عصا الصين الغليظة

نيو هيفن – ترتكب الإدارة الأمريكية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب خطًأ فادحًا بإستهدافها للصين حيث يبدو أنها تفكر مليًا في فرض مجموعة واسعة من العقوبات الاقتصادية والسياسية بدأً من فرض رسوم جمركية باهظة على الواردات وتصنيف الصين بأنها "متلاعبة بالعملة" إلى دعم تايوان وتجاهل ما يقرب من أربعين عامًا من السياسة الدبلوماسية التي تدخل في إطار ما يسمى بسياسة الصين الواحدة.

وهذه الاستراتيجية سوف تأتي بنتائج عكسية فهي تعتمد على الاعتقاد الخاطئ بإن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والتي أصحبت قوية مجددا لديها كل أوجه النفوذ في التعامل مع خصمها المفترض وعلى الاعتقاد أن رد الفعل الصيني لا يستحق عناء التفكير وهذا غير صحيح على الإطلاق.

صحيح إن الولايات المتحدة واحدة من أكبر الأسواق للصادرات الصينية، مما جعلها حجر الزاوية في مسيرة التنمية المذهلة للصين والتي استمرت لخمسة وثلاثين عامًا ومن المؤكد إن غلق السوق الأمريكي سيتسبب في عرقلة النمو الاقتصادي للصين.

لكن الولايات المتحدة أصبحت أيضًا تعتمد اعتمادًا كبيرًا على الصين التي تعد الآن ثالث أكبر سوق للصادرات الأمريكية والأسرع نموًا وبصفتها مالكة لما يزيد عن 1.25 تريليون دولار من السندات  وأصول أخرى مقومة بالدولار فقد لعبت الصين دورًا محوريًا في سد العجز المزمن الذي أصاب الميزانية الأمريكية مما يعني فعليا أنها أقرضت الكثير من مدخراتها الفائضة للولايات المتحدة التي تهاونت لدرجة كبيرة في إدخار ما يكفي لدعم اقتصادها.

وهذا الاعتماد ثنائي الاتجاه وهو المرادف لما يسميه علماء النفس بـــ "الاعتماد المفرط على الشريك" له جذور عميقة فبالعودة إلى بداية الثمانينيات في أعقاب الثورة الثقافية التي خلَّفت ورائها اقتصاد متهالك، كانت الصين في حاجة ماسة إلى مصدر جديد يزيد من نموها الاقتصادي  وكانت الولايات المتحدة بعد تعرضها لنوبة مدمرة من الركود التضخمي في أواخر السبعينيات وأوائل الثمانينيات في حاجة إلى وصفة اقتصادية جديدة لكن المستهلك الأمريكي الذي عانى من الصعوبات المالية حل كلتا المشكلتين إذ أصبح مصدر قوي لدعم النمو الصيني الخارجي وانتفع من انخفاض أسعار المنتجات الصينية.

وهكذا دخل كلا البلدين في علاقة كزواج المصلحة الذي يخدم مصالح كلا الطرفين فقامت الصين ببناء اقتصاد قوي على نحو متزايد باعتبارها المنتِج المطلق بينما تبنت الولايات المتحدة مبادئ المستهلك المطلق.

وفي نهاية الأمر اصبحت انعكاسات صور بعضهما البعض والتفاعلات بين الاقتصادين مريحة بشكل متزايد ولا يمكن الإستغناء عنها لدرجة أن هذين الشريكين اللذان يعتمد أحدهما على الآخر بشكل مفرط أصبحا حريصين على الحفاظ على الهوية الاقتصادية لكلا منهما ففتحت الولايات المتحدة الأبواب كي تنضم الصين لمنظمة التجارة العالمية في عام 2001، الخطوة التي تعد حجر الزاوية في الصعود الصيني باعتبارها المنتِج المطلق وساعدت رغبة الصين الشرهة في امتلاك السندات في أوائل القرن الحادي والعشرين في الحفاظ على انخفاض معدلات الفائدة الأمريكية واستمرار أسواق الأصول التي مكنت المستهلك المطلق من العيش جيدًا بما يفوق إمكانياته حتى تغيرت الأحول للإسوأ في سنة 2008 .

وكما هو الحال مع الانسان، فإن الاعتماد المفرط على الشريك من الناحية الاقتصادية ما هو إلا علاقة شديدة التدمير في نهاية المطاف وقد ضلت كلًا من الولايات المتحدة والصين طريقهما بسبب إشباع رغباتهما عن طريق الاعتماد المفرط فأصبح كلًا منهما متورط بدوره في خدمة الآخر حتى كبت كلًا منهما شعورهما بالذات اقتصاديًا وهنا يكمن تحول كبير في مسار الاعتماد المفرط حيث ينظر إحد الشريكين نظرة ثاقبة إلى الداخل ويهاجم الآخر بشدة من أجل استعادة هذا الجزء المفقود من هويته.

ومن هنا انضم ترمب إلى المعادلة عن طريق استهداف للصين باعتبارها الشرير الذي يمنع أمريكا من أن تكون دولة عظمى وقد جمع ترمب فريق عالي المستوى من المستشاريين التجاريين أصحاب نفس الرأي من أجل التخطيط للهجوم وذلك من بيتر نافارو مدير المجلس القومي للتجارة إلى ويلبور روس وزير التجارة وروبرت لايتثايزر الممثل التجاري للولايات المتحدة وريكس تيليرسون وزير الخارجية، الأمر الذي يجعل من تحيز الإدارة الأمريكية ضد الصين غير مسبوق.

إلا أن هذه الخطة الهجومية تتجاهل خطر كبير وهو أن الاعتماد المفرط على الشريك يستدعي درجة عالية من ردود الأفعال فإذا غير إحد الشريكين قواعد التعامل فالآخر يشعر بالإهانة ويرد عليه بالمثل وفي أعقاب المحادثة الهاتفية المستفزة التي جرت بين ترمب وتساي إنج-ون رئيسة تايوان لم يتفوه المسئولون الصينيون المذهولون إلا بالقليل في البداية وبينما بدأت تتبلور استراتيجية ترمب المعادية للصين حول المستشارين الذين عينهم والقضايا التي طرحها هددت وسائل الإعلام الرسمية الصينية باستخدام "العصا الغليظة" للدفاع إذا لزم الأمر.

وهذا يتوافق بشدة مع ما يمكن توقعه من مرحلة رد الفعل لزعزعة الاعتماد المفرط فالصين وهي الشريك المحتقر تهدد برد الضربة وعلى الولايات المتحدة الآن أن تواجه العواقب.

وبسبب ثقة إدارة ترمب الزائدة بأن الولايات المتحدة لا يوجد لديها ما تخافه فإنها ستشعر قريبًا بانتقام الصين الناجم عن غضبها الجامح. إذا ما نفذت الصين تهديداتها فمن المتوقع أن ترد بفرض عقوبات على الشركات الأمريكية العاملة هناك ثم فرض رسوم جمركية على الواردات الأمريكية وهذا ليس بالأمر الهين على الاقتصاد الامريكي الذي يحتاج للنمو  ويتوقع أيضًا من الصين أن لا تهتم بشراء ديون الخزانة وهي مشكلة خطيرة قائمة الحدوث نظرًا لأن العجز في الميزانية الفيدرالية مرجح أن يستمر تحت إدارة ترمب للاقتصاد.

لكن أكبر مأساة للولايات المتحدة ربما تكون أن الخسائر الناجمة عن كل هذا ستنعكس على المستهلك الأمريكي. سيقوم مبدأ "أمريكا أولًا" -سواء على حساب الصين أوعن طريق ما يسمى بــ "توزيع ضريبة الحدود" التي تبدو كأنها سمة أساسية لإصلاح ضرائب الشركات المقترح-

 بفك سلاسل التوريد العالمية التي تخفض أسعار السلع الاستهلاكية في الولايات المتحدة مثل والمارت  .

ويعتمد المستهلكون الأمريكيون والذين يعانون من ضغوطات مستمرة فيما يتعلق بدخولهم ووظائفهم على الأسعار المنخفضة  من أجل البقاء اقتصاديًا. إذا تسببت سياسة ترمب حيال الصين في رفع الأسعار ستكون الطبقة المتوسطة أكبر خاسر على الإطلاق.

الاعتماد المفرط للصين وأمريكا على بعضهما البعض يشكل تحدي كبير لاستراتيجية ترمب المعادية للصين فهي تؤدي إلى احتمالات لا يحمد عقباها بالنسبة لأكبر علاقة اقتصادية في العالم بالإضافة إلى تداعيات مآساوية على باقي أنحاء العالم.