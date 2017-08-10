Мексика парадоксы

КЕМБРИДЖ – Мексика сияқты парадокске толы экономика әлемде кемде-кем. 1990-жылдардың ортасында макроэкономикалық дағдарыстардан титықтаған Мексика түбегейлі реформаларды қолға алды. Бұл реформа жылдам экономикалық өсімге жеткізеді деген үміт болды. Үкімет тұрғыдан сақтық танытып, экономикалық саясатты либералдандырды, Солтүстік Америка еркін сауда келісіміне (НАФТА) қол қойды, білімге инвестиция салып, кедейлікпен күресте инновациялық тәсілдерді қолданды.
Бұл реформалар көп жағынан жемісін берді. Макроэкономикалық тұрақтылыққа қол жетті, ішкі инвестиция көлемі ЖІӨ-нің екі пайыздық пунктіне дейін ұлғайды, тұрғындардың орташа білім алу ұзақтығы үш жылға дейін өсті. Дегенмен, Мексика сыртқы майданда бұдан да көп жетістікке жетті. Экспорт көлемі ЖІӨ-нің 5 пайызынан 30 пайызына дейін өсті, сырттан келетін тікелей инвестицияның ЖІӨ-дегі үлесі үш есе ұлғайды.
Алайда, жалпы өнімділік пен экономикалық өсімнің қай жағын алып қарасаң да, көңіл құлазытар жайт көп. 1996 жылдан бері адам басына шаққандағы экономикалық өсім деңгейі 1,5 пайыздың айналасында болды, ал жалпы өнімділік көлемі бір деңгейде қалды не төмендеді.
Экономикалық даму жөнінен тыңға түрен салу жағынан үлгі боларлық бір ел болса, ол – Мексика. Соған қарамастан, бұл ел тіпті Латын Америкасындағы көршілерінен кенже қалып қойды. Неге?
Бұл сұрақтың бір жауабын Мексика экономикасының екіжақтылығынан іздеу керек. Бұл проблемаға «екі Мексика» деген ат та берілген. Мексикадағы жұмысшылардың біразы «бейресми» компанияларда жұмыс істейді, олар жалақы төленетін келісім-шартқа отырмайды, бұлар әлем экономикасына интеграцияланған ірі, заманауи компаниялардың өнімділік көрсеткішіне қосылмайды.
Ең қиыны – Мексиканың экономиканы либералдандыру реформасы кезінде бұл екіжақтылық бұрынғыдан да қатты нашарлай түсті. Біз жүргізген зерттеу нәтижелері көрсеткеніндей, бейресми компаниялар экономикалық ресурстардың біршама бөлігін өзіне тартып алған. 1998-2013 жылдар аралығындағы жұмыс орындарының ұлғаю көрсеткішін қарасақ, бейресми секторда өсім 115 пайыз болып, шектен шықса, ресми секторда өсім тек 6 пайыз болған. Ал капиталдың жалпы өсімі бейресми секторда 134 пайыз болса, ресми секторда тек 9 пайыз болған.
Мексикада экономикалық динамизм жоқ деп айта алмаймыз. Жаңа фирмалардың көбеюі жұмыс орындарының артуына сеп болуда. Бірақ бұл өзгеріс жалпы өнімділікті арттыруға көмектесіп отырған жоқ сияқты.
Біздің байқағанымыз – өнімділігі төмен компаниялар аман қалса, өнімділігі жоғары компаниялар жабылып қалып жатыр. Өндірістегі шашыраңқылық сауда, қызмет, өнеркәсіп салаларында ресурстарды рационалды жұмсамауға әкеліп соқты. Соның кесірінен жалпы экономиканың өндімділігі бір деңгейде қалды, не тіпті төмендеп кетті.
Құрылымдық өзгерістердің неге керісінше дамуды тежегені онша түсініксіз. Мұның бір себебі Мексиканың параллель әлеуметтік сақтандыру жүйесінде жатса керек. Ресми сектордағы компаниялар мен жұмысшылар денсаулық сақтау, зейнетақы жүйесі және басқа да артықшылықтар үшін ақша төлеуі керек. Жұмысшылар бұл артықшылықтардың қадірін онша түсінбейтіндікен, ресми жұмыстағылар тек таза салық қана төлейтін болып шығады.
Ал компаниялар мен жұмысшылар бейресми түрде жұмыс істесе де, жұмысшылар дәл сондай денсаулық пен зейнетақы жеңілдіктерін тегін пайдаланады. Нәтижесінде ресми жұмысшылар еріксіз жазаланып, бейресми жұмысшылар артықшылыққа ие болып шығады.
Осыған ұқсас тағы бір мәселе – Мексика импортқа есігін кең ашқан сайын оның экономикасы салыстырмалы түрде саны аз, технологиялық тұрғыда ілгері дамыған, әлемдік деңгейде бәсекеге түсе алатын компаниялар мен қызмет көрсету және сауда саласында жұмыс орындарын қамтамыз етіп отырған компаниялар болып екіге бөлініп отыр. Шығыс Азиядағы сияқты өнімділікті ұлғайту саясаты болмағандықтан, бұл компаниялар жылдам дами алмай жатқан сияқты. Әдетте қаржы секторынан гөрі нақты экономика саласын дамытуға арналған шараларды көздейтін стратегияны қолға алған, өнімділікті арттыратын, бірізді реформалар жүргізген елдер жаһанданудан көбірек пайда көреді.
Бұл айтылғандардың қайсысы шындыққа жақын болса да, әйтеуір Мексикадағы экономикалық өсімнің төмендігі макроэкономикалық тұрақсыздықтан, сыртқы бәсекенің жоқтығы мен адам ресурстарының аздығынан емес екендігі белгілі. Іс жүзінде, білім беру саласына жұмсалған қаржы толық қайтпай жатыр, себебі бейресми компаниялардың көбі жоғары білікті мамандарды қажет етпейтіндіктен, сұраныстан ұсыныс әлдеқайда асып кетті.
Қорыта айтқанда, тиімділікке бағытталған реформалар әлеуметтік сақтандыру саясатының және нарықтағы кемшіліктердің кесірінен титықтап қалды, сондықтан ресурстардың көбі бейресми компанияларға кетіп, ресми компанияларға кедергілер көбейді. АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың арандатушы риторикасын ескерер болсақ, Мексикада НАФТА келісімін қайта талқылау мәселесінің әңгіме болып жатқаны түсінікті. Бірақ, саяси шешім қабылдаушылар сыртқы белгілерді ескермейтін болса, онда бұл процесс біткен соң олар Мексиканың дамуына кедергі келтіріп отырған құрылымдық факторларға көңіл бөлуі керек.
Мұнда басқа дамушы елдерге сабақ болатын екі жайт бар. Біріншіден, бұл елдер ұзақ уақыт бойы халықаралық саудаға есік ашып, сырттан тікелей инвестиция тартып, бағаларды арзандатып, макроэкономикалық тұрақтылық орнатуға тым көп күш жұмсап келді. Бұл реформалар әдетте өнімділікті дамытуды көздейтін құрылымдық трансформацияға жетелейтін басқа реформалармен бірлікте ғана жүзеге асады. Егер екіншісін қолға алмаса, немесе ол біріншісіне қайшы келсе, онда оның нәтижесі дұрыс болмайды.
Екінші сабақ – мемлекеттер әлеуметтік сақтандыру саясатының компаниялар мен жұмысшылардың іс-әрекетіне қаншалық әсер етіп отырғанына ерекше мән беруі керек. Бұл жерде жақсы ниеттің болуы өз алдына, экономиканың өнімділігі төмен саласына көмек көбірек беріліп, өнімділігі жоғары салаларға салықтың салмағы түсуі ықтимал.
Мексика мысалы көрсеткеніндей, дамуға апаратын сәтті стратегияны дайын үлгінің негізінде жасауға болмайды. Керісінше, мұнда елдің ішкі ерекшеліктеріне лайықталған, заманауи секторлар дамуына кедергілерді жоятын мақсатты жоспар, құрылымдық трансформацияға лайықты әлеуметтік саясат керек болады.
