من أجل حب عالم متعدد الأقطاب

نيويورك - وصلت السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية إلى مفترق الطرق. حيث أصبحت الولايات المتحدة قوة كبرى منذ نشأتها في سنة 1789. شقت أمريكا الشمالية طريقها نحو التقدم في القرن التاسع عشر، واكتسبت الهيمنة العالمية في النصف الثاني من القرن العشرين. لكن الآن، مع مواجهتها لصعود الصين وديناميكية الهند، وارتفاع عدد السكان والتحركات الاقتصادية في إفريقيا، ورفض روسيا الخضوع لإرادتها، وعدم قدرتها على السيطرة على الأحداث في الشرق الأوسط، وعزم أمريكا اللاتينية على التحرر من هيمنتها الفعلية، وصلت قوة الولايات المتحدة إلى نهايتها.
هناك خيار واحد لدى الولايات المتحدة ألا وهو التعاون العالمي. أما الخيار الآخر فهو التصعيد العسكري كإجابة على طموحات محبطة. ويتوقف مستقبل الولايات المتحدة والعالم كله على هذا الاختيار.
إن التعاون العالمي أمر حيوي جدا. فهو السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق السلام وتجنب سباق تسلح جديد غير مجدي وخطير، وبالتالي مفلس، هذه المرة سيتضمن التسلح الأسلحة الالكترونية، وأسلحة الفضاء، والأسلحة النووية للجيل التالي. والتعاون فقط سيمكن الإنسانية من مواجهة التحديات العالمية المستعجلة، بما في ذلك تدمير التنوع البيولوجي، وتسمم المحيطات، والتهديد الذي تشكله ظاهرة الاحتباس الحراري على الإمدادات الغذائية في العالم، وعلى الأراضي الجافة الواسعة والمناطق الساحلية المكتظة بالسكان.
فالتعاون العالمي يعني الرغبة في التوصل إلى اتفاقات مع دول أخرى، وليس مجرد تقديم مطالب من جانب واحد. الولايات المتحدة معتادة على تقديم المطالب لا التنازلات. عندما تشعر دولة أنها قادرة على الحكم - كما كان الحال مع روما القديمة، و"المملكة الوسطى" الصينية منذ قرون، والإمبراطورية البريطانية من عام 1750 إلى 1950، والولايات المتحدة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية - لا يكاد يكون التنازل جزءا من قاموسها السياسي. وكما قال الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جورج دبليو بوش باختصار مفيد: "إما أن تكون معنا أو ضدنا".
ليس من المستغرب إذن أن تواجه الولايات المتحدة صعوبة في قبول حدود العولمة الواضحة. في أعقاب الحرب الباردة، كان من المفترض أن تبدأ روسيا بالتعامل بالمثل؛ لكن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لم يرضخ لذلك. وعلى نحو مماثل، بدلا من جلب الاستقرار بشروط الولايات المتحدة، خلقت حروب أميركا السرية والعلنية في أفغانستان، والعراق، وسوريا، وليبيا، وجنوب السودان، وغيرها من البلدان عاصفة مدمرة تمتد عبر الشرق الأوس�� الكبير.
وكان من المفترض أن تظهر الصين الامتنان والاحترام للولايات المتحدة بعد تخلصها من 150 سنة من سوء المعاملة من قبل القوى الإمبريالية الغربية واليابان. بدلا من ذلك، تعتقد الصين بجرأة أنها قوة آسيوية ذات مسؤوليات خاصة بها.
هناك سبب وجيه لهذه الحدود حتما. في نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، كانت الولايات المتحدة القوة الكبرى الوحيدة التي لم تدمرها الحرب. فقد قادت العالم في مجال العلوم والتكنولوجيا والبنية التحتية. كما تشكل ربما 30٪ من الاقتصاد العالمي وابتكرت أحدث التقنيات في قطاعات التكنولوجيا المتطورة. ونظمت النظام الدولي بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية: تأسيس منظمة الأمم المتحدة ومؤسسات بريتون وودز، وخطة مارشال، وإعادة إعمار اليابان، وأشياء أخرى.
وبموجب هذا النظام، تقلصت الفجوة التكنولوجية والتعليمية والهيكلية الواسعة بشكل كبير مع الولايات المتحدة. كما يقول الاقتصاديون، أصبح النمو العالمي يسهل "التقارب"، مما يعني أن البلدان الأكثر فقرا تمكنت من اللحاق بالركب. وانخفض نصيب الاقتصاد العالمي الذي تمثله الولايات المتحدة بما يقرب من النصف (نحو 16٪ حاليا). والآن تتمتع الصين باقتصاد أكبر من حيث القيمة المطلقة مقارنة مع الولايات المتحدة، لكنه لا يبلغ سوى ربع النسبة من حيث نصيب الفرد.
لم يكن أي من هذا الأمر خدعة غادرة ضد الولايات المتحدة أو على حسابها. يتعلق الأمر فقط بالاقتصاد الأساسي: وبفضل السلام، والتجارة، والتدفق العالمي للأفكار، يمكن للبلدان الأكثر فقرا المضي قدما. ويجب الترحيب بهذا الاتجاه، وليس تجنبه.
لكن إذا كانت نية الرائد العالمي هي الهيمنة، سوف تبدو نتائج النمو كتهديد، كما يراها "إستراتيجيو الأمن" في الولايات المتحدة. فجأة، بدت التجارة المفتوحة، المؤيدة من قبل الولايات المتحدة، تمثل تهديدا خطيرا على هيمنتها المستمرة. ويطالب دعاة الخوف الولايات المتحدة بإبعاد نفسها عن السلع والشركات الصينية، مدعين أن التجارة العالمية نفسها تقوض التفوق الأميركي.
أعرب زميلي السابق في جامعة هارفارد والدبلوماسي الأمريكي الشهير روبرت بلاكويل ومستشار وزارة الخارجية السابق اشلي تيليس عن عدم الارتياح في تقرير نُشر العام الماضي. كتبا أن الولايات المتحدة تنتهج إستراتيجية كبرى "تركز على اكتساب والحفاظ على القوة البارزة على مختلف المنافسين"، و "يجب أن تبقى الصدارة الهدف الرئيسي لإستراتيجية الولايات المتحدة الكبرى في القرن الحادي والعشرين"، لكن بلاكويل وتيليس أشارا أن "صعود الصين بعد ذلك فرض بالفعل تحديات جيوسياسية وعسكرية واقتصادية وعقائدية على قوة الولايات المتحدة، وحلفائها، وعلى النظام الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة. " إن نجاحها المتواصل في المستقبل، حتى لو كان نسبيا، سيضعف المصالح القومية للولايات المتحدة".
مستشار التجارة بيتر نافارو الذي عُين حديثا من قبل الرئيس الأمريكي المنتخب دونالد ترامب يتفق مع ذلك. فقد كتب في العام الماضي عن الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها: "كلما قمنا بشراء المنتجات المصنوعة في الصين"، "نحن كمستهلكين سنساعد على تمويل الحشد العسكري الصيني الذي قد يلحق الضرر بنا و ببلداننا".
وبتمثيلها ل 4.4٪ من سكان العالم فقط، وبحصة منخفضة من الناتج العالمي، قد تحاول الولايات المتحدة التمسك بوهم الهيمنة العالمية من خلال سباق جديد نحو التسلح والسياسات التجارية الحمائية. فهذا من شأنه أن يوحد العالم ضد الغطرسة الأمريكية والتهديد العسكري الأمريكي الجديد. وستعمل الولايات المتحدة عاجلا وليس آجلا على إفلاس نفسها في حالة تنامي "طموحاتها الإمبريالية الكلاسيكية المبالغ فيها".
الطريق الحكيم الوحيد للمضي قدما بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة هو التعاون العالمي القوي والمفتوح لتحقيق منجزات في ميداني العلم والتكنولوجيا في القرن الحادي والعشرين من أجل خفض الفقر والمرض والتهديدات البيئية. عالم متعدد الأقطاب يمكن أن يكون أكثر استقرارا وازدهارا وأمنا. إن صعود العديد من القوى الإقليمية لا يشكل تهديدا للولايات المتحدة، بل فرصة لعصر جديد من الازدهار ولتقديم حلول عقلانية وبناءة.
Comment Commented douglas ungredda
The US becomes another victim of its own success in pushing globalization, a creature which took a life of its own and now bound by its own rules! Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
+1 Read more
Comment Commented Sadi Yumuşak
I very much agree: under the visionary leadership of Gorbachev the USSR finally came to terms with the reality at the end of the 1980s, but unfortunately the United States failed to adapt to the emerging new and multipolar world. This also played an important role in the fact that Russia began adopting an increasingly "imperial" foreign policy coupled with an increasingly authoritarian domestic policy.
If the United States insists on and even goes back to the outdated forms of the policy of domination, the whole world might have worse times in the coming years indeed.
The policy of cooperation, on the other hand, offers the only chance of finding win-win solutions to the current problems. This is not painting a black and white picture of the real world. Of course there are some dark grey shades of domination, and light grey shades of cooperation.
Noone expects the people of the United States to become the losing part in developing international cooperation. Similarly, such coperation should benefit the hitherto oppressed and even robbed peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East rather than reinforcing some undemocratic and unpopular regimes and ruling elites there.
So, I entirely agree with this article in that the policy of domination is no option, but the policy of cooperation includes many options (and many shades of grey) in the search for an optimal, win-win solution to the burning national and international problems today. Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Siamai Kromah
Your commentary is very clear to the point of the deterrents of election campaign promise "I will make America again" from taking place in a globalized world today; where the diplomatic euphemism "sovereign nation" is getting very irrelevance, because sovereignty itself today relies heavily on benefits of globalization. In the face of modern terrorism today, nations depend on globalization in order to have a good fight against this epidemic.
I enjoy reading the commentary; I hope other @realDonaldTrump do too. Read more
Comment Commented Subash Bijlani
The irony is that the champion of free markets and free trade is now emerging as the protagonist of tariff walls and closed borders. It was the dirigiste regimes of India and China that opposed the US proposals to pry open their markets. American prosperity and that of the west was significantly due to trade and investment liberalization of several countries including China in 1978 and India in 1991. With growth of industrialization, financial institutions and e-commerce in these countries, they are the ones espousing the cause once led by the US. These countries will now be the 'defenders' of access to global markets. The role-reversal would bring to US the same fate as these countries did to themselves by believing that closed markets and restricted movement of people brings prosperity. At best it empowers the national governments to amass huge discretionary powers. Not bad for the leaders who believe in their own smartness and invincibility:) Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
THE ONLY INFINITY
JS perhaps clearly visualizing "The Limits of Empire".
The Fall of Constantinople in 1553 seemingly ended The Holy Roman Empire.
The Fall of The Berlin Wall seemingly ended The Soviet Empire.
The loss of The SubContinent seemingly ended The British Empire.
All Empires that result from conquests suffer this fate.
Unless they assimilate and enable Inclusiveness and result in empowerment.
Sectarianism Racism Linguistic-Jingoism Religious-warfare can never create Eternal Empires.
Global Inclusiveness that enables the "conquered" to climb into higher orbits - is the only Infinity.
Alliances that are not necessarily Geographic Unions - Geography is a physical dimension.
And all erstwhile Empire that collapsed - discover the Truth that had underscored their Universes.
It is only after they fall, that they discover the keys to Infinity - when they Rise Again, Infinity is at work.
The Roman Empire, The British Empire, The Moghul/Ottoman Empires - all have attempted their comebacks.
China and India perhaps different - because their Empires never attempted Global Conquests.
America has many templates to choose from - when they discover that The Only Infinity is The Trinity. Read more
Comment Commented j g
you live in Venezuela? So, what exactly are you talking about "world actors that are currently flourishing" The rest of the world should be more like the US, not the other way around. If socialism and gov't-running peoples lives really worked, your country would be a role model...and it certainly is not Read more
Comment Commented j g
Mr. Sachs, do they pay your for this stroke of genius?
one question: What part of "DEATH TO AMERICA!!" don't you understand? Do you think Iran and North Korea will just stop militarizing just because the US does? Read more
Comment Commented Jeremy Edwards
Jeff, how did you manage to write a book called The End of Poverty without reference to Progress and Poverty by Henry George? Fatal oversight. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
By building a straw man of two extreme choices, cooperate or dominate, the author paints in black/white colors rather than the more realty based grey shades. Have our attempts at cooperation been smart? Have we paid attention to citizens welfare if they happen to live in the US? Does China work in the interests of its citizens? A new approach was voted for by the noncoast, nonelite. Considering their welfare is not a lack of cooperation. Read more
Comment Commented Kin Hoang
Hegemony is a must need in this troubled WORLD, it's not thing wrong with it. The important is how one exercise its Hegemony power, weather it by the NWO entity or U.S alone. The Establishment of E.U base NWO is to compete its Hegemony with U.S was a mistake. Even Russia saw it coming and disagree with it approach. Obama dealt a death blow to NWO by siding with Iran to openly against Israel. That's send a wrong message and hurt NWO's image . It's look like a religious war created by NWO Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my point of view the choice for global cooperation is diminished by a global trend towards subgroup liberation. If we get this trend right and avoid the usual mutual damage, maybe we can get it over fast and efficient. The following trend, best-for-all activity, then could again go well with global cooperation.
There is more in my account's bio. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Trump sees the world as a big game of "Lets make a deal," and he is under the misapprehension that he has a bullet-proof bargaining position in the game, backed by a lot of nuclear weapons and generals with good, reliable nicknames like "Mad Dog." What can possibly go wrong?
He may also be thinking "Hey, wars are good for jobs! Somebody has to build the bombs, shells, robots, aircraft, ships... Somebody has to clear the rubble too! And killing off some of the labor force is great for the survivors: fewer workers for the same amount of available work! Win-win!"
With that off my chest -- I agree that the United States needs to pursue "vigorous and open global cooperation." But I would note that it needs to do that as a _reliable partner_, not as a hegemon.
The U.S. needs to learn to lead when that makes sense -- and to follow when THAT makes sense. And it seems to me like it is going to make sense more frequently in the years ahead. The "American century" is over. We will either progress to a cooperative century as Sachs advises, or to a Hobbesian century of the war of all against all. It may be too late to avoid the later fate. Read more
Comment Commented Daniel Roa
I totally agree with you, Curtis Carpenter. In a multipolar World, the U.S. needs to learn that it's no more the core of the international order and, with that, the institutions it helped to biuld are no longer legitimate to the world actors currently flourishing. I still believe the U.S. has a prominent role to play since it's what the rest of the world actually sees as «global», and fiven the fact that China's is more preoccupied with building an alternative international order, at least in economic and financial terms. Why do I say that? China's view of civilisation collides with that of the West. This mismatch gives terrain to global cooperation, but fallin' powers ought to let arising ones the chance to lead. Read more
