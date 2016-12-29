14

学会爱上多极世界

纽约—美国外交政策正站在十字路口。自1789年建国以来，美国便一直是一个扩张的力量。它通过战争在十九世纪横扫北美，二十世纪下半叶开始主宰全球。但如今，面临中国的崛起、印度的活力、非洲激增的人口和经济、俄罗斯的拒绝服从、自身的无力控制中东局面以及拉丁美洲的摆脱其事实霸权的决心，美国的实力已经达到了极致。

摆在美国面前的一条路是全球合作。另一条路是野心受阻导致军国主义爆发。美国以及全世界的未来取决于这一选择。

全球合作具有双重重要性。只有合作能带来和平，摆脱无用、危险、终将破产的新军备竞赛——这次包括网络武器、空间武器和下一代核武器。只有合作能让人类战胜紧迫的地球挑战，包括生物多样性的破坏、海洋的毒化以及全球变暖对世界粮食供给、大量干旱土地和人口稠密的沿海地区所造成的威胁。

但全球合作意味着愿意与其他国家达成协议，而不仅仅是单方面要求它们。美国习惯于提要求，而不是做妥协。当一个国家觉得它是命中注定的统治者时——如同古罗马、几百年前的“中央王国”中国、1750—1950年间的大英帝国和二战以后的美国那样——妥协就很难在其政治语库中占据一席之地。美国前总统小布什简明扼要地指出，“要么与我们为友，要么与我们为敌。”

因此，不足为奇，美国难以接受它所面临的明确的全球。冷战后，俄罗斯被认为走向衰落；但其总统普京不愿臣服。类似地，美国在阿富汗、伊拉克、叙利亚、利比亚、南苏丹和其他地区的隐秘和公开的战争并没有按照美国的意愿形成稳定，而是制造了一场席卷整个大中东的风暴。

中国理应对美国表现出感激和遵从，因为美国让它获得了从150年来的西方帝国主义列强和日本的蹂躏下崛起赶超的权利。相反，中国大胆到认为它是一个肩负自身责任的亚洲力量。

当然，这些极限背后有一个根本原因。二战结束时，美国是唯一一个未受战争摧残的主要力量。它引领着全球科学、技术和基础设施。它贡献了大约30%的全球经济，在每个高科技领域都能做到独步天下。它战后国际秩序：联合国、布雷顿森林体系、马歇尔计划、日本重建，等等。

在这一秩序下，世界其他国家填补了它们与美国之间巨大的技术、教育和基础设施差距的大部分。经济学家常说，全球增长是“趋同”的，即穷国一直在赶超。美国占世界经济的比重大约下降了一半（目前为16%左右）。中国经济的绝对规模已经超过美国，尽管人均规模仍然只有美国的四分之一左右。

这一赶超完全不是对美国背信弃义，也没有牺牲美国的利益。这只是基本的经济学原理：有了和平、贸易和全球思想流动，穷国也可以领先。这一趋势值得欢迎，而不应该“掐断”。

但如果全球领导者的思维是主宰思维，那么赶超增长的结果看上去就像是威胁，而这正是许多美国“安全战略家”的看法。一夜之间，美国一直领导的开放贸易成为其保持主宰地位的重大威胁。恐慌贩子号召美国将自己与中国商品和中国公司隔绝，说全球贸易本身破坏了美国至高无上的地位。

我的前哈佛同事、美国外交领袖罗伯特·布莱克维尔（Robert Blackwill）和前国务院顾问阿什利·泰利斯（Ashley Tellis）在去年发表的报告中表达了他们的担忧。美国一直在追求“注重赢得和保持能压制众多对手的强大力量”的大战略，他们写道，而“主导地位应该继续作为美国二十一世纪大战略的核心目标。”但“如今，中国的崛起已经对美国的力量、美国的盟友和美国主宰的国际秩序构成了地缘政治、军事、经济和意识形态挑战，”布莱克维尔和泰利斯指出，“如果中国未来继续保持成功，即使不是一帆风顺地永远成功，也将进一步威胁美国的国家利益。”

美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普最新任命的贸易顾问彼得·纳瓦罗（Peter Navarro）对此表示同意。“只要我们购买中国制造的产品，”他在去年讨论美国及其盟友时写道，“作为消费者的我们就在资助中国构建用于伤害我们和我们的国家的军事力量。”

美国人口只占全世界的4.4%，占世界产出的比重也在下降，它可能沉迷于主宰全球的幻觉，发动新军备竞赛和采取保护主义贸易政策。这样做将让全世界团结一致反对美国的傲慢和新的美国军事威胁。美国自己也迟早会破产，成为“不自量力的帝国”的经典案例。

对美国来说，唯一的前进之路是通过充满活力的开放的全球合作实现二十一世纪科学技术的潜力，战胜贫困、疾病和环境威胁。多极世界可以是稳定、繁荣和安全的。许多地区力量的崛起不是对美国的威胁，而是新的繁荣和建设性解决问题时代的机遇。