17

Chinas „dicke Knüppel“

NEW HAVEN – Die Regierung von US-Präsident Donald Trump ist dabei, mit ihrem geplanten Vorgehen gegen China eine enorme Fehlkalkulation zu begehen. Sie scheint derzeit eine breite Palette wirtschaftlicher und politischer Sanktionen zu erwägen, die von der Verhängung von Strafzöllen und zur Einstufung Chinas als „Währungsmanipulator“ bis hin zur Annäherung an Taiwan und zur Aufgabe von 40 Jahren Diplomatie im Bereich der sogenannten Ein-China-Politik reichen.

Diese Strategie wird nach hinten losgehen. Sie basiert auf der irrigen Annahme, dass ein wieder robuster agierendes Amerika im Umgang mit seinem mutmaßlichen Gegner alle Trümpfe in der Hand hält und dass eine mögliche chinesische Reaktion kaum der Erwägung wert sei. Damit könnten die USA gar nicht falscher liegen.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Natürlich sind die USA einer der größten Exportmärkte Chinas und damit eine zentrale Säule von dessen spektakulärer Entwicklungsgeschichte der vergangenen 35 Jahre. China den US-Markt zu versperren, würde das chinesische Wirtschaftswachstum mit Sicherheit abwürgen.

Doch die USA sind inzwischen selbst stark von China abhängig, das heute Amerikas drittgrößter und wachstumsstärkster Exportmarkt ist. Und als Inhaber von US-Schatzanleihen und anderen auf Dollar lautenden Vermögenswerten im Wert von über 1,25 Billionen Dollar spielt China eine zentrale Rolle dabei, Amerikas chronische Haushaltsdefizite zu finanzieren. Tatsächlich hat das Land einen Großteil seiner Kapitalüberschüsse als Kredite an die USA weitergereicht, die beklagenswert nachlässig dabei waren, selbst genug zu sparen, um ihre Volkswirtschaft zu stützen.

Diese gegenseitige Abhängigkeit – die wirtschaftliche Entsprechung dessen, was Psychologen als „Kodependenz“ bezeichnen – hat tiefe Wurzeln. Anfang der 1980er Jahre war China im Gefolge der Kulturrevolution, die seine Wirtschaft zerrüttet hatte, verzweifelt auf der Suche nach einer neuen Quelle wirtschaftlichen Wachstums. Die USA, die Ende der 1970er und Anfang der 1980er Jahre gerade aus einer destruktiven Phase der Stagflation auftauchten, brauchten ebenfalls ein neues Wirtschaftsrezept. Die schwer unter Druck stehenden amerikanischen Verbraucher lösten beide Probleme, indem sie sich zu einer kraftvollen Quelle externer Unterstützung für das chinesische Wachstum entwickelten und zugleich von den niedrigeren Preisen in China hergestellter Produkte profitierten.

Die beiden Länder gingen also eine etwas seltsame Vernunftehe ein, die ihre gegenseitigen Bedürfnisse erfüllte. China baute eine zunehmend leistungsstarke Volkswirtschaft als ultimativer Produzent auf, während die USA sich das Ethos als ultimativer Konsument zu Eigen machten.

Als Spiegelbilder voneinander wurden die Interaktionen beider Länder zunehmend bequemer und mündeten letztlich in eine Sucht – und zwar so sehr, dass diese kodependenten Partner bestrebt waren, die Identität des jeweils anderen zu unterstützen. Die USA fungierten als Türöffner bei Chinas Beitritt zur Welthandelsorganisation im Jahre 2001 – ein Meilenstein für Chinas Aufstieg als ultimativer Produzent. Und Chinas unersättlicher Hunger nach US-Schatzanleihen in den Jahren nach der Jahrtausendwende trug dazu bei, die US-Zinssätze niedrig zu halten, und erhielt so die Überhitzungserscheinungen an den Vermögensmärkten aufrecht, die es dem ultimativen Konsumenten ermöglichten, deutlich über seine Verhältnisse zu leben – bis 2008 die Musik stoppte.

Wie bei Menschen auch ist eine wirtschaftliche Kodependenz letztlich eine sehr destruktive Beziehung. Geblendet von der Phase der Bedürfnisbefriedigung der Kodependenz, kamen sowohl die USA als auch China vom Wege ab. Beide verstrickten sich derart in ihre Rolle der Erfüllung der Bedürfnisse des anderen, dass sie effektiv ihre eigene wirtschaftliche Identität unterdrückten. Genau hierin liegt die letztliche überraschende Wende der Kodependenz: Ein Partner schaut irgendwann unweigerlich in sich hinein und geht auf den anderen los, um das fehlende Stück seiner Identität zurückzugewinnen.

Und an dieser Stelle kommt Trump ins Spiel, indem er China als den Schurken ins Visier nimmt, der Amerika angeblich daran hindert, so groß zu sein, wie es das sonst wäre. Trump hat ein Team gleichgesinnter leitender Handelsberater um sich geschart, um den Angriff zu planen. Von Peter Navarro als Direktor des Nationalen Handelsrates über Wilbur Ross als Handelsminister, Robert Lighthizer als US-Handelsbeauftragter und Rex Tillerson als Außenminister: Die chinafeindliche Voreingenommenheit der neuen Regierung ist in der modernen Geschichte ohne Beispiel.

Doch ihr Schlachtplan übersieht ein wichtiges Risiko: Eine Kodependenz ist eine hochgradig reaktive Beziehung. Ändert ein Partner die Regeln des Umgangs innerhalb der Beziehung, reagiert der andere, der sich verschmäht fühlt, gewöhnlich auf die gleiche Weise. Im Anschluss an das provokative Telefongespräch zwischen Trump und der taiwanischen Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen vom 2. Dezember sagten die fassungslosen Vertreter der chinesischen Regierung zunächst wenig. Doch als Trumps chinafeindliche Strategie sich anhand der von ihm ernannten Berater und der von ihm aufgeworfenen Themen herauskristallisierte, warnten Chinas offizielle Medien schließlich, dass China zur Verteidigung wenn nötig „dicke Knüppel“ herausholen würde.

Dies ist so ziemlich, was man in der reaktiven Phase einer destabilisierten Kodependenz erwarten kann. Der verschmähte Partner (China) droht, zurückzuschlagen. Und jetzt wird Amerika mit den Folgen leben müssen.

Die Trump-Regierung, die sich der selbstzufriedenen Überzeugung hingibt, dass die USA nichts zu befürchten hätten, könnte schnell die ganze Wut des chinesischen Gegenschlages zu spüren bekommen. Wenn sie ihren Drohungen Taten folgen lässt, ist davon auszugehen, dass China mit Sanktionen gegen im Lande aktive US-Unternehmen und letztlich mit Zöllen auf US-Importe antwortet. Für die wachstumsschwache US-Wirtschaft sind das alles andere als triviale Überlegungen. Zugleich ist zu erwarten, dass China deutlich weniger Interesse am Kauf von US-Schatzanleihen zeigen wird – ein potenziell schwerwiegendes Problem angesichts der im Rahmen der Trump’schen Wirtschaftspolitik zu erwartenden Ausweitung der Haushaltsdefizite der US-Bundesregierung.

Doch die größte Tragödie für die USA könnten die Folgen für die amerikanischen Verbraucher sein. „America first“ – egal, ob auf Kosten Chinas oder mittels des sogenannten Steuerausgleichs durch Erhebung von Grenzabgaben, der ein zentraler Aspekt der geplanten Reform der Körperschaftssteuer zu sein scheint – wird viele der Effizienzsteigerungen innerhalb der globalen Lieferketten zunichtemachen, die (Stichwort Wal-Mart) die Preise für Konsumgüter in den USA niedrig halten.

Angesichts des langen, nachhaltigen Drucks auf Einkommen und Arbeitsplätze zählen die amerikanischen Verbraucher für ihr wirtschaftliches Überleben auf niedrige Preise. Wenn Trumps Chinapolitik einen Anstieg dieser Preise verursacht, wird der größte Verlierer von allen die Mittelschicht sein.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Die chinesisch-amerikanische Kodependenz stellt eine formidable Herausforderung für Trumps Strategie des Einprügelns auf China dar. Sie steckt den Rahmen für die unheilverkündende Aussicht auf einen Bruch in der wichtigsten globalen Wirtschaftsbeziehung ab, mit potenziell verheerenden Dominoeffekten für die übrige Welt.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan