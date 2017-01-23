34

Um New Deal para salvar a Europa

LONDRES —Não importa quais serão os custos. Recuperámos o nosso país!É esta a orgulhosa mensagem que se ouve em toda a Inglaterra desde o referendo realizado no passado mês de Junho sobre a saída do Reino Unido da União Europeia (UE). E é uma reivindicação que está a ter repercussões em todo o continente. Até há pouco tempo, qualquer proposta para salvara Europa era favoravelmente considerada, embora com cepticismo quanto à sua viabilidade. Actualmente, a dúvida é se vale a pena salvar a Europa.

A ideia europeia está a ser levada a recuar pela força combinada de uma negação, uma insurgência, e uma falácia. A Negação do establishment da UE de que a arquitectura económica da União não foi concebida para sustentar a crise bancária de 2008 resultou em forças deflacionárias que não legitimam o projecto europeu. A reacção previsível a deflação foi a insurgência dos partidos antieuropeus em todo o continente. E, o mais preocupante de tudo: o establishment respondeu com a falácia de que uma federação suavizada(federation-lite) pode conter a onda nacionalista.

Tal não é possível: na sequência da crise do euro, os europeus estremecem com o pensamento de conferir à UE mais poder sobre as suas vidas e comunidades. A união política da área do euro, com um pequeno orçamento federal e uma certa mutualização dos ganhos, perdas e dívidas, teria sido útil em 1999, quando nasceu a moeda comum. Mas agora, sob o peso das enormes perdas bancárias e da herança de dívidas causadas pela arquitectura defeituosa, uma federação suavizada do euro (como proposto pelo candidato às eleições presidenciais francesas Emmanuel Macron) é demasiado pouco e demasiado tardio. Tornar-se-ia a União da Austeridade permanente que o Ministro das Finanças alemão, Wolfgang Schäuble, procurou durante anos. Não poderia haver melhor presente para a actual Internacional Nacionalista.

Simplificando, os progressistas devem colocar uma questão simples: por que razão a ideia europeia está a morrer? As respostas são claras: desemprego involuntário e migração intra-UE involuntária.

O desemprego involuntário é o preço do investimento desadequado em toda a Europa, devido à austeridade, e das forças oligopolísticas que concentraram os empregos nas economias excedentárias da Europa durante o período deflacionário resultante da crise. A migração involuntária é o preço da necessidade económica na periferia da Europa. A grande maioria dos gregos, búlgaros e espanhóis não se mudam para o Reino Unido ou para a Alemanha para o clima; mudam-se porque a tal são obrigados.

A vida para os britânicos e alemães não irá melhorar graças à construção de barreiras fronteiriças electrificadas e à sua retirada para o seio do Estado-nação, mas sim através da criação de condições dignas em todos os países europeus. E isso é precisamente o que é necessário para relançar a ideia de uma Europa democrática e aberta. Nenhuma nação europeia pode prosperar de forma sustentável se outros europeus estiverem nas garras da depressão. É por isso que a Europa precisa de um New Deal muito antes de começar a pensar numa federação.

Em Fevereiro, o movimento DiEM25 revelará um New Deal europeu, que lançará no mês seguinte, no aniversário do Tratado de Roma. Esse New Deal terá por base um princípio orientador simples: Todos os europeus devem beneficiar, no seu país de origem, do direito a um emprego que pague um salário digno, a alojamento digno, a cuidados de saúde e educação de elevada qualidade e a um ambiente limpo.

Contrariamente ao New Deal original de Franklin Delano Roosevelt na década de 1930, um New Deal Europeu deve materializar-se sem as ferramentas de uma federação operativa, contando apenas com as instituições existentes da UE. Caso contrário, a desintegração da Europa será acelerada, nada restando para federar.

O New Deal europeu deve incluir cinco objectivos precisos e os meios para alcançá-los nos termos dos Tratados da UE já existentes, sem qualquer centralização do poder em Bruxelas ou mais perda de soberania:

·         O investimento verdede larga escala será financiado por uma parceria entre os bancos de investimento público da Europa (o Banco Europeu de Investimento, o KfW, e outros) e os bancos centrais (dirigindo a flexibilização quantitativa para obrigações de projecto de investimento) para canalizar até 5% do rendimento total europeu em investimentos em energia verde e tecnologias sustentáveis.

·         Um regime degarantia de emprego para oferecer empregos com salários dignos nos sectores público e sem fins lucrativos a todos os cidadãos europeus no seu país de origem, disponível a pedido para todos os que o pretendam. Desde que tal regime não substituísse os empregos na função pública, não implicasse a titularização ou a substituição dos benefícios existentes, poderia estabelecer uma alternativa à escolha entre a miséria e a emigração.

·         Um fundoanti-pobreza para satisfazer as necessidades básicas em toda a Europa, que também serviria de base a uma eventual união de benefícios.

·         Um dividendo de base universal para socializar uma percentagem maior dos crescentes rendimentos do capital.

·         Uma protecção anti-despejo imediata, sob a forma de uma regra de direito ao aluguer, permitindo que os proprietários de casas que se encontram perante uma execução hipotecária permaneçam na sua casa mediante o pagamento de uma renda justa definida por conselhos comunitários locais. A longo prazo, a Europa deve financiar e garantir uma habitação digna para todos os europeus no seu país de origem, restaurando o modelo de habitação social que foi desmantelado em todo o continente.

Tanto o regime de emprego como o programa de combate à pobreza devem ser baseados numa versão moderna de uma antiga prática: a banca pública para fins públicos, financiada por uma reforma monetária pragmática, mas radical dentro da área do euro e na UE, bem como nos países europeus não pertencentes à UE. Especificamente, todos os lucros de senhoriagem dos bancos centrais seriam utilizados para estes fins.

Além disso, seria estabelecido em cada país um mecanismo electrónico de compensação pública para depósitos e pagamentos (fora do sistema bancário). As contas fiscais permitiriam aceitar depósitos, receber pagamentos e facilitar transferências através dos serviços bancários em linha, aplicações de pagamento e cartões de débito emitidos por entidades públicas. Os saldos de tesouraria poderiam então ser emprestados aos fundos de apoio aos programas de emprego e de combate à pobreza, e seriam assegurados por um regime europeu de garantia de depósitos e défices cobertos por obrigações da banca central, oferecidas a preços baixos pelos governos nacionais.

Só um New Deal europeu com estas características poderá travar a desintegração da UE. Todos os países europeus devem ser estabilizados e capazes de prosperar. A Europa não pode sobreviver nem como uma lei da selva nem como uma União da Austeridade em que alguns países, atrás de uma máscara de federalismo, estão condenados à depressão permanente e em que se negam aos devedores os direitos democráticos. Para recuperar o nosso país, precisamos de recupera a decência comum e restabelecer o senso comum em toda a Europa.