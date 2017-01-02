23

La rinuncia al progresso

PARIGI – Margaret Thatcher e Ronald Reagan vengono ricordati per aver promosso la rivoluzione del laissez-faire all’inizio degli anni ottanta, basando e vincendo la propria campagna elettorale sulla promessa che un capitalismo di libero mercato avrebbe dato impulso alla crescita e favorito la prosperità. Nel 2016, Nigel Farage, all’epoca leader dell’Independence Party britannico (UKIP) e promotore della Brexit, e il neo-eletto presidente americano Donald Trump si sono affermati puntando su un messaggio molto diverso, quello della nostalgia. La loro promessa di “riprendere il controllo” e “rendere l’America di nuovo grande” non rappresenta altro che la volontà di riportare indietro le lancette dell’orologio.       

Come ha osservato Mark Lilla, docente della Columbia University, il Regno Unito e gli Stati Uniti non sono gli unici paesi ad avere un revival reazionario. In molte economie avanzate ed emergenti, infatti, il passato sembra improvvisamente più attraente del futuro. In Francia, Marine Le Pen, candidata della destra nazionalista alle prossime presidenziali, fa esplicito riferimento all’epoca in cui il governo francese controllava le frontiere, proteggeva l’industria e gestiva la valuta. Queste soluzioni, dice la leader del Front National, hanno funzionato bene negli anni sessanta, quindi ripristinarle adesso significherebbe restituire prosperità al paese. 

Naturalmente, questi appelli hanno fatto breccia nell’elettorato occidentale. Il principale fattore all’origine di questo cambio di atteggiamento è che molti cittadini hanno perso fiducia nel progresso e non credono più che il futuro porterà loro dei miglioramenti concreti né che i loro figli avranno una vita migliore. In pratica, volgono lo sguardo al passato perché hanno paura di guardare al futuro.  

Il progresso ha perso attrattiva per diverse ragioni. La prima è un decennio di performance economica avvilente: per i giovani sotto i trent’anni, soprattutto in Europa, recessione e stagnazione sono la nuova normalità. La crisi finanziaria ha avuto costi altissimi. Inoltre, il ritmo degli aumenti di produttività nei paesi avanzati (e in larga misura in quelli emergenti) continua a essere basso, il che implica di conseguenza scarsi incrementi in termini di reddito da distribuire – che diventano ancora più bassi nelle società che invecchiano, dove sempre meno persone sono occupate e quelle non occupate vivono più a lungo. Non è detto che questa triste situazione continui a oltranza (non tutti gli economisti lo pensano), ma di certo non si possono biasimare i cittadini che reagiscono a quello che vedono.    

La seconda ragione per cui il progresso ha perso credibilità è che la rivoluzione digitale rischia di minare la classe media, ovvero la colonna portante delle società post-belliche delle economie avanzate. Finché il progresso tecnologico eliminava lavori non qualificati, la risposta politica immediata era l’istruzione. Oggi la robotizzazione e l’intelligenza artificiale stanno annientando le professioni mediamente qualificate, il che porta a un mercato del lavoro polarizzato, con lavori concentrati ai due poli della scala salariale. Per coloro che hanno assistito alla svalutazione delle proprie competenze e il cui posto di lavoro è minacciato dall’automazione, questo non può certo definirsi “progresso”. 

Un terzo motivo, legato ai due precedenti, è la distribuzione fortemente asimmetrica degli aumenti di reddito nazionale, che prevale in molti paesi. Prima il progresso sociale si basava sulla promessa che i vantaggi dello sviluppo tecnologico ed economico sarebbe stati equamente ripartiti. Tuttavia, studi recenti compiuti da Raj Chetty e altri suoi colleghi mostrano che, mentre il 90% degli adulti statunitensi nati all’inizio degli anni quaranta guadagnava più dei genitori, questa percentuale è scesa in modo costante fino ad attestarsi al 50% per i nati a metà degli anni ottanta. Solo un quarto di questo calo è dovuto a un rallentamento della crescita economica; il resto è ascrivibile a una distribuzione del reddito sempre più iniqua. Quando la disuguaglianza raggiunge simili proporzioni, erode la base stessa del patto sociale. Non si può parlare di progresso complessivo quando i figli hanno il 50% delle probabilità di stare economicamente peggio dei genitori.       

Quarto, la nuova disuguaglianza ha una dimensione spaziale politicamente saliente. Le persone istruite e con un buon lavoro tendono a sposarsi e a vivere vicine tra loro, soprattutto in grandi e ricche aree metropolitane. Anche quelle che restano tendono a sposarsi e a vivere vicine, soprattutto in zone economicamente depresse o in piccole città. Il risultato, sostengono Mark Muro e Sifan Liu della Brookings Institution, è che le contee americane conquistate da Trump rappresentano soltanto il 36% del Pil, mentre quelle in cui Hillary Clinton ha vinto rappresentano il 64%. Una forte disparità spaziale crea ampie comunità di cittadini senza un futuro, dove si può soltanto aspirare a spostare l’orologio indietro.   

La fede nel progresso era una prerogativa fondamentale del patto politico e sociale delle decadi post-belliche. Ha fatto sempre parte del DNA della sinistra, ma è stata anche adottata dalla destra. Dopo quando accaduto nel 2016, il sostegno a questo principio illuminista non può più essere dato per scontato.   

Per chiunque creda che il progresso dovrebbe continuare a essere la bussola delle società nel ventunesimo secolo, la priorità è ridefinirlo nel contesto odierno e delineare la relativa agenda politica. 

Anche lasciando da parte altre dimensioni importanti del problema – come la paura della globalizzazione, i crescenti dubbi etici sulle tecnologie contemporanee e le preoccupazioni circa l’impatto ambientale della crescita – ridefinire il progresso è una sfida di proporzioni immani. Ciò dipende in parte dal fatto che un’agenda pragmatica deve affrontare simultaneamente le sue dimensioni macroeconomica, educativa, distributiva e spaziale, e anche dal fatto che le soluzioni di ieri appartengono al passato: un patto sociale studiato per un ambiente caratterizzato da crescita elevata e un progresso tecnologico equalizzante non va bene per risolvere i problemi di un mondo caratterizzato da crescita bassa e un’innovazione tecnologica che divide.     

In breve, la giustizia sociale non è un problema soltanto per gli ambienti fortunati. Per svariati decenni, la crescita ha sostituito un’efficace politica di coesione sociale. Quello di cui ora hanno bisogno le società avanzate sono patti sociali in grado di resistere ai mutamenti demografici, alle perturbazioni tecnologiche e agli shock economici. 

Nel 2008 il presidente americano Barack Obama esortava alla “speranza” e alla “fiducia nel cambiamento”. La risposta più concreta al revival reazionario dev’essere quella di dare sostanza a questa promessa rimasta ampiamente disattesa. 

