vivek iyer AUG 11, 2017

There is no paradox. Mexico had the misfortune to compete with China and lost because of a number of factors e.g

1) being perceived as a petro currency when oil prices were high

2) high electricity costs because of distortions and rent seeking. Telecom too is overpriced for an obvious reason.

3) poor access to credit for small firms thus preventing duality in the labour market from having a positive effect in terms of small disintegrated firms creating external economies of scale and scope.

4) distortions associated with remittances and perhaps crime



Mexico did not tackle certain institutionalised corrupt or distortionary practices for certain political reasons and is taxing the formal sector to subsidise the informal sector. However, Mexicans are not stupid. They did not try to use 'a ready made blue print'. They know their own political culture and history very well. Anyway, now Trump is in the White House, it is the gringos who can be more plausibly accused of stupidity.

