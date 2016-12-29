Imparare ad amare un mondo multipolare

NEW YORK – La politica estera americana è a un bivio. Gli Stati Uniti sono stati un potere in espansione sin dal 1789. Si sono battuti contro il Nord America nel XIX secolo e hanno conquistato il dominio globale nella seconda metà del XX secolo. Ma ora, di fronte all'ascesa della Cina, al dinamismo dell'India, alle popolazioni in aumento in Africa e ai fermenti economici, al rifiuto della Russia di piegarsi alla sua volontà, alla sua incapacità di controllare gli eventi in Medio Oriente, e alla determinazione dell'America Latina di liberarsi della sua egemonia de facto, il potere degli Stati Uniti ha raggiunto i suoi limiti.
Un percorso da seguire per gli Stati Uniti è la cooperazione globale. L'altro è uno scoppio di militarismo in risposta alle ambizioni frustrate. Il futuro degli Stati Uniti, e del mondo, si blocca su questa scelta.
La cooperazione globale è doppiamente importante. La cooperazione da sola può garantire pace e la fuga da una nuova corsa agli armamenti inutile, pericolosa, e fondamentalmente in fallimento, questa volta con le cyber-armi, le armi spaziali e le armi nucleari di nuova generazione. E solo la cooperazione può consentire all'umanità di affrontare le sfide planetarie urgenti, tra cui la distruzione della biodiversità, l'avvelenamento degli oceani, e la minaccia rappresentata dal riscaldamento globale per l'approvvigionamento alimentare del mondo, di vaste zone aride e delle regioni costiere densamente popolate.
Eppure, la cooperazione globale implica la volontà di raggiungere accordi con altri paesi, non solo per fare richieste unilaterali. E gli Stati Uniti sono abituati a fare richieste, non a scendere a compromessi. Quando uno stato si sente destinato a governare - come con l'antica Roma, il cinese "Regno di Mezzo" di secoli fa, l'Impero britannico dal 1750 al 1950 e gli Stati Uniti dalla seconda guerra mondiale - il compromesso difficilmente rientra nel suo vocabolario politico. Come ha succintamente affermato l'ex presidente degli Stati Uniti George W. Bush, "O sei con noi o contro di noi".
Non sorprende, quindi, che gli Stati Uniti stanno trovando difficoltà ad accettare gli evidenti limiti globali che stanno affrontando. Subito dopo la Guerra Fredda, la Russia avrebbe dovuto fare come gli altri; ma il presidente Vladimir Putin non ha obbedito. Allo stesso modo, piuttosto che portare stabilità sui termini statunitensi, le guerre segrete e quelle palesi dell’America in Afghanistan, Iraq, Siria, Libia, Sudan meridionale e altrove hanno creato una tempesta di fuoco che si estende in tutto il Medio Oriente.
La Cina avrebbe dovuto mostrare gratitudine e rispetto verso gli Stati Uniti per il diritto di recuperare 150 anni di abusi da parte di potenze imperiali occidentali e del Giappone. Invece, la Cina ha l'audacia di pensare che si tratta di una potenza asiatica con responsabilità proprie.
C'è una ragione fondamentale, naturalmente, per questi limiti. Alla fine della seconda guerra mondiale, gli Stati Uniti erano l'unica grande potenza non distrutta dalla guerra. Hanno portato il mondo nel campo della scienza, della tecnologia e delle infrastrutture. Hanno costituito forse il 30% dell'economia mondiale e hanno formato la punta di diamante di ogni settore ad alta tecnologia. Hanno dato vita all’ordine internazionale del dopoguerra: le Nazioni Unite, le istituzioni di Bretton Woods, il Piano Marshall, la ricostruzione del Giappone, e altro ancora.
In base a tale ordine, il resto del mondo ha ristretto gran parte del vasto gap tecnologico, educativo e infrastrutturale con gli Stati Uniti. Come dicono gli economisti, la crescita globale è stata "convergente", nel senso che i paesi più poveri stanno recuperando terreno. La quota dell'economia mondiale rappresentata dagli Stati Uniti è diminuita di circa la metà (a circa il 16% attualmente). La Cina ora ha un economia più grande in termini assoluti rispetto agli Stati Uniti, anche se è ancora solo un quarto in termini pro capite.
Niente di tutto questo era un trucco perfido contro gli Stati Uniti o a sue spese. Era una questione di economia di base: data la pace, il commercio e un flusso globale di idee, i paesi più poveri possono andare avanti. Questa tendenza deve essere accolta, non evitata.
Ma se la mentalità del leader globale è quella del dominio, i risultati di recupero della crescita appariranno minacciosi. Improvvisamente, il commercio aperto, a lungo sostenuto dagli Stati Uniti, si presenta come una terribile minaccia al suo continuo dominio. I mercanti della paura chiedono agli Stati Uniti di chiudersi alle merci e aziende cinesi, sostenendo che il commercio globale indebolisce la supremazia americana.
Il mio ex collega di Harvard e leader diplomatico statunitense, Robert Blackwill ed ex consigliere del Dipartimento di Stato, Ashley Tellis hanno espresso il loro disagio in un rapporto pubblicato lo scorso anno. Gli Stati Uniti hanno sempre perseguito una grande strategia "focalizzata sull’acquisizione e il mantenimento del potere preminente sui vari rivali", hanno scritto, e "il primato deve restare l'obiettivo centrale della grande strategia americana nel XXI secolo". Ma "l'ascesa della Cina finora ha già generato sfide geopolitiche, militari, economiche e ideologiche nei confronti del potere degli Stati Uniti, degli alleati degli Stati Uniti, e dell'ordine internazionale dominato dagli Stati Uniti", ha osservato Blackwill e Tellis. "Il suo continuo, anche se incostante, successo in futuro avrebbe ulteriormente minato gli interessi nazionali".
Peter Navarro, il neoeletto consulente commerciale del Presidente eletto Donald Trump è d'accordo. "Ogni volta che acquistiamo prodotti made in Cina", ha scritto lo scorso anno degli Stati Uniti e dei suoi alleati, "noi, come consumatori, stiamo contribuendo a finanziare un accumulo militare cinese che potrebbe arrecare un danno a noi e ai nostri paesi”.
Con solo il 4,4% della popolazione mondiale e una quota in calo della produzione mondiale, gli Stati Uniti potrebbero cercare di aggrapparsi alla delusione di dominio globale attraverso una nuova corsa agli armamenti e alle politiche commerciali protezionistiche. Fare ciò unirebbe il mondo contro l'arroganza degli Stati Uniti e la nuova minaccia militare statunitense. Gli Stati Uniti prima o poi finirebbero per diventare un classico caso di "espansione dispersiva".
L'unico modo sensato per andare avanti per gli Stati Uniti è la cooperazione globale vigorosa e aperta volta a realizzare il potenziale della scienza e tecnologia del ventunesimo secolo al fine di tagliare la povertà, le malattie e le minacce ambientali. Un mondo multipolare può essere stabile, prospero e sicuro. L'ascesa di molte potenze regionali non è una minaccia per gli Stati Uniti, ma un'opportunità per una nuova era di prosperità e costruttiva soluzione dei problemi.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (14)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented douglas ungredda
The US becomes another victim of its own success in pushing globalization, a creature which took a life of its own and now bound by its own rules! Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
I very much agree: under the visionary leadership of Gorbachev the USSR finally came to terms with the reality at the end of the 1980s, but unfortunately the United States failed to adapt to the emerging new and multipolar world. This also played an important role in the fact that Russia began adopting an increasingly "imperial" foreign policy coupled with an increasingly authoritarian domestic policy.
If the United States insists on and even goes back to the outdated forms of the policy of domination, the whole world might have worse times in the coming years indeed.
The policy of cooperation, on the other hand, offers the only chance of finding win-win solutions to the current problems. This is not painting a black and white picture of the real world. Of course there are some dark grey shades of domination, and light grey shades of cooperation.
Noone expects the people of the United States to become the losing part in developing international cooperation. Similarly, such coperation should benefit the hitherto oppressed and even robbed peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East rather than reinforcing some undemocratic and unpopular regimes and ruling elites there.
So, I entirely agree with this article in that the policy of domination is no option, but the policy of cooperation includes many options (and many shades of grey) in the search for an optimal, win-win solution to the burning national and international problems today. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Siamai Kromah
Your commentary is very clear to the point of the deterrents of election campaign promise "I will make America again" from taking place in a globalized world today; where the diplomatic euphemism "sovereign nation" is getting very irrelevance, because sovereignty itself today relies heavily on benefits of globalization. In the face of modern terrorism today, nations depend on globalization in order to have a good fight against this epidemic.
I enjoy reading the commentary; I hope other @realDonaldTrump do too. Read more
Comment Commented Subash Bijlani
The irony is that the champion of free markets and free trade is now emerging as the protagonist of tariff walls and closed borders. It was the dirigiste regimes of India and China that opposed the US proposals to pry open their markets. American prosperity and that of the west was significantly due to trade and investment liberalization of several countries including China in 1978 and India in 1991. With growth of industrialization, financial institutions and e-commerce in these countries, they are the ones espousing the cause once led by the US. These countries will now be the 'defenders' of access to global markets. The role-reversal would bring to US the same fate as these countries did to themselves by believing that closed markets and restricted movement of people brings prosperity. At best it empowers the national governments to amass huge discretionary powers. Not bad for the leaders who believe in their own smartness and invincibility:) Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE ONLY INFINITY
JS perhaps clearly visualizing "The Limits of Empire".
The Fall of Constantinople in 1553 seemingly ended The Holy Roman Empire.
The Fall of The Berlin Wall seemingly ended The Soviet Empire.
The loss of The SubContinent seemingly ended The British Empire.
All Empires that result from conquests suffer this fate.
Unless they assimilate and enable Inclusiveness and result in empowerment.
Sectarianism Racism Linguistic-Jingoism Religious-warfare can never create Eternal Empires.
Global Inclusiveness that enables the "conquered" to climb into higher orbits - is the only Infinity.
Alliances that are not necessarily Geographic Unions - Geography is a physical dimension.
And all erstwhile Empire that collapsed - discover the Truth that had underscored their Universes.
It is only after they fall, that they discover the keys to Infinity - when they Rise Again, Infinity is at work.
The Roman Empire, The British Empire, The Moghul/Ottoman Empires - all have attempted their comebacks.
China and India perhaps different - because their Empires never attempted Global Conquests.
America has many templates to choose from - when they discover that The Only Infinity is The Trinity. Read more
Comment Commented j g
you live in Venezuela? So, what exactly are you talking about "world actors that are currently flourishing" The rest of the world should be more like the US, not the other way around. If socialism and gov't-running peoples lives really worked, your country would be a role model...and it certainly is not Read more
Comment Commented j g
Mr. Sachs, do they pay your for this stroke of genius?
one question: What part of "DEATH TO AMERICA!!" don't you understand? Do you think Iran and North Korea will just stop militarizing just because the US does? Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Jeff, how did you manage to write a book called The End of Poverty without reference to Progress and Poverty by Henry George? Fatal oversight. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
By building a straw man of two extreme choices, cooperate or dominate, the author paints in black/white colors rather than the more realty based grey shades. Have our attempts at cooperation been smart? Have we paid attention to citizens welfare if they happen to live in the US? Does China work in the interests of its citizens? A new approach was voted for by the noncoast, nonelite. Considering their welfare is not a lack of cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Kin Hoang
Hegemony is a must need in this troubled WORLD, it's not thing wrong with it. The important is how one exercise its Hegemony power, weather it by the NWO entity or U.S alone. The Establishment of E.U base NWO is to compete its Hegemony with U.S was a mistake. Even Russia saw it coming and disagree with it approach. Obama dealt a death blow to NWO by siding with Iran to openly against Israel. That's send a wrong message and hurt NWO's image . It's look like a religious war created by NWO Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the choice for global cooperation is diminished by a global trend towards subgroup liberation. If we get this trend right and avoid the usual mutual damage, maybe we can get it over fast and efficient. The following trend, best-for-all activity, then could again go well with global cooperation.
There is more in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Trump sees the world as a big game of "Lets make a deal," and he is under the misapprehension that he has a bullet-proof bargaining position in the game, backed by a lot of nuclear weapons and generals with good, reliable nicknames like "Mad Dog." What can possibly go wrong?
He may also be thinking "Hey, wars are good for jobs! Somebody has to build the bombs, shells, robots, aircraft, ships... Somebody has to clear the rubble too! And killing off some of the labor force is great for the survivors: fewer workers for the same amount of available work! Win-win!"
With that off my chest -- I agree that the United States needs to pursue "vigorous and open global cooperation." But I would note that it needs to do that as a _reliable partner_, not as a hegemon.
The U.S. needs to learn to lead when that makes sense -- and to follow when THAT makes sense. And it seems to me like it is going to make sense more frequently in the years ahead. The "American century" is over. We will either progress to a cooperative century as Sachs advises, or to a Hobbesian century of the war of all against all. It may be too late to avoid the later fate. Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Roa
I totally agree with you, Curtis Carpenter. In a multipolar World, the U.S. needs to learn that it's no more the core of the international order and, with that, the institutions it helped to biuld are no longer legitimate to the world actors currently flourishing. I still believe the U.S. has a prominent role to play since it's what the rest of the world actually sees as «global», and fiven the fact that China's is more preoccupied with building an alternative international order, at least in economic and financial terms. Why do I say that? China's view of civilisation collides with that of the West. This mismatch gives terrain to global cooperation, but fallin' powers ought to let arising ones the chance to lead. Read more
