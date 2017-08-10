坎布里奇—很少有经济体表现出像墨西哥这么大的悖论。在经历了20世纪90年代的一系列宏观经济危机后，墨西哥采取了果断的改革，理应让它走上高速增长之路。它采取了审慎宏观经济管理、经济政策自由化、签署北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA）、投资于教育，并实施创新政策消灭贫困。
从很多角度看，这些改革收到了成效。宏观经济实现了稳定，国内投资占GDP之比增加了两个百分点，平均受教育年限增加了近三年。也许最显著的收益在对外部门。出口从占GDP的5%大涨至30%，外国直接对墨投资占GDP之比增长了两倍。
但关键的指标——总体生产率和经济增长——却令人非常失望。1996年以来，人均经济增长平均水平大大低于1.5%，全要素生产率停滞不前甚至有所下降。
如果说要寻找一个注定要成为经济发展新主流的模范国家的话，那一定是墨西哥。然而这个国家却连其他拉丁美洲国家都赶不上。原因何在？
答案在很大程度上与墨西哥经济的���极分化有关——这一问题被称为“两个墨西哥”。大部分墨西哥工人仍然在“非正式”企业工作——特别是那些员工得不到薪酬合同的企业——这些企业的生产率只有融入了世界经济的大型现代企业的几分之一。
令人震惊的是，在墨西哥自由化改革期间，这一两极分化反而恶化了。作者之一（莱维）的研究表明，非正式企业吸收的经济资源比重越来越大。1998—2013年，非正式部门累计就业增长高达115%，而正式经济只有6%。在资本方面，非正式部门的累计增长幅度为134%，而正式部门为9%。
墨西哥并不缺少经济活力。大量新企业是就业增长的主要源泉。但这一搅拌器似乎并没有增加总体生产率。
证据表明，许多低生产率企业得以存活，而高生产率企业却烟消云散。生产率的异化，以及因此导致的配置不当情况，在商业、服务业和制造业都在恶化。结果，墨西哥经济的总体生产率一直停滞不前甚至下降。
为何结构性变化反而会抑制增长，原因尚不明确。一个可能的解释是，墨西哥的并行式（parallel）社会保险制度。正式部门中的企业和工人必须缴纳医疗保险、退休金和其他员工福利。但由于工人低估了这些福利的价值，结果它成为纯粹的正式就业税。
相反，在非正式企业，非正式工人可以免费获得类似的医保和退休金福利。结果是正式就业在不知不觉中受到了惩罚，而非正式就业受到了补贴。
另一个可能性伴随第一种解释而生。墨西哥讯速地开放进口导致其经济分岔，以一边是数量相对较小的具有全球竞争力的高科技赢家，另一边是越来越多的作为残余就业源而存在的企业（特别是服务业和零售贸易业）。由于墨西哥缺少类似于东亚的有利于生产的发展政策，现代企业无法以足够快的速度扩张。全球化的受益者通常用促进新活动、有利于实体经济而不是金融的政策，以及强调高生产率就业的连续改革的战略来对全球化进行补充。
不管这些说法中哪一个正确，显然墨西哥的增长问题并非来自宏观经济不稳定、缺少外国竞争，或人力资本不足。事实上，教育的回报率一直在下降，部分原因在于高技能工人的供给速度快于需求，而这又是因为非正式企业不需要高技能工人。
最后，着眼于效率的改革，被系统性地将太多资源引向非正式企业，从而给正式企业制造障碍的因素——社会保险政策和市场不完全——所抵消。而在美国总统煽动性的话语的影响下，墨西哥国内的讨论焦点难以避免对围绕在NAFTA的重新谈判上。但如果决策者要想抓住重点，那么在这一流程完成后，他们必须将注意力转向抑制墨西哥增长的结构性因素。
在这里，发展中国家可以汲取两个教训。首先，这些经济体在太长的时间里沉溺于开放国际贸易、吸引外国直接投资、价格自由化以及实现宏观经济稳定。这些改革，当它们能够促进有利于提高生产率的结构转变时，会起到效果——通常要和其他改革一起进行。而如果它们不能促进有利提高生产率的结构转变，或者当政策事与愿违地起到了遏制它们的效果，结果将是令人失望的。
第二个教训是，国家需要密切关注社会保险政策如何影响企业和工人的行为。抛却良好的初衷不论，结果可能是生产率低的经济细分部门得到了补贴，而生产率高的细分部门被课了税。
墨西哥表明，成功的增长战略不可能基于现成的蓝图。相反，它们需要目标明确的因国而异的改革——这些改革要能消除现代部门扩张的实际壁垒；以及与结构转变相适应的社会政策。
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
There is another Mexican Paradox: if not for a few lucky oil discoveries around 1900, Mexico would likely have faded into oblivion long ago.
In essence, Mexico lacks the geographic characteristics to be a successful state. To develop infrastructure, Its topography demands high amounts of capital, but the amount of capital generated by that same topography is low.
Worse still, the limited amount of good land produces a political and economic system geared toward regional jefes (oligarchs). In short, but for one saving grace, Mexico would be anther Afghanistan.
That saving grace is being next to the United States. America's capital richness versus Mexico's capital poverty means that Mexican labor will always be both chap and underutilized, perennially attractive to anyone wanting to service America's nearly bottomless demand.
Couple Mexican labor with American shale gas to generate electricity, and Mexico is poised to be the fastest-growing economy in the world for the next generation.
Comment Commented Andre Gnecco Avelar
Hello,
Hello,

I did not understand how the only finding you mention "Research by one of us (Levy) shows that informal firms have absorbed a growing share of the economy's resources." leads to your second lesson, which was only a "possible explanation" with nothing to back it up. It looks like just speculation, and one could come with many other, rather different, possible explanations to be taken as a lesson.

Where am I missi
Where am I missi Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
There is no paradox. Mexico had the misfortune to compete with China and lost because of a number of factors e.g
1) being perceived as a petro currency when oil prices were high
2) high electricity costs because of distortions and rent seeking. Telecom too is overpriced for an obvious reason.
3) poor access to credit for small firms thus preventing duality in the labour market from having a positive effect in terms of small disintegrated firms creating external economies of scale and scope.
4) distortions associated with remittances and perhaps crime
Mexico did not tackle certain institutionalised corrupt or distortionary practices for certain political reasons and is taxing the formal sector to subsidise the informal sector. However, Mexicans are not stupid. They did not try to use 'a ready made blue print'. They know their own political culture and history very well. Anyway, now Trump is in the White House, it is the gringos who can be more plausibly accused of stupidity.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
You do not consider the effect of crime. At least by the amount of news coverage, drug-trade fueled crime seems to be rampant and rising, although I have not checked facts on this. But if true, crime scaring away investors seems like a pretty good story to me. It would keep "formal sector" companies out and force people into the "informal sector".
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Only in the United States of Amnesia
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
SH,
"Sorry Peter but I had to laugh because if you replace one word with the word bankers it reads like many of the developed economies "
Now I am truly shocked. Are you suggesting that liberalism (as in economic liberalization, not political liberalism) hasn't worked all that well in developed countries? Heresy. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Peter
Sorry Peter but I had to laugh because if you replace one word with the word bankers it reads like many of the developed economies
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Mr. Friesen, I would be inclined to agree that crime has been a material economic negative in Mexico. Mexico has always had some crime. However, the liberalization policies that started back in the 1990s have greatly increased the power and influence of the criminals. Historically, Mexico's government was authoritarian. Criminals did not dare to challenge the power of the state. Since Mexico embraced liberalization, the power of the state has declined and the power of the cartels has risen. The fruits of liberalism are sometimes quite bitter.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Not once is it considered that the model or the measurement may be wrong. If you built a bicycle and it went backwards you would think you had something wrong, but never mind
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Deigo
There is much of this going on in Europe. The ageing demographic, the stubborn low inflation, etc etc. The difficulty in sparking growth, also youth unemployment concurrent with supposedly high employment in the UK. Real unemployment is perhaps 4x the official figures. In short figures are not believable and therefore econ models are not believable

http://uk.businessinsider.com/the-lie-behind-the-unemployment-numbers-2017-7
http://uk.businessinsider.com/the-lie-behind-the-unemployment-numbers-2017-7
Read more
Comment Commented Diego Escartin
The point here is that when you build a Bike you built it to go foward. And just as the asticle says... Mexico has to build the policies taking in acount the global panorama and the particular objectives of the country. You should read the Japan case and "one" of the futures if the theory stays the same. https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-08-03/japan-buries-our-most-cherished-economic-ideas
https://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21702751-what-japans-economic-experiment-can-teach-rest-world-overhyped-underappreciated
https://www.economist.com/news/asia/21716584-there-obvious-solution-asias-looming-labour-shortage Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
There really is no Mexican Paradox... If you are willing to consider non-PC facts... Mexico has some of the lowest skill levels in the world. Years of education don't matter. Actual education does. See "Mexican students not at top of the class -
PISA tests rank them at the bottom of the OECD list of countries" in the Mexico News Daily. Also see "2015 PISA AVERAGE SCORES" in "BUSINESS INSIDER". Mexico is down there with Argentina and Qatar.
Understanding the world requires considering non-PC facts because reality isn't PC.
