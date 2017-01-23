34

Un New Deal para salvar a Europa

LONDRES – "No me importa lo que cueste. ¡Recuperamos nuestro país!" Este es el mensaje orgulloso que se escucha por toda Inglaterra desde el referendo del Brexit en junio pasado. Y es una demanda que está resonando en todo el continente. Hasta hace poco, cualquier propuesta para "salvar" a Europa era vista con misericordia, aunque con escepticismo sobre su viabilidad. Hoy, el escepticismo gira en torno de si vale la pena o no salvar a Europa.

El repliegue de la idea europea está siendo impulsado por la fuerza combinada de una negación, una insurgencia y una falacia. La negación del establishment de la UE de que la arquitectura económica de la Unión nunca estuvo pensada para sustentar la crisis bancaria de 2008 ha resultado en fuerzas deflacionarias que deslegitiman el proyecto europeo. La reacción predecible ante la deflación ha sido la insurgencia de partidos antieuropeos en todo el continente. Y, lo más preocupante de todo, el establishment ha respondido con la falacia de que una "federación light" puede frenar la ola nacionalista.

No puede. Después de la crisis del euro, los europeos se estremecen ante la idea de darle a la UE más poder sobre sus vidas y comunidades. Una unión política de la eurozona, con un pequeño presupuesto federal y cierta mutualización de las ganancias, las pérdidas y la deuda, habría sido útil en 1999, cuando nació la moneda común. Pero ahora, bajo el peso de las gigantescas pérdidas bancarias y las deudas heredades causadas por la arquitectura defectuosa del euro, la federación light (como propuso el candidato presidencial francés Emmanuel Macron) es demasiado poco demasiado tarde. Se convertiría en la Unión de la Austeridad permanente que el ministro de Finanzas alemán, Wolfgang Schaüble, ha buscado durante años. No podría existir mejor regalo para la "Internacional Nacionalista" de hoy.

Para decirlo en términos sencillos, los progresistas necesitan formular una pregunta directa: ¿Por qué la idea europea se está muriendo? Las respuestas son claras: desempleo involuntario y migración intra-UE involuntaria.

El desempleo involuntario es el precio de una inversión inadecuada en toda Europa, debido a la austeridad, y de las fuerzas oligopólicas que han concentrado empleos en las economías superavitarias de Europa durante la resultante era deflacionaria. La migración involuntaria es el precio de la necesidad económica en la periferia de Europa. La gran mayoría de los griegos, búlgaros y españoles no se mudan a Gran Bretaña o Alemania por el clima; se trasladan porque deben hacerlo.

La vida para los británicos y los alemanes mejorará no construyendo cercos fronterizos electrificados y replegándose al seno del estado-nación, sino creando condiciones decentes en cada país europeo. Y eso es precisamente lo que se necesita para revivir la idea de una Europa democrática y abierta. Ninguna nación europea puede prosperar sustancialmente si otros europeos son víctimas de la depresión. Es por eso que Europa necesita un New Deal mucho antes de empezar a pensar en una federación.

En febrero, el movimiento DIEM25 revelará un New Deal europeo, que lanzará al mes siguiente, en el aniversario del Tratado de Roma. Ese New Deal estará basado en un principio rector simple: todos los europeos deberán gozar en su país natal del derecho a un empleo digno del que puedan vivir, una vivienda decente, atención médica y educación de alta calidad y un medio ambiente limpio. 

A diferencia del New Deal original de Franklin Delano Roosevelt en los años 1930, un New Deal europeo debe materializarse sin las herramientas de una federación operativa, sino basándose en las instituciones existentes de la UE. De lo contrario, la desintegración de Europa se acelerará, sin dejar nada detrás para federar.

El New Deal europeo debería incluir cinco objetivos precisos y los medios para alcanzarlos bajo los tratados existentes de la UE, sin ninguna centralización del poder en Bruselas o una mayor pérdida de soberanía:

·         Una inversión verde de gran escala que estará financiada por una asociación entre bancos públicos de inversión (el Banco Europeo de Inversiones, KfW y otros) y bancos centrales (sobre la base de dirigir el alivio cuantitativo a bonos de proyectos de inversión) para canalizar hasta el 5% del ingreso total europeo a inversiones en energía verde y tecnologías sustentables.  

·         Un programa de garantía de empleo para ofrecer empleos con salarios dignos en los sectores público y sin fines de lucro para todo europeo en su país natal, disponible a pedido de todos los que lo quieran. Con la condición de que el programa no sustituya empleos en la administración pública, traslade la antigüedad o reemplace los beneficios existentes, ofrecería una alternativa para la elección entre miseria y emigración.

·         Un fondo anti-pobreza que se ocupe de las necesidades básicas en toda Europa, que también debería funcionar como el cimiento de una eventual unión de beneficios.

·         Un dividendo básico universal para socializar un porcentaje mayor de los crecientes rendimientos del capital.

·         Una protección anti-desalojo inmediata, representada en una regla de derecho a alquilar que permite a los propietarios que enfrenten una ejecución hipotecaria permanecer en sus hogares mediante el pago de una renta justa pautada por las juntas comunitarias locales. En el más largo plazo, Europa debe financiar y garantizar una vivienda decente para todos los europeos en su país natal, restableciendo el modelo de vivienda social que ha sido desmantelado en todo el continente.

Tanto el programa de empleo como el programa anti-pobreza deberían basarse en una versión moderna de una práctica antigua: la banca pública para fines públicos, financiada por una reforma monetaria pragmática pero radical al interior de la eurozona y de la UE, así como en países europeos no pertenecientes a la UE. Específicamente, todos los ingresos de señoreaje de los bancos centrales serían utilizados para estos fines.

Además, se establecería en cada país un mecanismo electrónico de compensación pública para depósitos y pagos (fuera del sistema bancario). Las cuentas fiscales servirían para aceptar depósitos, recibir pagos y facilitar transferencias a través de la banca online, aplicaciones de pago y tarjetas de débito emitidas por entidades públicas. Los saldos activos luego podrían ser prestados al fondo que respalde los programas de empleo y anti-pobreza, y estarían avalados por un esquema de seguro de depósitos europeos, mientras que los déficits estarían cubiertos por bonos de los bancos centrales, ofrecidos a tasas bajas por los gobiernos nacionales.

Sólo un New Deal europeo de estas características puede frenar la desintegración de la UE. Se debe estabilizar a todos y cada uno de los países europeos y hacer que se vuelvan prósperos. Europa no puede sobrevivir ni como una ley de la selva ni como una Unión de la Austeridad en la que algunos países, detrás de una máscara de federalismo, están condenados a una depresión permanente y donde a los deudores se les niegan derechos democráticos. Para "recuperar nuestro país", tenemos que recuperar una decencia común y restablecer el sentido común en toda Europa.  