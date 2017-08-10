12

Paradoks Perekonomian Meksiko

CAMBRIDGE – Selain Meksiko, hanya ada sedikit negara yang perekonomiannya terlihat seperti sebuah paradoks. Setelah mengalami sejumlah krisis makroekonomi pada tahun 1990an, Meksiko melakukan reformasi besar-besaran yang seharusnya menempatkan mereka pada jalur yang tepat untuk mencapai pertumbuhan ekonomi yang pesat. Meksiko menerapkan prinsip ekonomi yang hati-hati, menandatangani Perjanjian Perdagangan Bebas Amerika Utara (NAFTA), melakukan investasi pada bidang pendidikan, dan menerapkan kebijakan inovatif untuk menuntaskan kemiskinan.

Reformasi ini telah menghasilkan banyak manfaat. Tercapainya kestabilan makroekonomi, investasi domestik meningkat sebesar dua angka persentase terhadap PDB, dan rata-rata tingkat pendidikan meningkat sebesar tiga tahun. Namun manfaat reformasi terlihat paling jelas dalam bidang eksternal. Nilai ekspor meningkat dari 5% menjadi 30% dari PDB, dan jumlah penanaman modal asing ke dalam negeri terhadap PDB meningkat sebesar tiga kali lipat.

Namun dampak reformasi perekonomian terhadap hal-hal yang penting – yaitu produktivitas dan pertumbuhan ekonomi secara keseluruhan – mengecewakan. Sejak tahun 1996, pertumbuhan ekonomi per kapita rata-rata berada dibawah 1.5% dan produktivitas faktor total stagnan atau mengalami penurunan.

Meksiko seharusnya menjadi contoh negara dengan ortodoksi baru dalam hal pertumbuhan ekonomi. Namun yang terjadi justru sebaliknya, Meksiko tertinggal dibandingkan dengan negara-negara Amerika Latin lainnya. Mengapa hal ini bisa terjadi?

Hal ini sebagian besar disebabkan oleh dualisme ekstrem perekonomian Meksiko – sebuah permasalahan yang sering disebut dengan “dua Meksiko”. Sebagian besar pekerja di Meksiko bekerja di perusahaan “informal” – khususnya di perusahaan yang tidak mempunyai kontrak dengan pekerjanya -  dimana produktivitasnya sangatlah kecil dibanding perusahaan yang besar dan modern yang terintegrasi dengan perekonomian dunia.  

Yang mengejutkan adalah dualisme ini menjadi lebih buruk selama periode reformasi liberalisasi Meksiko. Penelitian yang dilakukan oleh salah satu penulis artikel ini (Levy) menunjukkan bahwa perusahaan informal menyerap semakin banyak sumber daya ekonomi. Pertumbuhan kumulatif lapangan kerja di sektor informal pada tahun 1998 hingga 2013 adalah 115%, dibandingkan dengan 6% di sektor ekonomi formal. Sedangkan sehubungan dengan modal, pertumbuhan kumulatif berada pada angka 134% untuk sektor informal dan 9% pada sektor formal.  

Meksiko tidak kekurangan dinamisme perekonomian. Banyaknya perusahaan baru adalah sumber utama pertumbuhan ekonomi. Namun hal ini tampaknya tidak akan meningkatkan produktivitas secara keseluruhan.

Bukti menunjukkan bahwa banyak dari perusahaan dengan produktivitas rendah dapat bertahan hidup, sementara perusahaan dengan angka produktivitas yang tinggi justru tutup. Heterogenitas produktivitas, dan kesalahan alokasi sumber daya kian meningkat di sektor perdagangan, jasa dan manufaktur. Oleh karena itu, produktivitas perekonomian secara keseluruhan menjadi stagnan atau mengalami penurunan.

Tidak begitu jelas mengapa perubahan struktural telah, secara tidak sengaja, menurunkan pertumbuhan. Selah satu penjelasan terhadap hal ini adalah sistem asuransi sosial paralel yang diterapkan oleh Meksiko. Perusahaan dan pekerja di sektor formal harus membayar asuransi kesehatan, pensiun, dan manfaat tunjangan pekerja lainnya. Namun, karena pekerja meremehkan tunjangan seperti ini, maka hal ini hanya menjadi pajak terhadap pekerjaan di sektor formal.

Sebaliknya, bagi perusahaan dan pekerja di sektor informal, pekerja menerima paket asuransi kesehatan dan tunjangan pensiun yang sama secara cuma-cuma. Kondisi ini menimbulkan kondisi dimana pekerja sektor formal dibebani, sementara pekerja sektor informal justru menerima subsidi.  

Salah satu penjelasan lain, yang bisa saja terjadi secara bersamaan dengan penjelasan pertama, adalah keterbukaan Meksiko terhadap impor telah membagi perekonomian negara tersebut kedalam dua kategori, yaitu perusahaan yang mempunyai teknologi canggih dan merajai kompetisi global, dan perusahan-perusahaan khususnya di bidang jasa dan retail yang menjadi sumber lapangan kerja bagi pekerja yang tidak termasuk dalam kategori pertama. Tidak adanya kebijakan pertumbuhan produktif seperti yang diterapkan di Asia Timur menyebabkan perusahaan-perusahaan modern tidak dapat berkembang secara pesat. Negara yang mendapatkan manfaat dari globalisasi biasanya adalah negara yang melakukan kebijkan tersebut bersamaan dengan strategi untuk mendorong bisnis baru, kebijakan yang lebih mendukung perekonomian sektor riil dibandingkan sektor keuangan, dan reformasi berurutan yang menekankan pekerjaan dengan produktivitas yang tinggi.  

Penjelasan manapun yang benar, jelas terlihat bahwa permasalahan pertumbuhan Meksiko tidak disebabkan oleh ketidakstabilan makroekonomi, tidak adanya kompetisi asing, atau kurangnya sumber daya manusia. Kenyataannya adalah keuntungan dari mendapatkan pendidikan telah menurun yang sebagian disebabkan karena pertumbuhan jumlah tenaga kerja terampil lebih besar dibandingkan dengan pertumbuhan permintaan tenaga kerja terampil, karena kebanyakan perusahaan sektor informal tidak membutuhkannya.

Pada akhirnya, manfaat dari reformasi yang berprinsip pada efisiensi telah dikalahkan oleh beberapa faktor – kebijakan asuransi sosial dan ketidaksempurnaan pasar – yang secara sistematis telah menyalurkan terlalu banyak sumber daya pada perusahaan informal dan menciptakan hambatan bagi perusahaan formal. Mengingat retorika Donald Trump yang provokatif maka dapat dimengerti bahwa diskusi yang terjadi di Meksiko adalah seputar renegosiasi NAFTA. Namun jika para pembuat keputusan ingin menghasilkan keputusan yang benar, maka setelah proses pembicaraan tersebut selesai, mereka harus mengarahkan fokus mereka pada faktor struktural yang menghambat pertumbuhan perekonomian Meksiko.

Terdapat dua pelajaran yang dapat diambil oleh negara-negara berkembang. Yang pertama adalah, sudah terlalu lama negara ini terobsesi dengan membuka diri pada perdagangan internasional, mendatangkan investasi asing, meliberalkan harga, dan mencapai stabilisasi makroekonomi. Kebijakan reformasi seperti ini biasanya berhubungan dengan yang lain, yaitu ketika mereka mendorong transformasi struktural yang meningkatkan produktivitas. Jika mereka tidak melakukan hal ini, atau ketika ada kebijakan lain yang tidak secara sengaja bertentangan dengan kebijakan tersebut, maka hasilnya akan mengecewakan.    

Pelajaran kedua yang dapat diambil adalah negara-negara harus memperhatikan dengan baik bagaimana kebijakan asuransi sosial berdampak pada perilaku perusahaan dan pekerja. Meskipun kebijakan tersebut diambil dengan niat yang baik, hal ini dapat menyebabkan situasi dimana segmen dengan produktivitas rendah akan menerima subsidi sementara segmen dengan produktivitas tinggi justru akan dikenai pajak.

Meksiko telah membuktikan bahwa strategi pertumbuhan yang sukses tidak dapat dibuat atas dasar rancangan yang seragam dengan negara lain. Sebaliknya, strategi tersebut membutuhkan reformasi yang mempunyai target dan spesifik terhadap kebutuhan negara tersebut yang dapat menghilangkan hambatan sebenarnya untuk mencapai perluasan sektor modern, dan kebijakan sosial yang sesuai dengan transformasi struktural.                      