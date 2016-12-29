Acostumbrarse a un mundo multipolar

NUEVA YORK – La política exterior estadounidense está en una encrucijada. Desde su nacimiento en 1789, Estados Unidos siempre fue una potencia en expansión. En el siglo XIX se abrió camino a través de Norteamérica, y en la segunda mitad del siglo XX obtuvo el predominio mundial. Pero ahora, frente al ascenso de China, el dinamismo de la India, el crecimiento poblacional y la activación económica en África, la negativa de Rusia a inclinarse ante sus deseos, su propia incapacidad de controlar lo que sucede en Medio Oriente y la determinación de América latina de ser libre de su hegemonía de facto, el poder de Estados Unidos encontró su límite.
Se abren ante Estados Unidos dos caminos: uno es la cooperación internacional. El otro, responder a la frustración de las ambiciones con una explosión de militarismo. El futuro de Estados Unidos, y el del mundo, dependen de esta elección.
La cooperación internacional es doblemente vital. Sólo la cooperación puede engendrar paz y evitar una nueva carrera armamentista (inútil, peligrosa y, en definitiva, exorbitantemente costosa), que esta vez incluirá armas cibernéticas, espaciales y nucleares de próxima generación. Y sólo la cooperación permitirá a la humanidad enfrentar una serie de desafíos planetarios urgentes, que incluyen la destrucción de la biodiversidad, el envenenamiento de los océanos y la amenaza que supone el calentamiento global para el suministro de alimentos, las vastas zonas áridas y las densamente pobladas regiones costeras del mundo.
Pero la cooperación internacional implica voluntad de alcanzar acuerdos con otros países, no la mera imposición de exigencias unilaterales. Y Estados Unidos está acostumbrado a exigir, no a negociar acuerdos. Cuando un estado considera que el predominio es su destino (como ocurrió con la antigua Roma, el “Reino del Medio” chino hace siglos, el Imperio Británico entre 1750 y 1950, y Estados Unidos desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial), la búsqueda de acuerdos no suele formar parte de su vocabulario político. Como expresó sucintamente el expresidente George Bush (hijo): “Los que no están con nosotros, están contra nosotros”.
No sorprende que a Estados Unidos le cueste aceptar los claros límites que el mundo le presenta. Después de la Guerra Fría, esperaba que Rusia se adaptaría al nuevo orden, pero el presidente Vladimir Putin no accedió. Y en vez de crear estabilidad según los deseos de Estados Unidos, sus guerras (declaradas y encubiertas) en Afganistán, Irak, Siria, Libia, Sudán del Sur y otras partes iniciaron un incendio que hoy se extiende por todo Medio Oriente y el norte de África.
Se suponía que China mostraría gratitud y deferencia a los Estados Unidos por el derecho de recuperarse de 150 años de maltratos por parte de las potencias imperiales occidentales y Japón. En vez de eso, China tiene el tupé de pensar que es una potencia asiática con responsabilidades propias.
Hay una razón fundamental para estos límites. Al terminar la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Estados Unidos era la única gran potencia que la guerra no había destruido. Iba a la cabeza del mundo en ciencia, tecnología e infraestructura. Representaba tal vez el 30% de la economía mundial y estaba a la vanguardia en todas las tecnologías avanzadas. Organizó el orden internacional de posguerra: las Naciones Unidas, las instituciones de Bretton Woods, el Plan Marshall, la reconstrucción de Japón, etc.
Al amparo de ese orden, el resto del mundo logró cerrar gran parte de la inmensa brecha tecnológica, educativa y de infraestructura que lo separaba de Estados Unidos. Como dicen los economistas, el crecimiento global ha sido “convergente”, es decir, los países más pobres se fueron poniendo a la par de los más ricos. La proporción que Estados Unidos representa de la economía mundial disminuyó más o menos a la mitad (hoy es alrededor del 16%). La economía de China hoy es más grande en términos absolutos que la de Estados Unidos (aunque en cifras per cápita, solamente es su cuarta parte).
Esta convergencia no fue una maniobra artera contra Estados Unidos o a costa suya. Fue una cuestión de economía básica: la paz, el comercio internacional y el flujo mundial de ideas dan a los países más pobres ocasión de progresar. Esta tendencia merece nuestro aplauso, no nuestro rechazo.
Pero cuando la mentalidad del líder mundial es de dominio, el resultado del crecimiento convergente le parecerá amenazante; así lo ven muchos “estrategas de seguridad” estadounidenses. De pronto, el libre comercio por el que tanto abogó Estados Unidos parece una terrible amenaza a la continuidad de su dominio. Los agoreros proclaman la necesidad de cerrarse al ingreso de bienes y empresas chinos, con el argumento de que el comercio internacional es en sí mismo causa de debilitamiento de la supremacía estadounidense.
Uno de mis excolegas en Harvard e importante diplomático estadounidense, Robert Blackwill, y un exasesor del Departamento de Estado, Ashley Tellis, expresaron su inquietud en un informe publicado el año pasado. Según señalan, Estados Unidos siempre siguió una estrategia general “centrada en obtener y conservar un poder predominante sobre diversos rivales”; y “la primacía debería seguir siendo el objetivo central de la estrategia general de Estados Unidos en el siglo XXI”. Pero “el ascenso de China ya ha creado desafíos geopolíticos, militares, económicos e ideológicos al poder de Estados Unidos, a sus aliados y al orden internacional dominado por Estados Unidos. El avance futuro de China, aunque tenga altibajos, afectará todavía más los intereses nacionales de Estados Unidos”.
Postura con la que coincide Peter Navarro, recién designado asesor en temas de comercio internacional por el presidente electo de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. El año pasado, refiriéndose a Estados Unidos y sus aliados, escribió: “Cada vez que compramos productos hechos en China, estamos ayudando como consumidores a financiar el desarrollo militar chino, que puede terminar usado en contra de nuestros países”.
Con sólo el 4,4% de la población del planeta y una cuota cada vez menor de la producción mundial, Estados Unidos puede tratar de aferrarse a la ilusión de dominio global, mediante una nueva carrera armamentista y políticas comerciales proteccionistas. Si lo hace, unirá a todo el mundo contra su arrogancia y su nueva amenaza militar. Más temprano que tarde, Estados Unidos provocará su propia ruina, en un ejemplo clásico de “hybris imperial”.
El único camino sensato que puede tomar Estados Unidos es una cooperación global vigorosa y abierta que permita hacer realidad el potencial de la ciencia y la tecnología del siglo XXI para eliminar la pobreza, la enfermedad y los peligros medioambientales. Un mundo multipolar puede ser estable, próspero y seguro. El ascenso de una diversidad de potencias regionales no es una amenaza para los Estados Unidos, sino una oportunidad de lograr una nueva era de prosperidad y modelos constructivos de solución de problemas.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented douglas ungredda
The US becomes another victim of its own success in pushing globalization, a creature which took a life of its own and now bound by its own rules! Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
I very much agree: under the visionary leadership of Gorbachev the USSR finally came to terms with the reality at the end of the 1980s, but unfortunately the United States failed to adapt to the emerging new and multipolar world. This also played an important role in the fact that Russia began adopting an increasingly "imperial" foreign policy coupled with an increasingly authoritarian domestic policy.
If the United States insists on and even goes back to the outdated forms of the policy of domination, the whole world might have worse times in the coming years indeed.
The policy of cooperation, on the other hand, offers the only chance of finding win-win solutions to the current problems. This is not painting a black and white picture of the real world. Of course there are some dark grey shades of domination, and light grey shades of cooperation.
Noone expects the people of the United States to become the losing part in developing international cooperation. Similarly, such coperation should benefit the hitherto oppressed and even robbed peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East rather than reinforcing some undemocratic and unpopular regimes and ruling elites there.
So, I entirely agree with this article in that the policy of domination is no option, but the policy of cooperation includes many options (and many shades of grey) in the search for an optimal, win-win solution to the burning national and international problems today. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Siamai Kromah
Your commentary is very clear to the point of the deterrents of election campaign promise "I will make America again" from taking place in a globalized world today; where the diplomatic euphemism "sovereign nation" is getting very irrelevance, because sovereignty itself today relies heavily on benefits of globalization. In the face of modern terrorism today, nations depend on globalization in order to have a good fight against this epidemic.
I enjoy reading the commentary; I hope other @realDonaldTrump do too. Read more
Comment Commented Subash Bijlani
The irony is that the champion of free markets and free trade is now emerging as the protagonist of tariff walls and closed borders. It was the dirigiste regimes of India and China that opposed the US proposals to pry open their markets. American prosperity and that of the west was significantly due to trade and investment liberalization of several countries including China in 1978 and India in 1991. With growth of industrialization, financial institutions and e-commerce in these countries, they are the ones espousing the cause once led by the US. These countries will now be the 'defenders' of access to global markets. The role-reversal would bring to US the same fate as these countries did to themselves by believing that closed markets and restricted movement of people brings prosperity. At best it empowers the national governments to amass huge discretionary powers. Not bad for the leaders who believe in their own smartness and invincibility:) Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE ONLY INFINITY
JS perhaps clearly visualizing "The Limits of Empire".
The Fall of Constantinople in 1553 seemingly ended The Holy Roman Empire.
The Fall of The Berlin Wall seemingly ended The Soviet Empire.
The loss of The SubContinent seemingly ended The British Empire.
All Empires that result from conquests suffer this fate.
Unless they assimilate and enable Inclusiveness and result in empowerment.
Sectarianism Racism Linguistic-Jingoism Religious-warfare can never create Eternal Empires.
Global Inclusiveness that enables the "conquered" to climb into higher orbits - is the only Infinity.
Alliances that are not necessarily Geographic Unions - Geography is a physical dimension.
And all erstwhile Empire that collapsed - discover the Truth that had underscored their Universes.
It is only after they fall, that they discover the keys to Infinity - when they Rise Again, Infinity is at work.
The Roman Empire, The British Empire, The Moghul/Ottoman Empires - all have attempted their comebacks.
China and India perhaps different - because their Empires never attempted Global Conquests.
America has many templates to choose from - when they discover that The Only Infinity is The Trinity. Read more
Comment Commented j g
you live in Venezuela? So, what exactly are you talking about "world actors that are currently flourishing" The rest of the world should be more like the US, not the other way around. If socialism and gov't-running peoples lives really worked, your country would be a role model...and it certainly is not Read more
Comment Commented j g
Mr. Sachs, do they pay your for this stroke of genius?
one question: What part of "DEATH TO AMERICA!!" don't you understand? Do you think Iran and North Korea will just stop militarizing just because the US does? Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Jeff, how did you manage to write a book called The End of Poverty without reference to Progress and Poverty by Henry George? Fatal oversight. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
By building a straw man of two extreme choices, cooperate or dominate, the author paints in black/white colors rather than the more realty based grey shades. Have our attempts at cooperation been smart? Have we paid attention to citizens welfare if they happen to live in the US? Does China work in the interests of its citizens? A new approach was voted for by the noncoast, nonelite. Considering their welfare is not a lack of cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Kin Hoang
Hegemony is a must need in this troubled WORLD, it's not thing wrong with it. The important is how one exercise its Hegemony power, weather it by the NWO entity or U.S alone. The Establishment of E.U base NWO is to compete its Hegemony with U.S was a mistake. Even Russia saw it coming and disagree with it approach. Obama dealt a death blow to NWO by siding with Iran to openly against Israel. That's send a wrong message and hurt NWO's image . It's look like a religious war created by NWO Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the choice for global cooperation is diminished by a global trend towards subgroup liberation. If we get this trend right and avoid the usual mutual damage, maybe we can get it over fast and efficient. The following trend, best-for-all activity, then could again go well with global cooperation.
There is more in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Trump sees the world as a big game of "Lets make a deal," and he is under the misapprehension that he has a bullet-proof bargaining position in the game, backed by a lot of nuclear weapons and generals with good, reliable nicknames like "Mad Dog." What can possibly go wrong?
He may also be thinking "Hey, wars are good for jobs! Somebody has to build the bombs, shells, robots, aircraft, ships... Somebody has to clear the rubble too! And killing off some of the labor force is great for the survivors: fewer workers for the same amount of available work! Win-win!"
With that off my chest -- I agree that the United States needs to pursue "vigorous and open global cooperation." But I would note that it needs to do that as a _reliable partner_, not as a hegemon.
The U.S. needs to learn to lead when that makes sense -- and to follow when THAT makes sense. And it seems to me like it is going to make sense more frequently in the years ahead. The "American century" is over. We will either progress to a cooperative century as Sachs advises, or to a Hobbesian century of the war of all against all. It may be too late to avoid the later fate. Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Roa
I totally agree with you, Curtis Carpenter. In a multipolar World, the U.S. needs to learn that it's no more the core of the international order and, with that, the institutions it helped to biuld are no longer legitimate to the world actors currently flourishing. I still believe the U.S. has a prominent role to play since it's what the rest of the world actually sees as «global», and fiven the fact that China's is more preoccupied with building an alternative international order, at least in economic and financial terms. Why do I say that? China's view of civilisation collides with that of the West. This mismatch gives terrain to global cooperation, but fallin' powers ought to let arising ones the chance to lead. Read more
