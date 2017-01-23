Ein „New Deal“ zur Rettung Europas

LONDON – „Was es kostet, ist mir egal. Wir haben unser Land zurückerobert!“ Dies ist die stolze Botschaft, die seit dem Brexit-Referendum des letzten Juni in ganz Großbritannien zu hören ist. Und auf dem gesamten Kontinent wird genau dies gefordert. Bis vor kurzem wurde jeder Vorschlag, Europa zu „retten“, wohlwollend aufgenommen, wenn auch mit einer gewissen Skepsis darüber, ob er wirklich funktionieren kann. Heute ist man eher skeptisch, ob Europa es überhaupt wert ist, gerettet zu werden.
Hinter dem Rückzug der europäischen Idee stehen die gemeinsamen Kräfte einer Leugnung, eines Aufstands und einer Täuschung. Die Leugnung des EU-Establishments, dass die wirtschaftliche Architektur der Union nie dazu in der Lage war, die Bankenkrise von 2008 zu bewältigen, hat zu deflationären Kräften geführt, die die Glaubwürdigkeit des europäischen Projekts untergraben. Die vorhersehbare Reaktion auf die Deflation war der Aufstand europafeindlicher Parteien auf dem gesamten Kontinent. Und am beunruhigendsten ist, dass das Establishment der Täuschung unterliegt, die nationalistische Flut könne durch eine „Föderation-Light“ besiegt werden.
Dies funktioniert nicht. Nach der Eurokrise zittern die Europäer bei dem Gedanken, der EU mehr Macht über ihr Leben und über ihre Gemeinschaften zu geben. Eine politische Union mit kleinem gemeinsamen Budget und einer halbherzigen Vergemeinschaftung von Gewinnen, Verlusten und Schulden wäre 1999 sinnvoll gewesen, als die gemeinsame Währung geboren wurde. Aber heute, unter dem Gewicht massiver Bankverluste und Altschulden aufgrund der fehlerhaften Architektur der Eurozone, reicht eine „Föderation-Light“ (wie sie von Emmanuel Macron, einem der Favoriten bei der französischen Präsidentschaftswahl, vorgeschlagen wurde), nicht aus und kommt zu spät. Sie würde zu einer dauerhaften Union der Sparmaßnahmen führen, die der deutsche Finanzminister Wolfgang Schäuble seit Jahren anstrebt. Einen größeren Gefallen könnte man der heutigen „nationalistischen Internationalen“ gar nicht tun.
Alles läuft darauf hinaus, dass sich die Progressiven eine einfache Frage stellen müssen: Warum stirbt die europäische Idee? Die Antworten darauf sind klar: unfreiwillige Arbeitslosigkeit und unfreiwillige Migration innerhalb der EU.
Unfreiwillige Arbeitslosigkeit ist der Preis für den sparsamkeitsbedingten europaweiten Mangel an Investitionen und für die oligopolistischen Kräfte, die während der nachfolgenden Deflationszeit zu einer Konzentration der Arbeitsplätze in den europäischen Überschussländern geführt haben. Und unfreiwillige Migration ist der Preis für die wirtschaftlichen Notwendigkeiten in den Ländern der europäischen Peripherie. Die überwiegende Mehrheit der Griechen, Bulgaren und Spanier, die nach Großbritannien oder Deutschland auswandern, tun dies nicht aufgrund des Klimas, sondern weil sie müssen.
Das Leben der Briten und Deutschen verbessert sich nicht durch den Bau elektrischer Grenzzäune und den Rückzug in den Nationalstaat, sondern durch die Schaffung förderlicher Bedingungen in allen europäischen Ländern. Und genau dies ist erforderlich, um die Idee eines demokratischen, offenen Europas wiederzubeleben. Keine europäische Nation kann nachhaltigen Wohlstand erreichen, wenn sich andere Europäer im Würgegriff der Depression befinden. Deshalb braucht Europa, bevor es über einen weiteren Zusammenschluss nachdenkt, einen „New Deal“, ein neues Abkommen.
Im Februar wird die DiEM25-Bewegung ein solches neues Abkommen öffentlich machen und dann einen Monat später zum Jahrestag des Vertrags von Rom vorstellen. Dieses Abkommen beruht auf einem einfachen Grundprinzip: Alle Europäer müssen in ihrem Heimatland das Recht auf einen angemessen bezahlten Arbeitsplatz, eine ausreichende Unterkunft, gute Gesundheitspflege und Ausbildung sowie auf eine saubere Umwelt haben.
Im Gegensatz zum ursprünglichen „New Deal“ Franklin Delano Roosevelts der 1930er-Jahre muss ein neues europäisches Abkommen ohne die Werkzeuge eines funktionierenden Föderalismus entstehen und statt dessen auf den bestehenden Institutionen der EU aufbauen. Andernfalls wird sich Europas Auflösung beschleunigen und nichts zurücklassen, was sich noch zusammenschließen könnte.
Der europäische „New Deal“ sollte fünf präzise Ziele und die Maßnahmen enthalten, mit denen diese Ziele im Rahmen der bestehenden EU-Verträge erreicht werden können, ohne dabei noch mehr Macht in Brüssel zu konzentrieren oder die Souveränität der Staaten weiter einzuschränken:
· Durch eine Partnerschaft der öffentlichen Investitionsbanken Europas (der Europäischen Investitionsbank, der KfW etc.) mit den Zentralbanken (die quantitative Lockerungsmaßnahmen in Anleihen für Investitionsprojekte umleiten) werden großangelegte grüne Investitionen finanziert, im Rahmen derer bis zu 5% des europäischen Gesamteinkommens für Investitionen in saubere Energien und nachhaltige Technologien verwendet werden.
· Für alle Europäer, die dies wollen, muss in ihrem Heimatland ein Arbeitsplatzgarantieprogramm zur Schaffung ausreichend bezahlter Jobs im öffentlichen und gemeinnützigen Sektor zur Verfügung stehen. Ein solches System könnte unter der Bedingung, dass es dauerhaft ist und keine bestehenden Verwaltungsjobs oder Sozialmaßnahmen ersetzt, eine Alternative zur Wahl zwischen Armut und Auswanderung darstellen.
· Weiterhin brauchen wir einen Fonds zur Armutsbekämpfung, der europaweit die Grundbedürfnisse sichert und auch als Basis einer zukünftigen Sozialunion dienen kann.
· Mit einer allgemeinen Grunddividende kann ein größerer Anteil der wachsenden Kapitalrenditen sozialisiert werden.
· Weiterhin ist ein sofortiger Räumungsschutz nötig, der Hauseigentümer in Form einer Mietberechtigung vor Zwangsvollstreckungen schützt und ihnen die Möglichkeit gibt, für eine faire, kommunal festgelegte Miete in ihren Häusern zu bleiben. Langfristig muss in Europa der überall vernachlässigte soziale Wohnungsbau wieder eingeführt werden, der allen Europäern in ihrem Heimatland eine angemessene Unterkunft garantieren und finanzieren kann.
Die Programme für Beschäftigung und Armutsbekämpfung müssen auf der modernen Version einer alten Methode aufbauen: des öffentlichen Bankwesens für öffentliche Zwecke, das durch eine pragmatische, aber radikale Währungsreform innerhalb der EU und anderswo finanziert wird. Für diese Zwecke würden insbesondere alle Geldschöpfungsgewinne der Zentralbanken verwendet.
Zusätzlich sollte in jedem Land (außerhalb des Bankensystems) ein öffentlicher elektronischer Clearing-Mechanismus für Einlagen und Auszahlungen eingeführt werden. Die Akzeptanz von Einlagen, Auszahlungen und Überweisungen über Internet-Banking, Zahlungs-Apps und öffentlich ausgestellte Kreditkarten könnte anhand von Steuerkonten gewährleistet werden. Die Einlagen würden dann an die Fonds zur Arbeitsförderung und Armutsbekämpfung verliehen und über ein europäisches Einlagensicherungssystem versichert. Defizite werden durch Zentralbankanleihen gedeckt, deren niedrige Zinsen durch die Nationalregierungen bedient werden könnten.
Nur durch ein solches neues europäisches Abkommen kann die Auflösung der EU noch aufgehalten werden. Alle europäischen Länder müssen stabilisiert werden und zu Wohlstand kommen. Als Wohltätigkeitsverein kann Europa nicht überleben, aber auch nicht als Sparunion, in der einige Länder hinter dem Feigenblatt des Föderalismus zu dauerhafter Depression verurteilt und Schuldnern die demokratischen Rechte verweigert werden. Um „unser Land zurückzuerobern“, müssen wir in Europa wieder mit Anstand handeln und zu gesundem Menschenverstand zurückkehren.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Varoufakis does not mention fears re. migration from outside the EU. Yet, it is a big factor.
Varoufakis also conveniently forgets that there was supposed to be a 'Growth and Stability' pact which would create a minimum income floor and welfare safety net. Greece refused to embrace this minimum for its poor.
Let us now look at Varoufakis's 5 proposals-
1) Green investment- since the bureaucracies he mentions are bad at spotting viable investment opportunities, this is money down the drain- or rather an opportunity for corrupt rent-seeking. Tax payers won't stand for it. Financial markets will have no confidence in the supposed 'assets' created by it.
2) Employment guarantee scheme- either this is 'workfare'- i.e. a method of penalising the unemployed- and wasteful or it is just wasteful. If Governments had the ability to create jobs which pay for themselves- i.e. which are fiscally neutral- they can do it anyway. If not, how is the fiscal deficit supposed to be financed? Either the currency has to be debauched or the Govt. runs out of money and shuts the banks and cuts wages and benefits as happened in Greece.
3) Bulgaria is poorer than Greece. Will the Greek tax payer be happy to provide a minimum income to Bulgarians? What about Kosovans?
4) Some countries have more capital than others. Varoufakis thinks they will happily tax that capital and redistribute it on the basis of need. Why would they want to do that? Any why stop within the borders of Europe? Why not include the poor people of Bangladesh or Mozambique in this bounty?
5) Anti-eviction legislation- wonderful! Either the 'fair rent' is lower than what you pay or the measure is meaningless. But, if the 'fair rent' i smeaningful, why pay more? You can't be evicted. Let the landlord take a capitalized loss. Let Banks have yet more toxic assets which require a bailout and more austerity on the Greek example. Let the housing market freeze up and housing stock start to deteriorate. If Banks can't evict people, Gangsters can. Within ten years Athens will look like Aleppo.
Why?
Well, Varoufakis's grand scheme depends on debauching the currency. But who is to say that only his own bunch of nutters will do the debauching? Why shouldn't every bunch of nutters or sociopaths take a hand?
Seigniorage arises because the Lord can force you take his scrip. Gangsters gain more seigniorage than bien pensant dreamers.
Varoufakis's tax-based 'electronic public clearing system' suffers an obvious flaw- more especially in countries like Greece with corrupt and ineffective tax departments. In essence, it allows 'black money' to tax 'white money'- it transfers wealth from people who pay their taxes to those who don't. Vide http://socioproctology.blogspot.co.uk/2016/02/varoufakis-as-mathematician.html
Varoufakis type silliness is not a solution to, it is a symptom of, European disintegration. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
I think you have misunderstood me Curtis. I am not suggesting that we travel back in time to scold Roosevelt. What I'm saying is that Europe did not seal its borders and thus imperilled Shengen. They also did not implement the 'Social Minimum' part of the 'Growth & Stability' pact, which let to genuine distress and the electoral rise of lunatics like Varoufakis. Still, it has learned its lesson and- after a lurch to the right- will probably come back on an even keel. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
With respect vivek iyer, there is again nothing constructive here to build on. You've only extended your critique to Roosevelt's New Deal as you understand it, and that comes a little late. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Growth & Stability pact made sense. Shengen made sense. Neither was enforced in an incentive compatible manner. Consequently the European Project has lost credibility and will probably go forward with some controls on the movement of factors of production and with more fractured asset markets.
That's fine. Once the stupid dreamers have been shaken out the system can reset. Clearly, no State or Super State can afford to have open borders. Europe will go back to strict immigration controls. Indeed, that is already happening. 'Universal' Rights are likely to be scrapped as will the concept of Universal jurisdiction. Within, 'Fortress Europe' there will be more subsidiarity and hence 'Tiebout sorting'- i.e. fiscal harmonization is off the table.
Yes, older people like me will take more of a haircut than we'd hoped- our living standards in retirement will be lower but, sooner or later, the excess burden on the young will lift and, long term, that is the quintessential precondition for our own tranquil retirement.
Varoufakis writes as though Europe is suffering a monetary shock like that occasioned by the Bank Failures that succeeded the Wall St. Crash. He thinks a 'New Deal' is needed. But the New Deal involved forbidding Americans to hold gold. It meant that the return on fungible assets went low or negative. Consequently, 'pump priming' didn't work. The New Deal failed. Living standards fell for many, rose only modestly for most but one effect, reinforced by the war, was the destruction of the rentier class and the transfer of power to a bureaucratic/managerial elite.
If you are in your fifties or sixties, it is likely that an increasing amount of your income is of a 'rentier' sort. You may think it a good thing if your living standard is lowered so that plausible young rogues with worthless MBAs play ducks and drakes with capital which would otherwise have accrued to you. If so- cool. Give ear to every charlatan who comes along with a cockeyed proposal for a 'New Deal' to prevent some imaginary disaster befalling your country. That's what the Greeks did when they voted for Varoufakis. They've suffered for it.
But that suffering won't go on for ever. Sooner of later crazy fools like Varoufakis are shaken out of politics.
Economics is ergodic or it is nothing. It's not about getting high on Saturday night but making do and mending till payday.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Criticism comes cheap. Constructive ideas come dear. What are your own constructive ideas to "save Europe?" Or alternatively, if that is your interest, to dismantle it?
Or if not your own ideas, who's would you recommend? Read more
Comment Commented François Dupont
"Why is the european idea dying ?" writes Yanis Varoufakis.
Much because it's not an idea than a fight for leadership between the two historical leaders, France and Germany than any other reason.
To be more precise, the two civil societies aren't at all one against the other but scared and manipulated by classical parties and their servant local medias. But they both know that their destiny is to join to go on to live in peace after three "continental civil wars" of 1870, 1914 and 1939.
But since Maastricht both french and german elites have just one idea in mind : not at all to apply the correct Werner's plan to use euro to compete with dollar and renmimbi, huge macroeconomical weapons in hands of true well equiped federal States. They simply declare "now the European Cup for Champions States is opened !"... and inside Eurozone, each year, ther's one winner and 18 losers !
Sense of political responsibilities deserted the governmental staffs, now completely unable to cooperate as they did from 1950 to 1992. Since the Merkel-Sarkozy clash, they don't care at all if Greeks, Portugueses, Irishs, Spanishs, Italians die...because their populations just incriminate their local governments, certainly responsible too of lacks and risky behaviours, but not of the stupid fight to death between two deers with interdependant woods, condamned to die together one after the other.
Emmanuel Macron perhaps looks timid, but a citizen wave accept the way he is alone to draw : in what Germans are right, the next french presidence can agree, in what they are wrong, no. They are wrong with austerity, they are right that french powers need a deep reform to be less arrogant and responsible in the future. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Francois Dupont,
I agree that the history of Germany and France is a important basis for the EU.
The EU of the six worked well.
Since then many changes have taken place which threaten the EU.
- Expansion to 28 members
- An unmanageble 28 EU commisioners
- Switch from a trade union to an all encompassing EU state
- No European political leadership
- Poor management of the EU
So I think the EU organisation should be put on the drawing board again.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If, as you believe, "Europe" isn't an idea but a struggle between France and Germany, what would you suggest be done to restore it as an idea? I ask with sincere interest.
With the U.S. likely out of the picture (or at least much attenuated) for the next four years, Europe is presented with an opportunity to reassert itself. But it will need to make up its mind, fairly quickly, on the future of the EU or it will miss its chance.
What a shame if Europe fragments at the very moment when its unity could be put to its greatest use. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Employment guarantee scheme , the right of a job, is something long due.
I still think something is missing, the aglomeration economies are too powerfull for peripheries to prosper, so there has to be a diferentiated tax for imported abd created value.
VAT is highly assymetrical and taxes in excess work and job creation industries while protecting import and export industries.
Until we can figure out why a can of Coke sold in Portugal is being botled in Denmark, we cannot make the EU work. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jose, I am still trying to understand why did Yanis sign his appointment document with a German pen and aGerman ink when he accepted his appointment as Finance Minister of Greece! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think most readers missed your most important point, that it will be financed with money creation and not with taxes. Money creation is the single most powerful lever in modern economics and using it to finance a new deal is maybe a little risky, but if it is done responsibly it will transform the economic landscape from one where banks/speculators can access new money (trillions) to one where individuals and businesses can access it. The difference to economic activity will be huge because instead of being used to consolidate control and stifle competition it will be used to advance it. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Mike, there is no such thing as Free Mone.yRegarding your $12, Mr Yes He Can, is enjoying it in the Sunshine now.. Read more
Comment Commented Sarah Glass
Some very good ideas from Yanis here. This New Deal needs to be taken seriously, because what has gone on for the last couple of decades can not continue without breaking the EU apart.
We pay for all this by the work we do, and the taxes we pay. We can do neither of these things and we take off the state if we are unemployed. Full employment is the number one issue and will create a backbone for the rest. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Who is going to pay for all these nice ideas ?
To me it looks much like the communist systems we had in the past century. Everything planned by the Government. About 70 years ago about half of the countries in the world had such a system. It did not work and, except for Cuba and North Korea, they all switched to the market economy.
In the mean time the people in these countries had to live in poverty and under autocratic rule.
Furthermore I think that mr Schaubele is doing the right thing. Too much debt has already been built up in the EU. Debt that our children have to repay.
You say that countries at the periphy of the EU need to emigrate. However many countries in the periphy are doing reasonable well; Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Poland. Spain is improving. Why is Turkey doing so much better than Greece ? Perhaps there are other causes than geography or austerity ?
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
It did not work in China. They became only succesfull after they quit the central control of their economy. Sweden did not have a centralized economy. The U.S. new deal was succesfull temporarely. It was the threat of the 2 nd World War that boosted the economy. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It worked in China. You forgot China. It worked in Scandinavian countries. You forgot those too. Maybe America is somehow exceptional and only winner-takes-all-can-work, like in 1930's in America, if your history book goes that far back. /s Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Before entering the European union all the member countries were independent Sovereign nations with the political authority to exercise independent control over their entire economies.
As members of the EU these countries are now subject to a set of laws that by definition define these members as "states" and all that implies.
States where the laws of trade, immigration, competition, agriculture and by default their very cultures are enforced by a European Parliament and a single currency that has immiserated their economies. "The constitution defines the Union as a democratic and open Union of equal citizens and equal states."
Democratic equality was never possible under the EU because
independent implies self governing and the day these countries entered the EU they gave away their independence. RWD 2017
"Definition of a state:
A territory built by conquest in which one culture, one set of ideals and one set of laws have been imposed by force or threat over diverse nations by a civilian and military bureaucracy. States are ephemeral and originate and disappear with the stroke of a pen (e.g. the end of the U.S.S.R., December 25, 1991)."
Nationsonline.org Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+0.99
This piece is talking about all the right things.
To me, what I read here is a much more appealing alternative than the selectively corporate-friendly reactionary nationalism, which is the politically real alternative to the status quo of ... austerity union / slowly changing into a weak central-bank mediated transfer union, which is readily gamed by privileged players.
As a practical matter, a formidable obstacle is the creditor/debtor power-relationship pattern in the EU/EMU. Mr. Varoufakis has been very good in shining a light on these over the past few years. What would motivate the most powerful stakeholders here?
Also, it's interesting to see that the plan outlined by Mr. Varoufakis explicitly addresses migration. Shaping the approach to this, with the goal of balancing the economic forces that motivate cross-border movement of people is a neat trick. It would be interesting to more deeply explore the implications of this... Read more
Comment Commented Peter Lintner
All nice, Yanis, you just forgot to say who´s going to pay for your ideas. Because it´s going to cost whole lot of money. Nice try though. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Actually, he did mention how it is financed, but you must have missed it. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
I'm going to have to agree with M M's comment below and take a pessimistic view. Unless Germany's position changes, Mr. Varoufakis' vision will be just that: a vision. Furthermore, unless I'm mistaken, I see no reason for Germany's current approach to change. After all, they are the beneficiaries of the current imbalances. I believe they even had a budget surplus in 2016. Guess what, why would they try to change something that works for them just fine. Commentators will probably replay something along the lines of greater good of Europe, the pan-European ideal, etc. I say wake me up, when that happens. I believe the only way you can force Germany to change is by hitting them in their pocket book i.e. somehow negatively affecting their export levels so their surpluses turn into deficits and they realize how it feels to be on the receiving end. Even then, I feel Germany can find new export markets to replace the lower Eurozone demand. This is a tough issue, but the answer definitely lies in Berlin, rather than in Mr. Varoufakis' grandiose plans. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, the German establishment will need to make a choice, between funding the refugees or funding their fellow EU citizens! With the demographics the way they are the odds should be pretty obvious, so damn if one does and damn if one does not! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
Your comment shows the whole tragedy (or better travesty) of this so-called "European Union" where nations with completely different (if not incompatible) concepts of economic, monetary, financial, social and cultural policies are forced together in an artificial currency union. What would be the greater good if you have such fundamental disagreements? Maybe disintegration? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, we seem to be going round and round in a vicious circle, unless Herr Schauble pulls the right strings nothing will work. Any proposal regarding the EU must come after the German elections, mind due the causes and root causes of the banking crisis are still in the system like cancer add to this the two TTs' with the IQ of a one year old, ...good luck with your efforts....reminds me of the one that once said"Yes We Can"... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Yanis Varoufakis has placed a first draft of a European New Deal on the table. That act requires no small measure of courage and dedication to the European idea.
Isn't the key question now though whether the EU member nations can muster the courage and dedication to discuss this draft (and others, perhaps) in a constructive, open forum? It seems highly unlikely this year -- and possible that next year will be too late. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Revolutionary ideas like these are a major threat to the current power status quo. There is no way they will even discuss them unless their constituents demand it en mass. And there is no way their constituents will demand it unless the press makes a repeat issue out of them. The press is the gatekeepers and they work for those who prefer the status quo.
Not to say that one should give up, as history has shown that good ideas are very hard to keep down over longer period of time - see abolition of slavery, see democracy vs aristocracy, see science vs religion. Democratized economics is a similar such idea but it is going to meet *massive* resistance en route to its destination. Read more
Comment Commented Simon Barnard
Will be interested to see the "European New Deal" in detail. And more so on how it will be funded and the logistics of setting up some of these complicated systems. Read more
Comment Commented Berdie S
We must also shed light on what is being deceptively pushed as "strict fiscal responsibility" and to expose it as being anything but responsible.
In essence Schäuble and Co. are starving Governments from the ability to do safe investments themselves while in the same time suggesting that cramming that same capital in deregulated casino Banks would "safe the tax payer money". Yeah right. We the people still end up bailing them out, for they didn't invest it in roads, bridges, innovation, they invested in Derivatives and other speculative activities and not a sing of actual job creation, infrastructure etc. Read more
Comment Commented J W
These proposals are in the right direction. Some might find them too socialist but that is what negotiations are for -- to strike the right balance. However consider the simplest of starting points -- an agreement in principle on the key goal of economic security within your home country. Even this is not being floated within the EU. This would be easy and non-binding yet it is not happening. This is direct evidence that European elites do not care.
There is no inter-governmental discussion occurring for the very reasons outlined -- the big economic winners are more interested in austerity and federation appeals to them only as a mechanism to impose it. This attitude reflects and fuels the North/South chauvinism that is driving the break-up and is why it is inevitable. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
If you are right mister Yanis, that the proposals you outline are the only way to hold the EU together then I think we can assume the EU will continue to disintegrate.
Read more
Comment Commented Stefanos Ioannou
ideas are good and most of what discussed have been out there for a while.. what is missing is the political power and will to implement them Read more
Comment Commented David M
I agree with everything, exept the "universal basic dividend". In our current system, a monetary stipend for everyone will basically drive housing prices up, turning this stipend into a hidden subsidy of the housing speculators and increasing the magnitude of the financial world. Promoting social housing is more interesting, in my view. Read more
Comment Commented David M
@Paul Friesen, that´s a bit too much "monetarist" for my taste. It happened here in Spain, when the goverment tried a rental assistance. The only reason why the prices did not raise by the same amount was that the subsidy was not Universal. If the rental subsidy was universal, the landlords have all the power to raise prices and absorb the whole subsidy. And that would happen regardless of the method of the funding (taxing or debt). That´s why I think it´s not a good idea at all. UBI forces prices up, while providing social housing forces prices down. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I don't see why you think it would affect house prices. Any sort of basic income scheme must be paid for somehow, by some sort of tax. The tax will take money out of the system at the same time as the basic income is putting money in. It should not affect over-all demand. It might affect the distribution of demand between sectors, but I cannot see why housing would necessarily be in greater demand. Read more
