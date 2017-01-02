23

放弃进步

巴黎——历史铭记玛格丽特·撒切尔和罗纳德·里根是因为他们在二十世纪八十年代发动了一场自由放任主义革命。他们竞选获胜是因为承诺自由市场资本主义能够释放增长并且促进繁荣。2016年，时任英国独立党（UKIP）领导人——策划英国退欧的奈杰尔·法拉奇和美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普竞选获胜的基础截然不同：怀旧。说实话，他们的承诺是“收回控制权”和“让美国再次伟大”——换句话讲，就是拨回历史的时钟。

据哥伦比亚大学的马克·利拉观察，不仅是英国和美国正在经历反动思潮的复兴。在许多发达和新兴国家，过去似乎突然之间变得比未来更吸引人。在法国即将到来的总统大选中，民族主义右翼候选人马琳·勒庞公然怀念的时代是由法国政府保护工业、管理货币和控制边境。国民阵线领导人称这样的方案在二十世纪六十年代曾经有效，因此执行它们或将重现繁荣。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

显而易见，这样的呼吁引起了整个西方世界选民的共鸣。导致公众态度转变的主要因素是许多民众已经对进步失去了信心。他们不再相信未来会带来物质上的改善，也不相信他们的子女会拥有更好的生活。他们执着于过去，是因为他们对未来充满担心。

有几个原因导致进步失去了原有的光环。首先是长达十年的糟糕经济表现：对三十岁以下的所有人而言，尤其是欧洲人，新常态是停滞和经济衰退。金融危机造成了巨大的损失。不仅如此，发达国家（而且在很大程度上新兴国家也不例外）的生产率增速仍然低得令人失望。结果导致收入增量的分配方式少之又少——社会人口不断老龄化、工作人口越来越少、不工作人口寿命越来越长进一步恶化了这种局面。

人们对进步丧失信心的第二个原因是数字革命可能损害构成战后世界发达经济体社会支柱的中产阶级。只要技术进步继续破坏非技术性工作，那么最直接的应对之策就是教育。机器人化和人工智能正在摧毁中等技术岗位，导致劳动力市场两极分化，在工资分布的两端创造就业机会。对那些技能已经失去价值并且工作受到自动化威胁的人而言，这很难被视为“进步”的表现。

第三个相关原因是许多国家普遍存在国民收入增长分配的大规模倾斜。承诺技术和经济进步利益共享是社会进步赖以存在的基石。但拉兹·切提及其同事的最近一项突破性研究表明尽管二十世纪四十年代早期出生的美国成年人90%收入均高于其父母，但这一比例从那以后就一直呈稳定下降趋势，到二十世纪八十年代中期下降到50%。只有1/4的上述降幅是因为经济增长放缓；其余的则须归因于越来越不平等的收入分配。当不平等达到如此程度时，社会契约的基础就会遭到破坏。如果孩子有一半的几率过得还不如父母，谈论整体进步根本就不可能。

第四，新的不平等在政治上有着突出的空间存在感。受过教育、职业成功的人士大多生活在繁荣的大城市地区，他们越来越多的通婚并且彼此接近。那些被时代抛弃的人同样结婚并生活在一起，但大多是在萧条的地区或小城镇。布鲁金斯学会的马克·姆洛和 Sifan Liu估算的结果是特朗普获胜的县仅占国内生产总值的36%，而希拉里·克林顿获胜的县则占到国内生产总值的64%。巨大的空间不平等造就了大批没有未来的民众，他们普遍的希望只能是将时钟拨回到从前。

对进步的信仰是战后数十年政治和社会契约的重要条款。它一直是左翼DNA的组成部分；但右翼同样会利用这一点。在2016年的一切发生后，对启蒙运动中形成的概念支持不能再继续被认为是理所当然。

对相信进步应成为21世纪社会指南的任何人而言，重点任务是要在今天的环境下重新界定进步的含义并明确相��的政策议程。

即使抛开这个问题的其他重要方面——比如对全球化的恐惧、对当代技术的伦理怀疑以及对经济发展环境后果的关注——重新定义发展的含义也是一项令人生畏的挑战。部分原因是合理的议程安排必须同时解决宏观经济、教育、分配和空间问题。同时还因为昨天的解决方案只属于过去：为高增长、平等、技术进步环境所设计的社会契约解决不了技术创新分裂的低增长世界所面临的问题。

总而言之，社会正义不仅仅关乎公平的气候环境。几十年来，经济增长一直被当作合理社会凝聚政策的替代品。发达社会现在需要能适应人口变化、技术破坏和经济冲击的社会契约。

Fake news or real views Learn More

2008年，美国总统巴拉克·奥巴马提出了“希望”和“我们能够信任的变化”等竞选口号。对反动复兴潮流的实质性反击必须是赋予这种基本未能得到兑现的承诺以全新的内涵。

翻译：Xu Binbin