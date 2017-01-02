Opuštění pokroku

j. von Hettlingen JAN 3, 2017

Jean Pisani-Ferry sees a surge in national nostalgia - a reactionary movement that abandons progress by turning the clock back. He says Nigel Farage and Donald Trump are nostalgic about an era in the 1980s when Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan imposed their laissez-faire policy, hoping it would "unleash growth and boost prosperity."

While Farage stoked English nationalism during his "Leave" campaign, he drove the country toward standing alone and self governing. The Brexit vote has plunged Britain into uncertainty. Trump announced recently that he wanted a Reagan-Thatcher relationship with Theresa May. In fact he has appointed a Treasury secretary who promised "the most significant middle income tax cut since Ronald Reagan". However Reaganomics - its free-market capitalism, privatisation of state-owned assets, the lowering of taxes and reduced social expenditure - turned out to be a failure . In France Marine Le Pen of the nationalist party, Front National also dwells on the good old days when France "controlled the borders, protected industry, and managed the currency." Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen still clings to the Napoleonic era.

According to the author, nationalist nostalgia is a form of escapism - indulgence in fantasies to escape reality, which is often marked by desperation and frustration. This "shift in public attitudes" has become common among people who have lost "faith in progress. They no longer believe that the future will bring them material improvement and that their children will have a better life than their own. They look backward because they are afraid to look ahead."

The author says, "progress has lost its shine for several reasons" - sluggish growth, technology, unequal distribution of income and social segregation. Economy in Europe hasn't recovered since the 2008 financial crisis. Young people bear the brunt of "recession and stagnation" as they can't find jobs that allow them to plan a family and buy homes. As "robotization and artificial intelligence are destroying medium-skilled jobs" in many countries, governments do little to improve their human resources, by providing vocational training and making their work forces competitive. Many are discouraged by the trend that children may be "worse off than their parents." The hope of earning more and having better lives than past generations is the engine of advancement, but it has become an unattainable goal for many. Following the proverb: "birds of a feather flock together," communities become divided between - "educated, professionally successful people" and those who struggle to make ends meet.

If "progress should remain the compass guiding societies in the twenty-first century, the priority is to redefine it in today's context and to spell out the corresponding policy agenda." True, but progress has many facets, but social progress is the bedrock of all other movements. A strong civil society helps its people overcome "fear of globalization, growing ethical doubts about contemporary technologies, and concerns about the environmental consequences of growth." It requires a flexible and "sensible agenda" that could "simultaneously address its macroeconomic, educational, distributional, and spatial dimensions." Therefore it's up to the citizens of a country to join forces. Together they build "advanced societies" that write social comtracts "that are resilient to demographic shifts, technological disruptions, and economic shocks." Only an enlightened population won't fall prey to populists, who have little to offer apart from dreams, illusions and nostalgia.