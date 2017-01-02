23

التخلي عن التقدم

باريس- يُذكر كل من مارجريت ثاتشر ورونالد ريجان بالثورة التي أطلقاها في بداية الثمانينات والقائمة على مبدأ عدم التدخل فقد فازا في حملاتهما الإنتخابية على أساس الوعد بأن رأسمالية السوق الحرة ستطلق النمو وتعزز الازدهار وفي عام 2016، أطلق نايجل فراج، الذي كان وقتئذ رئيس حزب الاستقلال البريطاني (حزب الاستقلال) وكان العقل المدبر لخروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي (Brexit) ودونالد ترامب الرئيس الأمريكي المنتخب حملتهما على أساس مختلف تمامًا وهو "الحنين إلى الماضي" وتمكنا من الفوز على أساسهما. وفي وواقع الأمر فإن وعودهما شملت: "استعادة السيطرة" و"استعادة عظمة أمريكا"- وبعبارة أخرى "إعادة عقارب الساعة للوراء".

وكما أوضح مارك ليلا الأستاذ بجامعة كولومبيا فإن إنبعاث الرجعية مجددا لا يقتصر على المملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ففي الكثير من البلدان المتقدمة والناشئة أصبح الماضي فجأة أكثر أهمية من المستقبل. ففي فرنسا، تميل مارين لوبان، مرشحة اليمين القومي في الانتخابات الرئيسية المقبلة، صراحة إلى تلك الحقبة التي كانت الحكومة الفرنسية تسيطر فيها على الحدود وتحمي الصناعة وتدير العملة، وكانت هذه الحلول ناجحة في الستينيات من القرن العشرين كما تدعي زعيمة الجبهة الوطنية مما يعني أن تنفيذها في الوقت الراهن سيعيد الازدهار إلى فرنسا.

لا شك أن مثل هذه الإغراءات قد دقت على وترٍ حساس لدى الناخبين في جميع أنحاء الغرب وكان العامل الرئيسي لهذا التحول في التوجهات العامة أن الكثير من المواطنين فقدوا ثقتهم في التقدم وأصبحوا لا يؤمنون بأن المستقبل سوف يحقق لهم تحسنًا ماديًا وأن أبناءهم سوف يحيون حياة أفضل من حياتهم ولهذا فإن نظرتهم إلى الماضي تنبع من خوفهم من التطلع إلى المستقبل.

فقد التقدم بريقه لأسباب عديدة: أولها: عقد من الأداء الاقتصادي السيء للغاية فبالنسبة لأي شخص يقل عمره عن الثلاثين، لاسيما في أوروبا، أصبح الوضع الطبيعي الجديد هو الركود والجمود وأدت الأزمة المالية إلى خسائر فادحة. وعلاوة على ذلك فإن وتيرة المكاسب الإنتاجية في الدول المتقدمة (وإلى حد كبير في الدول الناشئة) مخيبة للآمال للغاية. ونتيجة لذلك فإن مكاسب الدخل التي يمكن توزيعها قليلة جدًا- وتقل أكثر في المجتمعات التي تعاني من الشيخوخة حيث يقل عدد العاملين ويعيش من لا يعمل لمدة زمنية أطول. لا يمكن أن يستمر هذا الواقع المرير (ولا يوافق كل الاقتصاديين على استمراريته) لكن المواطنين معذورون على أخذهم الأمور على ظاهرها.

أما السبب الثاني الذي أدى بالتقدم إلى فقدان مصداقيته هو أن الثورة الرقمية تخاطر بتقويض الطبقة المتوسطة التي شكلت العمود الفقري لمجتمعات ما بعد الحرب في الاقتصاديات المتقدمة في العالم وطالما أستمر التقدم التكنولوجي في القضاء على الوظائف التي لا تتطلب المهارات فإن التعليم هو الرد الواضح المتعلق بالسياسات. يؤدي استخدام الإنسان الآلي والذكاء الاصطناعي إلى القضاء على الوظائف التي تتطلب مهارات متوسطة مما يؤدي إلى استقطاب سوق العمل وخلق فرص عمل في قمة وقاع دورة  الأجور فقط، وهذا لا يعتبر "تقدم " بالنسبة لأولئك الذين لم تصبح لمهاراتهم قيمة والذين أضحت وظائفهم مهددة نتيجة للأتمتة.

والسبب الثالث المرتبط بما سبق هو التوزيع غير المنضبط تماماً لمكاسب الدخل القومي في العديد من الدول، فقد قام التقدم الاجتماعي على وعد بتقاسم فوائد التقدم التكنولوجي والاقتصادي لكن البحث الريادي الأخير الذي أجراه راج شيتي وزملاؤه يوضح أنه بينما حقق 90% من البالغين الأمريكيين الذين ولدوا في بداية الأربعينيات من القرن العشرين مكاسب تفوق تلك التي حققها أبائهم، فإن هذه النسبة انخفضت انخفاضاً مطرداً منذ ذلك الحين إلى 50% بالنسبة للذين ولدوا في منتصف الثمانينيات من القرن العشرين ويُعزى ربع نسبة هذا الانخفاض فقط لتباطؤ النمو الإقتصادي وأما النسبة المتبقية فتعود لتزايد التوزيع غير العادل للدخل، فعندما يصل إنعدام المساواة إلى هذا الحد، تُقوض الأسس التي يقوم عليها العقد الاجتماعي كما يصبح من المستحيل أن نتحدث عن التقدم الشامل إذا كان الأطفال معرضين لإن يصبحوا في وضع أسوأ من آبائهم.

يتعلق السبب الرابع بالبعد المكاني البارز سياسيًا لنهج عدم المساواة الجديدة، فيزداد معدل زواج الأشخاص المتعلمين الناجحين المؤهلين ويعيش هؤلاء الأشخاص بالقرب من بعضهم البعض وغالبًا ما يكون ذلك في المناطق الحضرية الكبيرة المزدهرة، أما غيرهم من غير المتمتعين بتلك المهارات فيتزوجون أيضًا ويعيشون بالقرب من بعضهم البعض وغالباً ما يكون ذلك في مناطق فقيرة أو بلدات صغيرة وبالنتيجة وكما أوضحت حسابات مارك مورو وسيفان ليو من معهد بروكنجز فإن المقاطعات التي فاز بها ترمب تشكل حوالي 36% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بينما المقاطعات التي فازت بها كلينتون تمثل 64% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي وبهذا فإن زيادة عدم المساواة المكانية تخلق مجتمعات كبرى بلا مستقبل لا تتطلع إلا إلى إعادة عقارب الساعة للوراء.

كان الإيمان بالتقدم من البنود الأساسية للعقد السياسي والاجتماعي لعقود ما بعد الحرب وكان دائمًا جزءًا لا يتجزأ من معتقد اليسار وكان اليمين يؤمن بالتقدم أيضًا. وبعد ما حدث عام 2016 لم يعد من الممكن إعتبار دعم مفهوم تم تشكيله في عصور التنوير على أنه من المسلمات .

على من يعتقد أن التقدم يجب أن يظل البوصلة التي توجه المجتمعات في القرن الحادي والعشرين، أن يجعل أولويته في إعادة تعريف التقدم في سياق اليوم وتحديد جدول أعمال السياسات المقابلة.

وحتى إذا نحينا الأبعاد الأخرى المهمة للقضية جانباً- مثل الخوف من العولمة وتزايد الشكوك الأخلاقية حول التكنولوجيات المعاصرة والمخاوف المرتبطة بالعواقب البيئية للنمو- فإن إعادة تعريف التقدم يعتبر من التحديات الصعبة للغاية ويرجع هذا جزئياً إلى ضرورة وضع جدول أعمال معقول يتعامل بشكل متزامن مع أبعاده الاقتصادية الكلية والتعليمية والتوزيعية والمكانية، بالإضافة إلى أن حلول الأمس تنتمي إلى الماضي: ولا يمكن أن يساعد العقد الاجتماعي المصاغ لبيئة عالية النمو، والذي يعمل على معادلة التقدم التكنولوجي، في التعامل مع مشكلات العالم منخفض النمو الذي يمثل فيه الابتكار التكنولوجي مدعاةً للخلاف.

ولإيجاز ما سبق، فإن العدالة الاجتماعية لا تختص فقط بالبيئات الناجحة، فعلى مدار العديد من العقود، مثّل النمو بديلاً عن سياسات التماسك الاجتماعي المعقولة وأضحى ما تحتاجه المجتمعات المتقدمة الآن هي المواثيق الاجتماعية التي يمكنها التكيف مع التحولات السكانية والأعطال التكنولوجية والصدمات الاقتصادية.

وفي عام 2008، اعتمدت حملة الرئيس باراك أوباما على "الأمل" و"التغيير الذي يمكن أن نؤمن به"ويجب أن تكون الرد الموضوعي على عودة الرجعية هو إعطاء مضمون لذلك الوعد الذي لم يتحقق إلى حد كبير.