El abandono del progreso

PARÍS – A Margaret Thatcher y a Ronald Reagan se los recuerda por la revolución de laissez-faire que lanzaron a comienzos de los años 1980. Hicieron campaña y ganaron en base a la promesa de que el capitalismo de libre mercado generaría crecimiento e impulsaría la prosperidad. En 2016, Nigel Farage, el entonces líder del Partido de la Independencia del Reino Unido (UKIP por su sigla en inglés) e ideólogo del Brexit, y Donald Trump, el presidente electo de Estados Unidos, hicieron campaña y ganaron en base a una premisa muy diferente: la nostalgia. De manera eficaz, prometieron "recuperar el control" y "hacer que Estados Unidos vuelva a ser grande" -en otras palabras, volver atrás el reloj. 

Como observó Mark Lilla de la Universidad de Columbia, el Reino Unido y Estados Unidos no son los únicos en experimentar un renacer reaccionario. En muchos países avanzados y emergentes, el pasado de repente parece ser mucho más atractivo que el futuro. En Francia, Marine Le Pen, la candidata de la derecha nacionalista en la próxima elección presidencial, apela explícitamente a la era en la que el gobierno francés controlaba las fronteras, protegía la industria y administraba la moneda. Esas soluciones funcionaron en los años 1960, sostiene la líder del Frente Nacional, de manera que si se las implementa hoy se podría recuperar la prosperidad.

Obviamente, esos llamamientos han tocado una fibra sensible de los electorados en todo Occidente. El principal factor detrás de este cambio en las actitudes públicas es que muchos ciudadanos han perdido la fe en el progreso. Ya no creen que el futuro les traerá una mejora material y que sus hijos vayan a tener una vida mejor que la suya. Miran para atrás porque tienen miedo de mirar hacia adelante.

El progreso ha perdido su brillo por varias razones. La primera es una década de desempeño económico deplorable: para cualquiera que tenga menos de 30 años, especialmente en Europa, la realidad hoy es la recesión y el estancamiento. El daño provocado por la crisis financiera ha sido pesado. Es más, el ritmo de las alzas de la productividad en los países avanzados (y, en gran medida, en los países emergentes) sigue siendo lamentablemente bajo. En consecuencia, son pocos los incrementos de ingresos que se pueden distribuir -mucho menos en las sociedades que envejecen, donde es menos la gente que trabaja y donde los que no trabajan viven más-. Esta realidad lúgubre puede no durar (no todos los economistas coinciden en que perdure); pero a los ciudadanos no hay que culparlos por tomar la realidad al pie de la letra.

La segunda razón por la cual el progreso ha perdido credibilidad es que la revolución digital amenaza con perjudicar a la clase media que constituyó la columna vertebral de las sociedades de posguerra de las economías avanzadas del mundo. En tanto el progreso tecnológico fue destruyendo los empleos no calificados, la respuesta política directa fue la educación. La robotización y la inteligencia artificial están destruyendo los empleos medianamente calificados, lo que deriva en un mercado laboral polarizado, con una creación de empleos en ambos extremos de la distribución salarial. Para aquellos cuyas capacidades han perdido valor y cuyos empleos están amenazados por la automatización, esto escasamente puede considerarse "progreso".

Una tercera razón, relacionada, es la distribución inmensamente sesgada de las alzas de ingresos nacionales que prevalece en muchos países. El progreso social se basaba en la promesa de que los beneficios del avance tecnológico y económico se compartirían. Pero la reciente investigación reveladora de Raj Chetty y sus colegas demuestra que mientras el 90% de los adultos estadounidenses nacidos a comienzos de los años 1940 ganaba más que sus padres, esta proporción ha declinado marcadamente desde entonces, al 50% para los nacidos en la mitad de la década de 1980. Sólo una cuarta parte de esta caída se debe a un crecimiento económico más lento; el resto hay que atribuirlo a una distribución de ingresos cada vez más desigual. Cuando la desigualdad alcanza esas proporciones, erosiona la base misma del contrato social. Es imposible hablar de progreso general cuando los niños tienen una posibilidad pareja de estar peor que sus padres.

La cuarta razón es que la nueva desigualdad tiene una dimensión espacial políticamente destacada. Las personas educadas y profesionalmente exitosas cada vez más se casan entre sí y viven cerca unas de otras, principalmente en zonas o pequeñas ciudades prósperas. Los que quedan afuera también se casan entre sí y viven cerca unos de otros, principalmente en áreas o pequeñas ciudades pobres. El resultado, sostienen Mark Muro y Sifan Liu de la Brookings Institution, es que los condados estadounidenses ganados por Trump representan apenas el 36% del PIB, mientras que los ganados por Hillary Clinton representan el 64%. La gigantesca desigualdad espacial crea grandes comunidades de personas sin futuro, donde la aspiración prevaleciente sólo puede ser volver atrás el reloj.

La fe en el progreso fue una cláusula clave del contrato político y social de las décadas de posguerra. Siempre fue parte del ADN de la izquierda; pero la derecha también se lo apropió. Después de lo que sucedió en 2016, el apoyo a un concepto forjado en el Iluminismo ya no puede darse por sentado.

Para cualquiera que crea que el progreso debería seguir siendo la brújula que guía a las sociedades en el siglo XXI, la prioridad es redefinirlo en el contexto actual y redactar la correspondiente agenda política.

Aún si se dejan de lado otras dimensiones importantes de la cuestión -como el miedo a la globalización, las crecientes dudas éticas sobre las tecnologías contemporáneas y los temores respecto de las consecuencias ambientales del crecimiento-, redefinir el progreso es un desafío de una magnitud abrumadora. Esto en parte se debe a que una agenda sensata debe encarar simultáneamente sus dimensiones macroeconómicas, educativas, distributivas y espaciales. También es porque las soluciones de ayer pertenecen al pasado: un compacto social diseñado para un contexto de alto crecimiento y de progreso tecnológico igualador no ayudará a resolver los problemas de un mundo de bajo crecimiento y de una innovación tecnológica que causa divisiones.

En resumen, la justicia social no es algo a tener en cuenta exclusivamente en contextos donde todo marcha viento en popa. Durante varias décadas, el crecimiento ha servido como sustituto de políticas sensatas de cohesión social. Lo que las sociedades avanzadas ahora necesitan son compactos sociales que sean resilientes a los cambios demográficos, a las alteraciones tecnológicas y a las sacudidas económicas.

En 2008, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, hizo campaña en base a la "esperanza" y "el cambio en el que podemos creer". La respuesta sustancial frente al renacer reaccionario debe ser darle contenido a esta promesa esencialmente incumplida.