Les USA et le risque d'excès impérial

NEW-YORK – La politique étrangère américaine se trouve à la croisée des chemins. Le pouvoir des USA n'a cessé de s'étendre depuis 1789. Ils ont combattu à travers le continent nord-américain au 19° siècle et sont devenu la première puissance mondiale au cours de la deuxième moitié du 20° siècle. Mais aujourd'hui ils sont confrontés à la montée de la Chine, au dynamisme de l'Inde, à la croissance démographique de l'Afrique et aux premiers signes de son décollage économique, au refus de la Russie de se soumettre à leur volonté, à leur propre incapacité à contrôler la situation au Moyen-Orient et à la détermination de l'Amérique latine à se libérer de leur hégémonie. Tous ces éléments font que le pouvoir des USA a atteint sa limite.

L'Amérique devra choisir entre une authentique coopération internationale et le militarisme à outrance en réaction à ses ambitions déçues. Son avenir, et celui de la planète, dépend du choix qu'elle fera.

La voie la coopération internationale est vitale à double titre. Elle seule peut apporter la paix et permettre d'échapper à une nouvelle course aux armements qui inclurait les armes spatiales, les armes informatiques et la prochaine génération d'armes nucléaires - une course qui ne peut conduire qu'à la faillite. Seule la coopération permettra à l'humanité de faire face aux défis planétaires de toute première urgence, notamment la destruction de la biodiversité, la pollution des océans et la menace que fait peser le réchauffement climatique sur l'agriculture, sur les grandes zones arides et sur les régions côtières surpeuplées.

Mais la coopération internationale suppose la volonté de parvenir à un accord avec les autres pays, et non de se contenter de leur adresser des demandes unilatérales. Or les USA ont l'habitude d'exiger plutôt que de faire des compromis. Quand un pays se sent appelé à dominer - qu'il s'agisse de l'Empire romain, de l'Empire du Milieu il y a quelques siècles, de l'Empire britannique entre 1750 et 1950 ou des USA depuis la Deuxième Guerre mondiale - le mot "compromis" disparaît de son vocabulaire. Ainsi que l'avait formulé succinctement l'ancien président George W. Bush, "Soit vous êtes avec nous, soit vous êtes contre nous".

Il n'est donc pas surprenant que les USA aient de la difficulté à reconnaître les limites évidentes auxquelles ils sont confrontés sur la scène internationale. A l'issue de la Guerre froide, ils pensaient que la Russie allait se soumettre, mais Poutine s'y est refusé. De la même manière, au lieu d'apporter la Pax Americana, les guerres américaines secrètes ou pas, en Afghanistan, en Irak, en Libye, au Sud-Soudan et ailleurs ont déclenché un incendie qui a enflammé tout le Moyen-Orient.

L'Amérique estime que la Chine devait faire preuve de gratitude et de déférence à son égard pour lui avoir permis de se redresser après 150 ans d'exactions des puissances impériales occidentales et du Japon. Or au lieu de cela, la Chine a l'audace de croire qu'elle est une puissance asiatique avec ses responsabilités propres.

Ces limites tiennent à une raison fondamentale : à la fin de la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, les USA étaient la seule grande puissance à ne pas avoir été détruite par la guerre. Ils représentaient environ 30% de l'économie mondiale et ont pris la tête sur le plan des infrastructures, de la science et dans tous les secteurs de haute technologie. Ils ont organisé l'ordre international de l'après-guerre, avec entre autres l'ONU, les institutions de Bretton Woods, le plan Marschall et la reconstruction du Japon.

Dans ce contexte, le reste du monde a rattrapé en grande partie son retard en matière de technologie, d'éducation et d'infrastructures. Dans le jargon des économistes, on dit que la croissance a été "convergente". La part des USA dans l'économie mondiale a diminué pratiquement de moitié (ils n'en représentent plus que 16% environ). En valeur absolue ils ont été dépassé par la Chine, même si le revenu par habitant y est encore quatre fois moindre.

Ce rattrapage ne résulte pas d'une manoeuvre ou d'une conspiration contre les USA, il tient aux paramètres de base de l'économie. La paix et les échanges mondiaux de biens et d'idées ont permis aux pays pauvres de progresser. C'est une évolution dont il faudrait se réjouir plutôt que de la déplorer.

Mais si les dirigeants de la plus grande puissance de la planète cherchent avant tout à dominer, comme de nombreux "spécialistes" américains de la sécurité nationale, ils peuvent considérer le rattrapage économique des pays pauvres comme une menace. Soudain le libre-échange dont ils se sont fait longtemps les champions apparaissent aux USA comme une menace à l'égard de leur position dominante. Les politiciens qui jouent sur la peur appellent les USA à fermer leurs frontières aux produits et aux entreprises chinoises en déclarant que le commerce mondial lui-même représente un danger pour la suprématie américaine.

Robert Blackwill, mon ancien collègue de Harvard devenu un diplomate de premier plan, et Ashley Tellis, un ancien conseiller du Département d'Etat, ont exprimé leur malaise dans un rapport publié l'année dernière. Ils estiment que les USA ont toujours poursuivi une stratégie mondiale "visant à acquérir et maintenir une position de pouvoir par rapport à leurs divers rivaux" et que le principal objectif de leur stratégie mondiale au 21° siècle devrait être de conserver leur prééminence. Mais poursuivent-ils, "la montée de la Chine constitue déjà un défi géopolitique, militaire, économique et idéologique à l'égard de la puissance des USA, de leurs alliés et de l'ordre international dominé par les USA". Selon eux, si elle se prolonge, la progression de la Chine va nuire encore davantage à l'intérêt national des USA.

Peter Navarro, le conseiller au commerce que vient de nommer Donald Trump, est sur la même ligne. Il a écrit ceci l'année dernière au sujet des USA et de leurs alliés : "En tant que consommateurs nous participons au financement de la montée en puissance de l'armée chinoise, ce qui pourrait se retourner contre nous."

Avec tout juste 4,4% de la population mondiale et la baisse de leur part dans la production mondiale, les USA pourraient se raccrocher à l'illusion de leur domination mondiale en suscitant une nouvelle course aux armements et en appliquant des mesures protectionnistes. Mais cela rassemblerait le reste du monde tout à la fois contre leur arrogance et contre la nouvelle menace militaire qu'ils pourraient constituer. Rapidement les USA s'autodétruiraient - une situation classique "d'excès impérial".

La seule voie du progrès pour les USA passe par une coopération internationale forte et ouverte, mettant en œuvre tout le potentiel scientifique et technologique du 21° siècle afin d'éradiquer la pauvreté, les maladies et les menaces environnementales. Un monde multipolaire peut être stable, prospère et sûr. La montée en puissance de nombreuses puissances régionales constitue non pas une menace pour les USA, mais l'occasion d'ouvrir une nouvelle ère de prospérité et de résolution constructive des défis qui se présentent.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz