Paradoks Perekonomian Meksiko

CAMBRIDGE – Selain Meksiko, hanya ada sedikit negara yang perekonomiannya terlihat seperti sebuah paradoks. Setelah mengalami sejumlah krisis makroekonomi pada tahun 1990an, Meksiko melakukan reformasi besar-besaran yang seharusnya menempatkan mereka pada jalur yang tepat untuk mencapai pertumbuhan ekonomi yang pesat. Meksiko menerapkan prinsip ekonomi yang hati-hati, menandatangani Perjanjian Perdagangan Bebas Amerika Utara (NAFTA), melakukan investasi pada bidang pendidikan, dan menerapkan kebijakan inovatif untuk menuntaskan kemiskinan.
Reformasi ini telah menghasilkan banyak manfaat. Tercapainya kestabilan makroekonomi, investasi domestik meningkat sebesar dua angka persentase terhadap PDB, dan rata-rata tingkat pendidikan meningkat sebesar tiga tahun. Namun manfaat reformasi terlihat paling jelas dalam bidang eksternal. Nilai ekspor meningkat dari 5% menjadi 30% dari PDB, dan jumlah penanaman modal asing ke dalam negeri terhadap PDB meningkat sebesar tiga kali lipat.
Namun dampak reformasi perekonomian terhadap hal-hal yang penting – yaitu produktivitas dan pertumbuhan ekonomi secara keseluruhan – mengecewakan. Sejak tahun 1996, pertumbuhan ekonomi per kapita rata-rata berada dibawah 1.5% dan produktivitas faktor total stagnan atau mengalami penurunan.
Meksiko seharusnya menjadi contoh negara dengan ortodoksi baru dalam hal pertumbuhan ekonomi. Namun yang terjadi justru sebaliknya, Meksiko tertinggal dibandingkan dengan negara-negara Amerika Latin lainnya. Mengapa hal ini bisa terjadi?
Hal ini sebagian besar disebabkan oleh dualisme ekstrem perekonomian Meksiko – sebuah permasalahan yang sering disebut dengan “dua Meksiko”. Sebagian besar pekerja di Meksiko bekerja di perusahaan “informal” – khususnya di perusahaan yang tidak mempunyai kontrak dengan pekerjanya - dimana produktivitasnya sangatlah kecil dibanding perusahaan yang besar dan modern yang terintegrasi dengan perekonomian dunia.
Yang mengejutkan adalah dualisme ini menjadi lebih buruk selama periode reformasi liberalisasi Meksiko. Penelitian yang dilakukan oleh salah satu penulis artikel ini (Levy) menunjukkan bahwa perusahaan informal menyerap semakin banyak sumber daya ekonomi. Pertumbuhan kumulatif lapangan kerja di sektor informal pada tahun 1998 hingga 2013 adalah 115%, dibandingkan dengan 6% di sektor ekonomi formal. Sedangkan sehubungan dengan modal, pertumbuhan kumulatif berada pada angka 134% untuk sektor informal dan 9% pada sektor formal.
Meksiko tidak kekurangan dinamisme perekonomian. Banyaknya perusahaan baru adalah sumber utama pertumbuhan ekonomi. Namun hal ini tampaknya tidak akan meningkatkan produktivitas secara keseluruhan.
Bukti menunjukkan bahwa banyak dari perusahaan dengan produktivitas rendah dapat bertahan hidup, sementara perusahaan dengan angka produktivitas yang tinggi justru tutup. Heterogenitas produktivitas, dan kesalahan alokasi sumber daya kian meningkat di sektor perdagangan, jasa dan manufaktur. Oleh karena itu, produktivitas perekonomian secara keseluruhan menjadi stagnan atau mengalami penurunan.
Tidak begitu jelas mengapa perubahan struktural telah, secara tidak sengaja, menurunkan pertumbuhan. Selah satu penjelasan terhadap hal ini adalah sistem asuransi sosial paralel yang diterapkan oleh Meksiko. Perusahaan dan pekerja di sektor formal harus membayar asuransi kesehatan, pensiun, dan manfaat tunjangan pekerja lainnya. Namun, karena pekerja meremehkan tunjangan seperti ini, maka hal ini hanya menjadi pajak terhadap pekerjaan di sektor formal.
Sebaliknya, bagi perusahaan dan pekerja di sektor informal, pekerja menerima paket asuransi kesehatan dan tunjangan pensiun yang sama secara cuma-cuma. Kondisi ini menimbulkan kondisi dimana pekerja sektor formal dibebani, sementara pekerja sektor informal justru menerima subsidi.
Salah satu penjelasan lain, yang bisa saja terjadi secara bersamaan dengan penjelasan pertama, adalah keterbukaan Meksiko terhadap impor telah membagi perekonomian negara tersebut kedalam dua kategori, yaitu perusahaan yang mempunyai teknologi canggih dan merajai kompetisi global, dan perusahan-perusahaan khususnya di bidang jasa dan retail yang menjadi sumber lapangan kerja bagi pekerja yang tidak termasuk dalam kategori pertama. Tidak adanya kebijakan pertumbuhan produktif seperti yang diterapkan di Asia Timur menyebabkan perusahaan-perusahaan modern tidak dapat berkembang secara pesat. Negara yang mendapatkan manfaat dari globalisasi biasanya adalah negara yang melakukan kebijkan tersebut bersamaan dengan strategi untuk mendorong bisnis baru, kebijakan yang lebih mendukung perekonomian sektor riil dibandingkan sektor keuangan, dan reformasi berurutan yang menekankan pekerjaan dengan produktivitas yang tinggi.
Penjelasan manapun yang benar, jelas terlihat bahwa permasalahan pertumbuhan Meksiko tidak disebabkan oleh ketidakstabilan makroekonomi, tidak adanya kompetisi asing, atau kurangnya sumber daya manusia. Kenyataannya adalah keuntungan dari mendapatkan pendidikan telah menurun yang sebagian disebabkan karena pertumbuhan jumlah tenaga kerja terampil lebih besar dibandingkan dengan pertumbuhan permintaan tenaga kerja terampil, karena kebanyakan perusahaan sektor informal tidak membutuhkannya.
Pada akhirnya, manfaat dari reformasi yang berprinsip pada efisiensi telah dikalahkan oleh beberapa faktor – kebijakan asuransi sosial dan ketidaksempurnaan pasar – yang secara sistematis telah menyalurkan terlalu banyak sumber daya pada perusahaan informal dan menciptakan hambatan bagi perusahaan formal. Mengingat retorika Donald Trump yang provokatif maka dapat dimengerti bahwa diskusi yang terjadi di Meksiko adalah seputar renegosiasi NAFTA. Namun jika para pembuat keputusan ingin menghasilkan keputusan yang benar, maka setelah proses pembicaraan tersebut selesai, mereka harus mengarahkan fokus mereka pada faktor struktural yang menghambat pertumbuhan perekonomian Meksiko.
Terdapat dua pelajaran yang dapat diambil oleh negara-negara berkembang. Yang pertama adalah, sudah terlalu lama negara ini terobsesi dengan membuka diri pada perdagangan internasional, mendatangkan investasi asing, meliberalkan harga, dan mencapai stabilisasi makroekonomi. Kebijakan reformasi seperti ini biasanya berhubungan dengan yang lain, yaitu ketika mereka mendorong transformasi struktural yang meningkatkan produktivitas. Jika mereka tidak melakukan hal ini, atau ketika ada kebijakan lain yang tidak secara sengaja bertentangan dengan kebijakan tersebut, maka hasilnya akan mengecewakan.
Pelajaran kedua yang dapat diambil adalah negara-negara harus memperhatikan dengan baik bagaimana kebijakan asuransi sosial berdampak pada perilaku perusahaan dan pekerja. Meskipun kebijakan tersebut diambil dengan niat yang baik, hal ini dapat menyebabkan situasi dimana segmen dengan produktivitas rendah akan menerima subsidi sementara segmen dengan produktivitas tinggi justru akan dikenai pajak.
Meksiko telah membuktikan bahwa strategi pertumbuhan yang sukses tidak dapat dibuat atas dasar rancangan yang seragam dengan negara lain. Sebaliknya, strategi tersebut membutuhkan reformasi yang mempunyai target dan spesifik terhadap kebutuhan negara tersebut yang dapat menghilangkan hambatan sebenarnya untuk mencapai perluasan sektor modern, dan kebijakan sosial yang sesuai dengan transformasi struktural.
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
There is another Mexican Paradox: if not for a few lucky oil discoveries around 1900, Mexico would likely have faded into oblivion long ago.
In essence, Mexico lacks the geographic characteristics to be a successful state. To develop infrastructure, Its topography demands high amounts of capital, but the amount of capital generated by that same topography is low.
Worse still, the limited amount of good land produces a political and economic system geared toward regional jefes (oligarchs). In short, but for one saving grace, Mexico would be anther Afghanistan.
That saving grace is being next to the United States. America's capital richness versus Mexico's capital poverty means that Mexican labor will always be both chap and underutilized, perennially attractive to anyone wanting to service America's nearly bottomless demand.
Couple Mexican labor with American shale gas to generate electricity, and Mexico is poised to be the fastest-growing economy in the world for the next generation. Read more
Comment Commented Andre Gnecco Avelar
Hello,
I did not understand how the only finding you mention "Research by one of us (Levy) shows that informal firms have absorbed a growing share of the economy’s resources." leads to your second lesson, which was only a "possible explanation" with nothing to back it up. It looks like just speculation, and one could come with many other, rather different, possible explanations to be taken as a lesson.
Where am I missi Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
There is no paradox. Mexico had the misfortune to compete with China and lost because of a number of factors e.g
1) being perceived as a petro currency when oil prices were high
2) high electricity costs because of distortions and rent seeking. Telecom too is overpriced for an obvious reason.
3) poor access to credit for small firms thus preventing duality in the labour market from having a positive effect in terms of small disintegrated firms creating external economies of scale and scope.
4) distortions associated with remittances and perhaps crime
Mexico did not tackle certain institutionalised corrupt or distortionary practices for certain political reasons and is taxing the formal sector to subsidise the informal sector. However, Mexicans are not stupid. They did not try to use 'a ready made blue print'. They know their own political culture and history very well. Anyway, now Trump is in the White House, it is the gringos who can be more plausibly accused of stupidity.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
You do not consider the effect of crime. At least by the amount of news coverage, drug-trade fueled crime seems to be rampant and rising, although I have not checked facts on this. But if true, crime scaring away investors seems like a pretty good story to me. It would keep "formal sector" companies out and force people into the "informal sector". Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Only in the United States of Amnesia Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH,
"Sorry Peter but I had to laugh because if you replace one word with the word bankers it reads like many of the developed economies "
Now I am truly shocked. Are you suggesting that liberalism (as in economic liberalization, not political liberalism) hasn't worked all that well in developed countries? Heresy. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Sorry Peter but I had to laugh because if you replace one word with the word bankers it reads like many of the developed economies Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Mr. Friesen, I would be inclined to agree that crime has been a material economic negative in Mexico. Mexico has always had some crime. However, the liberalization policies that started back in the 1990s have greatly increased the power and influence of the criminals. Historically, Mexico's government was authoritarian. Criminals did not dare to challenge the power of the state. Since Mexico embraced liberalization, the power of the state has declined and the power of the cartels has risen. The fruits of liberalism are sometimes quite bitter. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Not once is it considered that the model or the measurement may be wrong. If you built a bicycle and it went backwards you would think you had something wrong, but never mind Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Deigo
There is much of this going on in Europe. The ageing demographic, the stubborn low inflation, etc etc. The difficulty in sparking growth, also youth unemployment concurrent with supposedly high employment in the UK. Real unemployment is perhaps 4x the official figures. In short figures are not believable and therefore econ models are not believable
http://uk.businessinsider.com/the-lie-behind-the-unemployment-numbers-2017-7
Read more
Comment Commented Diego Escartin
The point here is that when you build a Bike you built it to go foward. And just as the asticle says... Mexico has to build the policies taking in acount the global panorama and the particular objectives of the country. You should read the Japan case and "one" of the futures if the theory stays the same. https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-03/japan-buries-our-most-cherished-economic-ideas
https://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21702751-what-japans-economic-experiment-can-teach-rest-world-overhyped-underappreciated
https://www.economist.com/news/asia/21716584-there-obvious-solution-asias-looming-labour-shortage Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
There really is no Mexican Paradox... If you are willing to consider non-PC facts... Mexico has some of the lowest skill levels in the world. Years of education don't matter. Actual education does. See "Mexican students not at top of the class -
PISA tests rank them at the bottom of the OECD list of countries" in the Mexico News Daily. Also see "2015 PISA AVERAGE SCORES" in "BUSINESS INSIDER". Mexico is down there with Argentina and Qatar.
Understanding the world requires considering non-PC facts because reality isn't PC. Read more
