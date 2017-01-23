A New Deal to Save Europe

LONDON – “I don’t care about what it will cost. We took our country back!” This is the proud message heard throughout England since the Brexit referendum last June. And it is a demand that is resonating across the continent. Until recently, any proposal to “save” Europe was regarded sympathetically, albeit with skepticism about its feasibility. Today, the skepticism is about whether Europe is worth saving.
The European idea is being driven into retreat by the combined force of a denial, an insurgency, and a fallacy. The EU establishment’s denial that the Union’s economic architecture was never designed to sustain the banking crisis of 2008 has resulted in deflationary forces that delegitimize the European project. The predictable reaction to deflation has been the insurgency of anti-European parties across the continent. And, most worrying of all, the establishment has responded with the fallacy that “federation-lite” can stem the nationalist tide.
It can’t. In the wake of the euro crisis, Europeans shudder at the thought of giving the EU more power over their lives and communities. A eurozone political union, with a small federal budget and some mutualization of gains, losses, and debt, would have been useful in 1999, when the common currency was born. But now, under the weight of massive banking losses and legacy debts caused by the euro’s faulty architecture, federation-lite (as proposed by French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron) is too little too late. It would become the permanent Austerity Union that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble has sought for years. There could be no better gift to today’s “Nationalist International.”
Simply put, progressives need to ask a straightforward question: Why is the European idea dying? The answers are clear: involuntary unemployment and involuntary intra-EU migration.
Involuntary unemployment is the price of inadequate investment across Europe, owing to austerity, and of the oligopolistic forces that have concentrated jobs in Europe’s surplus economies during the resulting deflationary era. Involuntary migration is the price of economic necessity in Europe’s periphery. The vast majority of Greeks, Bulgarians, and Spaniards do not move to Britain or Germany for the climate; they move because they must.
Life for Britons and Germans will improve not by building electrified border fences and withdrawing into the bosom of the nation-state, but by creating decent conditions in every European country. And that is precisely what is needed to revive the idea of a democratic, open Europe. No European nation can prosper sustainably if other Europeans are in the grip of depression. That is why Europe needs a New Deal well before it begins to think of federation.
In February, the DiEM25 movement will unveil such a European New Deal, which it will launch the next month, on the anniversary of the Treaty of Rome. That New Deal will be based on a simple guiding principle: All Europeans should enjoy in their home country the right to a job paying a living wage, decent housing, high-quality health care and education, and a clean environment.
Unlike Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s original New Deal in the 1930s, a European New Deal must be realized without the tools of a functioning federation, relying instead on the EU’s existing institutions. Otherwise, Europe’s disintegration will accelerate, leaving nothing in its wake to federate.
The European New Deal should include five precise goals and the means to achieve them under existing EU treaties, without any centralization of power in Brussels or further loss of sovereignty:
· Large-scale green investment will be funded by a partnership between Europe’s public investment banks (the European Investment Bank, KfW, and others) and central banks (on the basis of directing quantitative easing to investment project bonds) to channel up to 5% of European total income into investments in green energy and sustainable technologies.
· An employment guarantee scheme to provide living-wage jobs in the public and non-profit sectors for every European in their home country, available on demand for all who want them. On condition that the scheme does not replace civil-service jobs, carry tenure, or replace existing benefits, it would establish an alternative to choosing between misery and emigration.
· An anti-poverty fund that provides for basic needs across Europe, which would also serve as the foundation of an eventual benefits union.
· A universal basic dividend to socialize a greater share of growing returns to capital.
· Immediate anti-eviction protection, in the form of a right-to-rent rule that permits homeowners facing foreclosure to remain in their homes at a fair rent set by local community boards. In the longer term, Europe must fund and guarantee decent housing for every European in their home country, restoring the model of social housing that has been dismantled across the continent.
Both the employment scheme and the anti-poverty program should be based on a modern version of an old practice: public banking for public purpose, funded by a pragmatic but radical currency reform within the eurozone and the EU, as well as in non-EU European countries. Specifically, all seigniorage profits of central banks would be used for these purposes.
In addition, an electronic public clearing mechanism for deposits and payments (outside the banking system) would be established in each country. Tax accounts would serve to accept deposits, receive payments, and facilitate transfers through web banking, payment apps, and publicly issued debit cards. The working balances could then be lent to the fund supporting the employment and anti-poverty programs, and would be insured by a European deposit insurance scheme and deficits covered by central bank bonds, serviced at low rates by national governments.
Only such a European New Deal can stem the EU’s disintegration. Each and every European country must be stabilized and made to prosper. Europe can survive neither as a free-for-all nor as an Austerity Union in which some countries, behind a fig leaf of federalism, are condemned to permanent depression, and debtors are denied democratic rights. To “take back our country,” we need to reclaim common decency and restore common sense across Europe.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (10)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
I'm going to have to agree with M M's comment below and take a pessimistic view. Unless Germany's position changes, Mr. Varoufakis' vision will be just that: a vision. Furthermore, unless I'm mistaken, I see no reason for Germany's current approach to change. After all, they are the beneficiaries of the current imbalances. I believe they even had a budget surplus in 2016. Guess what, why would they try to change something that works for them just fine. Commentators will probably replay something along the lines of greater good of Europe, the pan-European ideal, etc. I say wake me up, when that happens. I believe the only way you can force Germany to change is by hitting them in their pocket book i.e. somehow negatively affecting their export levels so their surpluses turn into deficits and they realize how it feels to be on the receiving end. Even then, I feel Germany can find new export markets to replace the lower Eurozone demand. This is a tough issue, but the answer definitely lies in Berlin, rather than in Mr. Varoufakis' grandiose plans. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, we seem to be going round and round in a vicious circle, unless Herr Schauble pulls the right strings nothing will work. Any proposal regarding the EU must come after the German elections, mind due the causes and root causes of the banking crisis are still in the system like cancer add to this the two TTs' with the IQ of a one year old, ...good luck with your efforts....reminds me of the one that once said"Yes We Can"... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Yanis Varoufakis has placed a first draft of a European New Deal on the table. That act requires no small measure of courage and dedication to the European idea.
Isn't the key question now though whether the EU member nations can muster the courage and dedication to discuss this draft (and others, perhaps) in a constructive, open forum? It seems highly unlikely this year -- and possible that next year will be too late. Read more
Comment Commented Simon Barnard
Will be interested to see the "European New Deal" in detail. And more so on how it will be funded and the logistics of setting up some of these complicated systems. Read more
Comment Commented Berdie S
We must also shed light on what is being deceptively pushed as "strict fiscal responsibility" and to expose it as being anything but responsible.
In essence Schäuble and Co. are starving Governments from the ability to do safe investments themselves while in the same time suggesting that cramming that same capital in deregulated casino Banks would "safe the tax payer money". Yeah right. We the people still end up bailing them out, for they didn't invest it in roads, bridges, innovation, they invested in Derivatives and other speculative activities and not a sing of actual job creation, infrastructure etc. Read more
Comment Commented J W
These proposals are in the right direction. Some might find them too socialist but that is what negotiations are for -- to strike the right balance. However consider the simplest of starting points -- an agreement in principle on the key goal of economic security within your home country. Even this is not being floated within the EU. This would be easy and non-binding yet it is not happening. This is direct evidence that European elites do not care.
There is no inter-governmental discussion occurring for the very reasons outlined -- the big economic winners are more interested in austerity and federation appeals to them only as a mechanism to impose it. This attitude reflects and fuels the North/South chauvinism that is driving the break-up and is why it is inevitable. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
If you are right mister Yanis, that the proposals you outline are the only way to hold the EU together then I think we can assume the EU will continue to disintegrate.
Read more
Comment Commented Stefanos Ioannou
ideas are good and most of what discussed have been out there for a while.. what is missing is the political power and will to implement them Read more
Comment Commented David M
I agree with everything, exept the "universal basic dividend". In our current system, a monetary stipend for everyone will basically drive housing prices up, turning this stipend into a hidden subsidy of the housing speculators and increasing the magnitude of the financial world. Promoting social housing is more interesting, in my view. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I don't see why you think it would affect house prices. Any sort of basic income scheme must be paid for somehow, by some sort of tax. The tax will take money out of the system at the same time as the basic income is putting money in. It should not affect over-all demand. It might affect the distribution of demand between sectors, but I cannot see why housing would necessarily be in greater demand. Read more
Featured
Adrift in Trump’s New Century
Ana Palacio thinks the new US president's inauguration marked the end of a geopolitical epoch that began in 1914.
Trump’s Alternative Ethical Universe
Lucy P. Marcus cautions political and business leaders to reject the incoming US president's broken moral compass.
Brexit Into Trumpland
Philippe Legrain foresees profound economic disruption in the UK stemming from Theresa May's EU exit plan.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.