Un New Deal para salvar a Europa

LONDRES – "No me importa lo que cueste. ¡Recuperamos nuestro país!" Este es el mensaje orgulloso que se escucha por toda Inglaterra desde el referendo del Brexit en junio pasado. Y es una demanda que está resonando en todo el continente. Hasta hace poco, cualquier propuesta para "salvar" a Europa era vista con misericordia, aunque con escepticismo sobre su viabilidad. Hoy, el escepticismo gira en torno de si vale la pena o no salvar a Europa.
El repliegue de la idea europea está siendo impulsado por la fuerza combinada de una negación, una insurgencia y una falacia. La negación del establishment de la UE de que la arquitectura económica de la Unión nunca estuvo pensada para sustentar la crisis bancaria de 2008 ha resultado en fuerzas deflacionarias que deslegitiman el proyecto europeo. La reacción predecible ante la deflación ha sido la insurgencia de partidos antieuropeos en todo el continente. Y, lo más preocupante de todo, el establishment ha respondido con la falacia de que una "federación light" puede frenar la ola nacionalista.
No puede. Después de la crisis del euro, los europeos se estremecen ante la idea de darle a la UE más poder sobre sus vidas y comunidades. Una unión política de la eurozona, con un pequeño presupuesto federal y cierta mutualización de las ganancias, las pérdidas y la deuda, habría sido útil en 1999, cuando nació la moneda común. Pero ahora, bajo el peso de las gigantescas pérdidas bancarias y las deudas heredades causadas por la arquitectura defectuosa del euro, la federación light (como propuso el candidato presidencial francés Emmanuel Macron) es demasiado poco demasiado tarde. Se convertiría en la Unión de la Austeridad permanente que el ministro de Finanzas alemán, Wolfgang Schaüble, ha buscado durante años. No podría existir mejor regalo para la "Internacional Nacionalista" de hoy.
Para decirlo en términos sencillos, los progresistas necesitan formular una pregunta directa: ¿Por qué la idea europea se está muriendo? Las respuestas son claras: desempleo involuntario y migración intra-UE involuntaria.
El desempleo involuntario es el precio de una inversión inadecuada en toda Europa, debido a la austeridad, y de las fuerzas oligopólicas que han concentrado empleos en las economías superavitarias de Europa durante la resultante era deflacionaria. La migración involuntaria es el precio de la necesidad económica en la periferia de Europa. La gran mayoría de los griegos, búlgaros y españoles no se mudan a Gran Bretaña o Alemania por el clima; se trasladan porque deben hacerlo.
La vida para los británicos y los alemanes mejorará no construyendo cercos fronterizos electrificados y replegándose al seno del estado-nación, sino creando condiciones decentes en cada país europeo. Y eso es precisamente lo que se necesita para revivir la idea de una Europa democrática y abierta. Ninguna nación europea puede prosperar sustancialmente si otros europeos son víctimas de la depresión. Es por eso que Europa necesita un New Deal mucho antes de empezar a pensar en una federación.
En febrero, el movimiento DIEM25 revelará un New Deal europeo, que lanzará al mes siguiente, en el aniversario del Tratado de Roma. Ese New Deal estará basado en un principio rector simple: todos los europeos deberán gozar en su país natal del derecho a un empleo digno del que puedan vivir, una vivienda decente, atención médica y educación de alta calidad y un medio ambiente limpio.
A diferencia del New Deal original de Franklin Delano Roosevelt en los años 1930, un New Deal europeo debe materializarse sin las herramientas de una federación operativa, sino basándose en las instituciones existentes de la UE. De lo contrario, la desintegración de Europa se acelerará, sin dejar nada detrás para federar.
El New Deal europeo debería incluir cinco objetivos precisos y los medios para alcanzarlos bajo los tratados existentes de la UE, sin ninguna centralización del poder en Bruselas o una mayor pérdida de soberanía:
· Una inversión verde de gran escala que estará financiada por una asociación entre bancos públicos de inversión (el Banco Europeo de Inversiones, KfW y otros) y bancos centrales (sobre la base de dirigir el alivio cuantitativo a bonos de proyectos de inversión) para canalizar hasta el 5% del ingreso total europeo a inversiones en energía verde y tecnologías sustentables.
· Un programa de garantía de empleo para ofrecer empleos con salarios dignos en los sectores público y sin fines de lucro para todo europeo en su país natal, disponible a pedido de todos los que lo quieran. Con la condición de que el programa no sustituya empleos en la administración pública, traslade la antigüedad o reemplace los beneficios existentes, ofrecería una alternativa para la elección entre miseria y emigración.
· Un fondo anti-pobreza que se ocupe de las necesidades básicas en toda Europa, que también debería funcionar como el cimiento de una eventual unión de beneficios.
· Un dividendo básico universal para socializar un porcentaje mayor de los crecientes rendimientos del capital.
· Una protección anti-desalojo inmediata, representada en una regla de derecho a alquilar que permite a los propietarios que enfrenten una ejecución hipotecaria permanecer en sus hogares mediante el pago de una renta justa pautada por las juntas comunitarias locales. En el más largo plazo, Europa debe financiar y garantizar una vivienda decente para todos los europeos en su país natal, restableciendo el modelo de vivienda social que ha sido desmantelado en todo el continente.
Tanto el programa de empleo como el programa anti-pobreza deberían basarse en una versión moderna de una práctica antigua: la banca pública para fines públicos, financiada por una reforma monetaria pragmática pero radical al interior de la eurozona y de la UE, así como en países europeos no pertenecientes a la UE. Específicamente, todos los ingresos de señoreaje de los bancos centrales serían utilizados para estos fines.
Además, se establecería en cada país un mecanismo electrónico de compensación pública para depósitos y pagos (fuera del sistema bancario). Las cuentas fiscales servirían para aceptar depósitos, recibir pagos y facilitar transferencias a través de la banca online, aplicaciones de pago y tarjetas de débito emitidas por entidades públicas. Los saldos activos luego podrían ser prestados al fondo que respalde los programas de empleo y anti-pobreza, y estarían avalados por un esquema de seguro de depósitos europeos, mientras que los déficits estarían cubiertos por bonos de los bancos centrales, ofrecidos a tasas bajas por los gobiernos nacionales.
Sólo un New Deal europeo de estas características puede frenar la desintegración de la UE. Se debe estabilizar a todos y cada uno de los países europeos y hacer que se vuelvan prósperos. Europa no puede sobrevivir ni como una ley de la selva ni como una Unión de la Austeridad en la que algunos países, detrás de una máscara de federalismo, están condenados a una depresión permanente y donde a los deudores se les niegan derechos democráticos. Para "recuperar nuestro país", tenemos que recuperar una decencia común y restablecer el sentido común en toda Europa.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Varoufakis does not mention fears re. migration from outside the EU. Yet, it is a big factor.
Varoufakis also conveniently forgets that there was supposed to be a 'Growth and Stability' pact which would create a minimum income floor and welfare safety net. Greece refused to embrace this minimum for its poor.
Let us now look at Varoufakis's 5 proposals-
1) Green investment- since the bureaucracies he mentions are bad at spotting viable investment opportunities, this is money down the drain- or rather an opportunity for corrupt rent-seeking. Tax payers won't stand for it. Financial markets will have no confidence in the supposed 'assets' created by it.
2) Employment guarantee scheme- either this is 'workfare'- i.e. a method of penalising the unemployed- and wasteful or it is just wasteful. If Governments had the ability to create jobs which pay for themselves- i.e. which are fiscally neutral- they can do it anyway. If not, how is the fiscal deficit supposed to be financed? Either the currency has to be debauched or the Govt. runs out of money and shuts the banks and cuts wages and benefits as happened in Greece.
3) Bulgaria is poorer than Greece. Will the Greek tax payer be happy to provide a minimum income to Bulgarians? What about Kosovans?
4) Some countries have more capital than others. Varoufakis thinks they will happily tax that capital and redistribute it on the basis of need. Why would they want to do that? Any why stop within the borders of Europe? Why not include the poor people of Bangladesh or Mozambique in this bounty?
5) Anti-eviction legislation- wonderful! Either the 'fair rent' is lower than what you pay or the measure is meaningless. But, if the 'fair rent' i smeaningful, why pay more? You can't be evicted. Let the landlord take a capitalized loss. Let Banks have yet more toxic assets which require a bailout and more austerity on the Greek example. Let the housing market freeze up and housing stock start to deteriorate. If Banks can't evict people, Gangsters can. Within ten years Athens will look like Aleppo.
Why?
Well, Varoufakis's grand scheme depends on debauching the currency. But who is to say that only his own bunch of nutters will do the debauching? Why shouldn't every bunch of nutters or sociopaths take a hand?
Seigniorage arises because the Lord can force you take his scrip. Gangsters gain more seigniorage than bien pensant dreamers.
Varoufakis's tax-based 'electronic public clearing system' suffers an obvious flaw- more especially in countries like Greece with corrupt and ineffective tax departments. In essence, it allows 'black money' to tax 'white money'- it transfers wealth from people who pay their taxes to those who don't. Vide http://socioproctology.blogspot.co.uk/2016/02/varoufakis-as-mathematician.html
Varoufakis type silliness is not a solution to, it is a symptom of, European disintegration. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
I think you have misunderstood me Curtis. I am not suggesting that we travel back in time to scold Roosevelt. What I'm saying is that Europe did not seal its borders and thus imperilled Shengen. They also did not implement the 'Social Minimum' part of the 'Growth & Stability' pact, which let to genuine distress and the electoral rise of lunatics like Varoufakis. Still, it has learned its lesson and- after a lurch to the right- will probably come back on an even keel. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
With respect vivek iyer, there is again nothing constructive here to build on. You've only extended your critique to Roosevelt's New Deal as you understand it, and that comes a little late. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Growth & Stability pact made sense. Shengen made sense. Neither was enforced in an incentive compatible manner. Consequently the European Project has lost credibility and will probably go forward with some controls on the movement of factors of production and with more fractured asset markets.
That's fine. Once the stupid dreamers have been shaken out the system can reset. Clearly, no State or Super State can afford to have open borders. Europe will go back to strict immigration controls. Indeed, that is already happening. 'Universal' Rights are likely to be scrapped as will the concept of Universal jurisdiction. Within, 'Fortress Europe' there will be more subsidiarity and hence 'Tiebout sorting'- i.e. fiscal harmonization is off the table.
Yes, older people like me will take more of a haircut than we'd hoped- our living standards in retirement will be lower but, sooner or later, the excess burden on the young will lift and, long term, that is the quintessential precondition for our own tranquil retirement.
Varoufakis writes as though Europe is suffering a monetary shock like that occasioned by the Bank Failures that succeeded the Wall St. Crash. He thinks a 'New Deal' is needed. But the New Deal involved forbidding Americans to hold gold. It meant that the return on fungible assets went low or negative. Consequently, 'pump priming' didn't work. The New Deal failed. Living standards fell for many, rose only modestly for most but one effect, reinforced by the war, was the destruction of the rentier class and the transfer of power to a bureaucratic/managerial elite.
If you are in your fifties or sixties, it is likely that an increasing amount of your income is of a 'rentier' sort. You may think it a good thing if your living standard is lowered so that plausible young rogues with worthless MBAs play ducks and drakes with capital which would otherwise have accrued to you. If so- cool. Give ear to every charlatan who comes along with a cockeyed proposal for a 'New Deal' to prevent some imaginary disaster befalling your country. That's what the Greeks did when they voted for Varoufakis. They've suffered for it.
But that suffering won't go on for ever. Sooner of later crazy fools like Varoufakis are shaken out of politics.
Economics is ergodic or it is nothing. It's not about getting high on Saturday night but making do and mending till payday.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Criticism comes cheap. Constructive ideas come dear. What are your own constructive ideas to "save Europe?" Or alternatively, if that is your interest, to dismantle it?
Or if not your own ideas, who's would you recommend? Read more
Comment Commented François Dupont
"Why is the european idea dying ?" writes Yanis Varoufakis.
Much because it's not an idea than a fight for leadership between the two historical leaders, France and Germany than any other reason.
To be more precise, the two civil societies aren't at all one against the other but scared and manipulated by classical parties and their servant local medias. But they both know that their destiny is to join to go on to live in peace after three "continental civil wars" of 1870, 1914 and 1939.
But since Maastricht both french and german elites have just one idea in mind : not at all to apply the correct Werner's plan to use euro to compete with dollar and renmimbi, huge macroeconomical weapons in hands of true well equiped federal States. They simply declare "now the European Cup for Champions States is opened !"... and inside Eurozone, each year, ther's one winner and 18 losers !
Sense of political responsibilities deserted the governmental staffs, now completely unable to cooperate as they did from 1950 to 1992. Since the Merkel-Sarkozy clash, they don't care at all if Greeks, Portugueses, Irishs, Spanishs, Italians die...because their populations just incriminate their local governments, certainly responsible too of lacks and risky behaviours, but not of the stupid fight to death between two deers with interdependant woods, condamned to die together one after the other.
Emmanuel Macron perhaps looks timid, but a citizen wave accept the way he is alone to draw : in what Germans are right, the next french presidence can agree, in what they are wrong, no. They are wrong with austerity, they are right that french powers need a deep reform to be less arrogant and responsible in the future. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Francois Dupont,
I agree that the history of Germany and France is a important basis for the EU.
The EU of the six worked well.
Since then many changes have taken place which threaten the EU.
- Expansion to 28 members
- An unmanageble 28 EU commisioners
- Switch from a trade union to an all encompassing EU state
- No European political leadership
- Poor management of the EU
So I think the EU organisation should be put on the drawing board again.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If, as you believe, "Europe" isn't an idea but a struggle between France and Germany, what would you suggest be done to restore it as an idea? I ask with sincere interest.
With the U.S. likely out of the picture (or at least much attenuated) for the next four years, Europe is presented with an opportunity to reassert itself. But it will need to make up its mind, fairly quickly, on the future of the EU or it will miss its chance.
What a shame if Europe fragments at the very moment when its unity could be put to its greatest use. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Employment guarantee scheme , the right of a job, is something long due.
I still think something is missing, the aglomeration economies are too powerfull for peripheries to prosper, so there has to be a diferentiated tax for imported abd created value.
VAT is highly assymetrical and taxes in excess work and job creation industries while protecting import and export industries.
Until we can figure out why a can of Coke sold in Portugal is being botled in Denmark, we cannot make the EU work. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jose, I am still trying to understand why did Yanis sign his appointment document with a German pen and aGerman ink when he accepted his appointment as Finance Minister of Greece! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think most readers missed your most important point, that it will be financed with money creation and not with taxes. Money creation is the single most powerful lever in modern economics and using it to finance a new deal is maybe a little risky, but if it is done responsibly it will transform the economic landscape from one where banks/speculators can access new money (trillions) to one where individuals and businesses can access it. The difference to economic activity will be huge because instead of being used to consolidate control and stifle competition it will be used to advance it. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Mike, there is no such thing as Free Mone.yRegarding your $12, Mr Yes He Can, is enjoying it in the Sunshine now.. Read more
Comment Commented Sarah Glass
Some very good ideas from Yanis here. This New Deal needs to be taken seriously, because what has gone on for the last couple of decades can not continue without breaking the EU apart.
We pay for all this by the work we do, and the taxes we pay. We can do neither of these things and we take off the state if we are unemployed. Full employment is the number one issue and will create a backbone for the rest. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
Who is going to pay for all these nice ideas ?
To me it looks much like the communist systems we had in the past century. Everything planned by the Government. About 70 years ago about half of the countries in the world had such a system. It did not work and, except for Cuba and North Korea, they all switched to the market economy.
In the mean time the people in these countries had to live in poverty and under autocratic rule.
Furthermore I think that mr Schaubele is doing the right thing. Too much debt has already been built up in the EU. Debt that our children have to repay.
You say that countries at the periphy of the EU need to emigrate. However many countries in the periphy are doing reasonable well; Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Poland. Spain is improving. Why is Turkey doing so much better than Greece ? Perhaps there are other causes than geography or austerity ?
Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
It did not work in China. They became only succesfull after they quit the central control of their economy. Sweden did not have a centralized economy. The U.S. new deal was succesfull temporarely. It was the threat of the 2 nd World War that boosted the economy. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
It worked in China. You forgot China. It worked in Scandinavian countries. You forgot those too. Maybe America is somehow exceptional and only winner-takes-all-can-work, like in 1930's in America, if your history book goes that far back. /s Read more
Comment Commented Wayne Davidson
Before entering the European union all the member countries were independent Sovereign nations with the political authority to exercise independent control over their entire economies.
As members of the EU these countries are now subject to a set of laws that by definition define these members as "states" and all that implies.
States where the laws of trade, immigration, competition, agriculture and by default their very cultures are enforced by a European Parliament and a single currency that has immiserated their economies. "The constitution defines the Union as a democratic and open Union of equal citizens and equal states."
Democratic equality was never possible under the EU because
independent implies self governing and the day these countries entered the EU they gave away their independence. RWD 2017
"Definition of a state:
A territory built by conquest in which one culture, one set of ideals and one set of laws have been imposed by force or threat over diverse nations by a civilian and military bureaucracy. States are ephemeral and originate and disappear with the stroke of a pen (e.g. the end of the U.S.S.R., December 25, 1991)."
Nationsonline.org Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+0.99
This piece is talking about all the right things.
To me, what I read here is a much more appealing alternative than the selectively corporate-friendly reactionary nationalism, which is the politically real alternative to the status quo of ... austerity union / slowly changing into a weak central-bank mediated transfer union, which is readily gamed by privileged players.
As a practical matter, a formidable obstacle is the creditor/debtor power-relationship pattern in the EU/EMU. Mr. Varoufakis has been very good in shining a light on these over the past few years. What would motivate the most powerful stakeholders here?
Also, it's interesting to see that the plan outlined by Mr. Varoufakis explicitly addresses migration. Shaping the approach to this, with the goal of balancing the economic forces that motivate cross-border movement of people is a neat trick. It would be interesting to more deeply explore the implications of this... Read more
Comment Commented Peter Lintner
All nice, Yanis, you just forgot to say who´s going to pay for your ideas. Because it´s going to cost whole lot of money. Nice try though. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Actually, he did mention how it is financed, but you must have missed it. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
I'm going to have to agree with M M's comment below and take a pessimistic view. Unless Germany's position changes, Mr. Varoufakis' vision will be just that: a vision. Furthermore, unless I'm mistaken, I see no reason for Germany's current approach to change. After all, they are the beneficiaries of the current imbalances. I believe they even had a budget surplus in 2016. Guess what, why would they try to change something that works for them just fine. Commentators will probably replay something along the lines of greater good of Europe, the pan-European ideal, etc. I say wake me up, when that happens. I believe the only way you can force Germany to change is by hitting them in their pocket book i.e. somehow negatively affecting their export levels so their surpluses turn into deficits and they realize how it feels to be on the receiving end. Even then, I feel Germany can find new export markets to replace the lower Eurozone demand. This is a tough issue, but the answer definitely lies in Berlin, rather than in Mr. Varoufakis' grandiose plans. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, the German establishment will need to make a choice, between funding the refugees or funding their fellow EU citizens! With the demographics the way they are the odds should be pretty obvious, so damn if one does and damn if one does not! Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
Your comment shows the whole tragedy (or better travesty) of this so-called "European Union" where nations with completely different (if not incompatible) concepts of economic, monetary, financial, social and cultural policies are forced together in an artificial currency union. What would be the greater good if you have such fundamental disagreements? Maybe disintegration? Read more
Comment Commented M M
Yanis, we seem to be going round and round in a vicious circle, unless Herr Schauble pulls the right strings nothing will work. Any proposal regarding the EU must come after the German elections, mind due the causes and root causes of the banking crisis are still in the system like cancer add to this the two TTs' with the IQ of a one year old, ...good luck with your efforts....reminds me of the one that once said"Yes We Can"... Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Yanis Varoufakis has placed a first draft of a European New Deal on the table. That act requires no small measure of courage and dedication to the European idea.
Isn't the key question now though whether the EU member nations can muster the courage and dedication to discuss this draft (and others, perhaps) in a constructive, open forum? It seems highly unlikely this year -- and possible that next year will be too late. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Revolutionary ideas like these are a major threat to the current power status quo. There is no way they will even discuss them unless their constituents demand it en mass. And there is no way their constituents will demand it unless the press makes a repeat issue out of them. The press is the gatekeepers and they work for those who prefer the status quo.
Not to say that one should give up, as history has shown that good ideas are very hard to keep down over longer period of time - see abolition of slavery, see democracy vs aristocracy, see science vs religion. Democratized economics is a similar such idea but it is going to meet *massive* resistance en route to its destination. Read more
Comment Commented Simon Barnard
Will be interested to see the "European New Deal" in detail. And more so on how it will be funded and the logistics of setting up some of these complicated systems. Read more
Comment Commented Berdie S
We must also shed light on what is being deceptively pushed as "strict fiscal responsibility" and to expose it as being anything but responsible.
In essence Schäuble and Co. are starving Governments from the ability to do safe investments themselves while in the same time suggesting that cramming that same capital in deregulated casino Banks would "safe the tax payer money". Yeah right. We the people still end up bailing them out, for they didn't invest it in roads, bridges, innovation, they invested in Derivatives and other speculative activities and not a sing of actual job creation, infrastructure etc. Read more
Comment Commented J W
These proposals are in the right direction. Some might find them too socialist but that is what negotiations are for -- to strike the right balance. However consider the simplest of starting points -- an agreement in principle on the key goal of economic security within your home country. Even this is not being floated within the EU. This would be easy and non-binding yet it is not happening. This is direct evidence that European elites do not care.
There is no inter-governmental discussion occurring for the very reasons outlined -- the big economic winners are more interested in austerity and federation appeals to them only as a mechanism to impose it. This attitude reflects and fuels the North/South chauvinism that is driving the break-up and is why it is inevitable. Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
If you are right mister Yanis, that the proposals you outline are the only way to hold the EU together then I think we can assume the EU will continue to disintegrate.
Read more
Comment Commented Stefanos Ioannou
ideas are good and most of what discussed have been out there for a while.. what is missing is the political power and will to implement them Read more
Comment Commented David M
I agree with everything, exept the "universal basic dividend". In our current system, a monetary stipend for everyone will basically drive housing prices up, turning this stipend into a hidden subsidy of the housing speculators and increasing the magnitude of the financial world. Promoting social housing is more interesting, in my view. Read more
Comment Commented David M
@Paul Friesen, that´s a bit too much "monetarist" for my taste. It happened here in Spain, when the goverment tried a rental assistance. The only reason why the prices did not raise by the same amount was that the subsidy was not Universal. If the rental subsidy was universal, the landlords have all the power to raise prices and absorb the whole subsidy. And that would happen regardless of the method of the funding (taxing or debt). That´s why I think it´s not a good idea at all. UBI forces prices up, while providing social housing forces prices down. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I don't see why you think it would affect house prices. Any sort of basic income scheme must be paid for somehow, by some sort of tax. The tax will take money out of the system at the same time as the basic income is putting money in. It should not affect over-all demand. It might affect the distribution of demand between sectors, but I cannot see why housing would necessarily be in greater demand. Read more
