عصا الصين الغليظة

نيو هيفن – ترتكب الإدارة الأمريكية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب خطًأ فادحًا بإستهدافها للصين حيث يبدو أنها تفكر مليًا في فرض مجموعة واسعة من العقوبات الاقتصادية والسياسية بدأً من فرض رسوم جمركية باهظة على الواردات وتصنيف الصين بأنها "متلاعبة بالعملة" إلى دعم تايوان وتجاهل ما يقرب من أربعين عامًا من السياسة الدبلوماسية التي تدخل في إطار ما يسمى بسياسة الصين الواحدة.
وهذه الاستراتيجية سوف تأتي بنتائج عكسية فهي تعتمد على الاعتقاد الخاطئ بإن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والتي أصحبت قوية مجددا لديها كل أوجه النفوذ في التعامل مع خصمها المفترض وعلى الاعتقاد أن رد الفعل الصيني لا يستحق عناء التفكير وهذا غير صحيح على الإطلاق.
صحيح إن الولايات المتحدة واحدة من أكبر الأسواق للصادرات الصينية، مما جعلها حجر الزاوية في مسيرة التنمية المذهلة للصين والتي استمرت لخمسة وثلاثين عامًا ومن المؤكد إن غلق السوق الأمريكي سيتسبب في عرقلة النمو الاقتصادي للصين.
لكن الولايات المتحدة أصبحت أيضًا تعتمد اعتمادًا كبيرًا على الصين التي تعد الآن ثالث أكبر سوق للصادرات الأمريكية والأسرع نموًا وبصفتها مالكة لما يزيد عن 1.25 تريليون دولار من السندات وأصول أخرى مقومة بالدولار فقد لعبت الصين دورًا محوريًا في سد العجز المزمن الذي أصاب الميزانية الأمريكية مما يعني فعليا أنها أقرضت الكثير من مدخراتها الفائضة للولايات المتحدة التي تهاونت لدرجة كبيرة في إدخار ما يكفي لدعم اقتصادها.
وهذا الاعتماد ثنائي الاتجاه وهو المرادف لما يسميه علماء النفس بـــ "الاعتماد المفرط على الشريك" له جذور عميقة فبالعودة إلى بداية الثمانينيات في أعقاب الثورة الثقافية التي خلَّفت ورائها اقتصاد متهالك، كانت الصين في حاجة ماسة إلى مصدر جديد يزيد من نموها الاقتصادي وكانت الولايات المتحدة بعد تعرضها لنوبة مدمرة من الركود التضخمي في أواخر السبعينيات وأوائل الثمانينيات في حاجة إلى وصفة اقتصادية جديدة لكن المستهلك الأمريكي الذي عانى من الصعوبات المالية حل كلتا المشكلتين إذ أصبح مصدر قوي لدعم النمو الصيني الخارجي وانتفع من انخفاض أسعار المنتجات الصينية.
وهكذا دخل كلا البلدين في علاقة كزواج المصلحة الذي يخدم مصالح كلا الطرفين فقامت الصين ببناء اقتصاد قوي على نحو متزايد باعتبارها المنتِج المطلق بينما تبنت الولايات المتحدة مبادئ المستهلك المطلق.
وفي نهاية الأمر اصبحت انعكاسات صور بعضهما البعض والتفاعلات بين الاقتصادين مريحة بشكل متزايد ولا يمكن الإستغناء عنها لدرجة أن هذين الشريكين اللذان يعتمد أحدهما على الآخر بشكل مفرط أصبحا حريصين على الحفاظ على الهوية الاقتصادية لكلا منهما ففتحت الولايات المتحدة الأبواب كي تنضم الصين لمنظمة التجارة العالمية في عام 2001، الخطوة التي تعد حجر الزاوية في الصعود الصيني باعتبارها المنتِج المطلق وساعدت رغبة الصين الشرهة في امتلاك السندات في أوائل القرن الحادي والعشرين في الحفاظ على انخفاض معدلات الفائدة الأمريكية واستمرار أسواق الأصول التي مكنت المستهلك المطلق من العيش جيدًا بما يفوق إمكانياته حتى تغيرت الأحول للإسوأ في سنة 2008 .
وكما هو الحال مع الانسان، فإن الاعتماد المفرط على الشريك من الناحية الاقتصادية ما هو إلا علاقة شديدة التدمير في نهاية المطاف وقد ضلت كلًا من الولايات المتحدة والصين طريقهما بسبب إشباع رغباتهما عن طريق الاعتماد المفرط فأصبح كلًا منهما متورط بدوره في خدمة الآخر حتى كبت كلًا منهما شعورهما بالذات اقتصاديًا وهنا يكمن تحول كبير في مسار الاعتماد المفرط حيث ينظر إحد الشريكين نظرة ثاقبة إلى الداخل ويهاجم الآخر بشدة من أجل استعادة هذا الجزء المفقود من هويته.
ومن هنا انضم ترمب إلى المعادلة عن طريق استهداف للصين باعتبارها الشرير الذي يمنع أمريكا من أن تكون دولة عظمى وقد جمع ترمب فريق عالي المستوى من المستشاريين التجاريين أصحاب نفس الرأي من أجل التخطيط للهجوم وذلك من بيتر نافارو مدير المجلس القومي للتجارة إلى ويلبور روس وزير التجارة وروبرت لايتثايزر الممثل التجاري للولايات المتحدة وريكس تيليرسون وزير الخارجية، الأمر الذي يجعل من تحيز الإدارة الأمريكية ضد الصين غير مسبوق.
إلا أن هذه الخطة الهجومية تتجاهل خطر كبير وهو أن الاعتماد المفرط على الشريك يستدعي درجة عالية من ردود الأفعال فإذا غير إحد الشريكين قواعد التعامل فالآخر يشعر بالإهانة ويرد عليه بالمثل وفي أعقاب المحادثة الهاتفية المستفزة التي جرت بين ترمب وتساي إنج-ون رئيسة تايوان لم يتفوه المسئولون الصينيون المذهولون إلا بالقليل في البداية وبينما بدأت تتبلور استراتيجية ترمب المعادية للصين حول المستشارين الذين عينهم والقضايا التي طرحها هددت وسائل الإعلام الرسمية الصينية باستخدام "العصا الغليظة" للدفاع إذا لزم الأمر.
وهذا يتوافق بشدة مع ما يمكن توقعه من مرحلة رد الفعل لزعزعة الاعتماد المفرط فالصين وهي الشريك المحتقر تهدد برد الضربة وعلى الولايات المتحدة الآن أن تواجه العواقب.
وبسبب ثقة إدارة ترمب الزائدة بأن الولايات المتحدة لا يوجد لديها ما تخافه فإنها ستشعر قريبًا بانتقام الصين الناجم عن غضبها الجامح. إذا ما نفذت الصين تهديداتها فمن المتوقع أن ترد بفرض عقوبات على الشركات الأمريكية العاملة هناك ثم فرض رسوم جمركية على الواردات الأمريكية وهذا ليس بالأمر الهين على الاقتصاد الامريكي الذي يحتاج للنمو ويتوقع أيضًا من الصين أن لا تهتم بشراء ديون الخزانة وهي مشكلة خطيرة قائمة الحدوث نظرًا لأن العجز في الميزانية الفيدرالية مرجح أن يستمر تحت إدارة ترمب للاقتصاد.
لكن أكبر مأساة للولايات المتحدة ربما تكون أن الخسائر الناجمة عن كل هذا ستنعكس على المستهلك الأمريكي. سيقوم مبدأ "أمريكا أولًا" -سواء على حساب الصين أوعن طريق ما يسمى بــ "توزيع ضريبة الحدود" التي تبدو كأنها سمة أساسية لإصلاح ضرائب الشركات المقترح-
بفك سلاسل التوريد العالمية التي تخفض أسعار السلع الاستهلاكية في الولايات المتحدة مثل والمارت .
ويعتمد المستهلكون الأمريكيون والذين يعانون من ضغوطات مستمرة فيما يتعلق بدخولهم ووظائفهم على الأسعار المنخفضة من أجل البقاء اقتصاديًا. إذا تسببت سياسة ترمب حيال الصين في رفع الأسعار ستكون الطبقة المتوسطة أكبر خاسر على الإطلاق.
الاعتماد المفرط للصين وأمريكا على بعضهما البعض يشكل تحدي كبير لاستراتيجية ترمب المعادية للصين فهي تؤدي إلى احتمالات لا يحمد عقباها بالنسبة لأكبر علاقة اقتصادية في العالم بالإضافة إلى تداعيات مآساوية على باقي أنحاء العالم.
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Another piece by a bought and paid for China "expert". Mind you fellow commentators, this is the same guy that in a previous piece indicated that trade deficit with China doesn't matter. I essentially tuned out after that sentence.
Regarding the current article, I think he actually identifies the problem correctly by stating that "economic codependency is ultimately a very destructive relationship". However, he goes on to say that any change will be bad, destructive...insert your own adjectives. So according to author's thesis, we should just persist in this unbalanced relationship. Typical Neoliberal Elite position: steady as we go, trust us, this stuff really works. Well, Mr. Roach, this stuff doesn't work. The trade with China is unbalanced i.e. they slap tariffs on our exports, force companies into joint ventures with their own companies and subsequently steal technical know-how, etc. It needs to be rebalanced.
Will Trump slap a 30% or 50% tariff, probably not, but there will be a some kind of tariff. Yes, all the haters, including numerous commentators on this site, will continue with their vitriol. However, the fact remains that at least he has identified a problem and will attempt a fix. A contrast with the author's "steady as we go" approach can't be more starker. Read more
Comment Commented Brian Kullman
It would help if the author identified examples of American exports consumed by China. I am sure there are some. We probably have major ag exports to China.
But I suspect a much larger issue is American-owned multinationals like McDonalds and GM with major business interests in China. Such companies export very little if anything, from the US to China. They source materials, manufacture, and sell products locally. Some design and strategic work may be done in the US, but the impact on US trade and US workers is minimal. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Real estate is a cash flow business. As long as the cash keeps coming in you are good even in a financial crisis. Stocks are an emotional roller-coaster with volatility in prices. I don't think Trump cares about the stock market volatility. If the market has to puke for trade to be balanced, then so be it. The real estate cash flow will still keep coming in. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Co-dependency is a foolish and misleading metaphor for China's highly pragmatic and provisional dealing with the U.S.
Trump looks set to punish American owners of intellectual capital by provoking an economic war with China. That will teach them pointy headed nerds with their fancy Stanford degrees and sushi eating ways! Read more
Comment Commented Raja Rajamani
Maybe Trump is hitting at the root cause. The American consumer was perfectly ok with one TV manufactured in the US till the 1980s. Every home had one. Till China came and made it so cheap that it killed the US manufacturing, but enabled the almost unemployed American worker to have 4 TVs. There is something wrong here. The fault lies, I think, with American trade policies, which China took advantage to its benefit. It may be too late to reverse the clock, but there is still hope to stem the tide and ensure new discoveries and opportunities stay home in the USA unlike solar cells, discovered here, but swamped the world over by the Chinese. Let us see how this unfolds, taking into account, the Chinese are masters of not only reverse engineering, but increasingly savvy enough to improve upon it. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
So much of American exports are based on American goodwill. What will hapen to American Economy if we start assossiating Apple, Coca Cola, McDonalds, Hollywood, Ebay, Amazon, etc with this bully, ignorant positions Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Just humor me and answer if China's trade surplus /creditor-borrower situation with USA is OK than I take it that Germany's trade surplus/creditor-borrower situation with Portugal is OK as well. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
All in all, I don't think the companies providing for Jobs want this kind of positions for the US, so we are soon to be heading to a reality check by the Trumps administration. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Your third point is not one that holds water in the long term. china was once a cheap source of labour. But wages have kept rising - see http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/wages. The only things that keep its exports cheap are economies of scale (thanks America) and government currency intervention (through buying US bonds). If production is moved to America many things can possibly had at similar prices. And buying locally causes local prosperity even if prices are higher because money circulates in a system.
Not to say that short term risks of major price hikes are not on the cards at Walmart, but lets be honest here, Americas would be better off if they purchased less junk for a while.
Of course, talking to economists about the long term is somewhat silly, as they tend to point out from time to time that in the long term 'we are all dead'. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
What you never read in the liberal media is the fact that China already imposes huge import taxes, and this is exactly what Trump is on about. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
They force you to partner with a local JV or similar. Essentially a tax. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
President Trump is the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbour and its retreat from Saigon. The only thing more dangerous to The United Stares of America (USA) is climate change.
The USA is guilty of causing 25 percent of climate change which could destroy the planet, and has little or no intention of changing its love affair of huge cars and trucks with large inefficient engines which converts fossil fuel mainly into pollution and noise. If President Trump does not manage to destroy the USA he will seriously damage it.
A disillusioned former workforce at the lower end of the pay scale, who are victims of globalization and its ever onward march combined with the replacement of human labour by machines voted him in on promises which, he will be unable to fulfil.
The most important issue for President Trump is President Trump, and Americas one percent, the rich. President Trump once went to a doctor and asked to have his sex drive lowered, the doctor respectfully told him that he is an old man a septuagenarian it’s all in your head and the president replied I know, I want it lowered three feet. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
David,
You can always avoid Trump's "microagression" by hiding in your "safe space". World will go on though. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
@Pundalik: not saying climate change is a hoax, climate is always changing. That is the nature of climate. What is a hoax is global warming (caused by CO2 emissions) (see further below)
@Michael: Sorry mate, I'm a resident of the Netherlands, the GOP is far away from me. But I do notice that more Republicans than Democrats have a real religion. Instead of inventing a fake religion as Al Gore has done. Man has got to believe in something right ?
The evidence is clear: 0,8 degrees since 1880, that is really not a lot. And since 1998 no more uptick in temperature. As CO2 emissions did go up the last 15 years, that also debunks the CO2 theory as cause of the warming.
Watch the video.
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Ed Jansen : Climate change is a hoax, you say! How about declaring that the earth is flat like a pancake! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
@ed. Worldwide, only the republicans believe this. The national government science agencies of every single nation accept that global warming caused by c02 emissions is happening right now. It is a dangerous game for Republicans to go against the scientific evidence because it will become self evident in a decade and the eventual u-turn by the Gop will cause them severe long term reputation damage. Of course, I don't expect you to change YOUR mind, because it would be inconvenient to your chosen political affiliation. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
You are really misinformed with your remarks about climate change. I recommend this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCy_UOjEir0
Only half an hour and you are cured from one of the worst diseases from this era. Isn't that a good deal ?
The subject of the video is that global warming is a hoax. Read more
