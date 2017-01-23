Um New Deal para salvar a Europa

LONDRES — “Não importa quais serão os custos. Recuperámos o nosso país!” É esta a orgulhosa mensagem que se ouve em toda a Inglaterra desde o referendo realizado no passado mês de Junho sobre a saída do Reino Unido da União Europeia (UE). E é uma reivindicação que está a ter repercussões em todo o continente. Até há pouco tempo, qualquer proposta para “salvar” a Europa era favoravelmente considerada, embora com cepticismo quanto à sua viabilidade. Actualmente, a dúvida é se vale a pena salvar a Europa.
A ideia europeia está a ser levada a recuar pela força combinada de uma negação, uma insurgência, e uma falácia. A Negação do establishment da UE de que a arquitectura económica da União não foi concebida para sustentar a crise bancária de 2008 resultou em forças deflacionárias que não legitimam o projecto europeu. A reacção previsível a deflação foi a insurgência dos partidos antieuropeus em todo o continente. E, o mais preocupante de tudo: o establishment respondeu com a falácia de que uma “federação suavizada” (federation-lite) pode conter a onda nacionalista.
Tal não é possível: na sequência da crise do euro, os europeus estremecem com o pensamento de conferir à UE mais poder sobre as suas vidas e comunidades. A união política da área do euro, com um pequeno orçamento federal e uma certa mutualização dos ganhos, perdas e dívidas, teria sido útil em 1999, quando nasceu a moeda comum. Mas agora, sob o peso das enormes perdas bancárias e da herança de dívidas causadas pela arquitectura defeituosa, uma federação suavizada do euro (como proposto pelo candidato às eleições presidenciais francesas Emmanuel Macron) é demasiado pouco e demasiado tardio. Tornar-se-ia a União da Austeridade permanente que o Ministro das Finanças alemão, Wolfgang Schäuble, procurou durante anos. Não poderia haver melhor presente para a actual “Internacional Nacionalista”.
Simplificando, os progressistas devem colocar uma questão simples: por que razão a ideia europeia está a morrer? As respostas são claras: desemprego involuntário e migração intra-UE involuntária.
O desemprego involuntário é o preço do investimento desadequado em toda a Europa, devido à austeridade, e das forças oligopolísticas que concentraram os empregos nas economias excedentárias da Europa durante o período deflacionário resultante da crise. A migração involuntária é o preço da necessidade económica na periferia da Europa. A grande maioria dos gregos, búlgaros e espanhóis não se mudam para o Reino Unido ou para a Alemanha para o clima; mudam-se porque a tal são obrigados.
A vida para os britânicos e alemães não irá melhorar graças à construção de barreiras fronteiriças electrificadas e à sua retirada para o seio do Estado-nação, mas sim através da criação de condições dignas em todos os países europeus. E isso é precisamente o que é necessário para relançar a ideia de uma Europa democrática e aberta. Nenhuma nação europeia pode prosperar de forma sustentável se outros europeus estiverem nas garras da depressão. É por isso que a Europa precisa de um New Deal muito antes de começar a pensar numa federação.
Em Fevereiro, o movimento DiEM25 revelará um New Deal europeu, que lançará no mês seguinte, no aniversário do Tratado de Roma. Esse New Deal terá por base um princípio orientador simples: Todos os europeus devem beneficiar, no seu país de origem, do direito a um emprego que pague um salário digno, a alojamento digno, a cuidados de saúde e educação de elevada qualidade e a um ambiente limpo.
Contrariamente ao New Deal original de Franklin Delano Roosevelt na década de 1930, um New Deal Europeu deve materializar-se sem as ferramentas de uma federação operativa, contando apenas com as instituições existentes da UE. Caso contrário, a desintegração da Europa será acelerada, nada restando para federar.
O New Deal europeu deve incluir cinco objectivos precisos e os meios para alcançá-los nos termos dos Tratados da UE já existentes, sem qualquer centralização do poder em Bruxelas ou mais perda de soberania:
· O investimento verdede larga escala será financiado por uma parceria entre os bancos de investimento público da Europa (o Banco Europeu de Investimento, o KfW, e outros) e os bancos centrais (dirigindo a flexibilização quantitativa para obrigações de projecto de investimento) para canalizar até 5% do rendimento total europeu em investimentos em energia verde e tecnologias sustentáveis.
· Um regime degarantia de emprego para oferecer empregos com salários dignos nos sectores público e sem fins lucrativos a todos os cidadãos europeus no seu país de origem, disponível a pedido para todos os que o pretendam. Desde que tal regime não substituísse os empregos na função pública, não implicasse a titularização ou a substituição dos benefícios existentes, poderia estabelecer uma alternativa à escolha entre a miséria e a emigração.
· Um fundoanti-pobreza para satisfazer as necessidades básicas em toda a Europa, que também serviria de base a uma eventual união de benefícios.
· Um dividendo de base universal para socializar uma percentagem maior dos crescentes rendimentos do capital.
· Uma protecção anti-despejo imediata, sob a forma de uma regra de direito ao aluguer, permitindo que os proprietários de casas que se encontram perante uma execução hipotecária permaneçam na sua casa mediante o pagamento de uma renda justa definida por conselhos comunitários locais. A longo prazo, a Europa deve financiar e garantir uma habitação digna para todos os europeus no seu país de origem, restaurando o modelo de habitação social que foi desmantelado em todo o continente.
Tanto o regime de emprego como o programa de combate à pobreza devem ser baseados numa versão moderna de uma antiga prática: a banca pública para fins públicos, financiada por uma reforma monetária pragmática, mas radical dentro da área do euro e na UE, bem como nos países europeus não pertencentes à UE. Especificamente, todos os lucros de senhoriagem dos bancos centrais seriam utilizados para estes fins.
Além disso, seria estabelecido em cada país um mecanismo electrónico de compensação pública para depósitos e pagamentos (fora do sistema bancário). As contas fiscais permitiriam aceitar depósitos, receber pagamentos e facilitar transferências através dos serviços bancários em linha, aplicações de pagamento e cartões de débito emitidos por entidades públicas. Os saldos de tesouraria poderiam então ser emprestados aos fundos de apoio aos programas de emprego e de combate à pobreza, e seriam assegurados por um regime europeu de garantia de depósitos e défices cobertos por obrigações da banca central, oferecidas a preços baixos pelos governos nacionais.
Só um New Deal europeu com estas características poderá travar a desintegração da UE. Todos os países europeus devem ser estabilizados e capazes de prosperar. A Europa não pode sobreviver nem como uma lei da selva nem como uma União da Austeridade em que alguns países, atrás de uma máscara de federalismo, estão condenados à depressão permanente e em que se negam aos devedores os direitos democráticos. Para “recuperar o nosso país”, precisamos de recupera a decência comum e restabelecer o senso comum em toda a Europa.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Varoufakis does not mention fears re. migration from outside the EU. Yet, it is a big factor.
Varoufakis also conveniently forgets that there was supposed to be a 'Growth and Stability' pact which would create a minimum income floor and welfare safety net. Greece refused to embrace this minimum for its poor.
Let us now look at Varoufakis's 5 proposals-
1) Green investment- since the bureaucracies he mentions are bad at spotting viable investment opportunities, this is money down the drain- or rather an opportunity for corrupt rent-seeking. Tax payers won't stand for it. Financial markets will have no confidence in the supposed 'assets' created by it.
2) Employment guarantee scheme- either this is 'workfare'- i.e. a method of penalising the unemployed- and wasteful or it is just wasteful. If Governments had the ability to create jobs which pay for themselves- i.e. which are fiscally neutral- they can do it anyway. If not, how is the fiscal deficit supposed to be financed? Either the currency has to be debauched or the Govt. runs out of money and shuts the banks and cuts wages and benefits as happened in Greece.
3) Bulgaria is poorer than Greece. Will the Greek tax payer be happy to provide a minimum income to Bulgarians? What about Kosovans?
4) Some countries have more capital than others. Varoufakis thinks they will happily tax that capital and redistribute it on the basis of need. Why would they want to do that? Any why stop within the borders of Europe? Why not include the poor people of Bangladesh or Mozambique in this bounty?
5) Anti-eviction legislation- wonderful! Either the 'fair rent' is lower than what you pay or the measure is meaningless. But, if the 'fair rent' i smeaningful, why pay more? You can't be evicted. Let the landlord take a capitalized loss. Let Banks have yet more toxic assets which require a bailout and more austerity on the Greek example. Let the housing market freeze up and housing stock start to deteriorate. If Banks can't evict people, Gangsters can. Within ten years Athens will look like Aleppo.
Why?
Well, Varoufakis's grand scheme depends on debauching the currency. But who is to say that only his own bunch of nutters will do the debauching? Why shouldn't every bunch of nutters or sociopaths take a hand?
Seigniorage arises because the Lord can force you take his scrip. Gangsters gain more seigniorage than bien pensant dreamers.
Varoufakis's tax-based 'electronic public clearing system' suffers an obvious flaw- more especially in countries like Greece with corrupt and ineffective tax departments. In essence, it allows 'black money' to tax 'white money'- it transfers wealth from people who pay their taxes to those who don't. Vide http://socioproctology.blogspot.co.uk/2016/02/varoufakis-as-mathematician.html
Varoufakis type silliness is not a solution to, it is a symptom of, European disintegration. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
I think you have misunderstood me Curtis. I am not suggesting that we travel back in time to scold Roosevelt. What I'm saying is that Europe did not seal its borders and thus imperilled Shengen. They also did not implement the 'Social Minimum' part of the 'Growth & Stability' pact, which let to genuine distress and the electoral rise of lunatics like Varoufakis. Still, it has learned its lesson and- after a lurch to the right- will probably come back on an even keel. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
With respect vivek iyer, there is again nothing constructive here to build on. You've only extended your critique to Roosevelt's New Deal as you understand it, and that comes a little late. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Growth & Stability pact made sense. Shengen made sense. Neither was enforced in an incentive compatible manner. Consequently the European Project has lost credibility and will probably go forward with some controls on the movement of factors of production and with more fractured asset markets.
That's fine. Once the stupid dreamers have been shaken out the system can reset. Clearly, no State or Super State can afford to have open borders. Europe will go back to strict immigration controls. Indeed, that is already happening. 'Universal' Rights are likely to be scrapped as will the concept of Universal jurisdiction. Within, 'Fortress Europe' there will be more subsidiarity and hence 'Tiebout sorting'- i.e. fiscal harmonization is off the table.
Yes, older people like me will take more of a haircut than we'd hoped- our living standards in retirement will be lower but, sooner or later, the excess burden on the young will lift and, long term, that is the quintessential precondition for our own tranquil retirement.
Varoufakis writes as though Europe is suffering a monetary shock like that occasioned by the Bank Failures that succeeded the Wall St. Crash. He thinks a 'New Deal' is needed. But the New Deal involved forbidding Americans to hold gold. It meant that the return on fungible assets went low or negative. Consequently, 'pump priming' didn't work. The New Deal failed. Living standards fell for many, rose only modestly for most but one effect, reinforced by the war, was the destruction of the rentier class and the transfer of power to a bureaucratic/managerial elite.
If you are in your fifties or sixties, it is likely that an increasing amount of your income is of a 'rentier' sort. You may think it a good thing if your living standard is lowered so that plausible young rogues with worthless MBAs play ducks and drakes with capital which would otherwise have accrued to you. If so- cool. Give ear to every charlatan who comes along with a cockeyed proposal for a 'New Deal' to prevent some imaginary disaster befalling your country. That's what the Greeks did when they voted for Varoufakis. They've suffered for it.
But that suffering won't go on for ever. Sooner of later crazy fools like Varoufakis are shaken out of politics.
Economics is ergodic or it is nothing. It's not about getting high on Saturday night but making do and mending till payday.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Criticism comes cheap. Constructive ideas come dear. What are your own constructive ideas to "save Europe?" Or alternatively, if that is your interest, to dismantle it?
Or if not your own ideas, who's would you recommend? Read more
Comment Commented François Dupont
"Why is the european idea dying ?" writes Yanis Varoufakis.
Much because it's not an idea than a fight for leadership between the two historical leaders, France and Germany than any other reason.
To be more precise, the two civil societies aren't at all one against the other but scared and manipulated by classical parties and their servant local medias. But they both know that their destiny is to join to go on to live in peace after three "continental civil wars" of 1870, 1914 and 1939.
But since Maastricht both french and german elites have just one idea in mind : not at all to apply the correct Werner's plan to use euro to compete with dollar and renmimbi, huge macroeconomical weapons in hands of true well equiped federal States. They simply declare "now the European Cup for Champions States is opened !"... and inside Eurozone, each year, ther's one winner and 18 losers !
Sense of political responsibilities deserted the governmental staffs, now completely unable to cooperate as they did from 1950 to 1992. Since the Merkel-Sarkozy clash, they don't care at all if Greeks, Portugueses, Irishs, Spanishs, Italians die...because their populations just incriminate their local governments, certainly responsible too of lacks and risky behaviours, but not of the stupid fight to death between two deers with interdependant woods, condamned to die together one after the other.
Emmanuel Macron perhaps looks timid, but a citizen wave accept the way he is alone to draw : in what Germans are right, the next french presidence can agree, in what they are wrong, no. They are wrong with austerity, they are right that french powers need a deep reform to be less arrogant and responsible in the future. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Francois Dupont,
I agree that the history of Germany and France is a important basis for the EU.
The EU of the six worked well.
Since then many changes have taken place which threaten the EU.
- Expansion to 28 members
- An unmanageble 28 EU commisioners
- Switch from a trade union to an all encompassing EU state
- No European political leadership
- Poor management of the EU
So I think the EU organisation should be put on the drawing board again.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If, as you believe, "Europe" isn't an idea but a struggle between France and Germany, what would you suggest be done to restore it as an idea? I ask with sincere interest.
With the U.S. likely out of the picture (or at least much attenuated) for the next four years, Europe is presented with an opportunity to reassert itself. But it will need to make up its mind, fairly quickly, on the future of the EU or it will miss its chance.
What a shame if Europe fragments at the very moment when its unity could be put to its greatest use. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Employment guarantee scheme , the right of a job, is something long due.
I still think something is missing, the aglomeration economies are too powerfull for peripheries to prosper, so there has to be a diferentiated tax for imported abd created value.
VAT is highly assymetrical and taxes in excess work and job creation industries while protecting import and export industries.
Until we can figure out why a can of Coke sold in Portugal is being botled in Denmark, we cannot make the EU work. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jose, I am still trying to understand why did Yanis sign his appointment document with a German pen and aGerman ink when he accepted his appointment as Finance Minister of Greece! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think most readers missed your most important point, that it will be financed with money creation and not with taxes. Money creation is the single most powerful lever in modern economics and using it to finance a new deal is maybe a little risky, but if it is done responsibly it will transform the economic landscape from one where banks/speculators can access new money (trillions) to one where individuals and businesses can access it. The difference to economic activity will be huge because instead of being used to consolidate control and stifle competition it will be used to advance it. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Mike, there is no such thing as Free Mone.yRegarding your $12, Mr Yes He Can, is enjoying it in the Sunshine now.. Read more
Comment Commented Sarah Glass
Some very good ideas from Yanis here. This New Deal needs to be taken seriously, because what has gone on for the last couple of decades can not continue without breaking the EU apart.
We pay for all this by the work we do, and the taxes we pay. We can do neither of these things and we take off the state if we are unemployed. Full employment is the number one issue and will create a backbone for the rest. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Who is going to pay for all these nice ideas ?
To me it looks much like the communist systems we had in the past century. Everything planned by the Government. About 70 years ago about half of the countries in the world had such a system. It did not work and, except for Cuba and North Korea, they all switched to the market economy.
In the mean time the people in these countries had to live in poverty and under autocratic rule.
Furthermore I think that mr Schaubele is doing the right thing. Too much debt has already been built up in the EU. Debt that our children have to repay.
You say that countries at the periphy of the EU need to emigrate. However many countries in the periphy are doing reasonable well; Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Poland. Spain is improving. Why is Turkey doing so much better than Greece ? Perhaps there are other causes than geography or austerity ?
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
It did not work in China. They became only succesfull after they quit the central control of their economy. Sweden did not have a centralized economy. The U.S. new deal was succesfull temporarely. It was the threat of the 2 nd World War that boosted the economy. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It worked in China. You forgot China. It worked in Scandinavian countries. You forgot those too. Maybe America is somehow exceptional and only winner-takes-all-can-work, like in 1930's in America, if your history book goes that far back. /s Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Before entering the European union all the member countries were independent Sovereign nations with the political authority to exercise independent control over their entire economies.
As members of the EU these countries are now subject to a set of laws that by definition define these members as "states" and all that implies.
States where the laws of trade, immigration, competition, agriculture and by default their very cultures are enforced by a European Parliament and a single currency that has immiserated their economies. "The constitution defines the Union as a democratic and open Union of equal citizens and equal states."
Democratic equality was never possible under the EU because
independent implies self governing and the day these countries entered the EU they gave away their independence. RWD 2017
"Definition of a state:
A territory built by conquest in which one culture, one set of ideals and one set of laws have been imposed by force or threat over diverse nations by a civilian and military bureaucracy. States are ephemeral and originate and disappear with the stroke of a pen (e.g. the end of the U.S.S.R., December 25, 1991)."
Nationsonline.org Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+0.99
This piece is talking about all the right things.
To me, what I read here is a much more appealing alternative than the selectively corporate-friendly reactionary nationalism, which is the politically real alternative to the status quo of ... austerity union / slowly changing into a weak central-bank mediated transfer union, which is readily gamed by privileged players.
As a practical matter, a formidable obstacle is the creditor/debtor power-relationship pattern in the EU/EMU. Mr. Varoufakis has been very good in shining a light on these over the past few years. What would motivate the most powerful stakeholders here?
Also, it's interesting to see that the plan outlined by Mr. Varoufakis explicitly addresses migration. Shaping the approach to this, with the goal of balancing the economic forces that motivate cross-border movement of people is a neat trick. It would be interesting to more deeply explore the implications of this... Read more
Comment Commented Peter Lintner
All nice, Yanis, you just forgot to say who´s going to pay for your ideas. Because it´s going to cost whole lot of money. Nice try though. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Actually, he did mention how it is financed, but you must have missed it. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
I'm going to have to agree with M M's comment below and take a pessimistic view. Unless Germany's position changes, Mr. Varoufakis' vision will be just that: a vision. Furthermore, unless I'm mistaken, I see no reason for Germany's current approach to change. After all, they are the beneficiaries of the current imbalances. I believe they even had a budget surplus in 2016. Guess what, why would they try to change something that works for them just fine. Commentators will probably replay something along the lines of greater good of Europe, the pan-European ideal, etc. I say wake me up, when that happens. I believe the only way you can force Germany to change is by hitting them in their pocket book i.e. somehow negatively affecting their export levels so their surpluses turn into deficits and they realize how it feels to be on the receiving end. Even then, I feel Germany can find new export markets to replace the lower Eurozone demand. This is a tough issue, but the answer definitely lies in Berlin, rather than in Mr. Varoufakis' grandiose plans. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, the German establishment will need to make a choice, between funding the refugees or funding their fellow EU citizens! With the demographics the way they are the odds should be pretty obvious, so damn if one does and damn if one does not! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
Your comment shows the whole tragedy (or better travesty) of this so-called "European Union" where nations with completely different (if not incompatible) concepts of economic, monetary, financial, social and cultural policies are forced together in an artificial currency union. What would be the greater good if you have such fundamental disagreements? Maybe disintegration? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, we seem to be going round and round in a vicious circle, unless Herr Schauble pulls the right strings nothing will work. Any proposal regarding the EU must come after the German elections, mind due the causes and root causes of the banking crisis are still in the system like cancer add to this the two TTs' with the IQ of a one year old, ...good luck with your efforts....reminds me of the one that once said"Yes We Can"... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Yanis Varoufakis has placed a first draft of a European New Deal on the table. That act requires no small measure of courage and dedication to the European idea.
Isn't the key question now though whether the EU member nations can muster the courage and dedication to discuss this draft (and others, perhaps) in a constructive, open forum? It seems highly unlikely this year -- and possible that next year will be too late. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Revolutionary ideas like these are a major threat to the current power status quo. There is no way they will even discuss them unless their constituents demand it en mass. And there is no way their constituents will demand it unless the press makes a repeat issue out of them. The press is the gatekeepers and they work for those who prefer the status quo.
Not to say that one should give up, as history has shown that good ideas are very hard to keep down over longer period of time - see abolition of slavery, see democracy vs aristocracy, see science vs religion. Democratized economics is a similar such idea but it is going to meet *massive* resistance en route to its destination. Read more
Comment Commented Simon Barnard
Will be interested to see the "European New Deal" in detail. And more so on how it will be funded and the logistics of setting up some of these complicated systems. Read more
Comment Commented Berdie S
We must also shed light on what is being deceptively pushed as "strict fiscal responsibility" and to expose it as being anything but responsible.
In essence Schäuble and Co. are starving Governments from the ability to do safe investments themselves while in the same time suggesting that cramming that same capital in deregulated casino Banks would "safe the tax payer money". Yeah right. We the people still end up bailing them out, for they didn't invest it in roads, bridges, innovation, they invested in Derivatives and other speculative activities and not a sing of actual job creation, infrastructure etc. Read more
Comment Commented J W
These proposals are in the right direction. Some might find them too socialist but that is what negotiations are for -- to strike the right balance. However consider the simplest of starting points -- an agreement in principle on the key goal of economic security within your home country. Even this is not being floated within the EU. This would be easy and non-binding yet it is not happening. This is direct evidence that European elites do not care.
There is no inter-governmental discussion occurring for the very reasons outlined -- the big economic winners are more interested in austerity and federation appeals to them only as a mechanism to impose it. This attitude reflects and fuels the North/South chauvinism that is driving the break-up and is why it is inevitable. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
If you are right mister Yanis, that the proposals you outline are the only way to hold the EU together then I think we can assume the EU will continue to disintegrate.
Read more
Comment Commented Stefanos Ioannou
ideas are good and most of what discussed have been out there for a while.. what is missing is the political power and will to implement them Read more
Comment Commented David M
I agree with everything, exept the "universal basic dividend". In our current system, a monetary stipend for everyone will basically drive housing prices up, turning this stipend into a hidden subsidy of the housing speculators and increasing the magnitude of the financial world. Promoting social housing is more interesting, in my view. Read more
Comment Commented David M
@Paul Friesen, that´s a bit too much "monetarist" for my taste. It happened here in Spain, when the goverment tried a rental assistance. The only reason why the prices did not raise by the same amount was that the subsidy was not Universal. If the rental subsidy was universal, the landlords have all the power to raise prices and absorb the whole subsidy. And that would happen regardless of the method of the funding (taxing or debt). That´s why I think it´s not a good idea at all. UBI forces prices up, while providing social housing forces prices down. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I don't see why you think it would affect house prices. Any sort of basic income scheme must be paid for somehow, by some sort of tax. The tax will take money out of the system at the same time as the basic income is putting money in. It should not affect over-all demand. It might affect the distribution of demand between sectors, but I cannot see why housing would necessarily be in greater demand. Read more
