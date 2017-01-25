عصا الصين الغليظة

Jan Czaja JAN 25, 2017

Another piece by a bought and paid for China "expert". Mind you fellow commentators, this is the same guy that in a previous piece indicated that trade deficit with China doesn't matter. I essentially tuned out after that sentence.



Regarding the current article, I think he actually identifies the problem correctly by stating that "economic codependency is ultimately a very destructive relationship". However, he goes on to say that any change will be bad, destructive...insert your own adjectives. So according to author's thesis, we should just persist in this unbalanced relationship. Typical Neoliberal Elite position: steady as we go, trust us, this stuff really works. Well, Mr. Roach, this stuff doesn't work. The trade with China is unbalanced i.e. they slap tariffs on our exports, force companies into joint ventures with their own companies and subsequently steal technical know-how, etc. It needs to be rebalanced.



Will Trump slap a 30% or 50% tariff, probably not, but there will be a some kind of tariff. Yes, all the haters, including numerous commentators on this site, will continue with their vitriol. However, the fact remains that at least he has identified a problem and will attempt a fix. A contrast with the author's "steady as we go" approach can't be more starker. Read more