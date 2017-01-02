The Abandonment of Progress

PARIS – Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan are remembered for the laissez-faire revolution they launched in the early 1980s. They campaigned and won on the promise that free-market capitalism would unleash growth and boost prosperity. In 2016, Nigel Farage, the then-leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) who masterminded Brexit, and US President-elect Donald Trump campaigned and won on a very different basis: nostalgia. Tellingly, their promises were to “take back control” and “make America great again” – in other words, to turn back the clock.
As Columbia University’s Mark Lilla has observed, the United Kingdom and the US are not alone in experiencing a reactionary revival. In many advanced and emerging countries, the past suddenly seems to have much more appeal than the future. In France, Marine Le Pen, the nationalist right’s candidate in the upcoming presidential election, explicitly appeals to the era when the French government controlled the borders, protected industry, and managed the currency. Such solutions worked in the 1960s, the National Front leader claims, so implementing them now would bring back prosperity.
Obviously, such appeals have struck a chord with electorates throughout the West. The main factor underlying this shift in public attitudes is that many citizens have lost faith in progress. They no longer believe that the future will bring them material improvement and that their children will have a better life than their own. They look backward because they are afraid to look ahead.
Progress has lost its shine for several reasons. The first is a decade of dismal economic performance: for anyone below the age of 30, especially in Europe, the new normal is recession and stagnation. The toll taken by the financial crisis has been heavy. Furthermore, the pace of productivity gains in the advanced countries (and to a large extent in emerging countries) remains disappointingly low. As a result, there is very little in the way of income gains to distribute – and even less in aging societies where fewer people are at work and those out of work live longer. This grim reality may not last (not all economists agree that it will); but citizens can be forgiven for taking reality at face value.
The second reason progress has lost credibility is that the digital revolution risks undermining the middle class that formed the backbone of the post-war societies of the world’s advanced economies. As long as technological progress was destroying unskilled jobs, the straightforward policy response was education. Robotization and artificial intelligence are destroying medium-skilled jobs, leading to a polarized labor market, with jobs created at the two ends of the wage distribution. For those whose skills have lost value and whose jobs are threatened by automation, this hardly counts as “progress.”
A third, related, reason is the massively skewed distribution of national income gains that prevails in many countries. Social progress rested on the promise that the benefits of technological and economic advancement would be shared. But recent path-breaking research by Raj Chetty and his colleagues shows that whereas 90% of US adults born in the early 1940s earned more than their parents, this proportion has steadily declined ever since, to 50% for those born in the mid-1980s. Only one-quarter of this decline is due to slower economic growth; the remainder is attributable to an increasingly unequal distribution of income. When inequality reaches such proportions, it erodes the very basis of the social contract. It is impossible to speak of overall progress when children have an even chance of being worse off than their parents.
Fourth, the new inequality has a politically salient spatial dimension. Educated, professionally successful people increasingly marry and live close to one another, mostly in large, prosperous metropolitan areas. Those left out also marry and live close to one another, mostly in depressed areas or small towns. The result, reckon the Brookings Institution’s Mark Muro and Sifan Liu, is that US counties won by Trump account for just 36% of GDP, whereas won by Hillary Clinton account for 64%. Massive spatial inequality creates large communities of people with no future, where the prevailing aspiration can only be to turn back the clock.
Faith in progress was a key provision of the political and social contract of the post-war decades. It was always a part of the left’s DNA; but the right embraced it as well. After what happened in 2016, support for a concept forged in the Enlightenment can no longer be taken for granted.
For anyone who believes that progress should remain the compass guiding societies in the twenty-first century, the priority is to redefine it in today’s context and to spell out the corresponding policy agenda.
Even leaving aside other important dimensions of the issue – such as fear of globalization, growing ethical doubts about contemporary technologies, and concerns about the environmental consequences of growth – redefining progress is a challenge of daunting magnitude. This is partly because a sensible agenda must simultaneously address its macroeconomic, educational, distributional, and spatial dimensions. It is also because yesterday’s solutions belong to the past: a social compact designed for an environment of high-growth, equalizing technological progress won’t help address the problems of a low-growth world of divisive technological innovation.
In short, social justice is not a matter only for fair-weather environments. For several decades, growth has served as a substitute for sensible social cohesion policies. What advanced societies need now are social compacts that are resilient to demographic shifts, technological disruptions, and economic shocks.
In 2008, US President Barack Obama campaigned on “hope” and “change we can believe in.” The substantive response to the reactionary revival must be to give content to this largely unfulfilled promise.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE AGENDA OF THE WEST IS HIJACKED
JPF must be respected for the simplicity with which he explains a profound predicament.
Interestingly the analogy that contains the remedy was the fissures that ruptured the erstwhile USSR.
Russian Majority's domination of a Geographic Union had left the marginalized only one road to salvation - Escaping the Union.
Having lost Cold War to Ronald Reagan's America, The East grabbed the Gorbachev dreams of A Common European Home.
Enlargement of Europe was inevitable - just as The South was accommodated by The Six Founders of the European Economic Community.
Six is now Twenty-Six and have Unionized to create the agenda of a Latin Monetary Union - with TransAtlantic consequences.
Not only within Europe - where Brexit signalled the First Rupture - The Atlantic Uncertainty triggered the Second Rupture: Brexit ++.
The agenda of The West has been hijacked - Brussels is now the Headquarters of EUSSR, that threatens those that question.
Like The Kremlin - The only salvation is Escape from The Union. Migration is inevitable as absence of Transfer Union fosters Inequality.
Unlike The Anglosphere - where all Four Currencies are now IMF currencies - Europe is now The German Commonwealth.
While The German Commonwealth is better than The Russian Commonwealth - neither have the Architecture of The Anglosphere.
The Exit Route to The Anglosphere faces "Mexican Walls" - Brexit and Brexit plus plus.
The Atlantic Uncertainty triggered the formation of The Atlantic/Pacific Economic Community.
The Anglosphere now ensconced inside APEC - to escape marginalization by the EUSSR.
It is time for EUSSR to find a Mirror - or look across The Berlin Wall.
Brussels needs to find One Language - before One Currency. Read more
Comment Commented Elizabeth Pula
Slogans just don't send any dimension of any real message anymore. It's interesting that you are at least attacking some of those underhanded labels about "progress". Really you may be breaking the ice of the "right" VS "left", "conservative" VS "Liberal/Progressive" meaningless and distracting media hype. Neither the right nor the left has done much over the last 40 years to focus on any levels of "progress" promotion- At least in the US. I don't live in Europe, and presently am terrified to even think of visiting. Not that the US has outstanding exemplary living conditions, at least the battle zones have had slightly better defined boundaries. Turning back the clock just won't work to correct that unequal distribution of any income gains (if any, when you evaluate cost inflation over the last 40 years or so). Can Trump give any content, that 40 years has vividly revealed by right and left political leaders, to a really honest to goodness empty promise? These "Players" are players that really don't even think about any social contract. Players can't abandon words that aren't even in their vocabulary. The clock stopped ticking a long time ago. It was only a con-game, with a gimmick. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Jean Pisani-Ferry sees a surge in national nostalgia - a reactionary movement that abandons progress by turning the clock back. He says Nigel Farage and Donald Trump are nostalgic about an era in the 1980s when Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan imposed their laissez-faire policy, hoping it would "unleash growth and boost prosperity."
While Farage stoked English nationalism during his "Leave" campaign, he drove the country toward standing alone and self governing. The Brexit vote has plunged Britain into uncertainty. Trump announced recently that he wanted a Reagan-Thatcher relationship with Theresa May. In fact he has appointed a Treasury secretary who promised "the most significant middle income tax cut since Ronald Reagan". However Reaganomics - its free-market capitalism, privatisation of state-owned assets, the lowering of taxes and reduced social expenditure - turned out to be a failure . In France Marine Le Pen of the nationalist party, Front National also dwells on the good old days when France "controlled the borders, protected industry, and managed the currency." Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen still clings to the Napoleonic era.
According to the author, nationalist nostalgia is a form of escapism - indulgence in fantasies to escape reality, which is often marked by desperation and frustration. This "shift in public attitudes" has become common among people who have lost "faith in progress. They no longer believe that the future will bring them material improvement and that their children will have a better life than their own. They look backward because they are afraid to look ahead."
The author says, "progress has lost its shine for several reasons" - sluggish growth, technology, unequal distribution of income and social segregation. Economy in Europe hasn't recovered since the 2008 financial crisis. Young people bear the brunt of "recession and stagnation" as they can't find jobs that allow them to plan a family and buy homes. As "robotization and artificial intelligence are destroying medium-skilled jobs" in many countries, governments do little to improve their human resources, by providing vocational training and making their work forces competitive. Many are discouraged by the trend that children may be "worse off than their parents." The hope of earning more and having better lives than past generations is the engine of advancement, but it has become an unattainable goal for many. Following the proverb: "birds of a feather flock together," communities become divided between - "educated, professionally successful people" and those who struggle to make ends meet.
If "progress should remain the compass guiding societies in the twenty-first century, the priority is to redefine it in today’s context and to spell out the corresponding policy agenda." True, but progress has many facets, but social progress is the bedrock of all other movements. A strong civil society helps its people overcome "fear of globalization, growing ethical doubts about contemporary technologies, and concerns about the environmental consequences of growth." It requires a flexible and "sensible agenda" that could "simultaneously address its macroeconomic, educational, distributional, and spatial dimensions." Therefore it's up to the citizens of a country to join forces. Together they build "advanced societies" that write social comtracts "that are resilient to demographic shifts, technological disruptions, and economic shocks." Only an enlightened population won't fall prey to populists, who have little to offer apart from dreams, illusions and nostalgia. Read more
Comment Commented rachel horwitz
A thoughtful, intelligent article. It really explains what is happening. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Progress Vs Reaction is self explanatory and recurrent in our history,
No need for further explanationm the only bright thing is that progress allways wins in the long-run Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
Jose,
Enough already with your "Enlightened Progressives" vs reactionary Conservatives. If anything, its you and your lot that are recycling the old ideas. Lenin and his "progressive" Russian Revolution wanted to achieve the same goals that you're currently preaching. Who can argue against equality...well if equality means we are all equally poor (see Venezuela's recent socialist experiment), count me out. Who can argue against fraternity...well even your "beacon of enlightenment", cosmopolitan USSR ended up breaking apart largely due to awakening of national consciousness. Despite cultural leftists best efforts, nation state is and will continue to remain relevant because people continue to see it as the best guardian of their welfare. Who can argue against freedom...you mean "Charlie Hebdo" freedom that recently resulted in printing cartoons making fun of 90+ dead Russian soldiers who crashed in Black Sea or the same freedom that German press exercised when reporting about the Cologne assaults and countless other examples where it agrees with "their" definition of freedom. I could go on and on but the fact remains that its you and your fellow "regressives" that continue to rely on old and failed ideas. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my POV the will for progress just shifted. It now seems less about best-for-all ideals and more about subgroup liberation. These two aims seem to alternate on all social scales.
The valid widespread rejection stems mostly from the fact, that mutually ignorant and damaging subgroup liberation too often bears conflicts, equally on all social scales. What seems needed here is responsible subgroup liberation. There is more in my account's biography. Read more
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
Mr. Pisani-Ferry forgot the most important factor which brings people all around the “western” world to look at the past: the desire to reinstate democracy, which was almost nullified by the so called “globalization”, or “neo-liberalism”, and so on.
Inequality has political outcomes, not only economics ones. One can see crisp clear this process at work in the construction of the European Union, who kicked down the representation principle. In EU, a restricted oligarchy stated the “government by rules”, i.e. the replacement of the government (politics) by “governance”. Something similar to the Lenin idea: the rule of engineers – as well known, Lenin was not so fond in labor movement' and Marx' thinking.
So we have now the SEU, Soviet European Union.
Mr. Pisani-Ferry, a frequent flyer of the Bruxelles Bubble, knows all this topic very well. Read more
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
@Jose araujo
How could you be so blind?
D0n't you SEE (not necessary to understand, just look at) that starting from the '80s a process moved a lot of power out of the democratic institutions? Do you live in Europe? I don't think so.
This as matter of facts. More: I dind't wrote that "looking at the past" is the solution, I wrote that THE REASON (= EXPLANATION) for which people looks at the past is this one.
Can you perceive the difference between an explanation and a recipe?
Don't you see going back to the past is going back to Oligarchies and previleges of the rich? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
How could you be so wrong?
Don't you see going back to the past is going back to Oligarchies and previleges of the rich? Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Professor:
The only way the winners in Globalization are going to accept a change in the distribution of its benefits is when we are knee deep in the dead. They don't give a damn about the losers or what used to be the social contract. Their Mantra is "I got mine screw you!"
You are urinating into an onrushing air mass if you believe the winners will allow a change of policies before the situation explodes into violence.
Since the winners own the governments it not going change. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Obama could but didn't. Tony Blair after Tatcher could but didn't...
Compromising is only good when both parties meet half-way. Read more
Comment Commented David Olsen
What on earth is wrong with controlling your borders, protecting industry and managing the currency? There are many types of free market capitalism and the unfettered type has a lot of pitfalls.
If you have imbibed your own propaganda to the extent that you cannot see that the Euro and the 3% deficit rule is lowly killing off industry in all European nations bar those of the northern core, then the 'reactionary revival' will certainly perplex you.
The British may have left because they feared losing control of their borders in a tide of immigration but the choice was actually between becoming part of the Eurozone or not. Eventually remaining in the EU would have meant adopting the Euro and that means a slow death for UK industry or what was left of it after the 'laissez-faire revolution'.
The flexibility to act, to try new methods of creating sunrise industry or services is necessary for growth. The Southern European and British cultures don't seem to be able to manage growth within the German straightjacket, so it makes sense for those nations to leave, even if this does not suit the elites in those nations. Read more
Comment Commented thomas greaves
The same old recycled ideas that experts chew upon, draw huge salaries for and yet offer nothing in practical terms. The political revolution is about praxis, doing something about the obvious problems cited in this article, not more theorising and navel gazing. There are no theoretical solutions to the social, economic and political revolution, which is just beginning. The answers lie in responding to people's fears and needs, and the status quo has yet to even accept that they are rooted in the loss of social cohesion and cultural identity. The problems are by not just economic but lie deeper in the psycho-social needs of homo sapiens, which are not solved by treating people as homo economicus, as robots in a consumerist world. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
When people vote and fight against their own interest, then what can the politicians do? Read more
