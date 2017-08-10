12

墨西哥悖论

坎布里奇—很少有经济体表现出像墨西哥这么大的悖论。在经历了20世纪90年代的一系列宏观经济危机后，墨西哥采取了果断的改革，理应让它走上高速增长之路。它采取了审慎宏观经济管理、经济政策自由化、签署北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA）、投资于教育，并实施创新政策消灭贫困。

从很多角度看，这些改革收到了成效。宏观经济实现了稳定，国内投资占GDP之比增加了两个百分点，平均受教育年限增加了近三年。也许最显著的收益在对外部门。出口从占GDP的5%大涨至30%，外国直接对墨投资占GDP之比增长了两倍。

但关键的指标——总体生产率和经济增长——却令人非常失望。1996年以来，人均经济增长平均水平大大低于1.5%，全要素生产率停滞不前甚至有所下降。

如果说要寻找一个注定要成为经济发展新主流的模范国家的话，那一定是墨西哥。然而这个国家却连其他拉丁美洲国家都赶不上。原因何在？

答案在很大程度上与墨西哥经济的���极分化有关——这一问题被称为“两个墨西哥”。大部分墨西哥工人仍然在“非正式”企业工作——特别是那些员工得不到薪酬合同的企业——这些企业的生产率只有融入了世界经济的大型现代企业的几分之一。

令人震惊的是，在墨西哥自由化改革期间，这一两极分化反而恶化了。作者之一（莱维）的研究表明，非正式企业吸收的经济资源比重越来越大。1998—2013年，非正式部门累计就业增长高达115%，而正式经济只有6%。在资本方面，非正式部门的累计增长幅度为134%，而正式部门为9%。

墨西哥并不缺少经济活力。大量新企业是就业增长的主要源泉。但这一搅拌器似乎并没有增加总体生产率。

证据表明，许多低生产率企业得以存活，而高生产率企业却烟消云散。生产率的异化，以及因此导致的配置不当情况，在商业、服务业和制造业都在恶化。结果，墨西哥经济的总体生产率一直停滞不前甚至下降。

为何结构性变化反而会抑制增长，原因尚不明确。一个可能的解释是，墨西哥的并行式（parallel）社会保险制度。正式部门中的企业和工人必须缴纳医疗保险、退休金和其他员工福利。但由于工人低估了这些福利的价值，结果它成为纯粹的正式就业税。

相反，在非正式企业，非正式工人可以免费获得类似的医保和退休金福利。结果是正式就业在不知不觉中受到了惩罚，而非正式就业受到了补贴。

另一个可能性伴随第一种解释而生。墨西哥讯速地开放进口导致其经济分岔，以一边是数量相对较小的具有全球竞争力的高科技赢家，另一边是越来越多的作为残余就业源而存在的企业（特别是服务业和零售贸易业）。由于墨西哥缺少类似于东亚的有利于生产的发展政策，现代企业无法以足够快的速度扩张。全球化的受益者通常用促进新活动、有利于实体经济而不是金融的政策，以及强调高生产率就业的连续改革的战略来对全球化进行补充。

不管这些说法中哪一个正确，显然墨西哥的增长问题并非来自宏观经济不稳定、缺少外国竞争，或人力资本不足。事实上，教育的回报率一直在下降，部分原因在于高技能工人的供给速度快于需求，而这又是因为非正式企业不需要高技能工人。

最后，着眼于效率的改革，被系统性地将太多资源引向非正式企业，从而给正式企业制造障碍的因素——社会保险政策和市场不完全——所抵消。而在美国总统煽动性的话语的影响下，墨西哥国内的讨论焦点难以避免对围绕在NAFTA的重新谈判上。但如果决策者要想抓住重点，那么在这一流程完成后，他们必须将注意力转向抑制墨西哥增长的结构性因素。

在这里，发展中国家可以汲取两个教训。首先，这些经济体在太长的时间里沉溺于开放国际贸易、吸引外国直接投资、价格自由化以及实现宏观经济稳定。这些改革，当它们能够促进有利于提高生产率的结构转变时，会起到效果——通常要和其他改革一起进行。而如果它们不能促进有利提高生产率的结构转变，或者当政策事与愿违地起到了遏制它们的效果，结果将是令人失望的。

第二个教训是，国家需要密切关注社会保险政策如何影响企业和工人的行为。抛却良好的初衷不论，结果可能是生产率低的经济细分部门得到了补贴，而生产率高的细分部门被课了税。

墨西哥表明，成功的增长战略不可能基于现成的蓝图。相反，它们需要目标明确的因国而异的改革——这些改革要能消除现代部门扩张的实际壁垒；以及与结构转变相适应的社会政策。