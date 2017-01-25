Chinas „dicke Knüppel“

NEW HAVEN – Die Regierung von US-Präsident Donald Trump ist dabei, mit ihrem geplanten Vorgehen gegen China eine enorme Fehlkalkulation zu begehen. Sie scheint derzeit eine breite Palette wirtschaftlicher und politischer Sanktionen zu erwägen, die von der Verhängung von Strafzöllen und zur Einstufung Chinas als „Währungsmanipulator“ bis hin zur Annäherung an Taiwan und zur Aufgabe von 40 Jahren Diplomatie im Bereich der sogenannten Ein-China-Politik reichen.
Diese Strategie wird nach hinten losgehen. Sie basiert auf der irrigen Annahme, dass ein wieder robuster agierendes Amerika im Umgang mit seinem mutmaßlichen Gegner alle Trümpfe in der Hand hält und dass eine mögliche chinesische Reaktion kaum der Erwägung wert sei. Damit könnten die USA gar nicht falscher liegen.
Natürlich sind die USA einer der größten Exportmärkte Chinas und damit eine zentrale Säule von dessen spektakulärer Entwicklungsgeschichte der vergangenen 35 Jahre. China den US-Markt zu versperren, würde das chinesische Wirtschaftswachstum mit Sicherheit abwürgen.
Doch die USA sind inzwischen selbst stark von China abhängig, das heute Amerikas drittgrößter und wachstumsstärkster Exportmarkt ist. Und als Inhaber von US-Schatzanleihen und anderen auf Dollar lautenden Vermögenswerten im Wert von über 1,25 Billionen Dollar spielt China eine zentrale Rolle dabei, Amerikas chronische Haushaltsdefizite zu finanzieren. Tatsächlich hat das Land einen Großteil seiner Kapitalüberschüsse als Kredite an die USA weitergereicht, die beklagenswert nachlässig dabei waren, selbst genug zu sparen, um ihre Volkswirtschaft zu stützen.
Diese gegenseitige Abhängigkeit – die wirtschaftliche Entsprechung dessen, was Psychologen als „Kodependenz“ bezeichnen – hat tiefe Wurzeln. Anfang der 1980er Jahre war China im Gefolge der Kulturrevolution, die seine Wirtschaft zerrüttet hatte, verzweifelt auf der Suche nach einer neuen Quelle wirtschaftlichen Wachstums. Die USA, die Ende der 1970er und Anfang der 1980er Jahre gerade aus einer destruktiven Phase der Stagflation auftauchten, brauchten ebenfalls ein neues Wirtschaftsrezept. Die schwer unter Druck stehenden amerikanischen Verbraucher lösten beide Probleme, indem sie sich zu einer kraftvollen Quelle externer Unterstützung für das chinesische Wachstum entwickelten und zugleich von den niedrigeren Preisen in China hergestellter Produkte profitierten.
Die beiden Länder gingen also eine etwas seltsame Vernunftehe ein, die ihre gegenseitigen Bedürfnisse erfüllte. China baute eine zunehmend leistungsstarke Volkswirtschaft als ultimativer Produzent auf, während die USA sich das Ethos als ultimativer Konsument zu Eigen machten.
Als Spiegelbilder voneinander wurden die Interaktionen beider Länder zunehmend bequemer und mündeten letztlich in eine Sucht – und zwar so sehr, dass diese kodependenten Partner bestrebt waren, die Identität des jeweils anderen zu unterstützen. Die USA fungierten als Türöffner bei Chinas Beitritt zur Welthandelsorganisation im Jahre 2001 – ein Meilenstein für Chinas Aufstieg als ultimativer Produzent. Und Chinas unersättlicher Hunger nach US-Schatzanleihen in den Jahren nach der Jahrtausendwende trug dazu bei, die US-Zinssätze niedrig zu halten, und erhielt so die Überhitzungserscheinungen an den Vermögensmärkten aufrecht, die es dem ultimativen Konsumenten ermöglichten, deutlich über seine Verhältnisse zu leben – bis 2008 die Musik stoppte.
Wie bei Menschen auch ist eine wirtschaftliche Kodependenz letztlich eine sehr destruktive Beziehung. Geblendet von der Phase der Bedürfnisbefriedigung der Kodependenz, kamen sowohl die USA als auch China vom Wege ab. Beide verstrickten sich derart in ihre Rolle der Erfüllung der Bedürfnisse des anderen, dass sie effektiv ihre eigene wirtschaftliche Identität unterdrückten. Genau hierin liegt die letztliche überraschende Wende der Kodependenz: Ein Partner schaut irgendwann unweigerlich in sich hinein und geht auf den anderen los, um das fehlende Stück seiner Identität zurückzugewinnen.
Und an dieser Stelle kommt Trump ins Spiel, indem er China als den Schurken ins Visier nimmt, der Amerika angeblich daran hindert, so groß zu sein, wie es das sonst wäre. Trump hat ein Team gleichgesinnter leitender Handelsberater um sich geschart, um den Angriff zu planen. Von Peter Navarro als Direktor des Nationalen Handelsrates über Wilbur Ross als Handelsminister, Robert Lighthizer als US-Handelsbeauftragter und Rex Tillerson als Außenminister: Die chinafeindliche Voreingenommenheit der neuen Regierung ist in der modernen Geschichte ohne Beispiel.
Doch ihr Schlachtplan übersieht ein wichtiges Risiko: Eine Kodependenz ist eine hochgradig reaktive Beziehung. Ändert ein Partner die Regeln des Umgangs innerhalb der Beziehung, reagiert der andere, der sich verschmäht fühlt, gewöhnlich auf die gleiche Weise. Im Anschluss an das provokative Telefongespräch zwischen Trump und der taiwanischen Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen vom 2. Dezember sagten die fassungslosen Vertreter der chinesischen Regierung zunächst wenig. Doch als Trumps chinafeindliche Strategie sich anhand der von ihm ernannten Berater und der von ihm aufgeworfenen Themen herauskristallisierte, warnten Chinas offizielle Medien schließlich, dass China zur Verteidigung wenn nötig „dicke Knüppel“ herausholen würde.
Dies ist so ziemlich, was man in der reaktiven Phase einer destabilisierten Kodependenz erwarten kann. Der verschmähte Partner (China) droht, zurückzuschlagen. Und jetzt wird Amerika mit den Folgen leben müssen.
Die Trump-Regierung, die sich der selbstzufriedenen Überzeugung hingibt, dass die USA nichts zu befürchten hätten, könnte schnell die ganze Wut des chinesischen Gegenschlages zu spüren bekommen. Wenn sie ihren Drohungen Taten folgen lässt, ist davon auszugehen, dass China mit Sanktionen gegen im Lande aktive US-Unternehmen und letztlich mit Zöllen auf US-Importe antwortet. Für die wachstumsschwache US-Wirtschaft sind das alles andere als triviale Überlegungen. Zugleich ist zu erwarten, dass China deutlich weniger Interesse am Kauf von US-Schatzanleihen zeigen wird – ein potenziell schwerwiegendes Problem angesichts der im Rahmen der Trump’schen Wirtschaftspolitik zu erwartenden Ausweitung der Haushaltsdefizite der US-Bundesregierung.
Doch die größte Tragödie für die USA könnten die Folgen für die amerikanischen Verbraucher sein. „America first“ – egal, ob auf Kosten Chinas oder mittels des sogenannten Steuerausgleichs durch Erhebung von Grenzabgaben, der ein zentraler Aspekt der geplanten Reform der Körperschaftssteuer zu sein scheint – wird viele der Effizienzsteigerungen innerhalb der globalen Lieferketten zunichtemachen, die (Stichwort Wal-Mart) die Preise für Konsumgüter in den USA niedrig halten.
Angesichts des langen, nachhaltigen Drucks auf Einkommen und Arbeitsplätze zählen die amerikanischen Verbraucher für ihr wirtschaftliches Überleben auf niedrige Preise. Wenn Trumps Chinapolitik einen Anstieg dieser Preise verursacht, wird der größte Verlierer von allen die Mittelschicht sein.
Die chinesisch-amerikanische Kodependenz stellt eine formidable Herausforderung für Trumps Strategie des Einprügelns auf China dar. Sie steckt den Rahmen für die unheilverkündende Aussicht auf einen Bruch in der wichtigsten globalen Wirtschaftsbeziehung ab, mit potenziell verheerenden Dominoeffekten für die übrige Welt.
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Another piece by a bought and paid for China "expert". Mind you fellow commentators, this is the same guy that in a previous piece indicated that trade deficit with China doesn't matter. I essentially tuned out after that sentence.
Regarding the current article, I think he actually identifies the problem correctly by stating that "economic codependency is ultimately a very destructive relationship". However, he goes on to say that any change will be bad, destructive...insert your own adjectives. So according to author's thesis, we should just persist in this unbalanced relationship. Typical Neoliberal Elite position: steady as we go, trust us, this stuff really works. Well, Mr. Roach, this stuff doesn't work. The trade with China is unbalanced i.e. they slap tariffs on our exports, force companies into joint ventures with their own companies and subsequently steal technical know-how, etc. It needs to be rebalanced.
Will Trump slap a 30% or 50% tariff, probably not, but there will be a some kind of tariff. Yes, all the haters, including numerous commentators on this site, will continue with their vitriol. However, the fact remains that at least he has identified a problem and will attempt a fix. A contrast with the author's "steady as we go" approach can't be more starker. Read more
Comment Commented Brian Kullman
It would help if the author identified examples of American exports consumed by China. I am sure there are some. We probably have major ag exports to China.
But I suspect a much larger issue is American-owned multinationals like McDonalds and GM with major business interests in China. Such companies export very little if anything, from the US to China. They source materials, manufacture, and sell products locally. Some design and strategic work may be done in the US, but the impact on US trade and US workers is minimal. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Real estate is a cash flow business. As long as the cash keeps coming in you are good even in a financial crisis. Stocks are an emotional roller-coaster with volatility in prices. I don't think Trump cares about the stock market volatility. If the market has to puke for trade to be balanced, then so be it. The real estate cash flow will still keep coming in. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Co-dependency is a foolish and misleading metaphor for China's highly pragmatic and provisional dealing with the U.S.
Trump looks set to punish American owners of intellectual capital by provoking an economic war with China. That will teach them pointy headed nerds with their fancy Stanford degrees and sushi eating ways! Read more
Comment Commented Raja Rajamani
Maybe Trump is hitting at the root cause. The American consumer was perfectly ok with one TV manufactured in the US till the 1980s. Every home had one. Till China came and made it so cheap that it killed the US manufacturing, but enabled the almost unemployed American worker to have 4 TVs. There is something wrong here. The fault lies, I think, with American trade policies, which China took advantage to its benefit. It may be too late to reverse the clock, but there is still hope to stem the tide and ensure new discoveries and opportunities stay home in the USA unlike solar cells, discovered here, but swamped the world over by the Chinese. Let us see how this unfolds, taking into account, the Chinese are masters of not only reverse engineering, but increasingly savvy enough to improve upon it. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
So much of American exports are based on American goodwill. What will hapen to American Economy if we start assossiating Apple, Coca Cola, McDonalds, Hollywood, Ebay, Amazon, etc with this bully, ignorant positions Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Just humor me and answer if China's trade surplus /creditor-borrower situation with USA is OK than I take it that Germany's trade surplus/creditor-borrower situation with Portugal is OK as well. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
All in all, I don't think the companies providing for Jobs want this kind of positions for the US, so we are soon to be heading to a reality check by the Trumps administration. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Your third point is not one that holds water in the long term. china was once a cheap source of labour. But wages have kept rising - see http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/wages. The only things that keep its exports cheap are economies of scale (thanks America) and government currency intervention (through buying US bonds). If production is moved to America many things can possibly had at similar prices. And buying locally causes local prosperity even if prices are higher because money circulates in a system.
Not to say that short term risks of major price hikes are not on the cards at Walmart, but lets be honest here, Americas would be better off if they purchased less junk for a while.
Of course, talking to economists about the long term is somewhat silly, as they tend to point out from time to time that in the long term 'we are all dead'. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
What you never read in the liberal media is the fact that China already imposes huge import taxes, and this is exactly what Trump is on about. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
They force you to partner with a local JV or similar. Essentially a tax. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
President Trump is the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbour and its retreat from Saigon. The only thing more dangerous to The United Stares of America (USA) is climate change.
The USA is guilty of causing 25 percent of climate change which could destroy the planet, and has little or no intention of changing its love affair of huge cars and trucks with large inefficient engines which converts fossil fuel mainly into pollution and noise. If President Trump does not manage to destroy the USA he will seriously damage it.
A disillusioned former workforce at the lower end of the pay scale, who are victims of globalization and its ever onward march combined with the replacement of human labour by machines voted him in on promises which, he will be unable to fulfil.
The most important issue for President Trump is President Trump, and Americas one percent, the rich. President Trump once went to a doctor and asked to have his sex drive lowered, the doctor respectfully told him that he is an old man a septuagenarian it’s all in your head and the president replied I know, I want it lowered three feet. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
David,
You can always avoid Trump's "microagression" by hiding in your "safe space". World will go on though. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
@Pundalik: not saying climate change is a hoax, climate is always changing. That is the nature of climate. What is a hoax is global warming (caused by CO2 emissions) (see further below)
@Michael: Sorry mate, I'm a resident of the Netherlands, the GOP is far away from me. But I do notice that more Republicans than Democrats have a real religion. Instead of inventing a fake religion as Al Gore has done. Man has got to believe in something right ?
The evidence is clear: 0,8 degrees since 1880, that is really not a lot. And since 1998 no more uptick in temperature. As CO2 emissions did go up the last 15 years, that also debunks the CO2 theory as cause of the warming.
Watch the video.
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Ed Jansen : Climate change is a hoax, you say! How about declaring that the earth is flat like a pancake! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
@ed. Worldwide, only the republicans believe this. The national government science agencies of every single nation accept that global warming caused by c02 emissions is happening right now. It is a dangerous game for Republicans to go against the scientific evidence because it will become self evident in a decade and the eventual u-turn by the Gop will cause them severe long term reputation damage. Of course, I don't expect you to change YOUR mind, because it would be inconvenient to your chosen political affiliation. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
You are really misinformed with your remarks about climate change. I recommend this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCy_UOjEir0
Only half an hour and you are cured from one of the worst diseases from this era. Isn't that a good deal ?
The subject of the video is that global warming is a hoax. Read more
