14

Acostumbrarse a un mundo multipolar

NUEVA YORK – La política exterior estadounidense está en una encrucijada. Desde su nacimiento en 1789, Estados Unidos siempre fue una potencia en expansión. En el siglo XIX se abrió camino a través de Norteamérica, y en la segunda mitad del siglo XX obtuvo el predominio mundial. Pero ahora, frente al ascenso de China, el dinamismo de la India, el crecimiento poblacional y la activación económica en África, la negativa de Rusia a inclinarse ante sus deseos, su propia incapacidad de controlar lo que sucede en Medio Oriente y la determinación de América latina de ser libre de su hegemonía de facto, el poder de Estados Unidos encontró su límite.

Se abren ante Estados Unidos dos caminos: uno es la cooperación internacional. El otro, responder a la frustración de las ambiciones con una explosión de militarismo. El futuro de Estados Unidos, y el del mundo, dependen de esta elección.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

La cooperación internacional es doblemente vital. Sólo la cooperación puede engendrar paz y evitar una nueva carrera armamentista (inútil, peligrosa y, en definitiva, exorbitantemente costosa), que esta vez incluirá armas cibernéticas, espaciales y nucleares de próxima generación. Y sólo la cooperación permitirá a la humanidad enfrentar una serie de desafíos planetarios urgentes, que incluyen la destrucción de la biodiversidad, el envenenamiento de los océanos y la amenaza que supone el calentamiento global para el suministro de alimentos, las vastas zonas áridas y las densamente pobladas regiones costeras del mundo.

Pero la cooperación internacional implica voluntad de alcanzar acuerdos con otros países, no la mera imposición de exigencias unilaterales. Y Estados Unidos está acostumbrado a exigir, no a negociar acuerdos. Cuando un estado considera que el predominio es su destino (como ocurrió con la antigua Roma, el “Reino del Medio” chino hace siglos, el Imperio Británico entre 1750 y 1950, y Estados Unidos desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial), la búsqueda de acuerdos no suele formar parte de su vocabulario político. Como expresó sucintamente el expresidente George Bush (hijo): “Los que no están con nosotros, están contra nosotros”.

No sorprende que a Estados Unidos le cueste aceptar los claros límites que el mundo le presenta. Después de la Guerra Fría, esperaba que Rusia se adaptaría al nuevo orden, pero el presidente Vladimir Putin no accedió. Y en vez de crear estabilidad según los deseos de Estados Unidos, sus guerras (declaradas y encubiertas) en Afganistán, Irak, Siria, Libia, Sudán del Sur y otras partes iniciaron un incendio que hoy se extiende por todo Medio Oriente y el norte de África.

Se suponía que China mostraría gratitud y deferencia a los Estados Unidos por el derecho de recuperarse de 150 años de maltratos por parte de las potencias imperiales occidentales y Japón. En vez de eso, China tiene el tupé de pensar que es una potencia asiática con responsabilidades propias.

Hay una razón fundamental para estos límites. Al terminar la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Estados Unidos era la única gran potencia que la guerra no había destruido. Iba a la cabeza del mundo en ciencia, tecnología e infraestructura. Representaba tal vez el 30% de la economía mundial y estaba a la vanguardia en todas las tecnologías avanzadas. Organizó el orden internacional de posguerra: las Naciones Unidas, las instituciones de Bretton Woods, el Plan Marshall, la reconstrucción de Japón, etc.

Al amparo de ese orden, el resto del mundo logró cerrar gran parte de la inmensa brecha tecnológica, educativa y de infraestructura que lo separaba de Estados Unidos. Como dicen los economistas, el crecimiento global ha sido “convergente”, es decir, los países más pobres se fueron poniendo a la par de los más ricos. La proporción que Estados Unidos representa de la economía mundial disminuyó más o menos a la mitad (hoy es alrededor del 16%). La economía de China hoy es más grande en términos absolutos que la de Estados Unidos (aunque en cifras per cápita, solamente es su cuarta parte).

Esta convergencia no fue una maniobra artera contra Estados Unidos o a costa suya. Fue una cuestión de economía básica: la paz, el comercio internacional y el flujo mundial de ideas dan a los países más pobres ocasión de progresar. Esta tendencia merece nuestro aplauso, no nuestro rechazo.

Pero cuando la mentalidad del líder mundial es de dominio, el resultado del crecimiento convergente le parecerá amenazante; así lo ven muchos “estrategas de seguridad” estadounidenses. De pronto, el libre comercio por el que tanto abogó Estados Unidos parece una terrible amenaza a la continuidad de su dominio. Los agoreros proclaman la necesidad de cerrarse al ingreso de bienes y empresas chinos, con el argumento de que el comercio internacional es en sí mismo causa de debilitamiento de la supremacía estadounidense.

Uno de mis excolegas en Harvard e importante diplomático estadounidense, Robert Blackwill, y un exasesor del Departamento de Estado, Ashley Tellis, expresaron su inquietud en un informe publicado el año pasado. Según señalan, Estados Unidos siempre siguió una estrategia general “centrada en obtener y conservar un poder predominante sobre diversos rivales”; y “la primacía debería seguir siendo el objetivo central de la estrategia general de Estados Unidos en el siglo XXI”. Pero “el ascenso de China ya ha creado desafíos geopolíticos, militares, económicos e ideológicos al poder de Estados Unidos, a sus aliados y al orden internacional dominado por Estados Unidos. El avance futuro de China, aunque tenga altibajos, afectará todavía más los intereses nacionales de Estados Unidos”.

Postura con la que coincide Peter Navarro, recién designado asesor en temas de comercio internacional por el presidente electo de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. El año pasado, refiriéndose a Estados Unidos y sus aliados, escribió: “Cada vez que compramos productos hechos en China, estamos ayudando como consumidores a financiar el desarrollo militar chino, que puede terminar usado en contra de nuestros países”.

Con sólo el 4,4% de la población del planeta y una cuota cada vez menor de la producción mundial, Estados Unidos puede tratar de aferrarse a la ilusión de dominio global, mediante una nueva carrera armamentista y políticas comerciales proteccionistas. Si lo hace, unirá a todo el mundo contra su arrogancia y su nueva amenaza militar. Más temprano que tarde, Estados Unidos provocará su propia ruina, en un ejemplo clásico de “hybris imperial”.

Fake news or real views Learn More

El único camino sensato que puede tomar Estados Unidos es una cooperación global vigorosa y abierta que permita hacer realidad el potencial de la ciencia y la tecnología del siglo XXI para eliminar la pobreza, la enfermedad y los peligros medioambientales. Un mundo multipolar puede ser estable, próspero y seguro. El ascenso de una diversidad de potencias regionales no es una amenaza para los Estados Unidos, sino una oportunidad de lograr una nueva era de prosperidad y modelos constructivos de solución de problemas.

Traducción: Esteban Flamini