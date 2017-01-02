23

Opuštění pokroku

PAŘÍŽ – Margaret Thatcherová a Ronald Reagan jsou vzpomínáni v souvislosti s revolucí laissez-faire, již zpočátku 80. let zahájili. Vedli kampaně a zvítězili se slibem, že volnotržní kapitalismus sejme pouta růstu a prosperitě. Duchovní otec brexitu Nigel Farage, tehdejší lídr Strany nezávislosti Spojeného království, a americký prezidentský čekatel Donald Trump vedli v roce 2016 kampaně a zvítězili na základě něčeho úplně jiného: nostalgie. Výmluvné je, že stavěli na slibech, že „získají zpět kontrolu“ a „vrátí Americe velikost“ – jinými slovy že vrátí čas.

Jak postřehl Mark Lilla z Columbijské univerzity, Spojené království a USA nejsou jediné země zažívající obrodu zpátečnictví. V mnoha vyspělých i rozvíjejících se zemích se najednou minulost zdá mnohem přitažlivější než budoucnost. Ve Francii se Marine Le Penová, kandidátka nacionalistické pravice v nadcházejících prezidentských volbách, výslovně dovolává éry, kdy francouzská vláda ovládala hranice, chránila průmysl a řídila měnu. Taková řešení v 60. letech fungovala, tvrdí vůdkyně Národní fronty, takže jejich opětovné zavedení by znovu přineslo prosperitu.

Je zřejmé, že u voličů napříč Západem takové apely padají na úrodnou půdu. Hlavní okolnost, z níž tento posun postojů veřejnosti vyrůstá, tkví v tom, že mnoho občanů ztratilo víru v pokrok. Nevěří už, že jim budoucnost přinese zlepšení materiální situace a že jejich děti budou žít lepší život než oni sami. Bojí se pohlédnout vpřed, a proto se obracejí zpátky.

Pokrok ztratil lesk z několika příčin. První je deset let žalostné hospodářské výkonnosti: novým normálem pro každého ve věku do 30 let, zejména v Evropě, je recese a stagnace. Finanční krize si vybírá krutou daň. Rovněž tempo zvyšování produktivity zůstává ve vyspělých zemích (a do značné míry i v rozvíjejících se) neuspokojivě nízké. V oblasti příjmů je tedy velmi málo přírůstků k rozdělení – a ještě méně ve stárnoucích společnostech, kde pracuje méně lidí a ti, kdo už nepracují, déle žijí. Tato chmurná realita nemusí zůstat dlouho (ne všichni ekonomové souhlasí, že přetrvá), ale občanům lze odpustit, že své úvahy řídí podle skutečnosti, jak ji vidí kolem sebe.

Druhá příčina úpadku věrohodnosti pokroku spočívá v hrozbě, že digitální revoluce podkope střední třídu, která ve vyspělých ekonomikách světa tvořila páteř poválečných společností. Dokud technologický pokrok likvidoval nekvalifikovaná pracovní místa, přímočarou politickou reakcí bylo vzdělávání. Robotizace a umělá inteligence ale ničí místa pro pracující se střední kvalifikací, což vede k polarizaci trhu práce, neboť pracovní místa vznikají na koncích distribuce mezd. Prizmatem těch, jejichž dovednosti ztrácejí hodnotu a jejichž pracovní místa ohrožuje automatizace, to sotva znamená „pokrok“.

Třetí, související příčinou je masivně vychýlená distribuce příjmů z národního důchodu, která přetrvává v mnoha zemích. Sociální pokrok se opíral o slib, že se přínosy technologického a ekonomického postupu budou sdílet. Jenže nedávný průlomový výzkum uskutečněný Rajem Chettym a jeho kolegy dokládá, že zatímco 90 % amerických dospělých narozených na začátku 40. let 20. století vydělávalo víc než jejich rodiče, od té doby tento podíl vytrvale klesá, až na 50 % těch, kdo se narodili v polovině 80. let. Jen čtvrtina tohoto propadu je důsledkem pomalejšího hospodářského růstu; zbytek lze připsat na vrub čím dál nerovnější distribuci příjmů. Když nerovnost dosáhne takových rozměrů, narušuje samotný základ společenské smlouvy. Nelze hovořit o celkovém pokroku, když děti mají šance padesát na padesát, že se budou mít hůř než jejich rodiče.

Začtvrté, nová nerovnost má politicky významnou prostorovou dimenzi. Vzdělaní, profesně úspěšní lidé rostoucí měrou uzavírají sňatky a žijí ve vzájemné blízkosti, většinou ve velkých, prosperujících metropolitních územích. Ti, kdo mezi ně nepatří, také uzavírají sňatky a bydlí vzájemně blízko, povětšinou v oblastech hospodářského útlumu nebo menších městech. Výsledkem, podle Marka Mura a Sifan Liu z Brookings Institution, je to, že americké okrsky, jež získal Trump, tvoří jen 36 % HDP, zatímco ty, jež získala Hillary Clintonová, generují 64 %. Obrovská prostorová nerovnost vytváří početné komunity lidí bez budoucnosti, kde převládající touhou může být jedině vrátit čas.

Víra v pokrok byla stěžejním ustanovením politické a společenské smlouvy poválečných desetiletí. Levice ji měla ve své DNA odjakživa, ale přiklonila se k ní i pravice. Podporu pojetí vzniklého v době osvícenství už po událostech roku 2016 nelze považovat za samozřejmou.

Prioritou pro každého, kdo má za to, že kompasem, podle nějž se orientují společnosti, by v jedenadvacátém století měl zůstat pokrok, je definovat jej nově v dnešním kontextu a rozpracovat odpovídající politický program.

I když necháme stranou další důležité rozměry problému – například strach z globalizace, sílící etické pochybnosti nad současnými technologiemi a obavy z důsledků růstu pro životní prostředí – předefinovat pokrok je úkol zdrcující velikosti. Zčásti je to tím, že smysluplný program se musí souběžně zabývat makroekonomickými, osvětovými, distribučními a prostorovými ohledy. Dále je to tím, že včerejší řešení patří včerejšku: společenská smlouva přizpůsobená prostředí svižně rostoucího technologického pokroku posilujícího rovnost nepomůže vyřešit problémy světa charakteristického nízkým růstem a rozdělujícími technologickými inovacemi.

Krátce, sociální spravedlnost je záležitostí i do nepohody. Jako náhražka smysluplných politik sociální soudržnosti už několik desetiletí slouží růst. Vyspělé společnosti teď potřebují společenské dohody, které odolají demografickým změnám, technologickým otřesům a ekonomickým šokům.

Americký prezident Barack Obama v roce 2008 postavil kampaň na „naději“ a „změně, jíž můžeme věřit“. Zásadní odpovědí na obrodu zpátečnictví musí být dát obsah tomuto z velké části nenaplněnému slibu.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč