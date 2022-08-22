Cracking the Job Code

My advice for any employer especially in the hospitality industry is get out of the business. An expert told me 15 years ago only 1 out of 50 such businesses is worth investing in. Today it’s much worse. I ran two award-winning businesses for almost 20 years, hired hundreds of people over those years, interviewed many more (once had 250 apply for one job), did nothing but teaching and supervising staff. The hotel, catering and restaurant industries can take years off an owners life. Other industries are now experiencing the same problems with staffing. With unemployment so low, and employees become more demanding, and even less motivated, many employers may want to consider becoming employees themselves, it’s an easier life. I think businesses will shutdown.