Ein „New Deal“ zur Rettung Europas

LONDON – „Was es kostet, ist mir egal. Wir haben unser Land zurückerobert!“ Dies ist die stolze Botschaft, die seit dem Brexit-Referendum des letzten Juni in ganz Großbritannien zu hören ist. Und auf dem gesamten Kontinent wird genau dies gefordert. Bis vor kurzem wurde jeder Vorschlag, Europa zu „retten“, wohlwollend aufgenommen, wenn auch mit einer gewissen Skepsis darüber, ob er wirklich funktionieren kann. Heute ist man eher skeptisch, ob Europa es überhaupt wert ist, gerettet zu werden.

Hinter dem Rückzug der europäischen Idee stehen die gemeinsamen Kräfte einer Leugnung, eines Aufstands und einer Täuschung. Die Leugnung des EU-Establishments, dass die wirtschaftliche Architektur der Union nie dazu in der Lage war, die Bankenkrise von 2008 zu bewältigen, hat zu deflationären Kräften geführt, die die Glaubwürdigkeit des europäischen Projekts untergraben. Die vorhersehbare Reaktion auf die Deflation war der Aufstand europafeindlicher Parteien auf dem gesamten Kontinent. Und am beunruhigendsten ist, dass das Establishment der Täuschung unterliegt, die nationalistische Flut könne durch eine „Föderation-Light“ besiegt werden.

Dies funktioniert nicht. Nach der Eurokrise zittern die Europäer bei dem Gedanken, der EU mehr Macht über ihr Leben und über ihre Gemeinschaften zu geben. Eine politische Union mit kleinem gemeinsamen Budget und einer halbherzigen Vergemeinschaftung von Gewinnen, Verlusten und Schulden wäre 1999 sinnvoll gewesen, als die gemeinsame Währung geboren wurde. Aber heute, unter dem Gewicht massiver Bankverluste und Altschulden aufgrund der fehlerhaften Architektur der Eurozone, reicht eine „Föderation-Light“ (wie sie von Emmanuel Macron, einem der Favoriten bei der französischen Präsidentschaftswahl, vorgeschlagen wurde), nicht aus und kommt zu spät. Sie würde zu einer dauerhaften Union der Sparmaßnahmen führen, die der deutsche Finanzminister Wolfgang Schäuble seit Jahren anstrebt. Einen größeren Gefallen könnte man der heutigen „nationalistischen Internationalen“ gar nicht tun.

Alles läuft darauf hinaus, dass sich die Progressiven eine einfache Frage stellen müssen: Warum stirbt die europäische Idee? Die Antworten darauf sind klar: unfreiwillige Arbeitslosigkeit und unfreiwillige Migration innerhalb der EU.

Unfreiwillige Arbeitslosigkeit ist der Preis für den sparsamkeitsbedingten europaweiten Mangel an Investitionen und für die oligopolistischen Kräfte, die während der nachfolgenden Deflationszeit zu einer Konzentration der Arbeitsplätze in den europäischen Überschussländern geführt haben. Und unfreiwillige Migration ist der Preis für die wirtschaftlichen Notwendigkeiten in den Ländern der europäischen Peripherie. Die überwiegende Mehrheit der Griechen, Bulgaren und Spanier, die nach Großbritannien oder Deutschland auswandern, tun dies nicht aufgrund des Klimas, sondern weil sie müssen.

Das Leben der Briten und Deutschen verbessert sich nicht durch den Bau elektrischer Grenzzäune und den Rückzug in den Nationalstaat, sondern durch die Schaffung förderlicher Bedingungen in allen europäischen Ländern. Und genau dies ist erforderlich, um die Idee eines demokratischen, offenen Europas wiederzubeleben. Keine europäische Nation kann nachhaltigen Wohlstand erreichen, wenn sich andere Europäer im Würgegriff der Depression befinden. Deshalb braucht Europa, bevor es über einen weiteren Zusammenschluss nachdenkt, einen „New Deal“, ein neues Abkommen.

Im Februar wird die DiEM25-Bewegung ein solches neues Abkommen öffentlich machen und dann einen Monat später zum Jahrestag des Vertrags von Rom vorstellen. Dieses Abkommen beruht auf einem einfachen Grundprinzip: Alle Europäer müssen in ihrem Heimatland das Recht auf einen angemessen bezahlten Arbeitsplatz, eine ausreichende Unterkunft, gute Gesundheitspflege und Ausbildung sowie auf eine saubere Umwelt haben.

Im Gegensatz zum ursprünglichen „New Deal“ Franklin Delano Roosevelts der 1930er-Jahre muss ein neues europäisches Abkommen ohne die Werkzeuge eines funktionierenden Föderalismus entstehen und statt dessen auf den bestehenden Institutionen der EU aufbauen. Andernfalls wird sich Europas Auflösung beschleunigen und nichts zurücklassen, was sich noch zusammenschließen könnte.

Der europäische „New Deal“ sollte fünf präzise Ziele und die Maßnahmen enthalten, mit denen diese Ziele im Rahmen der bestehenden EU-Verträge erreicht werden können, ohne dabei noch mehr Macht in Brüssel zu konzentrieren oder die Souveränität der Staaten weiter einzuschränken:

·         Durch eine Partnerschaft der öffentlichen Investitionsbanken Europas (der Europäischen Investitionsbank, der KfW etc.) mit den Zentralbanken (die quantitative Lockerungsmaßnahmen in Anleihen für Investitionsprojekte umleiten) werden großangelegte grüne Investitionen finanziert, im Rahmen derer bis zu 5% des europäischen Gesamteinkommens für Investitionen in saubere Energien und nachhaltige Technologien verwendet werden.

·         Für alle Europäer, die dies wollen, muss in ihrem Heimatland ein Arbeitsplatzgarantieprogramm zur Schaffung ausreichend bezahlter Jobs im öffentlichen und gemeinnützigen Sektor zur Verfügung stehen. Ein solches System könnte unter der Bedingung, dass es dauerhaft ist und keine bestehenden Verwaltungsjobs oder Sozialmaßnahmen ersetzt, eine Alternative zur Wahl zwischen Armut und Auswanderung darstellen.

·         Weiterhin brauchen wir einen Fonds zur Armutsbekämpfung, der europaweit die Grundbedürfnisse sichert und auch als Basis einer zukünftigen Sozialunion dienen kann.

·         Mit einer allgemeinen Grunddividende kann ein größerer Anteil der wachsenden Kapitalrenditen sozialisiert werden.

·         Weiterhin ist ein sofortiger Räumungsschutz nötig, der Hauseigentümer in Form einer Mietberechtigung vor Zwangsvollstreckungen schützt und ihnen die Möglichkeit gibt, für eine faire, kommunal festgelegte Miete in ihren Häusern zu bleiben. Langfristig muss in Europa der überall vernachlässigte soziale Wohnungsbau wieder eingeführt werden, der allen Europäern in ihrem Heimatland eine angemessene Unterkunft garantieren und finanzieren kann.

Die Programme für Beschäftigung und Armutsbekämpfung müssen auf der modernen Version einer alten Methode aufbauen: des öffentlichen Bankwesens für öffentliche Zwecke, das durch eine pragmatische, aber radikale Währungsreform innerhalb der EU und anderswo finanziert wird. Für diese Zwecke würden insbesondere alle Geldschöpfungsgewinne der Zentralbanken verwendet.

Zusätzlich sollte in jedem Land (außerhalb des Bankensystems) ein öffentlicher elektronischer Clearing-Mechanismus für Einlagen und Auszahlungen eingeführt werden. Die Akzeptanz von Einlagen, Auszahlungen und Überweisungen über Internet-Banking, Zahlungs-Apps und öffentlich ausgestellte Kreditkarten könnte anhand von Steuerkonten gewährleistet werden. Die Einlagen würden dann an die Fonds zur Arbeitsförderung und Armutsbekämpfung verliehen und über ein europäisches Einlagensicherungssystem versichert. Defizite werden durch Zentralbankanleihen gedeckt, deren niedrige Zinsen durch die Nationalregierungen bedient werden könnten.

Nur durch ein solches neues europäisches Abkommen kann die Auflösung der EU noch aufgehalten werden. Alle europäischen Länder müssen stabilisiert werden und zu Wohlstand kommen. Als Wohltätigkeitsverein kann Europa nicht überleben, aber auch nicht als Sparunion, in der einige Länder hinter dem Feigenblatt des Föderalismus zu dauerhafter Depression verurteilt und Schuldnern die demokratischen Rechte verweigert werden. Um „unser Land zurückzuerobern“, müssen wir in Europa wieder mit Anstand handeln und zu gesundem Menschenverstand zurückkehren.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff