor and asked to have his sex drive lowered, the doctor respectfully told him that he is an old man a septuagenarian it's all in your head and the president replied I know, I want it lowered three feet.