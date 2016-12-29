14

Imparare ad amare un mondo multipolare

NEW YORK – La politica estera americana è a un bivio. Gli Stati Uniti sono stati un potere in espansione sin dal 1789. Si sono battuti contro il Nord America nel XIX secolo e hanno conquistato il dominio globale nella seconda metà del XX secolo. Ma ora, di fronte all'ascesa della Cina, al dinamismo dell'India, alle popolazioni in aumento in Africa e ai fermenti economici, al rifiuto della Russia di piegarsi alla sua volontà, alla sua incapacità di controllare gli eventi in Medio Oriente, e alla determinazione dell'America Latina di liberarsi della sua egemonia de facto, il potere degli Stati Uniti ha raggiunto i suoi limiti.

Un percorso da seguire per gli Stati Uniti è la cooperazione globale. L'altro è uno scoppio di militarismo in risposta alle ambizioni frustrate. Il futuro degli Stati Uniti, e del mondo, si blocca su questa scelta.

La cooperazione globale è doppiamente importante. La cooperazione da sola può garantire pace e la fuga da una nuova corsa agli armamenti inutile, pericolosa, e fondamentalmente in fallimento, questa volta con le cyber-armi, le armi spaziali e le armi nucleari di nuova generazione. E solo la cooperazione può consentire all'umanità di affrontare le sfide planetarie urgenti, tra cui la distruzione della biodiversità, l'avvelenamento degli oceani, e la minaccia rappresentata dal riscaldamento globale per l'approvvigionamento alimentare del mondo, di vaste zone aride e delle regioni costiere densamente popolate.

Eppure, la cooperazione globale implica la volontà di raggiungere accordi con altri paesi, non solo per fare richieste unilaterali. E gli Stati Uniti sono abituati a fare richieste, non a scendere a compromessi. Quando uno stato si sente destinato a governare - come con l'antica Roma, il cinese "Regno di Mezzo" di secoli fa, l'Impero britannico dal 1750 al 1950 e gli Stati Uniti dalla seconda guerra mondiale - il compromesso difficilmente rientra nel suo vocabolario politico. Come ha succintamente affermato l'ex presidente degli Stati Uniti George W. Bush, "O sei con noi o contro di noi".

Non sorprende, quindi, che gli Stati Uniti stanno trovando difficoltà ad accettare gli evidenti limiti globali che stanno affrontando. Subito dopo la Guerra Fredda, la Russia avrebbe dovuto fare come gli altri; ma il presidente Vladimir Putin non ha obbedito. Allo stesso modo, piuttosto che portare stabilità sui termini statunitensi, le guerre segrete e quelle palesi dell’America in Afghanistan, Iraq, Siria, Libia, Sudan meridionale e altrove hanno creato una tempesta di fuoco che si estende in tutto il Medio Oriente.

La Cina avrebbe dovuto mostrare gratitudine e rispetto verso gli Stati Uniti per il diritto di recuperare 150 anni di abusi da parte di potenze imperiali occidentali e del Giappone. Invece, la Cina ha l'audacia di pensare che si tratta di una potenza asiatica con responsabilità proprie.

C'è una ragione fondamentale, naturalmente, per questi limiti. Alla fine della seconda guerra mondiale, gli Stati Uniti erano l'unica grande potenza non distrutta dalla guerra. Hanno portato il mondo nel campo della scienza, della tecnologia e delle infrastrutture. Hanno costituito forse il 30% dell'economia mondiale e hanno formato la punta di diamante di ogni settore ad alta tecnologia. Hanno dato vita all’ordine internazionale del dopoguerra: le Nazioni Unite, le istituzioni di Bretton Woods, il Piano Marshall, la ricostruzione del Giappone, e altro ancora.

In base a tale ordine, il resto del mondo ha ristretto gran parte del vasto gap tecnologico, educativo e infrastrutturale con gli Stati Uniti. Come dicono gli economisti, la crescita globale è stata "convergente", nel senso che i paesi più poveri stanno recuperando terreno. La quota dell'economia mondiale rappresentata dagli Stati Uniti è diminuita di circa la metà (a circa il 16% attualmente). La Cina ora ha un economia più grande in termini assoluti rispetto agli Stati Uniti, anche se è ancora solo un quarto in termini pro capite.

Niente di tutto questo era un trucco perfido contro gli Stati Uniti o a sue spese. Era una questione di economia di base: data la pace, il commercio e un flusso globale di idee, i paesi più poveri possono andare avanti. Questa tendenza deve essere accolta, non evitata.

Ma se la mentalità del leader globale è quella del dominio, i risultati di recupero della crescita appariranno minacciosi. Improvvisamente, il commercio aperto, a lungo sostenuto dagli Stati Uniti, si presenta come una terribile minaccia al suo continuo dominio. I mercanti della paura chiedono agli Stati Uniti di chiudersi alle merci e aziende cinesi, sostenendo che il commercio globale indebolisce la supremazia americana.

Il mio ex collega di Harvard e leader diplomatico statunitense, Robert Blackwill ed ex consigliere del Dipartimento di Stato, Ashley Tellis hanno espresso il loro disagio in un rapporto pubblicato lo scorso anno. Gli Stati Uniti hanno sempre perseguito una grande strategia "focalizzata sull’acquisizione e il mantenimento del potere preminente sui vari rivali", hanno scritto, e "il primato deve restare l'obiettivo centrale della grande strategia americana nel XXI secolo". Ma "l'ascesa della Cina finora ha già generato sfide geopolitiche, militari, economiche e ideologiche nei confronti del potere degli Stati Uniti, degli alleati degli Stati Uniti, e dell'ordine internazionale dominato dagli Stati Uniti", ha osservato Blackwill e Tellis. "Il suo continuo, anche se incostante, successo in futuro avrebbe ulteriormente minato gli interessi nazionali".

Peter Navarro, il neoeletto consulente commerciale del Presidente eletto Donald Trump è d'accordo. "Ogni volta che acquistiamo prodotti made in Cina", ha scritto lo scorso anno degli Stati Uniti e dei suoi alleati, "noi, come consumatori, stiamo contribuendo a finanziare un accumulo militare cinese che potrebbe arrecare un danno a noi e ai nostri paesi”.

Con solo il 4,4% della popolazione mondiale e una quota in calo della produzione mondiale, gli Stati Uniti potrebbero cercare di aggrapparsi alla delusione di dominio globale attraverso una nuova corsa agli armamenti e alle politiche commerciali protezionistiche. Fare ciò unirebbe il mondo contro l'arroganza degli Stati Uniti e la nuova minaccia militare statunitense. Gli Stati Uniti prima o poi finirebbero per diventare un classico caso di "espansione dispersiva".

L'unico modo sensato per andare avanti per gli Stati Uniti è la cooperazione globale vigorosa e aperta volta a realizzare il potenziale della scienza e tecnologia del ventunesimo secolo al fine di tagliare la povertà, le malattie e le minacce ambientali. Un mondo multipolare può essere stabile, prospero e sicuro. L'ascesa di molte potenze regionali non è una minaccia per gli Stati Uniti, ma un'opportunità per una nuova era di prosperità e costruttiva soluzione dei problemi.