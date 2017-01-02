23

Die Preisgabe des Fortschritts

PARIS – Margaret Thatcher und Ronald Reagan bleiben für ihre Deregulierungsrevolution der frühen 1980er in Erinnerung. Ihre Kampagnen und Siege beruhten auf dem Versprechen, der Kapitalismus der freien Märkte führe zu Wachstum und fördere den Wohlstand. 2016 hat Nigel Farage – der ehemalige Parteichef der britischen Unabhängigkeitspartei (UKIP) und Planer des Brexit – ebenso wie der zukünftige US-Präsident Donald Trump seine Kampagnen und Siege auf eine deutlich andere Grundlage gestellt: Nostalgie. Dementsprechend versprachen die beiden, „die Kontrolle wiederzuerlangen” und „Amerika wieder großartig zu machen“ – mit anderen Worten, die Uhr zurückzudrehen.

Wie Mark Lilla von der Columbia-University beobachtet hat, rollt diese neue reaktionäre Welle nicht nur durch Großbritannien und die Vereinigten Staaten. In vielen Industrie- und Schwellenländern scheint die Vergangenheit plötzlich attraktiver zu sein als die Zukunft. In Frankreich verherrlicht Marine Le Pen, die Präsidentschaftskandidatin der nationalistischen Rechten, die Ära, in der die französische Regierung die Grenzen kontrolliert, die Industrie geschützt und die Währung aktiv beeinflusst hat. Die Parteiführerin der Nationalen Front behauptet, solche Lösungen, die in den 1960ern funktioniert haben, würden auch heute wieder zu Wohlstand führen.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Offensichtlich sprechen viele Wähler im gesamten Westen auf solche Ideen an. Der Hauptgrund für diesen Wandel der öffentlichen Einstellung ist, dass viele Bürger ihr Vertrauen in den Fortschritt verloren haben. Sie glauben nicht mehr, dass ihnen die Zukunft materielle Verbesserungen bieten kann oder dass es ihre Kinder einmal besser haben werden als sie selbst. Weil sie Angst haben, nach vorn zu schauen, blicken sie zurück in die Vergangenheit.

Dafür, dass der Fortschritt seinen Glanz verloren hat, gibt es mehrere Gründe: Der erste ist ein Jahrzehnt der schwächelnden Wirtschaft. Zumindest in Europa besteht für alle unter 30 der neue Normalzustand in Rezession und Stagnation. Der Preis der Finanzkrise war hoch. Darüber hinaus sind die Produktivitätszuwächse in den Industriestaaten (und oft auch in den Schwellenländern) weiterhin enttäuschend gering. Daher gibt es kaum Einkommensgewinne, die verteilt werden könnten – und noch weniger in alternden Gesellschaften, in denen weniger Menschen arbeiten und die Rentner länger leben. Ob diese harsche Realität tatsächlich auch in Zukunft Bestand haben wird, ist unter Ökonomen umstritten, aber dass die Bürger diese Probleme ernst nehmen, ist verständlich.

Der zweite Grund, warum der Fortschritt an Glaubwürdigkeit verloren hat, besteht darin, dass die Mittelklasse – das Rückgrat der industriellen Nachkriegsgesellschaften – Gefahr läuft, durch die digitale Revolution untergraben zu werden. So lange durch den technischen Fortschritt nur unqualifizierte Arbeitsplätze vernichtet wurden, reagierten die Politiker mit verstärkter Ausbildungsförderung. Aber auch Jobs mittleren Qualifikationsgrades werden durch Robotik und künstliche Intelligenz zerstört, was zu einem polarisierten Beschäftigungsmarkt mit Arbeitsplätzen an beiden Enden der Einkommensverteilung führt. Diejenigen, deren Fähigkeiten an Wert verloren haben und deren Arbeitsplätze durch Automatisierung verloren gegangen sind, werden dies wohl kaum als „Fortschritt“ werten.

Ein dritter, damit zusammenhängender Grund besteht in der massiv verzerrten Verteilung der nationalen Einkommenszuwächse vieler Länder. Der soziale Fortschritt lebte von dem Versprechen, dass der Nutzen technologischer und wirtschaftlicher Fortschritte geteilt wird. Aber aktuelle, bahnbrechende Forschungen von Raj Chetty und seinen Kollegen zeigen, dass, während 90% der in den frühen 1940ern geborenen US-Erwachsenen mehr als ihre Eltern verdienten, dieser Anteil seitdem stetig gesunken ist. Heute haben nur noch 50% der Mitte der 1980er geborenen Amerikaner ein höheres Einkommen als ihre Eltern. Lediglich ein Viertel dieses Rückgangs liegt an der Verlangsamung des Wirtschaftswachstums; der Rest kann auf eine immer ungleichere Einkommensverteilung zurückgeführt werden. Nimmt die Ungleichheit ein solches Ausmaß an, untergräbt sie die Basis des Sozialvertrags. Ist es unwahrscheinlich, dass es Kindern einmal besser geht als ihren Eltern, kann man wohl kaum von allgemeinen Fortschritten sprechen.

Viertens hat die neue Ungleichheit eine politisch hervorstechende räumliche Dimension: Gut ausgebildete, beruflich erfolgreiche Menschen heiraten immer mehr unter sich und leben nah beieinander – meist in großen, wohlhabenden Ballungsgebieten. Ebenso heiraten sich die Verlierer gegenseitig und leben nah zusammen – meist in sozial schwachen Gebieten oder Kleinstädten. Laut Mark Muro und Sifan Liu von der Brookings Institution ist dies der Grund dafür, dass in den US-Wahlkreisen, in denen Trump gewann, nur 36% des BIP erwirtschaftet wird, während in den von Clinton gewonnenen Kreisen der Anteil bei 64% liegt. Massive räumliche Ungleichheit führt zu großen Gemeinschaften von Menschen ohne Zukunft, die die Uhr lediglich zurückdrehen möchten.

Der Glaube an den Fortschritt war in den Nachkriegsjahrzehnten eine Grundvoraussetzung des politischen und sozialen Gesellschaftsvertrags. Er war immer ein Grundbestandteil der linken Programme, aber auch die Rechten haben sich an ihn gewöhnt. Nach den Ereignissen von 2016 ist die Unterstützung für dieses Konzept, das während der Aufklärung entstanden ist, nun nicht mehr gewährleistet.

Alle, die glauben, die Idee des Fortschritts sollte den Gesellschaften des 21. Jahrhunderts weiterhin als Kompass dienen können, müssen diese nun anhand der heutigen Gegebenheiten umdefinieren und eine entsprechende politische Agenda entwerfen.

Sogar wenn man andere wichtige Dimensionen des Themas außen vor lässt – wie die Angst vor der Globalisierung, wachsende ethische Zweifel über moderne Technologien und die Sorge über die ökologischen Folgen des Wachstums – ist die Neudefinition des Fortschritts eine Herausforderung von erschreckender Größe. Dies liegt teilweise daran, dass eine vernünftige Agenda gleichzeitig makroökonomische, ausbildungsbezogene, verteilungstechnische und räumliche Dimensionen umfassen muss. Die Lösungen von gestern sind nur noch Vergangenheit: Ein Sozialvertrag für ein Umfeld mit hohem Wachstum und gleichberechtigtem technologischem Fortschritt kann die Probleme einer wachstumsarmen Welt mit spaltend wirkenden technischen Neuerungen nicht mehr lösen.

Kurz gesagt, soziale Gerechtigkeit ist nicht nur eine Sache schönen Wetters. Viele Jahrzehnte lang war das Wachstum ein Ersatz für vernünftige Sozialpolitik. Heute brauchen die Industriestaaten Sozialvertrage, die demografische Veränderungen, technologische Umwälzungen und wirtschaftliche Schocks überleben können.

Fake news or real views Learn More

2008 hat US-Präsident Barack Obama seine Kampagne auf „Hoffnung“ und „glaubwürdige Veränderungen“ ausgerichtet. Die stichhaltige Antwort auf die Wiederkehr der reaktionären Welle muss darin bestehen, diesen größtenteils unerfüllten Versprechen Inhalt zu verleihen.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff