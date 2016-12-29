Научиться любить мультиполярный мир

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Внешняя политика Америки находится на перепутье. Соединенные Штаты были расширяющейся силой с момента своего начала, в 1789 году. В девятнадцатом веке, они пробили себе дорогу через Северную Америку и получили глобальное доминирование во второй половине двадцатого века. Но теперь, столкнувшись с подъемом Китая, динамичностью Индии, резким ростом населения Африки и экономическими волнениями, отказом России подчиниться их воле, своей собственной неспособностью контролировать события на Ближнем Востоке, а также решимостью Латинской Америки освободиться от их де-факто гегемонии, власть США исчерпала свои возможности.
Одним из вариантов для США является глобальное сотрудничество. Другим взрыв милитаризма в ответ на несостоявшиеся амбиции. Будущее США и мира, зависит от этого выбора.
Глобальное сотрудничество жизненно необходимо вдвойне. Только сотрудничество может обеспечить мир и уход от бесполезной, опасной, и в конечном счете, подрывающей новой гонки вооружений, включающую, на этот раз, кибер-оружие, космическое оружие, а также новое поколение ядерного оружия. И только сотрудничество может дать возможность человечеству противостоять неотложным планетарным вызовам, включая уничтожение биоразнообразия, отравление океанов, а также угрозы, исходящие от глобального потепления всемирным поставкам продовольствия, обширным засушливым районам и густонаселенным прибрежным районам.
Тем не менее, глобальное сотрудничество означает готовность прийти к соглашению с другими странами, а не просто предъявлять им односторонние требования. А США имеет привычку выдвигать требования, при этом не идя на компромиссы. Когда государство чувствует, что ему предназначено править - как много веков назад древний Рим, Китайское “Срединное государство”, Британская империя с 1750 по 1950 год, и США со времен Второй мировой войны - компромисс вряд ли является частью его политического словаря. Как лаконично выразился бывший Президент США Джордж Буш, “Кто не с нами, тот против нас”.
Не удивительно, что теперь США сложно принять четкие глобальные ограничения, с которыми они сталкиваются. В результате Холодной войны, Россия должна была подчиниться; но Президент Владимир Путин не подчинился. Точно также, вместо того, чтобы принести стабильность на условиях США, скрытые и открытые войны Америки в Афганистане, Ираке, Сирии, Ливии, Южном Судане и в других местах создали огненную бурю, простирающуюся через Большой Ближний Восток.
Китай должен был проявить благодарность и уважение к США за право наверстать упущенное за 150 лет жестокого обращения со стороны Западных имперских держав и Японии. Вместо этого Китай имеет наглость думать, что является Азиатской державой с собственными полномочиями.
Безусловно, для этих ограничений существует фундаментальная причина. В конце Второй Мировой Войны, США были единственной властью не уничтоженной войной. Они были мировым лидером в области науки, технологии и инфраструктуры. Это составило примерно 30% мировой экономики и сформировало авангард каждого сектора высоких технологий. Они организовали послевоенный международный порядок: Организацию Объединенных Наций, Бреттон-Вудские институты, план Маршалла, реконструкцию Японии и многое другое.
В соответствии с этим порядком, остальная часть мира закрыла большую часть обширного технологического, образовательного и инфраструктурного разрыва с США. Как говорят экономисты, рост мировой экономики был “конвергентным”, что означает, что бедные страны догоняли. Доля мировой экономики, представляемая США, сократилась примерно на половину (около 16% в настоящее время). Китай в настоящее время имеет более крупную экономику в абсолютном выражении, чем США, хотя до сих пор составляет примерно одну четвертую объема, в расчете на душу населения.
Ничего из этого преодоления отставания не было вероломным трюком против США или за их счет. Это был вопрос базовой экономики: учитывая мир, торговлю и глобальный поток идей, бедные страны могут опередить. Эту тенденцию необходимо приветствовать, а не избегать.
Но если менталитет мирового лидера является доминировать, результаты догоняющего роста будут выглядеть угрожающе, какими их видят многие “стратеги в области безопасности" США. Неожиданно, открытая торговля, долгое время отстаиваемая США, выглядит серьезной угрозой для их дальнейшего доминирования. Паникеры призывают США закрыться от китайских товаров и китайских компаний, утверждая, что сама по себе глобальная торговля подрывает Американское превосходство.
Мой бывший коллега по Гарварду и ведущий американский дипломат Роберт Блэквилл, а также бывший советник Госдепартамента Эшли Теллис выразили беспокойство в докладе, опубликованном в прошлом году. США последовательно проводят глобальную стратегию “сосредоточенную на приобретении и поддержании исключительной власти над различными конкурентами,” написали они, и “приоритет должен оставаться главной целью глобальной стратегии США в двадцать первом веке”. Но “подъем Китая, к настоящему времени уже породил геополитические, военные, экономические и идеологические проблемы для власти США, союзников США, и международного порядка доминированного США”, отметили Блэквилл и Теллис. “Его продолжающийся, даже если неравномерно, успех приведет в будущем к дальнейшему подрыву национальных интересов США”.
С этим согласен Питер Наварро, назначенный недавно торговым советником, избранным президентом США Дональдом Трампом. “Всякий раз, когда мы покупаем продукты, произведенные в Китае,” написал он в прошлом году о США и их союзниках, “мы, как потребители помогаем финансировать Китайскую военную мощь, что вполне может означать нанесение ущерба себе и нашим странам”.
Со всего лишь 4,4% мирового населения и снижением доли в мировом производстве, США могли бы попытаться ухватиться за свою иллюзию глобального господства с помощью новой гонки вооружений и политики торгового протекционизма. Это способствовало бы объединению мира против высокомерия США и новой американской военной угрозы. Это привело бы скорее раньше, чем позже к собственному банкротству по классическому примеру “имперского перенапряжения”.
Единственный разумный путь продвижения вперед для США заключается в энергичном и открытом глобальном сотрудничестве, чтобы реализовать потенциал науки и технологии двадцать первого века, чтобы сократить уровень бедности, болезней и экологических угроз. Многополярный мир может быть стабильным, процветающим и безопасным. Возникновение многих региональных держав не является угрозой для США, а возможностью для новой эры процветания и конструктивного решения проблем.
Comment Commented douglas ungredda
The US becomes another victim of its own success in pushing globalization, a creature which took a life of its own and now bound by its own rules! Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
I very much agree: under the visionary leadership of Gorbachev the USSR finally came to terms with the reality at the end of the 1980s, but unfortunately the United States failed to adapt to the emerging new and multipolar world. This also played an important role in the fact that Russia began adopting an increasingly "imperial" foreign policy coupled with an increasingly authoritarian domestic policy.
If the United States insists on and even goes back to the outdated forms of the policy of domination, the whole world might have worse times in the coming years indeed.
The policy of cooperation, on the other hand, offers the only chance of finding win-win solutions to the current problems. This is not painting a black and white picture of the real world. Of course there are some dark grey shades of domination, and light grey shades of cooperation.
Noone expects the people of the United States to become the losing part in developing international cooperation. Similarly, such coperation should benefit the hitherto oppressed and even robbed peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East rather than reinforcing some undemocratic and unpopular regimes and ruling elites there.
So, I entirely agree with this article in that the policy of domination is no option, but the policy of cooperation includes many options (and many shades of grey) in the search for an optimal, win-win solution to the burning national and international problems today. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Siamai Kromah
Your commentary is very clear to the point of the deterrents of election campaign promise "I will make America again" from taking place in a globalized world today; where the diplomatic euphemism "sovereign nation" is getting very irrelevance, because sovereignty itself today relies heavily on benefits of globalization. In the face of modern terrorism today, nations depend on globalization in order to have a good fight against this epidemic.
I enjoy reading the commentary; I hope other @realDonaldTrump do too. Read more
Comment Commented Subash Bijlani
The irony is that the champion of free markets and free trade is now emerging as the protagonist of tariff walls and closed borders. It was the dirigiste regimes of India and China that opposed the US proposals to pry open their markets. American prosperity and that of the west was significantly due to trade and investment liberalization of several countries including China in 1978 and India in 1991. With growth of industrialization, financial institutions and e-commerce in these countries, they are the ones espousing the cause once led by the US. These countries will now be the 'defenders' of access to global markets. The role-reversal would bring to US the same fate as these countries did to themselves by believing that closed markets and restricted movement of people brings prosperity. At best it empowers the national governments to amass huge discretionary powers. Not bad for the leaders who believe in their own smartness and invincibility:) Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE ONLY INFINITY
JS perhaps clearly visualizing "The Limits of Empire".
The Fall of Constantinople in 1553 seemingly ended The Holy Roman Empire.
The Fall of The Berlin Wall seemingly ended The Soviet Empire.
The loss of The SubContinent seemingly ended The British Empire.
All Empires that result from conquests suffer this fate.
Unless they assimilate and enable Inclusiveness and result in empowerment.
Sectarianism Racism Linguistic-Jingoism Religious-warfare can never create Eternal Empires.
Global Inclusiveness that enables the "conquered" to climb into higher orbits - is the only Infinity.
Alliances that are not necessarily Geographic Unions - Geography is a physical dimension.
And all erstwhile Empire that collapsed - discover the Truth that had underscored their Universes.
It is only after they fall, that they discover the keys to Infinity - when they Rise Again, Infinity is at work.
The Roman Empire, The British Empire, The Moghul/Ottoman Empires - all have attempted their comebacks.
China and India perhaps different - because their Empires never attempted Global Conquests.
America has many templates to choose from - when they discover that The Only Infinity is The Trinity. Read more
Comment Commented j g
you live in Venezuela? So, what exactly are you talking about "world actors that are currently flourishing" The rest of the world should be more like the US, not the other way around. If socialism and gov't-running peoples lives really worked, your country would be a role model...and it certainly is not Read more
Comment Commented j g
Mr. Sachs, do they pay your for this stroke of genius?
one question: What part of "DEATH TO AMERICA!!" don't you understand? Do you think Iran and North Korea will just stop militarizing just because the US does? Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Jeff, how did you manage to write a book called The End of Poverty without reference to Progress and Poverty by Henry George? Fatal oversight. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
By building a straw man of two extreme choices, cooperate or dominate, the author paints in black/white colors rather than the more realty based grey shades. Have our attempts at cooperation been smart? Have we paid attention to citizens welfare if they happen to live in the US? Does China work in the interests of its citizens? A new approach was voted for by the noncoast, nonelite. Considering their welfare is not a lack of cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Kin Hoang
Hegemony is a must need in this troubled WORLD, it's not thing wrong with it. The important is how one exercise its Hegemony power, weather it by the NWO entity or U.S alone. The Establishment of E.U base NWO is to compete its Hegemony with U.S was a mistake. Even Russia saw it coming and disagree with it approach. Obama dealt a death blow to NWO by siding with Iran to openly against Israel. That's send a wrong message and hurt NWO's image . It's look like a religious war created by NWO Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the choice for global cooperation is diminished by a global trend towards subgroup liberation. If we get this trend right and avoid the usual mutual damage, maybe we can get it over fast and efficient. The following trend, best-for-all activity, then could again go well with global cooperation.
There is more in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Trump sees the world as a big game of "Lets make a deal," and he is under the misapprehension that he has a bullet-proof bargaining position in the game, backed by a lot of nuclear weapons and generals with good, reliable nicknames like "Mad Dog." What can possibly go wrong?
He may also be thinking "Hey, wars are good for jobs! Somebody has to build the bombs, shells, robots, aircraft, ships... Somebody has to clear the rubble too! And killing off some of the labor force is great for the survivors: fewer workers for the same amount of available work! Win-win!"
With that off my chest -- I agree that the United States needs to pursue "vigorous and open global cooperation." But I would note that it needs to do that as a _reliable partner_, not as a hegemon.
The U.S. needs to learn to lead when that makes sense -- and to follow when THAT makes sense. And it seems to me like it is going to make sense more frequently in the years ahead. The "American century" is over. We will either progress to a cooperative century as Sachs advises, or to a Hobbesian century of the war of all against all. It may be too late to avoid the later fate. Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Roa
I totally agree with you, Curtis Carpenter. In a multipolar World, the U.S. needs to learn that it's no more the core of the international order and, with that, the institutions it helped to biuld are no longer legitimate to the world actors currently flourishing. I still believe the U.S. has a prominent role to play since it's what the rest of the world actually sees as «global», and fiven the fact that China's is more preoccupied with building an alternative international order, at least in economic and financial terms. Why do I say that? China's view of civilisation collides with that of the West. This mismatch gives terrain to global cooperation, but fallin' powers ought to let arising ones the chance to lead. Read more
