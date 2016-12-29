Naučme se mít rádi multipolární svět

NEW YORK – Americká zahraniční politika stojí na křižovatce. Spojené státy jsou už od svého vzniku v roce 1789 expanzivní mocností. V devatenáctém století si bitvami razily cestu napříč Severní Amerikou a v druhé polovině století dvacátého získaly celosvětovou nadvládu. Dnes však kvůli vzestupu Číny, dynamice Indie, prudce rostoucímu počtu obyvatel a hospodářskému vzedmutí v Africe, odmítavosti Ruska podrobit se americké vůli, vlastní neschopnosti kontrolovat vývoj událostí na Blízkém východě a odhodlání Latinské Ameriky vymanit se z faktické americké hegemonie narazila americká moc na hranice svých možností.
Jednou z možných cest pro USA je globální spolupráce. Druhou je výtrysk militarismu v reakci na zhrzené ambice. Budoucnost USA i celého světa závisí na této volbě.
Globální spolupráce je dvojnásob důležitá. Jedině kooperace může přinést mír a únik před zbytečnými, nebezpečnými a v konečném důsledku i hospodářsky zničujícími novými závody ve zbrojení, tentokrát včetně kybernetických i kosmických zbraní a jaderných zbraní příští generace. A jedině kooperace dokáže lidstvu umožnit, aby se postavilo čelem k naléhavým celoplanetárním problémům včetně destrukce biodiverzity, otravy oceánů a veškerých hrozeb, které globální oteplování představuje pro celosvětovou nabídku potravin, rozsáhlá vyprahlá území a hustě osídlené pobřežní regiony.
Globální spolupráce však znamená ochotu uzavírat dohody s jinými zeměmi, nikoliv klást jim jednostranné požadavky. A USA mají ve zvyku nedělat kompromisy, nýbrž požadavky vznášet. Když se nějaký stát cítí předurčený k vládnutí – tak jako starý Řím, čínská „Říše středu“ před několika staletími, britské impérium v letech 1750 až 1950 a USA po druhé světové válce –, je kompromis jen stěží součástí jeho politického slovníku. Jak to lapidárně vyjádřil bývalý americký prezident George W. Bush: „Buď jste s námi, nebo proti nám.“
Není tedy překvapivé, že se USA jen obtížně smiřují se zřetelnými globálními limity, na které narážejí. Po skončení studené války mělo Rusko „sklapnout kufry“, ale prezident Vladimir Putin na to nepřistoupil. A místo aby tajné i otevřené americké války v Afghánistánu, Iráku, Sýrii, Libyi, Jižním Súdánu i jinde přinesly stabilitu pod taktovkou USA, vytvořily obrovský požár, který se táhne přes celý širší Blízký východ.
Čína zase měla projevovat vděčnost a kořit se USA za právo dostihnout svět po 150 letech zneužívání západními mocnostmi a Japonskem. Místo toho má tu drzost myslet si, že je asijskou mocností s vlastní zodpovědností.
Tyto limity mají samozřejmě svůj základní důvod. Na konci druhé světové války byly USA jedinou velkou mocností, kterou tento konflikt nezničil. Staly se světovým lídrem v oblasti vědy, technologií a infrastruktury. Představovaly zhruba 30% světové ekonomiky a ve všech sektorech moderních technologií se řadily ke špičce. Organizovaly poválečné mezinárodní uspořádání: Organizaci spojených národů, brettonwoodské instituce, Marshallův plán, rekonstrukci Japonska a tak dále.
V rámci tohoto uspořádání se zbytku světa podařilo do značné míry překonat obrovské technologické, vzdělávací a infrastrukturální zpoždění za USA. Globální růst je „konvergentní“, jak říkají ekonomové, což znamená, že chudší země dohánějí ostatní. Podíl USA na světové ekonomice klesl zhruba o polovinu (na současných zhruba 16%). Čína má dnes v absolutním vyjádření větší ekonomiku než USA, ačkoliv vyjádřeno v přepočtu na obyvatele stále dosahuje jen asi čtvrtinové úrovně.
Toto dohnání náskoku nebylo důsledkem žádného zákeřného triku proti USA a nedošlo k němu na americký úkor. Byla to otázka základních ekonomických principů: v prostředí míru, volného obchodu a globálního toku myšlenek se chudší země mohou dostat do popředí. Tento trend je zapotřebí vítat, ne se mu vyhýbat.
Pokud však globální lídr poměřuje události prizmatem vlastní dominance, pak bude mít pocit, že ho zkracování náskoku ostatními zeměmi ohrožuje – a mnozí američtí „bezpečnostní stratégové“ to tak opravdu vnímají. Otevřený obchod, který USA tak dlouho prosazovaly, náhle vypadá jako strašlivá hrozba pro pokračující americkou nadvládu. Šiřitelé strachu vyzývají USA, aby se uzavřely čínskému zboží a čínským firmám, protože globální obchod samotný prý podkopává nadřazenou roli Ameriky.
Můj někdejší kolega z Harvardovy univerzity a čelní americký diplomat Robert Blackwill a bývalý poradce ministerstva zahraničí Ashley Tellis vyjádřili svůj neklid ve zprávě zveřejněné v loňském roce. USA prý důsledně uskutečňují velkou strategii „zaměřenou na získání a udržení nadřazené moci nad různými rivaly,“ napsali, a „převaha by měla zůstat ústředním cílem velké americké strategie v jednadvacátém století“. Jak ovšem poznamenali, „dosavadní vzestup Číny už přinesl geopolitické, vojenské a ideologické problémy americké moci, americkým spojencům i mezinárodnímu uspořádání s americkou dominancí. Pokračující úspěch [Číny] v budoucnu, i kdyby byl nerovnoměrný, by dále podkopal americké národní zájmy.“
Nově jmenovaný poradce Donalda Trumpa pro obchod Peter Navarro s tím souhlasí. „Kdykoliv si kupujeme zboží vyrobené v Číně,“ napsal loni na adresu USA a jejich spojenců, „pomáháme jako spotřebitelé financovat vyzbrojování čínské armády, která může mít docela dobře v plánu poškodit nás a naše země.“
Spojené státy, kde dnes žijí jen 4,4% světové populace a jejichž podíl na světovém hospodářském výkonu klesá, by se za této situace mohly pokusit držet se svého bludu o globální dominanci zuby nehty prostřednictvím nových závodů ve zbrojení a protekcionistické obchodní politiky. Takový postup by však sjednotil svět proti americké aroganci a nové americké vojenské hrozbě. USA by dříve či později zkrachovaly podle klasického scénáře „impéria, které přerostlo samo sebe“.
Jedinou rozumnou cestou vpřed je tedy energická a otevřená globální spolupráce za účelem plného využití potenciálu, který věda a technologie nabízejí v jednadvacátém století na poli omezování chudoby, nemocí a ekologických hrozeb. Multipolární svět může být stabilní, prosperující a bezpečný. Vzestup mnoha regionálních mocností není pro USA hrozbou, nýbrž příležitostí k nové éře prosperity a konstruktivního řešení problémů.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (14)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented douglas ungredda
The US becomes another victim of its own success in pushing globalization, a creature which took a life of its own and now bound by its own rules! Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
I very much agree: under the visionary leadership of Gorbachev the USSR finally came to terms with the reality at the end of the 1980s, but unfortunately the United States failed to adapt to the emerging new and multipolar world. This also played an important role in the fact that Russia began adopting an increasingly "imperial" foreign policy coupled with an increasingly authoritarian domestic policy.
If the United States insists on and even goes back to the outdated forms of the policy of domination, the whole world might have worse times in the coming years indeed.
The policy of cooperation, on the other hand, offers the only chance of finding win-win solutions to the current problems. This is not painting a black and white picture of the real world. Of course there are some dark grey shades of domination, and light grey shades of cooperation.
Noone expects the people of the United States to become the losing part in developing international cooperation. Similarly, such coperation should benefit the hitherto oppressed and even robbed peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East rather than reinforcing some undemocratic and unpopular regimes and ruling elites there.
So, I entirely agree with this article in that the policy of domination is no option, but the policy of cooperation includes many options (and many shades of grey) in the search for an optimal, win-win solution to the burning national and international problems today. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Siamai Kromah
Your commentary is very clear to the point of the deterrents of election campaign promise "I will make America again" from taking place in a globalized world today; where the diplomatic euphemism "sovereign nation" is getting very irrelevance, because sovereignty itself today relies heavily on benefits of globalization. In the face of modern terrorism today, nations depend on globalization in order to have a good fight against this epidemic.
I enjoy reading the commentary; I hope other @realDonaldTrump do too. Read more
Comment Commented Subash Bijlani
The irony is that the champion of free markets and free trade is now emerging as the protagonist of tariff walls and closed borders. It was the dirigiste regimes of India and China that opposed the US proposals to pry open their markets. American prosperity and that of the west was significantly due to trade and investment liberalization of several countries including China in 1978 and India in 1991. With growth of industrialization, financial institutions and e-commerce in these countries, they are the ones espousing the cause once led by the US. These countries will now be the 'defenders' of access to global markets. The role-reversal would bring to US the same fate as these countries did to themselves by believing that closed markets and restricted movement of people brings prosperity. At best it empowers the national governments to amass huge discretionary powers. Not bad for the leaders who believe in their own smartness and invincibility:) Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE ONLY INFINITY
JS perhaps clearly visualizing "The Limits of Empire".
The Fall of Constantinople in 1553 seemingly ended The Holy Roman Empire.
The Fall of The Berlin Wall seemingly ended The Soviet Empire.
The loss of The SubContinent seemingly ended The British Empire.
All Empires that result from conquests suffer this fate.
Unless they assimilate and enable Inclusiveness and result in empowerment.
Sectarianism Racism Linguistic-Jingoism Religious-warfare can never create Eternal Empires.
Global Inclusiveness that enables the "conquered" to climb into higher orbits - is the only Infinity.
Alliances that are not necessarily Geographic Unions - Geography is a physical dimension.
And all erstwhile Empire that collapsed - discover the Truth that had underscored their Universes.
It is only after they fall, that they discover the keys to Infinity - when they Rise Again, Infinity is at work.
The Roman Empire, The British Empire, The Moghul/Ottoman Empires - all have attempted their comebacks.
China and India perhaps different - because their Empires never attempted Global Conquests.
America has many templates to choose from - when they discover that The Only Infinity is The Trinity. Read more
Comment Commented j g
you live in Venezuela? So, what exactly are you talking about "world actors that are currently flourishing" The rest of the world should be more like the US, not the other way around. If socialism and gov't-running peoples lives really worked, your country would be a role model...and it certainly is not Read more
Comment Commented j g
Mr. Sachs, do they pay your for this stroke of genius?
one question: What part of "DEATH TO AMERICA!!" don't you understand? Do you think Iran and North Korea will just stop militarizing just because the US does? Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Jeff, how did you manage to write a book called The End of Poverty without reference to Progress and Poverty by Henry George? Fatal oversight. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
By building a straw man of two extreme choices, cooperate or dominate, the author paints in black/white colors rather than the more realty based grey shades. Have our attempts at cooperation been smart? Have we paid attention to citizens welfare if they happen to live in the US? Does China work in the interests of its citizens? A new approach was voted for by the noncoast, nonelite. Considering their welfare is not a lack of cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Kin Hoang
Hegemony is a must need in this troubled WORLD, it's not thing wrong with it. The important is how one exercise its Hegemony power, weather it by the NWO entity or U.S alone. The Establishment of E.U base NWO is to compete its Hegemony with U.S was a mistake. Even Russia saw it coming and disagree with it approach. Obama dealt a death blow to NWO by siding with Iran to openly against Israel. That's send a wrong message and hurt NWO's image . It's look like a religious war created by NWO Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the choice for global cooperation is diminished by a global trend towards subgroup liberation. If we get this trend right and avoid the usual mutual damage, maybe we can get it over fast and efficient. The following trend, best-for-all activity, then could again go well with global cooperation.
There is more in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Trump sees the world as a big game of "Lets make a deal," and he is under the misapprehension that he has a bullet-proof bargaining position in the game, backed by a lot of nuclear weapons and generals with good, reliable nicknames like "Mad Dog." What can possibly go wrong?
He may also be thinking "Hey, wars are good for jobs! Somebody has to build the bombs, shells, robots, aircraft, ships... Somebody has to clear the rubble too! And killing off some of the labor force is great for the survivors: fewer workers for the same amount of available work! Win-win!"
With that off my chest -- I agree that the United States needs to pursue "vigorous and open global cooperation." But I would note that it needs to do that as a _reliable partner_, not as a hegemon.
The U.S. needs to learn to lead when that makes sense -- and to follow when THAT makes sense. And it seems to me like it is going to make sense more frequently in the years ahead. The "American century" is over. We will either progress to a cooperative century as Sachs advises, or to a Hobbesian century of the war of all against all. It may be too late to avoid the later fate. Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Roa
I totally agree with you, Curtis Carpenter. In a multipolar World, the U.S. needs to learn that it's no more the core of the international order and, with that, the institutions it helped to biuld are no longer legitimate to the world actors currently flourishing. I still believe the U.S. has a prominent role to play since it's what the rest of the world actually sees as «global», and fiven the fact that China's is more preoccupied with building an alternative international order, at least in economic and financial terms. Why do I say that? China's view of civilisation collides with that of the West. This mismatch gives terrain to global cooperation, but fallin' powers ought to let arising ones the chance to lead. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Extreme Oligarchy
Simon Johnson sees in the US president-elect's agenda government of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich.
The American Public Against Trump
Alan S. Blinder points out that the president-elect is out of step with voters on almost every economic issue.
Keynes Reborn
Koichi Hamada applies a new version of an old doctrine to argue for looser fiscal policy in Japan.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.