纽约—美国外交政策正站在十字路口。自1789年建国以来，美国便一直是一个扩张的力量。它通过战争在十九世纪横扫北美，二十世纪下半叶开始主宰全球。但如今，面临中国的崛起、印度的活力、非洲激增的人口和经济、俄罗斯的拒绝服从、自身的无力控制中东局面以及拉丁美洲的摆脱其事实霸权的决心，美国的实力已经达到了极致。
摆在美国面前的一条路是全球合作。另一条路是野心受阻导致军国主义爆发。美国以及全世界的未来取决于这一选择。
全球合作具有双重重要性。只有合作能带来和平，摆脱无用、危险、终将破产的新军备竞赛——这次包括网络武器、空间武器和下一代核武器。只有合作能让人类战胜紧迫的地球挑战，包括生物多样性的破坏、海洋的毒化以及全球变暖对世界粮食供给、大量干旱土地和人口稠密的沿海地区所造成的威胁。
但全球合作意味着愿意与其他国家达成协议，而不仅仅是单方面要求它们。美国习惯于提要求，而不是做妥协。当一个国家觉得它是命中注定的统治者时——如同古罗马、几百年前的“中央王国”中国、1750—1950年间的大英帝国和二战以后的美国那样——妥协就很难在其政治语库中占据一席之地。美国前总统小布什简明扼要地指出，“要么与我们为友，要么与我们为敌。”
因此，不足为奇，美国难以接受它所面临的明确的全球。冷战后，俄罗斯被认为走向衰落；但其总统普京不愿臣服。类似地，美国在阿富汗、伊拉克、叙利亚、利比亚、南苏丹和其他地区的隐秘和公开的战争并没有按照美国的意愿形成稳定，而是制造了一场席卷整个大中东的风暴。
中国理应对美国表现出感激和遵从，因为美国让它获得了从150年来的西方帝国主义列强和日本的蹂躏下崛起赶超的权利。相反，中国大胆到认为它是一个肩负自身责任的亚洲力量。
当然，这些极限背后有一个根本原因。二战结束时，美国是唯一一个未受战争摧残的主要力量。它引领着全球科学、技术和基础设施。它贡献了大约30%的全球经济，在每个高科技领域都能做到独步天下。它战后国际秩序：联合国、布雷顿森林体系、马歇尔计划、日本重建，等等。
在这一秩序下，世界其他国家填补了它们与美国之间巨大的技术、教育和基础设施差距的大部分。经济学家常说，全球增长是“趋同”的，即穷国一直在赶超。美国占世界经济的比重大约下降了一半（目前为16%左右）。中国经济的绝对规模已经超过美国，尽管人均规模仍然只有美国的四分之一左右。
这一赶超完全不是对美国背信弃义，也没有牺牲美国的利益。这只是基本的经济学原理：有了和平、贸易和全球思想流动，穷国也可以领先。这一趋势值得欢迎，而不应该“掐断”。
但如果全球领导者的思维是主宰思维，那么赶超增长的结果看上去就像是威胁，而这正是许多美国“安全战略家”的看法。一夜之间，美国一直领导的开放贸易成为其保持主宰地位的重大威胁。恐慌贩子号召美国将自己与中国商品和中国公司隔绝，说全球贸易本身破坏了美国至高无上的地位。
我的前哈佛同事、美国外交领袖罗伯特·布莱克维尔（Robert Blackwill）和前国务院顾问阿什利·泰利斯（Ashley Tellis）在去年发表的报告中表达了他们的担忧。美国一直在追求“注重赢得和保持能压制众多对手的强大力量”的大战略，他们写道，而“主导地位应该继续作为美国二十一世纪大战略的核心目标。”但“如今，中国的崛起已经对美国的力量、美国的盟友和美国主宰的国际秩序构成了地缘政治、军事、经济和意识形态挑战，”布莱克维尔和泰利斯指出，“如果中国未来继续保持成功，即使不是一帆风顺地永远成功，也将进一步威胁美国的国家利益。”
美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普最新任命的贸易顾问彼得·纳瓦罗（Peter Navarro）对此表示同意。“只要我们购买中国制造的产品，”他在去年讨论美国及其盟友时写道，“作为消费者的我们就在资助中国构建用于伤害我们和我们的国家的军事力量。”
美国人口只占全世界的4.4%，占世界产出的比重也在下降，它可能沉迷于主宰全球的幻觉，发动新军备竞赛和采取保护主义贸易政策。这样做将让全世界团结一致反对美国的傲慢和新的美国军事威胁。美国自己也迟早会破产，成为“不自量力的帝国”的经典案例。
对美国来说，唯一的前进之路是通过充满活力的开放的全球合作实现二十一世纪科学技术的潜力，战胜贫困、疾病和环境威胁。多极世界可以是稳定、繁荣和安全的。许多地区力量的崛起不是对美国的威胁，而是新的繁荣和建设性解决问题时代的机遇。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (14)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented douglas ungredda
The US becomes another victim of its own success in pushing globalization, a creature which took a life of its own and now bound by its own rules! Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
I very much agree: under the visionary leadership of Gorbachev the USSR finally came to terms with the reality at the end of the 1980s, but unfortunately the United States failed to adapt to the emerging new and multipolar world. This also played an important role in the fact that Russia began adopting an increasingly "imperial" foreign policy coupled with an increasingly authoritarian domestic policy.
If the United States insists on and even goes back to the outdated forms of the policy of domination, the whole world might have worse times in the coming years indeed.
The policy of cooperation, on the other hand, offers the only chance of finding win-win solutions to the current problems. This is not painting a black and white picture of the real world. Of course there are some dark grey shades of domination, and light grey shades of cooperation.
Noone expects the people of the United States to become the losing part in developing international cooperation. Similarly, such coperation should benefit the hitherto oppressed and even robbed peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East rather than reinforcing some undemocratic and unpopular regimes and ruling elites there.
So, I entirely agree with this article in that the policy of domination is no option, but the policy of cooperation includes many options (and many shades of grey) in the search for an optimal, win-win solution to the burning national and international problems today. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Siamai Kromah
Your commentary is very clear to the point of the deterrents of election campaign promise "I will make America again" from taking place in a globalized world today; where the diplomatic euphemism "sovereign nation" is getting very irrelevance, because sovereignty itself today relies heavily on benefits of globalization. In the face of modern terrorism today, nations depend on globalization in order to have a good fight against this epidemic.
I enjoy reading the commentary; I hope other @realDonaldTrump do too. Read more
Comment Commented Subash Bijlani
The irony is that the champion of free markets and free trade is now emerging as the protagonist of tariff walls and closed borders. It was the dirigiste regimes of India and China that opposed the US proposals to pry open their markets. American prosperity and that of the west was significantly due to trade and investment liberalization of several countries including China in 1978 and India in 1991. With growth of industrialization, financial institutions and e-commerce in these countries, they are the ones espousing the cause once led by the US. These countries will now be the 'defenders' of access to global markets. The role-reversal would bring to US the same fate as these countries did to themselves by believing that closed markets and restricted movement of people brings prosperity. At best it empowers the national governments to amass huge discretionary powers. Not bad for the leaders who believe in their own smartness and invincibility:) Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE ONLY INFINITY
JS perhaps clearly visualizing "The Limits of Empire".
The Fall of Constantinople in 1553 seemingly ended The Holy Roman Empire.
The Fall of The Berlin Wall seemingly ended The Soviet Empire.
The loss of The SubContinent seemingly ended The British Empire.
All Empires that result from conquests suffer this fate.
Unless they assimilate and enable Inclusiveness and result in empowerment.
Sectarianism Racism Linguistic-Jingoism Religious-warfare can never create Eternal Empires.
Global Inclusiveness that enables the "conquered" to climb into higher orbits - is the only Infinity.
Alliances that are not necessarily Geographic Unions - Geography is a physical dimension.
And all erstwhile Empire that collapsed - discover the Truth that had underscored their Universes.
It is only after they fall, that they discover the keys to Infinity - when they Rise Again, Infinity is at work.
The Roman Empire, The British Empire, The Moghul/Ottoman Empires - all have attempted their comebacks.
China and India perhaps different - because their Empires never attempted Global Conquests.
America has many templates to choose from - when they discover that The Only Infinity is The Trinity. Read more
Comment Commented j g
you live in Venezuela? So, what exactly are you talking about "world actors that are currently flourishing" The rest of the world should be more like the US, not the other way around. If socialism and gov't-running peoples lives really worked, your country would be a role model...and it certainly is not Read more
Comment Commented j g
Mr. Sachs, do they pay your for this stroke of genius?
one question: What part of "DEATH TO AMERICA!!" don't you understand? Do you think Iran and North Korea will just stop militarizing just because the US does? Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Jeff, how did you manage to write a book called The End of Poverty without reference to Progress and Poverty by Henry George? Fatal oversight. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
By building a straw man of two extreme choices, cooperate or dominate, the author paints in black/white colors rather than the more realty based grey shades. Have our attempts at cooperation been smart? Have we paid attention to citizens welfare if they happen to live in the US? Does China work in the interests of its citizens? A new approach was voted for by the noncoast, nonelite. Considering their welfare is not a lack of cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Kin Hoang
Hegemony is a must need in this troubled WORLD, it's not thing wrong with it. The important is how one exercise its Hegemony power, weather it by the NWO entity or U.S alone. The Establishment of E.U base NWO is to compete its Hegemony with U.S was a mistake. Even Russia saw it coming and disagree with it approach. Obama dealt a death blow to NWO by siding with Iran to openly against Israel. That's send a wrong message and hurt NWO's image . It's look like a religious war created by NWO Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the choice for global cooperation is diminished by a global trend towards subgroup liberation. If we get this trend right and avoid the usual mutual damage, maybe we can get it over fast and efficient. The following trend, best-for-all activity, then could again go well with global cooperation.
There is more in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Trump sees the world as a big game of "Lets make a deal," and he is under the misapprehension that he has a bullet-proof bargaining position in the game, backed by a lot of nuclear weapons and generals with good, reliable nicknames like "Mad Dog." What can possibly go wrong?
He may also be thinking "Hey, wars are good for jobs! Somebody has to build the bombs, shells, robots, aircraft, ships... Somebody has to clear the rubble too! And killing off some of the labor force is great for the survivors: fewer workers for the same amount of available work! Win-win!"
With that off my chest -- I agree that the United States needs to pursue "vigorous and open global cooperation." But I would note that it needs to do that as a _reliable partner_, not as a hegemon.
The U.S. needs to learn to lead when that makes sense -- and to follow when THAT makes sense. And it seems to me like it is going to make sense more frequently in the years ahead. The "American century" is over. We will either progress to a cooperative century as Sachs advises, or to a Hobbesian century of the war of all against all. It may be too late to avoid the later fate. Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Roa
I totally agree with you, Curtis Carpenter. In a multipolar World, the U.S. needs to learn that it's no more the core of the international order and, with that, the institutions it helped to biuld are no longer legitimate to the world actors currently flourishing. I still believe the U.S. has a prominent role to play since it's what the rest of the world actually sees as «global», and fiven the fact that China's is more preoccupied with building an alternative international order, at least in economic and financial terms. Why do I say that? China's view of civilisation collides with that of the West. This mismatch gives terrain to global cooperation, but fallin' powers ought to let arising ones the chance to lead. Read more
