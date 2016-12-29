14

Научиться любить мультиполярный мир

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Внешняя политика Америки находится на перепутье. Соединенные Штаты были расширяющейся силой с момента своего начала, в 1789 году. В девятнадцатом веке, они пробили себе дорогу через Северную Америку и получили глобальное доминирование во второй половине двадцатого века. Но теперь, столкнувшись с подъемом Китая, динамичностью Индии, резким ростом населения Африки и экономическими волнениями, отказом России подчиниться их воле, своей собственной неспособностью контролировать события на Ближнем Востоке, а также решимостью Латинской Америки освободиться от их де-факто гегемонии, власть США исчерпала свои возможности.

Одним из вариантов для США является глобальное сотрудничество. Другим взрыв милитаризма в ответ на несостоявшиеся амбиции. Будущее США и мира, зависит от этого выбора.

Глобальное сотрудничество жизненно необходимо вдвойне. Только сотрудничество может обеспечить мир и уход от бесполезной, опасной, и в конечном счете, подрывающей новой гонки вооружений, включающую, на этот раз, кибер-оружие, космическое оружие, а также новое поколение ядерного оружия. И только сотрудничество может дать возможность человечеству противостоять неотложным планетарным вызовам, включая уничтожение биоразнообразия, отравление океанов, а также угрозы, исходящие от глобального потепления всемирным поставкам продовольствия, обширным засушливым районам и густонаселенным прибрежным районам.

Тем не менее, глобальное сотрудничество означает готовность прийти к соглашению с другими странами, а не просто предъявлять им односторонние требования. А США имеет привычку выдвигать требования, при этом не идя на компромиссы. Когда государство чувствует, что ему предназначено править - как много веков назад древний Рим, Китайское “Срединное государство”, Британская империя с 1750 по 1950 год, и США со времен Второй мировой войны - компромисс вряд ли является частью его политического словаря. Как лаконично выразился бывший Президент США Джордж Буш, “Кто не с нами, тот против нас”.

Не удивительно, что теперь США сложно принять четкие глобальные ограничения, с которыми они сталкиваются. В результате Холодной войны, Россия должна была подчиниться; но Президент Владимир Путин не подчинился. Точно также, вместо того, чтобы принести стабильность на условиях США, скрытые и открытые войны Америки в Афганистане, Ираке, Сирии, Ливии, Южном Судане и в других местах создали огненную бурю, простирающуюся через Большой Ближний Восток.

Китай должен был проявить благодарность и уважение к США за право наверстать упущенное за 150 лет жестокого обращения со стороны Западных имперских держав и Японии. Вместо этого Китай имеет наглость думать, что является Азиатской державой с собственными полномочиями.

Безусловно, для этих ограничений существует фундаментальная причина. В конце Второй Мировой Войны, США были единственной властью не уничтоженной войной. Они были мировым лидером в области науки, технологии и инфраструктуры. Это составило примерно 30% мировой экономики и сформировало авангард каждого сектора высоких технологий. Они организовали послевоенный международный порядок: Организацию Объединенных Наций, Бреттон-Вудские институты, план Маршалла, реконструкцию Японии и многое другое.

В соответствии с этим порядком, остальная часть мира закрыла большую часть обширного технологического, образовательного и инфраструктурного разрыва с США. Как говорят экономисты, рост мировой экономики был “конвергентным”, что означает, что бедные страны догоняли. Доля мировой экономики, представляемая США, сократилась примерно на половину (около 16% в настоящее время). Китай в настоящее время имеет более крупную экономику в абсолютном выражении, чем США, хотя до сих пор составляет примерно одну четвертую объема, в расчете на душу населения.

Ничего из этого преодоления отставания не было вероломным трюком против США или за их счет. Это был вопрос базовой экономики: учитывая мир, торговлю и глобальный поток идей, бедные страны могут опередить. Эту тенденцию необходимо приветствовать, а не избегать.

Но если менталитет мирового лидера является доминировать, результаты догоняющего роста будут выглядеть угрожающе, какими их видят многие “стратеги в области безопасности" США. Неожиданно, открытая торговля, долгое время отстаиваемая США, выглядит серьезной угрозой для их дальнейшего доминирования. Паникеры призывают США закрыться от китайских товаров и китайских компаний, утверждая, что сама по себе глобальная торговля подрывает Американское превосходство.

Мой бывший коллега по Гарварду и ведущий американский дипломат Роберт Блэквилл, а также бывший советник Госдепартамента Эшли Теллис выразили беспокойство в докладе, опубликованном в прошлом году. США последовательно проводят глобальную стратегию “сосредоточенную на приобретении и поддержании исключительной власти над различными конкурентами,” написали они, и “приоритет должен оставаться главной целью глобальной стратегии США в двадцать первом веке”. Но “подъем Китая, к настоящему времени уже породил геополитические, военные, экономические и идеологические проблемы для власти США, союзников США, и международного порядка доминированного США”, отметили Блэквилл и Теллис. “Его продолжающийся, даже если неравномерно, успех приведет в будущем к дальнейшему подрыву национальных интересов США”.

С этим согласен Питер Наварро, назначенный недавно торговым советником, избранным президентом США Дональдом Трампом. “Всякий раз, когда мы покупаем продукты, произведенные в Китае,” написал он в прошлом году о США и их союзниках, “мы, как потребители помогаем финансировать Китайскую военную мощь, что вполне может означать нанесение ущерба себе и нашим странам”.

Со всего лишь 4,4% мирового населения и снижением доли в мировом производстве, США могли бы попытаться ухватиться за свою иллюзию глобального господства с помощью новой гонки вооружений и политики торгового протекционизма. Это способствовало бы объединению мира против высокомерия США и новой американской военной угрозы. Это привело бы скорее раньше, чем позже к собственному банкротству по классическому примеру “имперского перенапряжения”.

Единственный разумный путь продвижения вперед для США заключается в энергичном и открытом глобальном сотрудничестве, чтобы реализовать потенциал науки и технологии двадцать первого века, чтобы сократить уровень бедности, болезней и экологических угроз. Многополярный мир может быть стабильным, процветающим и безопасным. Возникновение многих региональных держав не является угрозой для США, а возможностью для новой эры процветания и конструктивного решения проблем.