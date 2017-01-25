22

Қытайдың үлкен таяқшалары

НЬЮ-ХЕЙВЕН – АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың әкімшілігі Қытайдың артынан түсіп, ірі қателік жасап отыр. Олар  көптеген экономикалық және саяси санкцияларды қолдануды жоспарлап жатқандай, оның ішінде жазалаушы тарифтерді қолданып, Қытайды «валюталық манипулятор» деп атаудан бастап “бір Қытай” деген ұстаныммен өткен шамамен 40 жылдық дипломатиялық еңбекті шетке ысырып, Тайваньмен жақындасу да бар.

Бұл стратегияның зардаптары зор болады. Себебі бұл жаңадан күшейген АҚШ қарсыласымен шайқасу үшін барлық артықшылықтары қолында, және Қытайдың қандай да болсын жауабы ескерілмесе де болады деген қате сенімге негізделген. Ақиқаттан бұрын мұндай алыс болмаппыз.

Әрине, АҚШ Қытайдың ірі экспорттық нарықтарының бірі және, осылайша, оның әсерлі 35-жылдық даму жолының орталық тірегі де сол болды. АҚШ нарығының жабылуы, әрине, Қытайдың экономикалық өсуін басады.

Бірақ АҚШ сондай-ақ, қазір Америкадағы үшінші ірі және тез дамып келе жатқан экспорт нарығы болып табылатын Қытайға тәуелді болып қалған. Ал, 1,25 трлн доллардан асатын қазынашылық облигация және басқа да долларға негізделген активтер иесі ретінде, Қытай Американың созылмалы бюджет тапшылығын қаржыландыруда маңызды рөл атқарды, ол  экономикасын қолдау үшін жинақтары жеткіліксіз болған АҚШ-қа өз профицитінің көп бөлігін несиеге берді.

Бұл екі жақты тәуелділіктің (психологтар өзара немесе ортақ тәуелділік деп атайтын ұғымның экономикалық эквиваленті)  тамыры тереңде. 1980-шы жылдардың басында, экономиканы  күйреткен Мәдени революция кезінде, Қытай экономикалық өсудің жаңа көзін қатты іздеген еді. 1970-шы жылдың соңы мен 1980-шы жылдардың басындағы стагфляцияның бір деструктивті айқасынан шыққан АҚШ та жаңа экономикалық рецептіні қажет етті. Қиналған американдық тұтынушы екі мәселені де шешіп берді - Қытайдың өсуі үшін қуатты сыртқы қолдау көзі бола тұра ол Қытайда жасалған өнімдердің төмен бағасынан да пайда көрді.

Екі ел осылайша бір-бірінің қажеттіліктерін шешетін ыңғайлы да ебдейсіз некеге тұрды. АҚШ Басты тұтынушы атағына ие болып, Қытай Басты өндіруші ретінде барған сайын қуатты экономиканы құрды.

Бір-бірінің ай��адағы кескіндеріндей, екі экономика арасындағы өзара қарым-қатынас барған сайын ыңғайлы болып, соңында, әдетке айналып кеткені сонша, өзара тәуелді серіктестер бір-бірінің экономикалық жеке бейнесін жасау үшін ықылас танытты. АҚШ 2001 жылы Қытайға Дүниежүзілік сауда ұйымына кіруге есік ашты, бұл басты өңдіруші ретінде Қытайдың өсуінің маңызды кезеңі еді.  Ал 2000 жылдардың басындағы қазынашылық облигацияларға қатты ашылған Қытайдың тәбеті АҚШ-тың пайыздық мөлшерлемелерін төмен деңгейде ұстап тұруға көмектесіп, активтер нарығының бетінде қаймақты сақтап, басты Тұтынушының өз жағдайынан асып-ақ өмір сүруге мүмкіндік берді, бірақ ән шырқау 2008 жылы тоқтады.

Адамдарда тәрізді, экономикалық өзара тәуелділік сайып келгенде өте деструктивті қарым-қатынас болып табылады. Өзара тәуелділіктің қанағаттану фазасымен көздері жабылған АҚШ мен Қытай екеуі де өз жолынан адасты. Екеуі бір-біріне қызмет ету рөлдерін қуып жүріп өздерінің экономикалық жеке бейнесін басып тастады. Мұнда ортақ тәуелділіктің түпкілікті бұрылысы да жатыр: бір серіктес үнемі ішке қарай қарап және өзінің жеке басының жетіспейтін бөлігін қайтару мақсатында екінші жаққа жалтақтайды.

Міне осы жерде Трамп бұл теңдеуге бас сала кіреді де, ұлы болуға Америкаға кедергі жасап тұрған мыстан ретінде Қытайды көздейді. Трамп шабуылды жоспарлау мақсатында пікірлес аға сауда кеңесшілер тобын жинады. Ұлттық сауда кеңесінің директоры ретінде Питер Наварро бастап, сауда хатшысы Уилбур Росс, АҚШ-тың сауда өкілі ретінде Роберт Лайтхайзер және мемлекеттік хатшысы Рекс Тиллерсон болған жаңа әкімшіліктің анти-Қытай қате түсініктерінің қазіргі заманда прецеденті жоқ.

Дегенмен олардың жауынгерлік жоспары сыни тәуекелдерді ұмытқандай: ортақ тәуелділік жоғары реактивті қарым-қатынас болып табылады. Бір серіктес қарым-қатынастың келісім шарттарын өзгерткен кезде, басқасы, келемежденген сезініп, әдетте тұра солай жауап береді. Трамп және Тайвань президенті Цай Инвэнь арасындағы екінші желтоқсанда болған  телефон қоңырауынан кейін аң-таң болған қытай шенеуніктері басында үндемеді. Бірақ, Трамптың Қытайды соғатын стратегиясы ол тағайындаған кеңесшілер және ол көтерген мәселелердің айналасында анық бола бастағанда, Қытайдың ресми БАҚ-ы қажет болған жағдайда «үлкен таяқшалар» қорғаныс үшін пайдаланылатын болады деп ескертті.

Бұл тұрақсыздан ортақ тәуелділіктің реактивтік фазасынан күтуге болатын жағдайға өте ұқсас. Ренжіген серіктес, Қытай, қайтып соққы беремін деп қорқытуда. Ал енді Америка ісінің салдарына тап болады.

АҚШ ештеңеден қорықпайтынына сенімді Трамп әкімшілігі тез уақытта Қытайдың кек қаһарын толық сезінуі мүмкін. Егер олар өздері айтқандай жасаса, онда Қытайдан өз жерінде жұмыс жасайтын АҚШ компанияларына санкция қолданып, АҚШ импортына тарифтер  жасауын күте аламыз, ал бұл өсуге зар болған АҚШ экономикасы үшін керекті шешім емес.  Сондай-ақ, Қытай қазынашылық қарызын сатып алуға асықпайды, ал бұл Трампономика астында әбден мүмкін болатын кеңейтілген федералдық бюджет тапшылығын ескере отырсақ, өте күрделі мәселе болары анық.

Бірақ, Америка үшін ең үлкен трагедия осының барлығының американдық тұтынушыға түсетін құны болуы мүмкін. «Америка бірінші кезекте» - бұл жоспар Қытай есебінен немесе ұсынылған корпоративтік салық реформаларының орталық ерекшелігі болған шекара-салығын теңестіру арқылы іске асырыла ма - бұл АҚШ-та тауарлардың бағасын төмен ұстап тұрған жаһандық ұсыныс тізбектерінің тиімділігін жоққа шығаруы мүмкін (мысалы, Wal-Mart).

Ұзақ және тұрақты қысымның астында болған табыстары мен жұмыс орындары бар американдық тұтынушылар өз экономикалық күн көрістерін төмен бағаларға сенім артуда. Трамптың Қытай саясаты осы бағаларды көтеретін болса, орта класс ең қатты ұтылады.

Қытай-американдық ортақ тәуелділік Қытайды соғуға бағытталған Трамптың стратегиясына қиындық туғызуда. Бұл стратегия әлемнің қалған бөліктеріне жойқын әсері бар, әлемдегі ең маңызды экономикалық қарым-қатынастың бұзылуына апара алады.