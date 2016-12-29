14

من أجل حب عالم متعدد الأقطاب

نيويورك - وصلت السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية إلى مفترق الطرق. حيث أصبحت الولايات المتحدة قوة كبرى منذ نشأتها في سنة 1789. شقت أمريكا الشمالية طريقها نحو التقدم في القرن التاسع عشر، واكتسبت الهيمنة العالمية في النصف الثاني من القرن العشرين. لكن الآن، مع مواجهتها لصعود الصين وديناميكية الهند، وارتفاع عدد السكان والتحركات الاقتصادية في إفريقيا، ورفض روسيا الخضوع لإرادتها، وعدم قدرتها على السيطرة على الأحداث في الشرق الأوسط، وعزم أمريكا اللاتينية على التحرر من هيمنتها الفعلية، وصلت قوة الولايات المتحدة إلى نهايتها.

هناك خيار واحد لدى الولايات المتحدة ألا وهو التعاون العالمي. أما الخيار الآخر فهو التصعيد العسكري كإجابة على طموحات محبطة. ويتوقف مستقبل الولايات المتحدة والعالم كله على هذا الاختيار.

إن التعاون العالمي أمر حيوي جدا. فهو السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق السلام وتجنب سباق تسلح جديد غير مجدي وخطير، وبالتالي مفلس، هذه المرة سيتضمن التسلح الأسلحة الالكترونية، وأسلحة الفضاء، والأسلحة النووية للجيل التالي. والتعاون فقط سيمكن الإنسانية من مواجهة التحديات العالمية المستعجلة، بما في ذلك تدمير التنوع البيولوجي، وتسمم المحيطات، والتهديد الذي تشكله ظاهرة الاحتباس الحراري على الإمدادات الغذائية في العالم، وعلى الأراضي الجافة الواسعة والمناطق الساحلية المكتظة بالسكان.

فالتعاون العالمي يعني الرغبة في التوصل إلى اتفاقات مع دول أخرى، وليس مجرد تقديم مطالب من جانب واحد. الولايات المتحدة معتادة على تقديم المطالب لا التنازلات. عندما تشعر دولة أنها قادرة على الحكم - كما كان الحال مع روما القديمة، و"المملكة الوسطى" الصينية منذ قرون، والإمبراطورية البريطانية من عام 1750 إلى 1950، والولايات المتحدة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية - لا يكاد يكون التنازل جزءا من قاموسها السياسي. وكما قال الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جورج دبليو بوش باختصار مفيد: "إما أن تكون معنا أو ضدنا".

ليس من المستغرب إذن أن تواجه الولايات المتحدة صعوبة في قبول حدود العولمة الواضحة. في أعقاب الحرب الباردة، كان من المفترض أن تبدأ روسيا بالتعامل بالمثل؛ لكن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لم يرضخ لذلك. وعلى نحو مماثل، بدلا من جلب الاستقرار بشروط الولايات المتحدة، خلقت حروب أميركا السرية والعلنية في أفغانستان، والعراق، وسوريا، وليبيا، وجنوب السودان، وغيرها من البلدان عاصفة مدمرة تمتد عبر الشرق الأوس�� الكبير.

وكان من المفترض أن تظهر الصين الامتنان والاحترام للولايات المتحدة بعد تخلصها من 150 سنة من سوء المعاملة من قبل القوى الإمبريالية الغربية واليابان. بدلا من ذلك، تعتقد الصين بجرأة أنها قوة آسيوية ذات مسؤوليات خاصة بها.

هناك سبب وجيه لهذه الحدود حتما. في نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، كانت الولايات المتحدة القوة الكبرى الوحيدة التي لم تدمرها الحرب. فقد قادت العالم في مجال العلوم والتكنولوجيا والبنية التحتية. كما تشكل ربما 30٪ من الاقتصاد العالمي وابتكرت أحدث التقنيات في قطاعات التكنولوجيا المتطورة. ونظمت النظام الدولي بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية: تأسيس منظمة الأمم المتحدة ومؤسسات بريتون وودز، وخطة مارشال، وإعادة إعمار اليابان، وأشياء أخرى.

وبموجب هذا النظام، تقلصت الفجوة التكنولوجية والتعليمية والهيكلية الواسعة بشكل كبير مع الولايات المتحدة. كما يقول الاقتصاديون، أصبح النمو العالمي يسهل "التقارب"، مما يعني أن البلدان الأكثر فقرا تمكنت من اللحاق بالركب. وانخفض نصيب الاقتصاد العالمي الذي تمثله الولايات المتحدة بما يقرب من النصف (نحو 16٪ حاليا). والآن تتمتع الصين باقتصاد أكبر من حيث القيمة المطلقة مقارنة مع الولايات المتحدة، لكنه لا يبلغ سوى ربع النسبة من حيث نصيب الفرد.

لم يكن أي من هذا الأمر خدعة غادرة ضد الولايات المتحدة أو على حسابها. يتعلق الأمر فقط بالاقتصاد الأساسي: وبفضل السلام، والتجارة، والتدفق العالمي للأفكار، يمكن للبلدان الأكثر فقرا المضي قدما. ويجب الترحيب بهذا الاتجاه، وليس تجنبه.

لكن إذا كانت نية الرائد العالمي هي الهيمنة، سوف تبدو نتائج النمو كتهديد، كما يراها "إستراتيجيو الأمن" في الولايات المتحدة. فجأة، بدت التجارة المفتوحة، المؤيدة من قبل الولايات المتحدة، تمثل تهديدا خطيرا على هيمنتها المستمرة. ويطالب دعاة الخوف الولايات المتحدة بإبعاد نفسها عن السلع والشركات الصينية، مدعين أن التجارة العالمية نفسها تقوض التفوق الأميركي.

أعرب زميلي السابق في جامعة هارفارد والدبلوماسي الأمريكي الشهير روبرت بلاكويل ومستشار وزارة الخارجية السابق اشلي تيليس عن عدم الارتياح في تقرير نُشر العام الماضي. كتبا أن الولايات المتحدة تنتهج إستراتيجية كبرى "تركز على اكتساب والحفاظ على القوة البارزة على مختلف المنافسين"، و "يجب أن تبقى الصدارة الهدف الرئيسي لإستراتيجية الولايات المتحدة الكبرى في القرن الحادي والعشرين"، لكن بلاكويل وتيليس أشارا أن "صعود الصين بعد ذلك فرض بالفعل تحديات جيوسياسية وعسكرية واقتصادية وعقائدية على قوة الولايات المتحدة، وحلفائها، وعلى النظام الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة. " إن نجاحها المتواصل في المستقبل، حتى لو كان نسبيا، سيضعف المصالح القومية للولايات المتحدة".

مستشار التجارة بيتر نافارو الذي عُين حديثا من قبل الرئيس الأمريكي المنتخب دونالد ترامب يتفق مع ذلك. فقد كتب في العام الماضي عن الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها: "كلما قمنا بشراء المنتجات المصنوعة في الصين"، "نحن كمستهلكين سنساعد على تمويل الحشد العسكري الصيني الذي قد يلحق الضرر بنا و ببلداننا".

وبتمثيلها ل 4.4٪ من سكان العالم فقط، وبحصة منخفضة من الناتج العالمي، قد تحاول الولايات المتحدة التمسك بوهم الهيمنة العالمية من خلال سباق جديد نحو التسلح والسياسات التجارية الحمائية. فهذا من شأنه أن يوحد العالم ضد الغطرسة الأمريكية والتهديد العسكري الأمريكي الجديد. وستعمل الولايات المتحدة عاجلا وليس آجلا على إفلاس نفسها في حالة تنامي "طموحاتها الإمبريالية الكلاسيكية المبالغ فيها".

الطريق الحكيم الوحيد للمضي قدما بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة هو التعاون العالمي القوي والمفتوح لتحقيق منجزات في ميداني العلم والتكنولوجيا في القرن الحادي والعشرين من أجل خفض الفقر والمرض والتهديدات البيئية. عالم متعدد الأقطاب يمكن أن يكون أكثر استقرارا وازدهارا وأمنا. إن صعود العديد من القوى الإقليمية لا يشكل تهديدا  للولايات المتحدة، بل فرصة لعصر جديد من الازدهار ولتقديم حلول عقلانية وبناءة.