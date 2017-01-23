34

Nový úděl k záchraně Evropy

LONDÝN – „Mě nezajímá, kolik to bude stát. Vzali jsme si zpět svou zemi!“ Právě takový hrdý vzkaz je od loňského červnového referenda o brexitu slyšet po celé Anglii. A právě takový požadavek rezonuje napříč kontinentem. Donedávna se na každý návrh na „záchranu“ Evropy pohlíželo sice příznivě, leč se skepsí ohledně proveditelnosti. Dnes už se skepse týká otázky, zda vůbec Evropa stojí za záchranu.

Evropská myšlenka je tlačena k ústupu společnými silami popírání, povstání a bludu. Popírání establishmentu EU, že ekonomická konstrukce Unie nebyla nikdy stavěna na to, aby vydržela bankovní krizi roku 2008, vyvolalo deflační síly narušující legitimitu evropského projektu. Předvídatelnou reakcí na deflaci je povstání protievropských stran napříč kontinentem. Nejznepokojivější je ovšem to, že establishment reaguje bludem, že nacionalistickou vlnu dokáže zastavit „odlehčená federace“.

To nedokáže. V důsledku krize eura Evropany jímá hrůza při pomyšlení, že by na EU přenesli další pravomoci nad svými životy a společenstvími. Politická unie eurozóny, s malým federálním rozpočtem a určitým sdílením výnosů, ztrát a dluhu, by bývala byla užitečná v roce 1999, když se společná měna zrodila. Teď však, pod vahou masivních bankovních ztrát a zděděných dluhů zapříčiněných chybnou konstrukcí eura, je odlehčená federace (jak ji navrhl uchazeč o post francouzského prezidenta Emmanuel Macron) příliš málo příliš pozdě. Stala by se trvalou Asketickou unií, o niž německý ministr financí Wolfgang Schäuble už roky usiluje. Lepší dárek by dnešní „nacionalistická internacionála“ dostat nemohla.

Jednoduše řečeno, zastánci pokroku si musí položit přímočarou otázku: Proč evropská myšlenka umírá? Odpovědi jsou jasné: nedobrovolná nezaměstnanost a nedobrovolná migrace uvnitř EU.

Nedobrovolná nezaměstnanost je cenou za nedostatečné investice napříč Evropou, v důsledku fiskální spořivosti, a za oligopolní síly, které během následné deflační éry soustředí pracovní místa v přebytkových zemích Evropy. Nedobrovolná migrace je cenou za ekonomickou nevyhnutelnost na periferii Evropy. Drtivá většina Řeků, Bulharů a Španělů se do Británie či Německa nestěhuje kvůli podnebí, ale protože musí.

Život Britů ani Němců nezlepší výstavba elektrických plotů na hranicích a stažení se do nitra národního státu, nýbrž vytvoření slušných podmínek v každé evropské zemi. A přesně to je zapotřebí k oživení myšlenky demokratické, otevřené Evropy. Žádný evropský národ nemůže udržitelně prosperovat, jsou-li ostatní Evropané v sevření deprese. Evropa proto nesporně dřív, než začne přemýšlet o federaci, potřebuje progresivní reformu po vzoru Nového údělu.

V únoru takový Evropský Nový úděl představí hnutí DiEM25 a zveřejní jej měsíc nato, na výročí Římské smlouvy. Tento Nový úděl se bude opírat o jednoduchý stěžejní princip: všichni Evropané by měli mít ve své domovské zemi právo na práci zajišťující mzdu, která je uživí, slušné bydlení, kvalitní zdravotnictví a školství a čisté životní prostředí.

Na rozdíl od původního Nového údělu Franklina Delana Roosevelta ve 30. letech minulého století se Evropský Nový úděl musí uskutečnit bez nástrojů funkční federace a spoléhat místo nich na stávající instituce EU. Jinak zrychlí evropská dezintegrace a pak už nebude co federalizovat.

Evropský Nový úděl by měl zahrnovat pět konkrétních cílů a prostředků k jejich dosažení v souladu se stávajícími smlouvami EU, bez centralizace moci v Bruselu či další ztráty suverenity:

  Rozsáhlé zelené investice, financované partnerstvím evropských veřejných investičních bank (Evropské investiční banky, KfW a dalších) a centrálních bank (na základě nasměrování kvantitativního uvolňování do dluhopisů na investiční projekty) s cílem převést až 5 % celkových evropských příjmů do investic do zelené energetiky a udržitelných technologií.

  Program zaručené zaměstnanosti k zajištění pracovních míst se mzdou převyšující životní minimum ve veřejném a neziskovém sektoru tak, aby byla každému Evropanovi, který bude mít zájem, dostupná v jeho domovské zemi. Za podmínky, že program nebude nahrazovat místa ve státní službě, přinášet definitivu ani nahrazovat stávající sociální zabezpečení, vytvoří alternativu k rozhodování mezi bídou a emigrací.

  Fond proti chudobě zajišťující napříč Evropou základní potřeby, který také poslouží jako základ pro případnou unii sociálního zabezpečení.

  Všeobecnou základní dividendu socializující větší díl rostoucích výnosů z kapitálu.

  Okamžitou ochranu před vystěhováním, v podobě zásady práva na pronájem, který vlastníkům ohroženým zabavením zastavené nemovitosti, kde bydlí, umožní zůstat ve svém domově za spravedlivé nájemné stanovené místními obecními radami. V dlouhodobém výhledu musí Evropa financovat a garantovat slušné bydlení pro každého Evropana v jeho domovské zemi, tedy obnovit model sociálního bydlení, který byl napříč kontinentem demontován.

Program zaměstnanosti i program proti chudobě by se měly zakládat na moderní podobě staré praxe: veřejném bankovnictví k veřejným cílům, financovaném pragmatickou, leč radikální měnovou reformou v eurozóně a EU, jakož i evropských zemích mimo EU. Konkrétně by se k těmto účelům měly využít veškeré zisky centrálních bank z ražebného.

Kromě toho by se v každé zemi zavedl elektronický zúčtovací mechanizmus pro vklady a úhrady (mimo bankovní soustavu). Daňové účty by sloužily k přijímání vkladů, připisování úhrad a usnadnění převodů skrze internetové bankovnictví, platební aplikace a veřejně vydané debetní karty. Provozní zůstatky by pak bylo možné půjčovat fondu určenému k financování podpory zaměstnanosti a programů proti chudobě; pojištěné by byly evropským programem pojištění vkladů a schodky by pokryly dluhopisy centrální banky, splácené za nízkých sazeb národními vládami.

Jedině takový Evropský Nový úděl dokáže zastavit dezintegraci EU. Je třeba stabilizovat a posunout k prosperitě každou jednotlivou evropskou zemi. Evropa nemůže přežít jako prostor věčných šarvátek ani jako Asketická unie, v níž jsou některé země za obřím fíkovým listem federalizmu odsouzené k trvalé depresi a dlužníkům se upírají demokratická práva. Abychom „si vzali zpět svou zemi,“ musíme požadovat návrat obecné slušnosti a oživit napříč Evropou ducha pospolitosti.

