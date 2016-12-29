14

Naučme se mít rádi multipolární svět

NEW YORK – Americká zahraniční politika stojí na křižovatce. Spojené státy jsou už od svého vzniku v roce 1789 expanzivní mocností. V devatenáctém století si bitvami razily cestu napříč Severní Amerikou a v druhé polovině století dvacátého získaly celosvětovou nadvládu. Dnes však kvůli vzestupu Číny, dynamice Indie, prudce rostoucímu počtu obyvatel a hospodářskému vzedmutí v Africe, odmítavosti Ruska podrobit se americké vůli, vlastní neschopnosti kontrolovat vývoj událostí na Blízkém východě a odhodlání Latinské Ameriky vymanit se z faktické americké hegemonie narazila americká moc na hranice svých možností.

Jednou z možných cest pro USA je globální spolupráce. Druhou je výtrysk militarismu v reakci na zhrzené ambice. Budoucnost USA i celého světa závisí na této volbě.

Globální spolupráce je dvojnásob důležitá. Jedině kooperace může přinést mír a únik před zbytečnými, nebezpečnými a v konečném důsledku i hospodářsky zničujícími novými závody ve zbrojení, tentokrát včetně kybernetických i kosmických zbraní a jaderných zbraní příští generace. A jedině kooperace dokáže lidstvu umožnit, aby se postavilo čelem k naléhavým celoplanetárním problémům včetně destrukce biodiverzity, otravy oceánů a veškerých hrozeb, které globální oteplování představuje pro celosvětovou nabídku potravin, rozsáhlá vyprahlá území a hustě osídlené pobřežní regiony.

Globální spolupráce však znamená ochotu uzavírat dohody s jinými zeměmi, nikoliv klást jim jednostranné požadavky. A USA mají ve zvyku nedělat kompromisy, nýbrž požadavky vznášet. Když se nějaký stát cítí předurčený k vládnutí – tak jako starý Řím, čínská „Říše středu“ před několika staletími, britské impérium v letech 1750 až 1950 a USA po druhé světové válce –, je kompromis jen stěží součástí jeho politického slovníku. Jak to lapidárně vyjádřil bývalý americký prezident George W. Bush: „Buď jste s námi, nebo proti nám.“

Není tedy překvapivé, že se USA jen obtížně smiřují se zřetelnými globálními limity, na které narážejí. Po skončení studené války mělo Rusko „sklapnout kufry“, ale prezident Vladimir Putin na to nepřistoupil. A místo aby tajné i otevřené americké války v Afghánistánu, Iráku, Sýrii, Libyi, Jižním Súdánu i jinde přinesly stabilitu pod taktovkou USA, vytvořily obrovský požár, který se táhne přes celý širší Blízký východ.

Čína zase měla projevovat vděčnost a kořit se USA za právo dostihnout svět po 150 letech zneužívání západními mocnostmi a Japonskem. Místo toho má tu drzost myslet si, že je asijskou mocností s vlastní zodpovědností.

Tyto limity mají samozřejmě svůj základní důvod. Na konci druhé světové války byly USA jedinou velkou mocností, kterou tento konflikt nezničil. Staly se světovým lídrem v oblasti vědy, technologií a infrastruktury. Představovaly zhruba 30% světové ekonomiky a ve všech sektorech moderních technologií se řadily ke špičce. Organizovaly poválečné mezinárodní uspořádání: Organizaci spojených národů, brettonwoodské instituce, Marshallův plán, rekonstrukci Japonska a tak dále.

V rámci tohoto uspořádání se zbytku světa podařilo do značné míry překonat obrovské technologické, vzdělávací a infrastrukturální zpoždění za USA. Globální růst je „konvergentní“, jak říkají ekonomové, což znamená, že chudší země dohánějí ostatní. Podíl USA na světové ekonomice klesl zhruba o polovinu (na současných zhruba 16%). Čína má dnes v absolutním vyjádření větší ekonomiku než USA, ačkoliv vyjádřeno v přepočtu na obyvatele stále dosahuje jen asi čtvrtinové úrovně.

Toto dohnání náskoku nebylo důsledkem žádného zákeřného triku proti USA a nedošlo k němu na americký úkor. Byla to otázka základních ekonomických principů: v prostředí míru, volného obchodu a globálního toku myšlenek se chudší země mohou dostat do popředí. Tento trend je zapotřebí vítat, ne se mu vyhýbat.

Pokud však globální lídr poměřuje události prizmatem vlastní dominance, pak bude mít pocit, že ho zkracování náskoku ostatními zeměmi ohrožuje – a mnozí američtí „bezpečnostní stratégové“ to tak opravdu vnímají. Otevřený obchod, který USA tak dlouho prosazovaly, náhle vypadá jako strašlivá hrozba pro pokračující americkou nadvládu. Šiřitelé strachu vyzývají USA, aby se uzavřely čínskému zboží a čínským firmám, protože globální obchod samotný prý podkopává nadřazenou roli Ameriky.

Můj někdejší kolega z Harvardovy univerzity a čelní americký diplomat Robert Blackwill a bývalý poradce ministerstva zahraničí Ashley Tellis vyjádřili svůj neklid ve zprávě zveřejněné v loňském roce. USA prý důsledně uskutečňují velkou strategii „zaměřenou na získání a udržení nadřazené moci nad různými rivaly,“ napsali, a „převaha by měla zůstat ústředním cílem velké americké strategie v jednadvacátém století“. Jak ovšem poznamenali, „dosavadní vzestup Číny už přinesl geopolitické, vojenské a ideologické problémy americké moci, americkým spojencům i mezinárodnímu uspořádání s americkou dominancí. Pokračující úspěch [Číny] v budoucnu, i kdyby byl nerovnoměrný, by dále podkopal americké národní zájmy.“

Nově jmenovaný poradce Donalda Trumpa pro obchod Peter Navarro s tím souhlasí. „Kdykoliv si kupujeme zboží vyrobené v Číně,“ napsal loni na adresu USA a jejich spojenců, „pomáháme jako spotřebitelé financovat vyzbrojování čínské armády, která může mít docela dobře v plánu poškodit nás a naše země.“

Spojené státy, kde dnes žijí jen 4,4% světové populace a jejichž podíl na světovém hospodářském výkonu klesá, by se za této situace mohly pokusit držet se svého bludu o globální dominanci zuby nehty prostřednictvím nových závodů ve zbrojení a protekcionistické obchodní politiky. Takový postup by však sjednotil svět proti americké aroganci a nové americké vojenské hrozbě. USA by dříve či později zkrachovaly podle klasického scénáře „impéria, které přerostlo samo sebe“.

Jedinou rozumnou cestou vpřed je tedy energická a otevřená globální spolupráce za účelem plného využití potenciálu, který věda a technologie nabízejí v jednadvacátém století na poli omezování chudoby, nemocí a ekologických hrozeb. Multipolární svět může být stabilní, prosperující a bezpečný. Vzestup mnoha regionálních mocností není pro USA hrozbou, nýbrž příležitostí k nové éře prosperity a konstruktivního řešení problémů.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.