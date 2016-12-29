Les USA et le risque d'excès impérial

NEW-YORK – La politique étrangère américaine se trouve à la croisée des chemins. Le pouvoir des USA n'a cessé de s'étendre depuis 1789. Ils ont combattu à travers le continent nord-américain au 19° siècle et sont devenu la première puissance mondiale au cours de la deuxième moitié du 20° siècle. Mais aujourd'hui ils sont confrontés à la montée de la Chine, au dynamisme de l'Inde, à la croissance démographique de l'Afrique et aux premiers signes de son décollage économique, au refus de la Russie de se soumettre à leur volonté, à leur propre incapacité à contrôler la situation au Moyen-Orient et à la détermination de l'Amérique latine à se libérer de leur hégémonie. Tous ces éléments font que le pouvoir des USA a atteint sa limite.
L'Amérique devra choisir entre une authentique coopération internationale et le militarisme à outrance en réaction à ses ambitions déçues. Son avenir, et celui de la planète, dépend du choix qu'elle fera.
La voie la coopération internationale est vitale à double titre. Elle seule peut apporter la paix et permettre d'échapper à une nouvelle course aux armements qui inclurait les armes spatiales, les armes informatiques et la prochaine génération d'armes nucléaires - une course qui ne peut conduire qu'à la faillite. Seule la coopération permettra à l'humanité de faire face aux défis planétaires de toute première urgence, notamment la destruction de la biodiversité, la pollution des océans et la menace que fait peser le réchauffement climatique sur l'agriculture, sur les grandes zones arides et sur les régions côtières surpeuplées.
Mais la coopération internationale suppose la volonté de parvenir à un accord avec les autres pays, et non de se contenter de leur adresser des demandes unilatérales. Or les USA ont l'habitude d'exiger plutôt que de faire des compromis. Quand un pays se sent appelé à dominer - qu'il s'agisse de l'Empire romain, de l'Empire du Milieu il y a quelques siècles, de l'Empire britannique entre 1750 et 1950 ou des USA depuis la Deuxième Guerre mondiale - le mot "compromis" disparaît de son vocabulaire. Ainsi que l'avait formulé succinctement l'ancien président George W. Bush, "Soit vous êtes avec nous, soit vous êtes contre nous".
Il n'est donc pas surprenant que les USA aient de la difficulté à reconnaître les limites évidentes auxquelles ils sont confrontés sur la scène internationale. A l'issue de la Guerre froide, ils pensaient que la Russie allait se soumettre, mais Poutine s'y est refusé. De la même manière, au lieu d'apporter la Pax Americana, les guerres américaines secrètes ou pas, en Afghanistan, en Irak, en Libye, au Sud-Soudan et ailleurs ont déclenché un incendie qui a enflammé tout le Moyen-Orient.
L'Amérique estime que la Chine devait faire preuve de gratitude et de déférence à son égard pour lui avoir permis de se redresser après 150 ans d'exactions des puissances impériales occidentales et du Japon. Or au lieu de cela, la Chine a l'audace de croire qu'elle est une puissance asiatique avec ses responsabilités propres.
Ces limites tiennent à une raison fondamentale : à la fin de la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, les USA étaient la seule grande puissance à ne pas avoir été détruite par la guerre. Ils représentaient environ 30% de l'économie mondiale et ont pris la tête sur le plan des infrastructures, de la science et dans tous les secteurs de haute technologie. Ils ont organisé l'ordre international de l'après-guerre, avec entre autres l'ONU, les institutions de Bretton Woods, le plan Marschall et la reconstruction du Japon.
Dans ce contexte, le reste du monde a rattrapé en grande partie son retard en matière de technologie, d'éducation et d'infrastructures. Dans le jargon des économistes, on dit que la croissance a été "convergente". La part des USA dans l'économie mondiale a diminué pratiquement de moitié (ils n'en représentent plus que 16% environ). En valeur absolue ils ont été dépassé par la Chine, même si le revenu par habitant y est encore quatre fois moindre.
Ce rattrapage ne résulte pas d'une manoeuvre ou d'une conspiration contre les USA, il tient aux paramètres de base de l'économie. La paix et les échanges mondiaux de biens et d'idées ont permis aux pays pauvres de progresser. C'est une évolution dont il faudrait se réjouir plutôt que de la déplorer.
Mais si les dirigeants de la plus grande puissance de la planète cherchent avant tout à dominer, comme de nombreux "spécialistes" américains de la sécurité nationale, ils peuvent considérer le rattrapage économique des pays pauvres comme une menace. Soudain le libre-échange dont ils se sont fait longtemps les champions apparaissent aux USA comme une menace à l'égard de leur position dominante. Les politiciens qui jouent sur la peur appellent les USA à fermer leurs frontières aux produits et aux entreprises chinoises en déclarant que le commerce mondial lui-même représente un danger pour la suprématie américaine.
Robert Blackwill, mon ancien collègue de Harvard devenu un diplomate de premier plan, et Ashley Tellis, un ancien conseiller du Département d'Etat, ont exprimé leur malaise dans un rapport publié l'année dernière. Ils estiment que les USA ont toujours poursuivi une stratégie mondiale "visant à acquérir et maintenir une position de pouvoir par rapport à leurs divers rivaux" et que le principal objectif de leur stratégie mondiale au 21° siècle devrait être de conserver leur prééminence. Mais poursuivent-ils, "la montée de la Chine constitue déjà un défi géopolitique, militaire, économique et idéologique à l'égard de la puissance des USA, de leurs alliés et de l'ordre international dominé par les USA". Selon eux, si elle se prolonge, la progression de la Chine va nuire encore davantage à l'intérêt national des USA.
Peter Navarro, le conseiller au commerce que vient de nommer Donald Trump, est sur la même ligne. Il a écrit ceci l'année dernière au sujet des USA et de leurs alliés : "En tant que consommateurs nous participons au financement de la montée en puissance de l'armée chinoise, ce qui pourrait se retourner contre nous."
Avec tout juste 4,4% de la population mondiale et la baisse de leur part dans la production mondiale, les USA pourraient se raccrocher à l'illusion de leur domination mondiale en suscitant une nouvelle course aux armements et en appliquant des mesures protectionnistes. Mais cela rassemblerait le reste du monde tout à la fois contre leur arrogance et contre la nouvelle menace militaire qu'ils pourraient constituer. Rapidement les USA s'autodétruiraient - une situation classique "d'excès impérial".
La seule voie du progrès pour les USA passe par une coopération internationale forte et ouverte, mettant en œuvre tout le potentiel scientifique et technologique du 21° siècle afin d'éradiquer la pauvreté, les maladies et les menaces environnementales. Un monde multipolaire peut être stable, prospère et sûr. La montée en puissance de nombreuses puissances régionales constitue non pas une menace pour les USA, mais l'occasion d'ouvrir une nouvelle ère de prospérité et de résolution constructive des défis qui se présentent.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
Comment Commented douglas ungredda
The US becomes another victim of its own success in pushing globalization, a creature which took a life of its own and now bound by its own rules! Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
I very much agree: under the visionary leadership of Gorbachev the USSR finally came to terms with the reality at the end of the 1980s, but unfortunately the United States failed to adapt to the emerging new and multipolar world. This also played an important role in the fact that Russia began adopting an increasingly "imperial" foreign policy coupled with an increasingly authoritarian domestic policy.
If the United States insists on and even goes back to the outdated forms of the policy of domination, the whole world might have worse times in the coming years indeed.
The policy of cooperation, on the other hand, offers the only chance of finding win-win solutions to the current problems. This is not painting a black and white picture of the real world. Of course there are some dark grey shades of domination, and light grey shades of cooperation.
Noone expects the people of the United States to become the losing part in developing international cooperation. Similarly, such coperation should benefit the hitherto oppressed and even robbed peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East rather than reinforcing some undemocratic and unpopular regimes and ruling elites there.
So, I entirely agree with this article in that the policy of domination is no option, but the policy of cooperation includes many options (and many shades of grey) in the search for an optimal, win-win solution to the burning national and international problems today. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Siamai Kromah
Your commentary is very clear to the point of the deterrents of election campaign promise "I will make America again" from taking place in a globalized world today; where the diplomatic euphemism "sovereign nation" is getting very irrelevance, because sovereignty itself today relies heavily on benefits of globalization. In the face of modern terrorism today, nations depend on globalization in order to have a good fight against this epidemic.
I enjoy reading the commentary; I hope other @realDonaldTrump do too. Read more
Comment Commented Subash Bijlani
The irony is that the champion of free markets and free trade is now emerging as the protagonist of tariff walls and closed borders. It was the dirigiste regimes of India and China that opposed the US proposals to pry open their markets. American prosperity and that of the west was significantly due to trade and investment liberalization of several countries including China in 1978 and India in 1991. With growth of industrialization, financial institutions and e-commerce in these countries, they are the ones espousing the cause once led by the US. These countries will now be the 'defenders' of access to global markets. The role-reversal would bring to US the same fate as these countries did to themselves by believing that closed markets and restricted movement of people brings prosperity. At best it empowers the national governments to amass huge discretionary powers. Not bad for the leaders who believe in their own smartness and invincibility:) Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE ONLY INFINITY
JS perhaps clearly visualizing "The Limits of Empire".
The Fall of Constantinople in 1553 seemingly ended The Holy Roman Empire.
The Fall of The Berlin Wall seemingly ended The Soviet Empire.
The loss of The SubContinent seemingly ended The British Empire.
All Empires that result from conquests suffer this fate.
Unless they assimilate and enable Inclusiveness and result in empowerment.
Sectarianism Racism Linguistic-Jingoism Religious-warfare can never create Eternal Empires.
Global Inclusiveness that enables the "conquered" to climb into higher orbits - is the only Infinity.
Alliances that are not necessarily Geographic Unions - Geography is a physical dimension.
And all erstwhile Empire that collapsed - discover the Truth that had underscored their Universes.
It is only after they fall, that they discover the keys to Infinity - when they Rise Again, Infinity is at work.
The Roman Empire, The British Empire, The Moghul/Ottoman Empires - all have attempted their comebacks.
China and India perhaps different - because their Empires never attempted Global Conquests.
America has many templates to choose from - when they discover that The Only Infinity is The Trinity. Read more
Comment Commented j g
you live in Venezuela? So, what exactly are you talking about "world actors that are currently flourishing" The rest of the world should be more like the US, not the other way around. If socialism and gov't-running peoples lives really worked, your country would be a role model...and it certainly is not Read more
Comment Commented j g
Mr. Sachs, do they pay your for this stroke of genius?
one question: What part of "DEATH TO AMERICA!!" don't you understand? Do you think Iran and North Korea will just stop militarizing just because the US does? Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Jeff, how did you manage to write a book called The End of Poverty without reference to Progress and Poverty by Henry George? Fatal oversight. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
By building a straw man of two extreme choices, cooperate or dominate, the author paints in black/white colors rather than the more realty based grey shades. Have our attempts at cooperation been smart? Have we paid attention to citizens welfare if they happen to live in the US? Does China work in the interests of its citizens? A new approach was voted for by the noncoast, nonelite. Considering their welfare is not a lack of cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Kin Hoang
Hegemony is a must need in this troubled WORLD, it's not thing wrong with it. The important is how one exercise its Hegemony power, weather it by the NWO entity or U.S alone. The Establishment of E.U base NWO is to compete its Hegemony with U.S was a mistake. Even Russia saw it coming and disagree with it approach. Obama dealt a death blow to NWO by siding with Iran to openly against Israel. That's send a wrong message and hurt NWO's image . It's look like a religious war created by NWO Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the choice for global cooperation is diminished by a global trend towards subgroup liberation. If we get this trend right and avoid the usual mutual damage, maybe we can get it over fast and efficient. The following trend, best-for-all activity, then could again go well with global cooperation.
There is more in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Trump sees the world as a big game of "Lets make a deal," and he is under the misapprehension that he has a bullet-proof bargaining position in the game, backed by a lot of nuclear weapons and generals with good, reliable nicknames like "Mad Dog." What can possibly go wrong?
He may also be thinking "Hey, wars are good for jobs! Somebody has to build the bombs, shells, robots, aircraft, ships... Somebody has to clear the rubble too! And killing off some of the labor force is great for the survivors: fewer workers for the same amount of available work! Win-win!"
With that off my chest -- I agree that the United States needs to pursue "vigorous and open global cooperation." But I would note that it needs to do that as a _reliable partner_, not as a hegemon.
The U.S. needs to learn to lead when that makes sense -- and to follow when THAT makes sense. And it seems to me like it is going to make sense more frequently in the years ahead. The "American century" is over. We will either progress to a cooperative century as Sachs advises, or to a Hobbesian century of the war of all against all. It may be too late to avoid the later fate. Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Roa
I totally agree with you, Curtis Carpenter. In a multipolar World, the U.S. needs to learn that it's no more the core of the international order and, with that, the institutions it helped to biuld are no longer legitimate to the world actors currently flourishing. I still believe the U.S. has a prominent role to play since it's what the rest of the world actually sees as «global», and fiven the fact that China's is more preoccupied with building an alternative international order, at least in economic and financial terms. Why do I say that? China's view of civilisation collides with that of the West. This mismatch gives terrain to global cooperation, but fallin' powers ought to let arising ones the chance to lead. Read more
