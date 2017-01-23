37

صفقة جديدة لإنقاذ أوروبا

لندن ــ "لا أبالي كم قد يتكلف الأمر. لقد استعدنا بلدنا!". هذه هي الرسالة الفخورة المسموعة في مختلف أرجاء إنجلترا منذ الاستفتاء على الخروج البريطاني في يونيو/حزيران الماضي. وهو المطلب الذي تتردد أصداؤه في مختلف أنحاء القارة الآن. حتى وقت قريب، كان أي اقتراح لإنقاذ أوروبا يُنظَر إليه بقدر من التعاطف، وإن كان الأمر لم يخل من تشكك في مدى جدوى مثل هذه الاقتراحات. واليوم أصبح التشكك يدور حول ما إذا كانت أوروبا تستحق الإنقاذ.

الواقع أن الفكرة الأوروبية تُدفَع الآن إلى التقهقر بفِعل قوى مشتركة تتمثل في الإنكار، والتمرد، والمغالطة. فكان إنكار مؤسسة الاتحاد الأوروبي لحقيقة مفادها أن البنية الاقتصادية للاتحاد لم تكن مصممة لتحمل الأزمة المصرفية في عام 2008 سببا في نشوء القوى الانكماشية التي أفقدت المشروع الأوروبي شرعيته. وكانت الاستجابة المتوقعة للانكماش تمرد الأحزاب المناهضة لأوروبا في مختلف أنحاء القارة. أما الأمر الأكثر إثارة للقلق على الإطلاق فهو أن المؤسسة استجابت بمغالطة مفادها أن "نسخة مخففة من النظام الفيدرالي" من الممكن أن توقف المد القومي.

الواقع أن هذا أمر غير وارد. ففي أعقاب أزمة اليورو، ارتعد الأوروبيون خوفا إزاء فِكرة منح الاتحاد الأوروبي المزيد من السلطة على حياتهم ومجتمعاتهم. كان الاتحاد السياسي على مستوى منطقة اليورو، مع ميزانية فيدرالية صغيرة وبعض تبادلية المكاسب والخسائر والديون، ليصبح مفيدا في عام 1999 عندما وُلِدَت العملة الموحدة. ولكن الآن، تحت ثِقَل الخسائر المصرفية الضخمة وتركة الديون الناجمة عن البنية المعمارية المعيبة، تأتي فكرة الفيدرالية المخففة (كما اقترحها المرشح الرئاسي الفرنسي المحتمل إيمانويل ماكرون) متأخرة كثيرا. إذ أن هذه الفكرة سوف تتحول إلى اتحاد التقشف الدائم الذي سعى وزير المالية الألماني فولفجانج شويبله إلى إنشائه لسنوات. وقد لا تكون هناك هدية أفضل من هذه "للقوميين الدوليين" اليوم.

ببساطة، يتعين على التقدميين أن يطرحوا هذا السؤال البسيط: لماذا تموت الفكرة الأوروبية؟ والإجابة واضحة: البطالة القسرية والهجرة غير الطوعية داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي.

البطالة القسرية هي ثمن نقص الاستثمار في مختلف أنحاء أوروبا، وهو ما يرجع إلى التقشف، وقوى الأقلية الاحتكارية التي عملت على تركيز الوظائف في اقتصادات الفائض الأوروبية خلال الفترة الانكماشية الناجمة عن ذلك. وكانت الهجرة غير الطوعية ثمنا لضرورة اقتصادية في الدول الواقعة على محيط أوروبا. فالغالبية العظمى من اليونانيين والبلغار، والأسبان، لا ينتقلون إلى بريطانيا أو ألمانيا طلبا لمناخ أفضل؛ بل ينتقلون لأنهم لابد أن ينتقلوا.

ولن تتحسن حياة البريطانيين والألمان ببناء سياج حدودي مكهرب والانسحاب إلى أحضان الدولة القومية، بل بخلق الظروف اللائقة في كل دولة أوروبية. وهذا هو المطلوب على وجه التحديد لإحياء فكرة أوروبا الديمقراطية المفتوحة. فلن تزدهر أي دولة أوروبية على نحو مستدام ما دام أوروبيون آخرون واقعين في قبضة الكساد. ولهذا السبب، تحتاج أوروبا إلى صفقة جديدة قبل أن تبدأ في التفكير في الاتحاد الفيدرالي.

في فبراير/شباط، سوف تكشف حركة الديمقراطية في أوروبا 2025 (DiEM25) عن مثل هذه الصفقة الجديدة الأوروبية، التي تعتزم إطلاقها الشهر المقبل، في ذكرى معاهدة روما. وسوف تقوم هذه الصفقة الجديدة على مبدأ توجيهي بسيط: إذ ينبغي لكل أوروبي أن يتمتع في بلده الأصلي بالحق في عمل يكفل له أجرا يكفي المعيشة، والسكن اللائق، وخدمات الرعاية الصحية والتعليم العالية الجودة، والبيئة النظيفة.

على عكس صفقة فرانكلين ديلانو روزفلت الجديدة الأصلية في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، لابد أن تتحقق الصفقة الجديدة الأوروبية من دون أدوات الاتحاد الفيدرالي العامل، اعتمادا بدلا من ذلك على مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي القائمة. وإذا لم يحدث هذا فسوف يتسارع تفكك أوروبا على نحو لا يترك في أعقابه أي شيء يصلح كاتحاد فيدرالي.

ينبغي للصفقة الجديدة الأوروبية أن تشمل خمسة أهداف دقيقة مُحكَمة والوسائل اللازمة لتحقيقها في ظل معاهدات الاتحاد الأوروبي القائمة، من دون أي مركزية للسلطة في بروكسل أو المزيد من خسارة السيادة:

·         الاستثمار الأخضر الواسع النطاق الذي سيتم تمويله من خلال شراكة بين البنوك الاستثمارية العامة في أوروبا (بنك الاستثمار الأوروبي، وبنك التنمية الألماني، وغيرهما) والبنوك المركزية (على أساس توجيه التيسير الكمي نحو سندات المشاريع الاستثمارية) لتوجيه نحو 5% من إجمالي الدخل الأوروبي إلى الاستثمار في الطاقة الخضراء والتكنولوجيات المستدامة.

·         خطة ضمان العمالة لتوفير فرص عمل مجزية في القطاع العام والقطاعات غير الهادفة للربح لكل أوروبي في وطنه الأصلي، على أن تكون متاحة تبعا للطلب لكل راغب في الحصول عليها. وبناءً على شرط عدم حلول هذه الخطة محل وظائف الخدمة المدنية، أو محل الفوائد الحالية، فسوف تقدم هذه الخطة البديل للاختيار بين البؤس والهجرة.

·         صندوق لمكافحة الفقر يعمل على توفير الاحتياجات الأساسية في مختلف أنحاء أوروبا، ويخدم أيضا كأساس لاتحاد فوائد في نهاية المطاف.

·         نظام أساسي شامل لتوزيع الأرباح لتعميم حصة أكبر من عائدات رأس المال المتنامية.

·         الحماية الفورية من الطرد، في هيئة قانون الحق في الإيجار والذي يسمح لأصحاب المساكن الذي يواجهون حبس الرهن بالبقاء في مساكنهم بإيجار عادل تحدده مجالس المجتمع المحلي. وفي الأمد الأبعد، يتعين على أوروبا أن تعمل على تمويل وضمان السكن اللائق لكل أوروبي في موطنه الأصلي، واستعادة نموذج السكن الاجتماعي الذي تم تفكيكه في مختلف أنحاء القارة.

ولابد أن تستند خطة تشغيل العمالة وبرنامج مكافحة الفقر على نسخة حديثة من ممارسة قديمة: الخدمات المصرفية العامة لأغراض عامة، بتمويل من الإصلاح الواقعي الجذري للعملة داخل منطقة اليورو والاتحاد الأوروبي، فضلا عن الدول الأوروبية خارج الاتحاد الأوروبي. وعلى وجه التحديد، لابد أن تستخدم كل أرباح البنوك المركزية من رسوم صك العملة لهذه الأغراض.

بالإضافة إلى هذا، لابد من إنشاء آلية مقاصة عامة إلكترونية للودائع والمدفوعات (خارج النظام المصرفي) في كل دولة. وسوف تخدم الحسابات الضريبية كوسيلة لقبول الودائع، وتلقي المدفوعات، وتسهيل التحويلات عن طريق الخدمات المصرفية على شبكة الإنترنت، وتطبيقات الدفع، وبطاقات الخصم المصدرة علنا. وبهذا يصبح من الممكن إقراض الأرصدة العاملة لصالح صندوق يدعم برامج تشغيل العمالة ومكافحة الفقر، على أن يتم تأمينه بواسطة خطة تستهدف تأمين الودائع الأوروبية، وتغطية العجز عن طريق سندات يصدرها البنك المركزي، وتقدمها الحكومات الوطنية بأسعار منخفضة.

لن يتسنى لنا وقف تفكك الاتحاد الأوروبي إلا من خلال صفقة جديدة أوروبية من هذا القبيل. ولابد من تثبيت استقرار كل دولة أوروبية والدفع بها إلى الازدهار. فلن تتمكن أوروبا من البقاء كاتحاد مجاني للجميع أو بوصفها اتحاد تقشف حيث يُحكَم على بعض الدول، خلف ورقة التوت الفيدرالية، بالكساد الدائم، ويُحرَم المدينون من حقوقهم الديمقراطية. ولكي يتسنى لنا "استعادة بلادنا"، يتعين علينا أن نعمل أولا على استعادة اللياقة والحس السليم في مختلف أنحاء أوروبا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali