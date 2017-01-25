Қытайдың үлкен таяқшалары

НЬЮ-ХЕЙВЕН – АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың әкімшілігі Қытайдың артынан түсіп, ірі қателік жасап отыр. Олар көптеген экономикалық және саяси санкцияларды қолдануды жоспарлап жатқандай, оның ішінде жазалаушы тарифтерді қолданып, Қытайды «валюталық манипулятор» деп атаудан бастап “бір Қытай” деген ұстаныммен өткен шамамен 40 жылдық дипломатиялық еңбекті шетке ысырып, Тайваньмен жақындасу да бар.
Бұл стратегияның зардаптары зор болады. Себебі бұл жаңадан күшейген АҚШ қарсыласымен шайқасу үшін барлық артықшылықтары қолында, және Қытайдың қандай да болсын жауабы ескерілмесе де болады деген қате сенімге негізделген. Ақиқаттан бұрын мұндай алыс болмаппыз.
Әрине, АҚШ Қытайдың ірі экспорттық нарықтарының бірі және, осылайша, оның әсерлі 35-жылдық даму жолының орталық тірегі де сол болды. АҚШ нарығының жабылуы, әрине, Қытайдың экономикалық өсуін басады.
Бірақ АҚШ сондай-ақ, қазір Америкадағы үшінші ірі және тез дамып келе жатқан экспорт нарығы болып табылатын Қытайға тәуелді болып қалған. Ал, 1,25 трлн доллардан асатын қазынашылық облигация және басқа да долларға негізделген активтер иесі ретінде, Қытай Американың созылмалы бюджет тапшылығын қаржыландыруда маңызды рөл атқарды, ол экономикасын қолдау үшін жинақтары жеткіліксіз болған АҚШ-қа өз профицитінің көп бөлігін несиеге берді.
Бұл екі жақты тәуелділіктің (психологтар өзара немесе ортақ тәуелділік деп атайтын ұғымның экономикалық эквиваленті) тамыры тереңде. 1980-шы жылдардың басында, экономиканы күйреткен Мәдени революция кезінде, Қытай экономикалық өсудің жаңа көзін қатты іздеген еді. 1970-шы жылдың соңы мен 1980-шы жылдардың басындағы стагфляцияның бір деструктивті айқасынан шыққан АҚШ та жаңа экономикалық рецептіні қажет етті. Қиналған американдық тұтынушы екі мәселені де шешіп берді - Қытайдың өсуі үшін қуатты сыртқы қолдау көзі бола тұра ол Қытайда жасалған өнімдердің төмен бағасынан да пайда көрді.
Екі ел осылайша бір-бірінің қажеттіліктерін шешетін ыңғайлы да ебдейсіз некеге тұрды. АҚШ Басты тұтынушы атағына ие болып, Қытай Басты өндіруші ретінде барған сайын қуатты экономиканы құрды.
Бір-бірінің ай��адағы кескіндеріндей, екі экономика арасындағы өзара қарым-қатынас барған сайын ыңғайлы болып, соңында, әдетке айналып кеткені сонша, өзара тәуелді серіктестер бір-бірінің экономикалық жеке бейнесін жасау үшін ықылас танытты. АҚШ 2001 жылы Қытайға Дүниежүзілік сауда ұйымына кіруге есік ашты, бұл басты өңдіруші ретінде Қытайдың өсуінің маңызды кезеңі еді. Ал 2000 жылдардың басындағы қазынашылық облигацияларға қатты ашылған Қытайдың тәбеті АҚШ-тың пайыздық мөлшерлемелерін төмен деңгейде ұстап тұруға көмектесіп, активтер нарығының бетінде қаймақты сақтап, басты Тұтынушының өз жағдайынан асып-ақ өмір сүруге мүмкіндік берді, бірақ ән шырқау 2008 жылы тоқтады.
Адамдарда тәрізді, экономикалық өзара тәуелділік сайып келгенде өте деструктивті қарым-қатынас болып табылады. Өзара тәуелділіктің қанағаттану фазасымен көздері жабылған АҚШ мен Қытай екеуі де өз жолынан адасты. Екеуі бір-біріне қызмет ету рөлдерін қуып жүріп өздерінің экономикалық жеке бейнесін басып тастады. Мұнда ортақ тәуелділіктің түпкілікті бұрылысы да жатыр: бір серіктес үнемі ішке қарай қарап және өзінің жеке басының жетіспейтін бөлігін қайтару мақсатында екінші жаққа жалтақтайды.
Міне осы жерде Трамп бұл теңдеуге бас сала кіреді де, ұлы болуға Америкаға кедергі жасап тұрған мыстан ретінде Қытайды көздейді. Трамп шабуылды жоспарлау мақсатында пікірлес аға сауда кеңесшілер тобын жинады. Ұлттық сауда кеңесінің директоры ретінде Питер Наварро бастап, сауда хатшысы Уилбур Росс, АҚШ-тың сауда өкілі ретінде Роберт Лайтхайзер және мемлекеттік хатшысы Рекс Тиллерсон болған жаңа әкімшіліктің анти-Қытай қате түсініктерінің қазіргі заманда прецеденті жоқ.
Дегенмен олардың жауынгерлік жоспары сыни тәуекелдерді ұмытқандай: ортақ тәуелділік жоғары реактивті қарым-қатынас болып табылады. Бір серіктес қарым-қатынастың келісім шарттарын өзгерткен кезде, басқасы, келемежденген сезініп, әдетте тұра солай жауап береді. Трамп және Тайвань президенті Цай Инвэнь арасындағы екінші желтоқсанда болған телефон қоңырауынан кейін аң-таң болған қытай шенеуніктері басында үндемеді. Бірақ, Трамптың Қытайды соғатын стратегиясы ол тағайындаған кеңесшілер және ол көтерген мәселелердің айналасында анық бола бастағанда, Қытайдың ресми БАҚ-ы қажет болған жағдайда «үлкен таяқшалар» қорғаныс үшін пайдаланылатын болады деп ескертті.
Бұл тұрақсыздан ортақ тәуелділіктің реактивтік фазасынан күтуге болатын жағдайға өте ұқсас. Ренжіген серіктес, Қытай, қайтып соққы беремін деп қорқытуда. Ал енді Америка ісінің салдарына тап болады.
АҚШ ештеңеден қорықпайтынына сенімді Трамп әкімшілігі тез уақытта Қытайдың кек қаһарын толық сезінуі мүмкін. Егер олар өздері айтқандай жасаса, онда Қытайдан өз жерінде жұмыс жасайтын АҚШ компанияларына санкция қолданып, АҚШ импортына тарифтер жасауын күте аламыз, ал бұл өсуге зар болған АҚШ экономикасы үшін керекті шешім емес. Сондай-ақ, Қытай қазынашылық қарызын сатып алуға асықпайды, ал бұл Трампономика астында әбден мүмкін болатын кеңейтілген федералдық бюджет тапшылығын ескере отырсақ, өте күрделі мәселе болары анық.
Бірақ, Америка үшін ең үлкен трагедия осының барлығының американдық тұтынушыға түсетін құны болуы мүмкін. «Америка бірінші кезекте» - бұл жоспар Қытай есебінен немесе ұсынылған корпоративтік салық реформаларының орталық ерекшелігі болған шекара-салығын теңестіру арқылы іске асырыла ма - бұл АҚШ-та тауарлардың бағасын төмен ұстап тұрған жаһандық ұсыныс тізбектерінің тиімділігін жоққа шығаруы мүмкін (мысалы, Wal-Mart).
Ұзақ және тұрақты қысымның астында болған табыстары мен жұмыс орындары бар американдық тұтынушылар өз экономикалық күн көрістерін төмен бағаларға сенім артуда. Трамптың Қытай саясаты осы бағаларды көтеретін болса, орта класс ең қатты ұтылады.
Қытай-американдық ортақ тәуелділік Қытайды соғуға бағытталған Трамптың стратегиясына қиындық туғызуда. Бұл стратегия әлемнің қалған бөліктеріне жойқын әсері бар, әлемдегі ең маңызды экономикалық қарым-қатынастың бұзылуына апара алады.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (22)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Another piece by a bought and paid for China "expert". Mind you fellow commentators, this is the same guy that in a previous piece indicated that trade deficit with China doesn't matter. I essentially tuned out after that sentence.
Regarding the current article, I think he actually identifies the problem correctly by stating that "economic codependency is ultimately a very destructive relationship". However, he goes on to say that any change will be bad, destructive...insert your own adjectives. So according to author's thesis, we should just persist in this unbalanced relationship. Typical Neoliberal Elite position: steady as we go, trust us, this stuff really works. Well, Mr. Roach, this stuff doesn't work. The trade with China is unbalanced i.e. they slap tariffs on our exports, force companies into joint ventures with their own companies and subsequently steal technical know-how, etc. It needs to be rebalanced.
Will Trump slap a 30% or 50% tariff, probably not, but there will be a some kind of tariff. Yes, all the haters, including numerous commentators on this site, will continue with their vitriol. However, the fact remains that at least he has identified a problem and will attempt a fix. A contrast with the author's "steady as we go" approach can't be more starker. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I have read a lot of sites, and PS has less haters and vitriol than any of them. Most users commenting are civil and stick to advancing ideas as apposed to the typical partisan sabre rattling so common everywhere else. I agree with your point by the way, but the way you make it makes me not want to agree with it. Read more
Comment Commented Brian Kullman
It would help if the author identified examples of American exports consumed by China. I am sure there are some. We probably have major ag exports to China.
But I suspect a much larger issue is American-owned multinationals like McDonalds and GM with major business interests in China. Such companies export very little if anything, from the US to China. They source materials, manufacture, and sell products locally. Some design and strategic work may be done in the US, but the impact on US trade and US workers is minimal. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I googled it. They export some Soyabeans. But not really... nice catch there Brian.
http://www.chinabusinessreview.com/what-america-exports-to-china/ Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
Real estate is a cash flow business. As long as the cash keeps coming in you are good even in a financial crisis. Stocks are an emotional roller-coaster with volatility in prices. I don't think Trump cares about the stock market volatility. If the market has to puke for trade to be balanced, then so be it. The real estate cash flow will still keep coming in. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Unless of course your tenants are invested in the stock exchange. Then vacancies rise and cashflows dry up... Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Co-dependency is a foolish and misleading metaphor for China's highly pragmatic and provisional dealing with the U.S.
Trump looks set to punish American owners of intellectual capital by provoking an economic war with China. That will teach them pointy headed nerds with their fancy Stanford degrees and sushi eating ways! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I would have described it as a dealer-addict relationship. Read more
Comment Commented Raja Rajamani
Maybe Trump is hitting at the root cause. The American consumer was perfectly ok with one TV manufactured in the US till the 1980s. Every home had one. Till China came and made it so cheap that it killed the US manufacturing, but enabled the almost unemployed American worker to have 4 TVs. There is something wrong here. The fault lies, I think, with American trade policies, which China took advantage to its benefit. It may be too late to reverse the clock, but there is still hope to stem the tide and ensure new discoveries and opportunities stay home in the USA unlike solar cells, discovered here, but swamped the world over by the Chinese. Let us see how this unfolds, taking into account, the Chinese are masters of not only reverse engineering, but increasingly savvy enough to improve upon it. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
For any nation to be healthy it needs to balance its production with consumption of which one of the most practical ways is to make sure there is local manufacturing happening. China wants to be the only manufacturer and use it to become a 'great nation' - it is not much different in approach than the US/USSR attempt to be superpowers through military power. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
So much of American exports are based on American goodwill. What will hapen to American Economy if we start assossiating Apple, Coca Cola, McDonalds, Hollywood, Ebay, Amazon, etc with this bully, ignorant positions Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Just humor me and answer if China's trade surplus /creditor-borrower situation with USA is OK than I take it that Germany's trade surplus/creditor-borrower situation with Portugal is OK as well. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
All in all, I don't think the companies providing for Jobs want this kind of positions for the US, so we are soon to be heading to a reality check by the Trumps administration. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Your third point is not one that holds water in the long term. china was once a cheap source of labour. But wages have kept rising - see http://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/wages. The only things that keep its exports cheap are economies of scale (thanks America) and government currency intervention (through buying US bonds). If production is moved to America many things can possibly had at similar prices. And buying locally causes local prosperity even if prices are higher because money circulates in a system.
Not to say that short term risks of major price hikes are not on the cards at Walmart, but lets be honest here, Americas would be better off if they purchased less junk for a while.
Of course, talking to economists about the long term is somewhat silly, as they tend to point out from time to time that in the long term 'we are all dead'. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
What you never read in the liberal media is the fact that China already imposes huge import taxes, and this is exactly what Trump is on about. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
They force you to partner with a local JV or similar. Essentially a tax. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
President Trump is the equivalent of the attack on Pearl Harbour and its retreat from Saigon. The only thing more dangerous to The United Stares of America (USA) is climate change.
The USA is guilty of causing 25 percent of climate change which could destroy the planet, and has little or no intention of changing its love affair of huge cars and trucks with large inefficient engines which converts fossil fuel mainly into pollution and noise. If President Trump does not manage to destroy the USA he will seriously damage it.
A disillusioned former workforce at the lower end of the pay scale, who are victims of globalization and its ever onward march combined with the replacement of human labour by machines voted him in on promises which, he will be unable to fulfil.
The most important issue for President Trump is President Trump, and Americas one percent, the rich. President Trump once went to a doctor and asked to have his sex drive lowered, the doctor respectfully told him that he is an old man a septuagenarian it’s all in your head and the president replied I know, I want it lowered three feet. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
David,
You can always avoid Trump's "microagression" by hiding in your "safe space". World will go on though. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
@Pundalik: not saying climate change is a hoax, climate is always changing. That is the nature of climate. What is a hoax is global warming (caused by CO2 emissions) (see further below)
@Michael: Sorry mate, I'm a resident of the Netherlands, the GOP is far away from me. But I do notice that more Republicans than Democrats have a real religion. Instead of inventing a fake religion as Al Gore has done. Man has got to believe in something right ?
The evidence is clear: 0,8 degrees since 1880, that is really not a lot. And since 1998 no more uptick in temperature. As CO2 emissions did go up the last 15 years, that also debunks the CO2 theory as cause of the warming.
Watch the video.
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Ed Jansen : Climate change is a hoax, you say! How about declaring that the earth is flat like a pancake! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
@ed. Worldwide, only the republicans believe this. The national government science agencies of every single nation accept that global warming caused by c02 emissions is happening right now. It is a dangerous game for Republicans to go against the scientific evidence because it will become self evident in a decade and the eventual u-turn by the Gop will cause them severe long term reputation damage. Of course, I don't expect you to change YOUR mind, because it would be inconvenient to your chosen political affiliation. Read more
Comment Commented Ed Jansen
You are really misinformed with your remarks about climate change. I recommend this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCy_UOjEir0
Only half an hour and you are cured from one of the worst diseases from this era. Isn't that a good deal ?
The subject of the video is that global warming is a hoax. Read more
Featured
How America’s Asian Allies Can Survive Trump
Anne-Marie Slaughter & Mira Rapp-Hooper advocate more networking among countries concerned about the loss of US security guarantees.
The US Election and the Ukraine Connection
Samuel Charap & Timothy J. Colton explain why Vladimir Putin decided that trying to get Donald Trump elected was worth the risk.
World Order 2.0
Richard N. Haass argues for an international system that enforces both rights and obligations of sovereign states.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 1
Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Trump’s Foreign Policy, Populism, and Brexit with PS contributing editor John Andrews, Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna, and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.