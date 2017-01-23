34

Un New Deal pour sauver l'Europe

LONDRES – « Ce que ça va coûter, je m'en moque. Nous avons repris notre pays ! » C'est le message proféré fièrement dans toute l'Angleterre depuis le référendum Brexit en juin dernier. Et c'est une exigence qui trouve son écho à travers le continent tout entier. Jusqu'à récemment, on envisageait avec sympathie toute proposition visant à « sauver » l'Europe, avec toutefois un certain scepticisme quant à la faisabilité de cette entreprise. À présent, le scepticisme porte sur la question de savoir si l'Europe vaut la peine d'être sauvée.

L'idée européenne est battue en retraite par les forces combinées du déni, d'une insurrection et d'une idée fausse. Le déni de l'establishment de l'Union européenne selon lequel l'architecture économique de l'Union n'a jamais été conçue pour maintenir la crise bancaire de 2008 a entraîné les forces déflationnistes qui sapent la légitimité du projet européen. La réaction prévisible face à la déflation a été l'insurrection des partis anti-européens à travers le continent. Et plus inquiétant encore, l'establishment a répondu par l'illusion selon laquelle une « fédération assouplie » (federation-lite) peut endiguer la marée nationaliste.

C'est impossible. Suite à la crise de l'euro, les Européens tremblent à l'idée de donner à l'UE plus de pouvoir sur leurs vies et sur leurs communautés. Une union politique de la zone euro, avec un petit budget fédéral et une certaine mutualisation des gains, des pertes et de la dette, aurait été utile en 1999, lorsque la monnaie commune est née. Mais à présent, sous le poids d'énormes pertes bancaires et de l'héritage des dettes causées par l'architecture défectueuse de l'euro, une fédération assouplie (telle que celle proposée par le candidat aux élections présidentielles françaises Emmanuel Macron), c'est trop peu, trop tard. Cela devrait devenir l'Union d'austérité permanente que le ministre allemand des Finances Wolfgang Schäuble a recherché pendant des années. On ne peut pas imaginer faire un plus beau cadeau à « l'Internationale nationaliste actuelle. »

Autrement dit, les progressistes doivent se poser une question simple : Pourquoi l'idée européenne est-elle en train de mourir ? Les réponses sont claires : le chômage involontaire et les migrations intra-UE involontaires.

Le chômage involontaire est le prix de l'insuffisance des investissements à travers l'Europe, en raison de mesures d'austérité et des forces oligopolistiques qui ont concentré les emplois dans les économies excédentaires de l'Europe durant la période déflationniste qui a suivi la crise. Les migrations involontaires sont le prix de la nécessité économique dans la périphérie de l'Europe. La grande majorité des Grecs, des Bulgares et des Espagnols ne déménagent pas en Grande-Bretagne ou en Allemagne pour le climat : ils déménagent parce qu'ils y sont obligés.

La vie pour les Britanniques et pour les Allemands ne va pas s'améliorer en construisant des barrières frontalières électrifiées et en se retirant dans le sein de l'Etat-nation, mais en créant des conditions décentes dans tous les pays européens. Et c'est précisément ce qui est nécessaire pour relancer l'idée d'une Europe ouverte et démocratique. Aucune nation européenne ne peut prospérer de façon durable si d'autres Européens sont aux prises avec la dépression. C'est pourquoi l'Europe a besoin d'un nouveau New Deal, bien avant de commencer à penser à une fédération.

En février, le mouvement DiEM25 va dévoilera un New Deal européen de ce type, qu'il va lancer le mois prochain, pour fêter l'anniversaire du Traité de Rome. Ce nouveau New Deal sera fondé sur un principe directeur simple : Tous les Européens devraient profiter dans leur pays d'origine du droit à un emploi qui leur fournisse un salaire décent, un logement décent, des soins de santé de haute qualité, des services d'éducation et un environnement sain.

Contrairement au New Deal original de Franklin Delano Roosevelt dans les années 1930, un New Deal européen doit être réalisé sans les outils d'une fédération en état de marche, mais en comptant plutôt sur les institutions existantes. Sinon, la désintégration de l'Europe va s'accélérer et ne rien laisser à fédérer dans son sillage.

Le New Deal européen devrait comprendre cinq objectifs précis et les moyens de les réaliser dans le cadre des traités de l'UE, sans aucune centralisation du pouvoir à Bruxelles ni aucune nouvelle perte de souveraineté :

·         Des investissements verts à grande échelle seront financés par un partenariat entre les banques d'investissement public de l'Europe (la Banque européenne d'investissement, la KfW et d'autres) et les banques centrales (en dirigeant l'assouplissement quantitatif vers des obligations de projet d'investissements), pour canaliser jusqu'à 5 % du revenu total européen en investissements dans l'énergie verte et les technologies durables.

·         Un système de garantie de l'emploi pour fournir un emploi à un salaire décentdans les secteurs publics et dans les secteurs à but non-lucratif pour tous les Européens dans leur pays d'origine, disponible sur demande pour tous ceux qui le souhaitent. A condition que le système ne remplace pas les emplois de la fonction publique, n'impliquent la titularisation ni ne remplacent les avantages existants, il pourrait constituer une autre possibilité que d'avoir à choisir entre la misère et l'émigration.

·         Un fonds contre la pauvreté pour pourvoir aux besoins de base à travers l'Europe, qui pourrait aussi servir de fondement à une éventuelle union des bénéfices.

·         Un dividende de base universel pour socialiser une plus grande part de la croissance des rendements du capital.

·         Une protection anti-expulsion immédiate, sous la forme d'une règle du droit-à-louer qui autorise les propriétaires menacés de saisie à demeurer dans leur foyer à un loyer juste fixé par des conseils communautaires locaux. Aplus long terme, l'Europe doit financer et garantir un logement décent à tous les Européens dans leur pays d'origine, en restaurant le modèle du logement social qui a été démantelé à travers le continent.

Le programme de l'emploi et de la lutte contre la pauvreté doit être fondé sur une version moderne d'une vieille pratique : un réseau bancaire public à des fins publiques, financées par une réforme monétaire pragmatique mais radicale au sein de la zone euro et de l'UE, ainsi que dans les pays non membres de l'Union européenne. Plus précisément, tous les profits de seigneuriage de banques centrales doivent être utilisés à ces fins.

En outre, un mécanisme de compensation électronique des dépôts et des paiements (en dehors du système bancaire), doit être mis en place dans chaque pays. Les comptes d'impôt devraient permettre d'accepter des dépôts, de recevoir des paiements et de faciliter les transferts via les services bancaires par Internet, les applications de paiement et les cartes de crédit officielles. Les fonds de roulement pourraient alors être prêtés au fonds qui finance l'emploi et les programmes de lutte contre la pauvreté et seraient assurés par un régime d'assurance des dépôts et des déficits couvert par les obligations de la banque centrale, à des tarifs bas par les gouvernements nationaux.

Seul un New Deal européen de ce type peut enrayer la désintégration de l'UE. Chaque pays européen doit être stabilisé et être rendu capable de prospérer. L'Europe ne peut survivre ni comme une foire d'empoigne, ni comme une Union de l'Austérité dans laquelle certains pays, cachés derrière le paravent du fédéralisme, sont condamnés à la dépression permanente et où les débiteurs se voient refuser les droits démocratiques. Pour « reprendre notre pays », nous devons recouvrer notre décence élémentaire et restaurer le sens commun à travers toute l'Europe.